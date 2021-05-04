2022 KTM SX range

The 2022 KTM four-stroke range includes three models that take advantage of KTM’s considerable gains in the segment featuring the latest WP XACT suspension and rider aids that include Traction Control, Launch Control, variable engine mapping and reliable starters.

WP XACT 48 mm forks bring 310 mm of travel while the WP XACT shock clocks 300 mm. Low friction seals are a key element of the 2022 KTM SX models and firm stock settings come as standard in order to create the sensation of confidence at speed.

The 2022 KTM 450 SX-F is compact but packs a huge punch with KTM claiming 63 hp from their open class weapon.

Single cylinder, liquid cooled four-valve DOHC with finger followers (rocker levers for the KTM 450 SX-F) feature on the four-stroke models with Keihin fuel injection, EMS and 44 mm throttle bodies across the board. Two oil pumps with pressure lubrication, a seven-litre fuel tank and lightweight aluminium silencers are other consistent features.

The 2022 KTM 250 SX-F and KTM 350 SX-F have been fitted with an updated friction bearing on their counter-balancer shafts.

The 2022 two-stroke range includes three distinct models. The KTM 125 SX is the development of the bike that occupied seven of the 12 top spots in the 2020 EMX125 European Championship. In its updated 2022 trim, the KTM 150 SX can go head to head with the potent 250 four-strokes, while the KTM 250 SX is a two-stroke powerhouse with virtually no vibration due to a counter-balanced crank.

Two-stroke models use a wet multi-disc DS clutch (DDS on the KTM 250 SX), Brembo hydraulics and Kokusan ignition/engine management.

All full-size 2022 KTM SX models introduce a frame coated in racing orange to further reinforce the proximity to the championship winning machines of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars. The updated frame aligns with the new blue seat cover and the fresh colors in the graphics to emphasize visually the close link to KTM’s Factory machinery. A tough aluminium sub-frame and Neken bars also feature across the range.

The geometry is set at 63.9 degrees on the steering head with a 22 mm offset on the triple clamp for all the bikes. Seat height is also uniform and pegged at 950 mm.

Complementing KTM’s 2022 SX range is a series of Sportminicycles that share the exact same race-driven development approach as KTM’s full-size Motocross bikes. Junior riders that climb on any of the KTM 50 SX, KTM 65 SX and KTM 85 SX models can do so knowing that they are experiencing class-leading performance, state-of-the-art WP suspension, high-end brakes and minimal weight.

The wheels can start rolling with the 2022 KTM SX-E 5, the latest incarnation of a high-end electric mini-crosser that can grow together with the young rider on it.

Joachim Sauer

KTM Product Manager Offroad

“The new SX range is all about the proximity to our race machinery, and the bikes that are doing the business on racetracks around the continents. We’ve been refining these packages for several years and we feel the connection, both aesthetically but also in terms of performance, is now closer than ever. To prove our point, we gave production bikes to MXGP and MX2 World Champions and I’m glad to confirm they were surprised and impressed with their performance. It was fitting to give the 2022 models an even ‘racier’ look with the blue and orange design and to remind riders and fans that there isn’t a more READY TO RACE motocross range in any paddock anywhere.”

The 2022 KTM SX models will be available at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from July 2021 onwards.