2022 Le Mans 24 Hour Qualifying

The first race of the FIM World Endurance Championship season, the 24 Heures Motos is being held in Le Mans this weekend, the round-the-clock endurance epic is an iconic race and will set the pecking order for this five-race FIM EWC calendar.

There are sixty points up for grabs during a 24-hour race in the EWC, and with three on the 2022 calendar, the teams are under no illusion of the importance of securing an excellent finish to get their season off to the best possible start.

The 24 Heures Motos was the first outing last year for the newly-formed Yoshimura and SERT partnership, and their EWC championship onslaught got off to a perfect start. The reliability of the factory Suzuki GSX-R1000R, race skill of the riders and expertise of the crew all combined to take the team to an emphatic victory, setting them up for the season ahead.

Fast forward to 2022 and Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Simeon return to the 4.185km Bugatti Circuit for the 45th edition of the event as World Champions, with the team they know so well, and buoyed by positive feedback from early season testing. Another bonus is that, after a two-year hiatus, fans will return to pack out the grandstands.

The defending FIM World Endurance Champions qualified second overnight and Gregg Black will start the race for Yoshimura Sert Motul squad after also proving quickest of the team during the qualifying sessions.

For the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and team manager Werner Daemen (BEL), this is the third season in the FIM EWC. The team, which finished second overall last year, is well prepared heading to the season-opener on the banks of the Sarthe. Ukraine’s Illya Mykhalchyk was the quicker than team-mates Jeremy Guarnoni and Markus Reiterberger during qualifying but it will be Reiterberger that will take the start line for the BMQ squad with third place on the grid from their combined times.

YART Yamaha wants to bounce back after a difficult 2021 season that saw them finish sixth overall in the standings after suffering from bad luck at crucial moments, despite consistently being the fastest team on the grid. Riders Niccola Canepa, Marvin Fritz, and Karel Hanika head to the Bugatti Circuit full of confidence after an excellent pre-season with the team, happy with the work done on the electronics and with the Bridgestone tyres on the YART R1.

Karel Hanika – 1:34.878

(YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC)

“I am very happy about my lap time! All three of us could have set the time, but I managed to find the perfect spot on track without traffic to set the time. The YART R1 with the Bridgestone tyres worked perfectly, which is what allowed me to set such a fast time. It was down to all the hard work we did during the pre-season, and we showed during Free Practice with the race tyres that we have a good pace and will be competitive during the race, which is the main thing. We need to use this advantage tomorrow during the race, try to be consistent, take it lap-by-lap and stay focused; then we can see where we are on Sunday morning.”

Last year they qualified on pole at Le Mans and looked strong before being forced to retire after a mechanical failure in hour ten while running in second. They will again start from pole this year after the team topped qualifying largely off the back of a stunning 1m34.878 set by Karel Hanika.

Niccolò Canepa

(YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC)

“I’m really happy and I’m really proud of my team and my team-mates. Karel did an amazing lap time that was really impressive. We are in pole position, we are here and we have to be happy. We feel really good for the race. During the whole winter in the winter testing we did really well as a team and we feel good with the bike, we have a good pace and our target is to finish the race but I am confident we can fight for the victory. We believe we have the strongest machine to win the race. When I crashed, we checked the data and we saw there was a small problem on the brakes. I knew I was coming back to the pits so I was not pushing. I was really surprised to be on the floor but when I came back in we didn’t have any fresh tyres so I had to put on a rear tyre with more than 50 laps so it was impossible to improve my lap from yesterday and be in the 1m34s. But we are on pole, we are three riders and we did the pole and this is enough.”

Andrew Pitt

(YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC Crew Chief)

“This is a special pole position! All of our riders were capable of doing a 1:34 lap time today, with the cooler conditions and new tyres, especially when you look at the times they set in practice and preseason. It is never that easy in endurance racing, and with the traffic on track and some other issues, they didn’t get to show their true potential, but Karel showed what we are capable of. The real action starts with the race tomorrow at 3 pm. Our focus is to ensure that we finish, and we know with our pace that if we can avoid trouble, we will be in a solid position to fight for the victory. We have done all the hard work and tested all the different tyre compounds to work out what is best depending on the temperature range, so we know what we need to use at what time, whether day or night. The whole team has been working so hard together; it has been great. Now we just need to get through the race cleanly and without any drama, and we can be fighting for victory at the end.”

2017-18 FIM Endurance World Champions F.C.C. TSR Honda will start from third place on the grid with Josh Hook in the hot seat when the lights go out for the opening stint on the Fireblade.

Maco Racing Team’s Anthony West, Enzo Boulom, and Richard Bodis will be looking to record a top-ten finish after missing out by the slightest margin in 2020 and 2021, crossing the line in 11th both times. Boulom recorded the teams quickest time during qualifying ahead of Westy but Bodis was a further three-seconds off the pace during his stint on the bike. Westy will start the race for the team from 14th place on the grid.

The Bugatti Circuit, located in Le Mans, France, was constructed in 1965 and featured on the EWC calendar for the first time in 1978. At 4.185km in length, with 14 corners (five left-handed, nine right-handed) and a straight of 674m, the circuit’s current layout has been in use since 2008. It features a mix of low, medium, and high-speed corners, heavy braking zones, elevation changes, fast changes of direction, and unpredictable weather conditions, making the track one of the most demanding on the calendar.

Le Mans 24 Hour Qualifying Results

Pos Team …………………………………………….. Blue ………………………………………… Yellow …………………………….. Red ……………………………………….. Bike Cat Blue Yellow Red Average 1 YART HANIKA Karel FRITZ Marvin CAN EPA Niccole Yamaha EWC 1m34.878 1m35.282 1m35.500 1m35.080 2 Yoshimura SERT Motul BLACK Gregg SIMEON Xavier GUINTOLI Sylvain Suzuki EWC 1m35.272 1m35.583 1m35.535 1m35.404 3 F.C.C. TSR Honda HOOK Josh REA Gino DI MEGLIO Mike Honda EWC 1m35.791 1m35.186 1m35.683 1m35.435 4 BMW MOTORRAD REITERBERGER Markus MYKHALCHYK !Ilya GUARNONI Jeremy BMW EWC 1m35.872 1m35.450 1m36.324 1m35.661 5 ERC Ducati OTTL Philipp Peter FORES Javier CHECA David Ducati EWC 1m37.583 1m35.660 1m36.534 1m36.107 6 Wojcik EWC 77 GINES Mathieu MORAIS Sheridan KREZMIEN Lamil Yamaha EWC 1m36.906 1m36.516 1m39.285 1m36.711 7 TEAM MOTO AIN CORTI Claudio PEROLARI Corentin SMITH Bradley Yamaha EWC 1m36.825 1m36.637 1m36.871 1m36.731 8 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI DE PUN1ET Randy MASSON Etienne MARINO Florian Kawasaki EWC 1m37.107 1m37.030 1m36.660 1m36.845 9 VILTAIS RACING IGOL ALT Florian NIGON Erwan ODENDAAL Steven Yamaha EWC 1m37.149 1m37.093 1m37.263 1m37.121 10 18 SAPEURS POMPIERS CMS CLERE Hugo GUITTET Baptiste STEINMAYR Philipp Yamaha SST 1m37.786 1m37.105 1m38.896 1m37.446 11 TATI TEAM BERINGER TECHER Alan LEBLANC Gregory MACKELS Bastian Kawasaki EWC 1m37.073 1m37.887 1m37.874 1m37.474 12 NATIONAL MOTOS HONDA SUCHET Sebastian SUCHET Valentin RAYMOND Guillaume Honda SST 1m37.430 1m37.568 1m38.503 1m37.499 13 Wojcik STK 777 SZKOPEK Marek MANFREDI Kevin WEBB Danny Yamaha SST 1m40.171 1m37.463 1m37.974 1m37.719 14 MACO RACING Team WEST Anthony BOULOM Enzo BODIS Richard Yamaha EWC 1m38.102 1m37.371 1m41.265 1m37.737 15 Team LRP Poland VINCON Dominik KERSHBAUMER Stefan LEWANDOWSKI Bartlomiej BMW EWC 1m38.055 1m36.361 1m41.692 1m38.218 16 TEAM LH MGM Johan’ DE LA VEGA Enzo ROBERT Hugo Yamaha SST 1m38.665 1m37.842 1m39.214 1m38.254 17 RAC41-CHROMEBURNER TESSELS Wayne LEESCH Chris Honda SST 1m38.666 1m38.172 1m38.419 18 3ART BEST OF BIKE ESCUDIER Nicolas RENAUDIN Martin LAGRIVE Matthieu Yamaha SST 1m38.694 1m38.258 1m38.833 1m38.476 19 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS LOISEAU Anthony CRESSON Loris Kawasaki SST – 138.564 1m38.393 1m38.479 20 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO GAMARINO Christian SALTARELL1 Simone EGEA Stephane Kawasaki SST 1m38.533 1m38.478 1m39.481 1m38.506 21 JUNIOR LMS SUZUKI DUPUY Eddy KEMMER Christopher CORTOT Charles Suzuki SST 1m38.574 1m39.228 1m38.469 1m38.522 22 No Limits Motor MASBOU Alexis CALIA Kevin SCASSA Luca Suzuki SST 1m39.128 1m38.168 1m38.926 1m38.547 23 Bolliger Switzerland #8 BUHN Jan PELLIJEFF Jesper THONI Nice Kawasaki EWC 1m38.542 1m38.573 1m38.707 1m38.558 24 OG MOTORSPORT SARAZIN ROLFO Roberto COCORO ATSUMI PLANCASSAGNE Alex Yamaha SST 1m38.682 1m38.941 1m39.620 1m38.812 25 JMA ACTION BIKE BONNET Julien ORTIZ Gregory GEENEN Come Suzuki SST 1m39.611 1m39.493 1m38.661 1m39.077 26 PITLANE ENDURANCE PELLIZOTTI Maxim PARASSOL Adrian PAK Asrin Roth Yamaha SST 1m38.982 1m39.504 1m39.287 1m39.135 27 METISS PONS Gabriel CHARPIN Mathieu TRAUTMANN Lukas Metiss EXP 1m39.135 1m40.517 1m39.296 1m39.216 28 TECMAS MERSEN GMC HEDELIN Camille PERRET David BONNOT Maxima BMW EWC 1m39.816 1m39.111 1m39.527 1m39.319 29 Slider Endurance DILLER Charles RUBIO Garcia Alex ROMERO BARBOSA Yamaha SST 1m39.855 1m40.713 1m38.949 1m39.402 30 TEAM UNIVERS MEUNIER Leo STOLL Clement SARRABAYROUSE Alex Kawasaki SST 1m40.522 1m39.08D 1m40.228 1m39.654 31 ENERGIE ENDURANCE NAPOLI Christian MOHR John SZKOPEK Pawel Kawasaki SST 1m40.342 m:39.062 1m40.634 1m39.702 32 FALCON CHEVALIER David EISEN Theo MILLET Loic Yamaha SST 1m40.364 1m39.465 1m40.245 1m39.855 33 PL Performances DE LA ROSA Gino CIRARD Ludovic MANNEVEAU Jordy Yamaha SST 1m39.215 1m41.540 1m40.756 1m39.986 34 Motobox Kremer DEHAYE Geoffroy WALCHHOTTER Lukas STROHLEIN Stefan Yamaha EWC 1m39.898 1m40.379 1m40.574 1m40.139 35 FERRE FEURPRIER FERRE Vincent FEURPRIER Julien • RICHARD Thierry Yamaha SST 1m39.759 1m40.529 1m42.924 1m40.144 36 TMC 35 PMO BILLEGA John-Ross DIARD Maxima LAMIRE Alexis Yamaha SST 1m40.921 1m40.960 1m39.420 1m40.171 37 Aprilia Le Mans 2 Roues BERNARDI Alex PARISSE Emmanuel RODRIGUEZ GRAS Felix Aprilia SST 1m39.806 1m40.645 1m40.226 38 Team Aviobike GESSLBAUER Gerold DANGL Patrick GROPPI Anthony Yamaha SST 1m40.735 1m40.408 1m40.650 1m40.529 39 TRT 271 Bazar 2 La Becane STOLTZ Regis ERUAM Cyril PICOT Sebastian Suzuki SST 1m41.228 1m40.462 1m42.128 1m40.845 40 TEAM GT ENDURANCE CROIX Karl DUFOUR Paul FONDARD Gilliam Yamaha EWC 1m40.949 1m40.884 1m41.443 1m40.917 41 Moto Sport Endurance SIMON Anthony LE BRAS Youenn DUBOURG Freddy Yamaha SST 1m40.871 1m40.992 1m41.349 1m40.932 42 ADSS 97 BLACKSHAW John PLATT Christopher RAILTON Jonathan Kawasaki SST 1m40.916 1m40.952 1m41.821 1m40.934 43 TEAM 85 BY SOLEANE BACHELIER Marc HERAULT Jeremy LOUAULT Olivier Kawasaki SST 1m41.786 1m40.684 1m41.508 1m41.096 44 PLAYERS DE KIMPE Arnaud VIGNAT Leonard RODRIGUEZ GRAS Felix Kawasaki SST 1m41.607 1m41.912 1m41.303 1m41.455 45 WERC MOTORS EVENTS GONNEAUD Dimitri LENOBLE Julien THION Christopher Suzuki SST 1m42.601 1m40.906 1m43.831 1m41.754 46 SEIGNEUR MOTORSPORT MB COIGNARD Melodie WALLART William SEIGNEUR Christophe BMW SST 1m42.413 1m41.291 1m44.544 1m41.852 47 TEAM 202 PARRET Florent CREUSOT Amandine JOUBERT Florian Yamaha SST 1m43.399 1m43.925 1m40.558 1m41.979 48 Kingtyre Fullgas DEJEAN Amend BRARD Christophe DA-RE Dorian Kawasaki EWC 1m42.680 1m42.439 1m41.545 1m41.992 49 MANA-AU COMPETITION / LC RICHARD Jerome WANHAM Margaux GEVAUX Cyriac Suzuki SST 1m43.083 1m42.218 1m41.786 1m42.002 50 CAM RACING TEAM GAUTHEREAU Vincent GORGE Jonathan VALLEE Camille Suzuki SST 1m42.379 1m42.917 1m44.284 1m42.648 51 Atlantic Racing Teem DUPONT Jean-Patrick OLLIVIER Jeremy BABIN Pierrick Honda SST 1m44.872 1m40.962 1m44.730 1m42.846 52 JLD CITYBIKE SAUTIF Jonathan AVAZERI Florian CAREW Paul Yamaha SST 1m43.711 1m43.498 1m43.455 1m43.477

2022 FIM Endurance World Championship Calendar