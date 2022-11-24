2022 ASBK Finale

Trev: Jack, thanks for coming down and injecting a bit of extra flavour into our ASBK finale. You happy with your preparations for this time round?

Jack Miller: “Yeah pretty much, I mean we’ve done pretty much everything in house this year. Bought the trailer, bought the bikes, got everything sorted, given my mate Frank a fair bit of a job to do, building three different bikes from three different manufacturers as well. So he’s had a long learning process, but it’s awesome to have everything come together and do it all ourselves. With help from a lot of guys in the industry, giving us some tips on what to do with each bike. It’s been really really good, but it’s awesome to have all the boys on the bikes there, and just to have a good group of guys that want to go race motorcycles.”

Trev: And what’s the thinking behind doing it all yourself, rather than just leasing a Penrite Honda for Hooky, leasing a bike off Ben (Henry – DesmoSport Ducati) or Craig (McMartin – Boost Mobile Ducati), and making your life easy?

Jack: “Yeah but it’s the challenge, not so much being here and racing the motorcycles, it’s the lead up to it all, the idea of prepping it all and getting the bikes, doing it all how I like it and getting some cool looking motorcycles together for us to race. It’s the challenge of it, you know. I mean I don’t want to say I get bored, but it gives me something to do, and something to plod along at and I think the people get a bit out of a kick out of it. I get to have some fun with it, and you know Franko, my mate, he’s definitely had a lot of work out of it, so it’s been good.”

Trev: And Thriller Motorsports, I guess you’re sort of starting a bit of a brand there, so what’s the end game with that, are you going to run a team, or something?

Jack: “No real end game, I mean we needed a team to be our own team, so that was the thing behind that. We made the merchandise company in Australia, Thriller Industries, so it was just a spin off of that I guess. We had to put down a team name, and put down Madi as the team manager, so it makes it easy.”

Trev: Have you got to test the bike at all before this weekend?

Jack: “Nope.”

Trev: You had planned too, hadn’t you?

Jack: “I had planned to, we were too late back, I had to go to a wedding last weekend. I would have loved to come to The Island and rode there to be honest, but I had a wedding, so none of the bikes have been ridden, except for down the local street at home by Frank, so we’ll find out tomorrow how well they all get on.”

Trev: You like making life hard for yourself, I gotta say. So what’s on for Jack after this? Time off, and then ready for training, and then testing?

Jack: “Pretty much, bit of time off, we’re going to head over to New Zealand over Christmas to see the rellies over there, and spend Christmas with them, and then that’s about it, get ready for the new year. It’s a new challenging year, so I’m excited. The first test went really well and has left me definitely really hungry with a lot to think about over the winter for sure.”

Trev: Thank you.

