2022 KTM 450 SMR

KTM’s 450 SMR gets a new set of clothes for 2022 with an orange frame, blue seat and new graphics.

The championship-winning engine from KTM’s motocross and supercross machines has been adjusted and modified for optimum Supermoto use. The motor weighs just 27 kg but growls with torque and bites hard with 63 hp.

The power curve is both explored and exploited by the Pankl Racing Systems five-speed gearbox that benefits from a sensor which permits specific engine maps for each gear. A 44 mm Keihin throttle is key to the sensitive and confidence-inspiring way to summon the most of the KTM 450 SMR powerplant.

Handling comes through a special chromium molybdenum steel frame, fabricated by robotic laser-wielding for utmost precision and quality and the meld of perfect torsion and flex characteristics. The 16 mm offset geometry brings a natural and attackable sensation through the CNC-machined triple clamps with three-way amendable handlebar.

The KTM is equipped with a long list of premium quality parts, that includes WP Suspension XACT technology helps the 2022 KTM 450 SMR both stick and slide as the forces of physics drive through the Supermoto 16.5″/17″ ALPINA spoked tubeless wheels and Bridgestone slick tyres.

Ultimate braking performance is achieved with premium Brembo four-piston radial caliper and master cylinder set-up with 310 mm and 220 mm front and rear discs.

For 2022, the KTM 450 SMR introduces a frame finishing coated in racing orange to further reinforce the proximity to the race winning machines of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars.

The updated frame aligns perfectly with the new blue seat cover and the fresh colors in the graphics to emphasise the link to KTM’s Factory machinery.

2022 KTM 450 SMR features:

Ultra-light chromoly steel frame with new finishing coated in racing orange

Upgraded aesthetics with racing graphics and factory blue seat

Advanced four-stroke 450cc powerplant with 63 hp at 27 kg

WP Suspension XACT AER 48 mm forks & XACT rear shock

PANKL Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox & SUTER anti-hopper clutch

Brembo 4-piston radial caliper, 310 mm floating front disc & 220mm rear

Supermoto 16.5″/17″ ALPINA light wheels & Bridgestone slick tyres

The 2022 KTM 450 SMR will be available in very limited numbers at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from January 2022 onwards. For more information, visit ktm.com.