2022 KTM 350 EXC-F Factory Edition

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing inspired graphics

WP XACT 48mm air fork

Factory wheels with anodized hubs

CNC machined triple clamps

Radiator fan

Radiator protectors

Skid plate // Factory seat

Front brake disc guard

Rear solid disc

Map select switch

Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket

Orange oil plug

Grey ODI grips

A special model in the 2022 KTM EXC line-up, the new 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F Factory Edition features a long list of race-inspired parts combined with WP XACT air fork technology. The air fork introduces key weight savings together with quick and dependable adjustment possibilities thanks to the easy-to-access clickers and air pump. All in all, two key factors for the demanding and changing conditions found in Enduro competition.

The combination of the compact state-of-the-art chromoly steel frame and the lively 28 kg 350cc fuel-injected DOHC engine bring the best compromise for a myriad of offroad conditions. From the slow, technical precision of wooded and rocky paths to miles of throttle-heavy trails, the 350 EXC-F Factory Edition is here to ace all challenges and challengers.

Some of the hard hits of racing and riding can be deflected by the 350 EXC-F Factory Edition’s factory wheels and anodized hubs, the engine skid plate as well as the front brake disc guard. Other race-derived upgrades include the radiator fan and radiator protection, the map selector switch and the Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket, which all help enhance the premium experience of the 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F Factory Edition.

Lastly – for a bike that will keep riders noticeable in first place – is the aesthetic for 2022. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics is the clearest and easiest sign that the 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F is firmly Factory Edition but there are other details too. Cast an eye over the factory blue seat, orange oil plug, CNC-machined orange triple clamps and, of course, that sumptuous orange frame.

The 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F Factory Edition will be available in extremely limited numbers at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from December 2021.