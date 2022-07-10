2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Round Six – Southwick
A picture-perfect afternoon of sunny skies and comfortable temperatures provided ideal racing conditions for the sixth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the legendary sands of The Wick 338.
The recent hot streak by Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac continued with what was arguably the multi-time champion’s most impressive performance to date in the 2022 season. Tomac was forced to come from behind in each 450 Class moto and showed his prowess in the sand with a dominant 1-1 effort that saw his moto win streak extend to five en route to a third consecutive overall victory that cemented his status as the hottest rider in American motocross.
One week after he lost his hold of the 250 Class point lead through heartbreak, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence reclaimed control of the championship and reassumed his position at the head of the pack with an emphatic 1-1 effort. Lawrence was in a class of his own all afternoon and easily secured his fifth win in six rounds to once again grab control of the red plate.
Southwick ProMX Video Highlights
250 Moto One
The opening 250 Class moto began with Jett Lawrence leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, chased by the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing duo of Justin Cooper and Nick Romano.
Several positions behind them, point leader and Team Honda HRC rider Hunter Lawrence started outside the top 10 in his first race carrying the red plate.
Jett Lawrence wasted little time in checking out on the field and built a lead of more than five seconds just a handful of minutes into the moto. Cooper settled into second, while Romano was forced to battle with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire for third. Jett Lawrence then crashed and lost the lead.
Cooper assumed the top spot as Lawrence remounted in second and immediately went on the attack to try and reclaim the position. A bobble by Cooper provided the opening Lawrence needed to put the number one bike back out front. As that battle unfolded, Hampshire made the pass on Romano for third.
Things took another interesting turn when Hunter Lawrence crashed while running eighth and dropped outside of the top 10 into 16th place.
As the moto approached its final 10 minutes a three-rider battle started to take shape in the fight for second between Cooper, Hampshire, and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, winner of the previous round. Shimoda took advantage of a small miscue by Hampshire to take over third and he kept the charge going to Cooper’s rear fender. The Japanese rider was aggressive and made the pass for second. Cooper later lost his hold of third to Hampshire.
When Shimoda moved into second 5.7 seconds separated he and Jett Lawrence. Shimoda continued to run the fastest laps on the track, which allowed him to cut the deficit to just over three seconds. Lapped traffic slowed Lawrence even further and helped Shimoda close in even more, dropping the deficit to 2.2 seconds. Jett Lawrence responded and picked up the pace in the closing stages of the moto to stabilise the lead.
Jett Lawrence closed strong to secure his fifth moto win of the season by 10.8 seconds over Shimoda, while Cooper made the pass back on Hampshire for third. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman rounded out the top five, while Hunter Lawrence put in a resilient ride to salvage sixth.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|16 Laps
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+10.841
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+27.281
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+33.378
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+1m01.757
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+1m04.657
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|+1m06.424
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m09.016
|9
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m11.360
|10
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m15.984
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1m17.194
|12
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+1m24.448
|13
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1m25.732
|14
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m46.509
|15
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m50.497
|16
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m06.571
|17
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15 Laps
|18
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+07.801
|19
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+09.749
|20
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+11.484
|21
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|+32.918
|22
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+42.010
|23
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|+48.322
|24
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m06.251
|25
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m12.772
|26
|Brian Borghesani
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m55.374
|27
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m24.542
|28
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m29.067
|29
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|+2m38.716
|30
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14 Laps
|31
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m10.183
|32
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|+2m29.600
|33
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|+2m49.209
|34
|Kyle Murdoch
|HQV FC250
|+3m42.219
|35
|Jake Pinhancos
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+3m53.738
|36
|Collin Davis
|GAS MC250F
|+4m12.007
|37
|Walter White
|KTM 250 SX-F
|13 Laps
|38
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|9 Laps
|39
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4 Laps
|40
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m56.834
250 Moto Two
The final moto kicked off once again with Jett Lawrence leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed closely by the Star Yamaha duo of Levi Kitchen and Cooper, who slotted into second and third, respectively. Shimoda started seventh, with Hunter Lawrence in ninth.
With the clear track, Jett Lawrence looked to inch away from the field but Kitchen refused to let it happen. Their early pace allowed the pair to pull away from Cooper and the rest of the field by four seconds. Despite heavy pressure from the Yamaha rider, Lawrence withstood the challenge and inched away to about 1.5 seconds. Soon enough, the leaders enjoyed an advantage of more than 10 seconds on third.
As Lawrence and Kitchen controlled the moto a battle for third took shape between Cooper and Shimoda. The Kawasaki rider was faster and continued to close in on the Yamaha. With 10 minutes to go Shimoda made his move and got around. Cooper responded initially, but Shimoda quickly solidified the pass.
Despite the early pressure, Lawrence never put a wheel wrong and brought home a wire-to-wire moto win by 9.4 seconds over Kitchen. Shimoda followed in a distant third.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|15 Laps
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+09.497
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+18.218
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+34.480
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+47.731
|6
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+52.919
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|+1m02.233
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+1m08.521
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+1m10.830
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+1m33.148
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m36.717
|12
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1m40.634
|13
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1m53.560
|14
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+2m04.200
|15
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m07.834
|16
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14 Laps
|17
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|+10.950
|18
|Kyle Murdoch
|HQV FC250
|+17.784
|19
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+29.943
|20
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+38.956
|21
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+48.449
|22
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+48.872
|23
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|+55.003
|24
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m34.758
|25
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m37.284
|26
|Brian Borghesani
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+2m00.081
|27
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|13 Laps
|28
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+01.831
|29
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|+57.469
|30
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m12.746
|31
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m27.526
|32
|Collin Davis
|GAS MC250F
|+2m02.606
|33
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|+2m15.399
|34
|Jake Pinhancos
|KTM 250 SX-F
|12 Laps
|35
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|11 Laps
|36
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|9 Laps
|37
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|6 Laps
|38
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|4 Laps
|39
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|+47.667
|40
|Walter White
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+26m32.241
250 Overall
Jett Lawrence’s second 1-1 performance of the summer resulted in his fifth overall victory of the season and cemented his rebound from the heartbreak of the previous round. It was also the milestone 10th career victory of the Australian. Shimoda followed-up his winning effort from last week with a runner-up finish (2-3), while Cooper finished on the podium for the second time this summer in third (3-4).
Lawrence’s dominant afternoon allowed him to reclaim possession of the point lead from his brother, Hunter, who finished seventh (6-8). A 22-point swing saw Jett go from seven points down to 15 points ahead of Hunter, while Shimoda now sits 37 points out of the lead in third.
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“I have to be pumped [with the win]. Hunter [Lawrence] had a rough one today. I’d rather not do it [get the point lead] that way and would have rather raced him for it, but the track was brutal. It was a really good day and my starts were good, so I’m happy.”
Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
“The track was really difficult. I’ve never practiced in conditions like this. I was just holding on so tight. I’m happy, but we just have to keep improving.”
Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“It’s cool to be back on the podium. I always love coming here. It always beats my butt and we always come back for more. We made progress today and are getting closer to where we need to be, so I’m happy, but still have more work to do.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|2
|3
|42
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|3
|4
|38
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|8
|2
|35
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|4
|5
|34
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|7
|7
|28
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|6
|8
|28
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|5
|9
|28
|9
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|15
|6
|21
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|12
|10
|20
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|11
|12
|19
|12
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|9
|14
|19
|13
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
|11
|17
|14
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|10
|15
|17
|15
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|13
|13
|16
|16
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|19
|6
|17
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|30
|16
|5
|18
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|16
|38
|5
|19
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|23
|17
|4
|20
|Kyle Murdoch
|HQV FC250
|34
|18
|3
|21
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
|31
|3
|22
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|27
|2
|23
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|39
|20
|1
|24
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|20
|35
|1
|25
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|22
|25
|0
|26
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|25
|23
|0
|27
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|28
|22
|0
|28
|Brian Borghesani
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|26
|26
|0
|29
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|24
|28
|0
|30
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|29
|24
|0
|31
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|21
|39
|0
|32
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|40
|21
|0
|33
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|31
|30
|0
|34
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|27
|36
|0
|35
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|32
|33
|0
|36
|Collin Davis
|GAS MC250F
|36
|32
|0
|37
|Jake Pinhancos
|KTM 250 SX-F
|35
|34
|0
|38
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|33
|37
|0
|39
|Walter White
|KTM 250 SX-F
|37
|40
|0
|40
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|29
|0
|41
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|38
|0
250 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|261
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|246
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|224
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|197
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|180
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|169
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|158
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|151
|9
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|132
|10
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|129
|11
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|108
|12
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|101
|13
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|96
|14
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|64
|15
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|63
|16
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|58
|17
|Josiah Natzke
|KAW KX 250
|45
|18
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|43
|19
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|40
|20
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|30
|21
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|30
|22
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|16
|23
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|16
|24
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|16
|25
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|13
|26
|Dylan Walsh
|KAW KX 250
|12
|27
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|11
|28
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|9
|29
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|7
|30
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|7
|31
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|32
|Romain Pape
|KAW KX 250F
|4
|33
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|34
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|35
|Kyle Murdoch
|HQV FC250
|3
|36
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|1
|37
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1
|38
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|0
|39
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|40
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|41
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|42
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|43
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|44
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|45
|Brayden Lessler
|GAS MC250F
|0
|46
|Brandon Scharer
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|47
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|0
|48
|Florian Miot
|HQV FC250
|0
|49
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|0
|50
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|0
|51
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|52
|Brian Borghesani
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|0
|53
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
450 Moto One
The first 450 Class moto of the afternoon got underway with a convincing MotoSport.com Holeshot by Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, followed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig. As Roczen sprinted out to a quick lead of more than a second, Craig made the pass on Dungey for second while Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton, the point leader, followed in fourth.
Craig started to chip away at his deficit to Roczen and successfully made a pass for the lead a little more than five minutes into the moto. As Dungey looked to apply pressure on Roczen for second the KTM rider went down, but quickly remounted. However, he fell from third to fifth, which moved Sexton up to third and Tomac into fourth after running as far back as eighth.
As the moto reached its halfway point Craig maintained a lead of nearly two seconds, but it was Tomac who started to attract the attention as the fastest rider on the track. He made an easy pass on Sexton for third and put in a charge on Roczen to take control of second. A little more than a second separated the Yamaha teammates of Craig and Tomac with 14 minutes to go in the moto. It took just a lap for Tomac to seize control of the lead. Behind them, Sexton got by Roczen for third.
Once out front Tomac opened up an advantage of nearly four seconds on the field, while Craig and Sexton engaged in a fight for second. These two riders traded momentum for many laps, but Sexton’s patience paid off in the closing minutes of the moto when he pulled the trigger on a pass and made it stick.
It was clear sailing for Tomac the rest of the way as he cruised to his fourth consecutive moto win by 7.3 seconds over Sexton, with Craig in third. Dungey followed in fourth, while Fire Power Honda’s Max Anstie rounded out the top five with a last-lap pass on Roczen.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+07.340
|3
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+11.143
|4
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+29.875
|5
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|+33.117
|6
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+39.515
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+42.313
|8
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m01.162
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m06.471
|10
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m25.024
|11
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m29.394
|12
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|+1m39.276
|13
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+1m46.341
|14
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m51.377
|15
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|+1m52.293
|16
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m53.546
|17
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m33.196
|18
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15 Laps
|19
|Justin Cokinos
|GAS MC450F
|+14.296
|20
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+17.507
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+18.658
|22
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+34.819
|23
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|+52.809
|24
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+1m03.340
|25
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m05.836
|26
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m08.489
|27
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+1m22.669
|28
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m26.865
|29
|Kristopher Corey
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m32.906
|30
|Joshua Berchem
|GAS MC450F
|+1m39.064
|31
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|14 Laps
|32
|Travis Delnicki
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m09.707
|33
|Rody Schroyer
|HON CRF450R
|+1m23.123
|34
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m42.154
|35
|Marshall Macintyre
|KAW KX450
|+2m16.798
|36
|Robert Piazza
|YAM YZ 450F
|13 Laps
|37
|Jack Pagano
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+1m31.204
|38
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|8 Laps
|39
|Rob Windt
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m18.466
|40
|Aaron Lampi
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3 Laps
450 Moto Two
The deciding 450 Class moto began similarly to the first moto with Roczen at the head of the pack for a sweep of the MotoSport.com Holeshots. Craig slotted into second, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger followed in third. Tomac started inside the top five, while Sexton emerged deep in the top 10.
As Roczen sprinted out to an early multi-second lead, Craig and Plessinger engaged in a battle for second, from which Plessinger prevailed with the position. A battle for third then unfolded between teammates Craig and Tomac. After the two riders came together, with each avoiding a crash, Tomac reset and made the pass happen.
Roczen, Plessinger and Tomac asserted themselves at the head of the field, which allowed the lead trio to open a huge gap. A showdown soon followed as the moto passed the halfway point. Tomac dropped the hammer and made the pass on Plessinger for second and didn’t let up in his pursuit of Roczen. In less than a lap Tomac moved from third to first and took control of the moto with a little more than 12 minutes to go. As Tomac pulled away, Plessinger went on the attack and took second from Roczen.
As Tomac checked out on the field the attention shifted to Sexton in his effort to fight his way onto the podium. The point leader showed tremendous patience from fourth and bided his time. Soon enough he was within striking distance of Roczen and successfully took control of third. He then moved to within a few bike lengths of Plessinger and with just two laps to go he made the pass for second.
Tomac was in a class of his own out front and capped off a dominant afternoon with his fifth straight moto win by 10 seconds over Sexton. Plessinger earned his best moto result of the season in third.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+10.079
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+15.511
|4
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+28.167
|5
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|+36.907
|6
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+57.782
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m02.817
|8
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m12.143
|9
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+1m23.424
|10
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m35.275
|11
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m41.070
|12
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|+2m11.775
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m17.949
|14
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|+2m19.365
|15
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m20.400
|16
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|15 Laps
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m10.468
|18
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m16.694
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+1m43.032
|20
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m49.115
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m58.353
|22
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+2m07.706
|23
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m26.385
|24
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|+2m47.465
|25
|Joshua Berchem
|GAS MC450F
|+3m08.467
|26
|Justin Cokinos
|GAS MC450F
|+3m33.626
|27
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|14 Laps
|28
|Kristopher Corey
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+09.603
|29
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|+16.902
|30
|Travis Delnicki
|YAM YZ 450F
|+38.583
|31
|Aaron Lampi
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m15.248
|32
|Rody Schroyer
|HON CRF450R
|+2m25.902
|33
|Marshall Macintyre
|KAW KX450
|13 Laps
|34
|Seamus Sullivan
|HON CRF450R WE
|+00.000
|35
|Robert Piazza
|YAM YZ 450F
|+34.209
|36
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|11 Laps
|37
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9 Laps
|38
|Jack Pagano
|KTM 350 SX-F
|4 Laps
|39
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|3 Laps
|40
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|2 Laps
450 Round
Tomac’s second consecutive 1-1 sweep resulted in a third straight overall victory and the landmark 30th win of his 450 Class career. Sexton continued his podium streak in second (2-2), while Plessinger’s strong second moto landed him on the overall podium for the first time this season in third (7-3).
While Tomac gained even more ground in the championship battle, Sexton’s runner-up effort allowed him to maintain his hold of the point lead. A single point now separates the riders halfway through the 12-round season. Roczen, who finished fourth (6-4), is third, 41 points out of the lead.
Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“We’re just doing what we can. This is a gnarly points race and neither of us [Chase Sexton and I] have made a mistake yet or blinked. We’re both riding really strong. I just got better starts today. This track is so difficult. It just takes everything out of you. I’m done [physically], but it makes winning here that much more satisfying.”
Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC
“That was a tough race. I didn’t get a good start [in Moto 2] and those guys were gone. This place has never been my favorite but today was fun. I’m looking forward to battling Eli [Tomac] for the rest of the summer. We need to start winning motos and races, but it’s been a blast so far.”
Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“It’s good to be back up here [on the podium]. I could hear the fans every lap. It wasn’t easy there at the end. Hats off to Chase [Sexton] and Eli [Tomac], they were both riding great. Third overall on a KTM, it’s a great, great day.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|3
|34
|4
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|6
|4
|33
|5
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|3
|8
|33
|6
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|5
|5
|32
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|7
|32
|8
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|8
|6
|28
|9
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|10
|22
|10
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|13
|9
|20
|11
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|12
|12
|18
|12
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|9
|16
|17
|13
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|11
|15
|16
|14
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|16
|11
|15
|15
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|15
|14
|13
|16
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|28
|13
|8
|17
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|14
|39
|7
|18
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18
|18
|6
|19
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|20
|5
|20
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|26
|17
|4
|21
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|24
|19
|2
|22
|Justin Cokinos
|GAS MC450F
|19
|26
|2
|23
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|20
|23
|1
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|21
|21
|0
|25
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|22
|22
|0
|26
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|23
|24
|0
|27
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|27
|27
|0
|28
|Joshua Berchem
|GAS MC450F
|30
|25
|0
|29
|Kristopher Corey
|KTM 450 SX-F
|29
|28
|0
|30
|Travis Delnicki
|YAM YZ 450F
|32
|30
|0
|31
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|25
|37
|0
|32
|Rody Schroyer
|HON CRF450R
|33
|32
|0
|33
|Marshall Macintyre
|KAW KX450
|35
|33
|0
|34
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|34
|36
|0
|35
|Aaron Lampi
|KTM 450 SX-F
|40
|31
|0
|36
|Robert Piazza
|YAM YZ 450F
|36
|35
|0
|37
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|31
|40
|0
|38
|Jack Pagano
|KTM 350 SX-F
|37
|38
|0
|39
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|29
|0
|40
|Seamus Sullivan
|HON CRF450R WE
|34
|0
|41
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|38
|0
|42
|Rob Windt
|YAM YZ 450F
|39
|0
450 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|268
|2
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|267
|3
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|227
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|207
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|185
|6
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|184
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|159
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|149
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|125
|10
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|118
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|109
|12
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|89
|13
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|82
|14
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|80
|15
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|70
|16
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|64
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|35
|18
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|32
|19
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|32
|20
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|23
|21
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|22
|22
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|19
|23
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15
|24
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|14
|25
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|13
|26
|Ryan Surratt
|YAM YZ 450F
|11
|27
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|10
|28
|Felix Lopez
|HQV FC450
|8
|29
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|8
|30
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|5
|31
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|4
|32
|Vincent Luhovey
|KAW KX450
|3
|33
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|34
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|2
|35
|Justin Cokinos
|GAS MC450F
|2
|36
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|2
|37
|Justin Bogle
|SUZ RMZ 450
|2
|38
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|39
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|0
|40
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|41
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|0
|42
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|0
|43
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|0
|44
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|0
|45
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|46
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|0
|47
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|48
|Matthew Burris
|HQV FC450 RE
|0
|49
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|50
|Joshua Berchem
|GAS MC450F
|0
|51
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|0
|52
|Charlie Putnam
|HQV FC450
|0
|53
|Josh Mosiman
|KAW KX450SR
|0
Next Up
The second half of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will commence next Saturday, July 16, with the series’ annual visit to Minnesota and Millville’s famed Spring Creek MX Park.