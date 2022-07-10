2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Six – Southwick

A picture-perfect afternoon of sunny skies and comfortable temperatures provided ideal racing conditions for the sixth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the legendary sands of The Wick 338.

The recent hot streak by Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac continued with what was arguably the multi-time champion’s most impressive performance to date in the 2022 season. Tomac was forced to come from behind in each 450 Class moto and showed his prowess in the sand with a dominant 1-1 effort that saw his moto win streak extend to five en route to a third consecutive overall victory that cemented his status as the hottest rider in American motocross.

One week after he lost his hold of the 250 Class point lead through heartbreak, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence reclaimed control of the championship and reassumed his position at the head of the pack with an emphatic 1-1 effort. Lawrence was in a class of his own all afternoon and easily secured his fifth win in six rounds to once again grab control of the red plate.

Southwick ProMX Video Highlights

250 Moto One

The opening 250 Class moto began with Jett Lawrence leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, chased by the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing duo of Justin Cooper and Nick Romano.

Several positions behind them, point leader and Team Honda HRC rider Hunter Lawrence started outside the top 10 in his first race carrying the red plate.

Jett Lawrence wasted little time in checking out on the field and built a lead of more than five seconds just a handful of minutes into the moto. Cooper settled into second, while Romano was forced to battle with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire for third. Jett Lawrence then crashed and lost the lead.

Cooper assumed the top spot as Lawrence remounted in second and immediately went on the attack to try and reclaim the position. A bobble by Cooper provided the opening Lawrence needed to put the number one bike back out front. As that battle unfolded, Hampshire made the pass on Romano for third.

Things took another interesting turn when Hunter Lawrence crashed while running eighth and dropped outside of the top 10 into 16th place.

As the moto approached its final 10 minutes a three-rider battle started to take shape in the fight for second between Cooper, Hampshire, and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, winner of the previous round. Shimoda took advantage of a small miscue by Hampshire to take over third and he kept the charge going to Cooper’s rear fender. The Japanese rider was aggressive and made the pass for second. Cooper later lost his hold of third to Hampshire.

When Shimoda moved into second 5.7 seconds separated he and Jett Lawrence. Shimoda continued to run the fastest laps on the track, which allowed him to cut the deficit to just over three seconds. Lapped traffic slowed Lawrence even further and helped Shimoda close in even more, dropping the deficit to 2.2 seconds. Jett Lawrence responded and picked up the pace in the closing stages of the moto to stabilise the lead.

Jett Lawrence closed strong to secure his fifth moto win of the season by 10.8 seconds over Shimoda, while Cooper made the pass back on Hampshire for third. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman rounded out the top five, while Hunter Lawrence put in a resilient ride to salvage sixth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +10.841 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +27.281 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +33.378 5 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +1m01.757 6 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +1m04.657 7 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +1m06.424 8 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1m09.016 9 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m11.360 10 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +1m15.984 11 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m17.194 12 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m24.448 13 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m25.732 14 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F +1m46.509 15 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1m50.497 16 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +2m06.571 17 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 18 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +07.801 19 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +09.749 20 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +11.484 21 Enzo Lopes YAM YZ 250F +32.918 22 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +42.010 23 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +48.322 24 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +1m06.251 25 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +1m12.772 26 Brian Borghesani KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m55.374 27 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +2m24.542 28 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +2m29.067 29 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +2m38.716 30 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 31 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +2m10.183 32 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +2m29.600 33 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +2m49.209 34 Kyle Murdoch HQV FC250 +3m42.219 35 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +3m53.738 36 Collin Davis GAS MC250F +4m12.007 37 Walter White KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 38 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 9 Laps 39 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F 4 Laps 40 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +1m56.834

250 Moto Two

The final moto kicked off once again with Jett Lawrence leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed closely by the Star Yamaha duo of Levi Kitchen and Cooper, who slotted into second and third, respectively. Shimoda started seventh, with Hunter Lawrence in ninth.

With the clear track, Jett Lawrence looked to inch away from the field but Kitchen refused to let it happen. Their early pace allowed the pair to pull away from Cooper and the rest of the field by four seconds. Despite heavy pressure from the Yamaha rider, Lawrence withstood the challenge and inched away to about 1.5 seconds. Soon enough, the leaders enjoyed an advantage of more than 10 seconds on third.

As Lawrence and Kitchen controlled the moto a battle for third took shape between Cooper and Shimoda. The Kawasaki rider was faster and continued to close in on the Yamaha. With 10 minutes to go Shimoda made his move and got around. Cooper responded initially, but Shimoda quickly solidified the pass.

Despite the early pressure, Lawrence never put a wheel wrong and brought home a wire-to-wire moto win by 9.4 seconds over Kitchen. Shimoda followed in a distant third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 15 Laps 2 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +09.497 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +18.218 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +34.480 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +47.731 6 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +52.919 7 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +1m02.233 8 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +1m08.521 9 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +1m10.830 10 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m33.148 11 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F +1m36.717 12 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m40.634 13 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m53.560 14 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +2m04.200 15 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +2m07.834 16 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 17 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +10.950 18 Kyle Murdoch HQV FC250 +17.784 19 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +29.943 20 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F +38.956 21 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +48.449 22 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +48.872 23 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +55.003 24 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +1m34.758 25 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1m37.284 26 Brian Borghesani KTM 250 SX-F FE +2m00.081 27 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 28 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +01.831 29 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F +57.469 30 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +1m12.746 31 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +1m27.526 32 Collin Davis GAS MC250F +2m02.606 33 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +2m15.399 34 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F 12 Laps 35 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 11 Laps 36 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 9 Laps 37 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 6 Laps 38 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 4 Laps 39 Enzo Lopes YAM YZ 250F +47.667 40 Walter White KTM 250 SX-F +26m32.241

250 Overall

Jett Lawrence’s second 1-1 performance of the summer resulted in his fifth overall victory of the season and cemented his rebound from the heartbreak of the previous round. It was also the milestone 10th career victory of the Australian. Shimoda followed-up his winning effort from last week with a runner-up finish (2-3), while Cooper finished on the podium for the second time this summer in third (3-4).

Lawrence’s dominant afternoon allowed him to reclaim possession of the point lead from his brother, Hunter, who finished seventh (6-8). A 22-point swing saw Jett go from seven points down to 15 points ahead of Hunter, while Shimoda now sits 37 points out of the lead in third.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I have to be pumped [with the win]. Hunter [Lawrence] had a rough one today. I’d rather not do it [get the point lead] that way and would have rather raced him for it, but the track was brutal. It was a really good day and my starts were good, so I’m happy.”

Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“The track was really difficult. I’ve never practiced in conditions like this. I was just holding on so tight. I’m happy, but we just have to keep improving.”

Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“It’s cool to be back on the podium. I always love coming here. It always beats my butt and we always come back for more. We made progress today and are getting closer to where we need to be, so I’m happy, but still have more work to do.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 1 1 50 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 2 3 42 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 3 4 38 4 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 8 2 35 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 4 5 34 6 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 7 7 28 7 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 6 8 28 8 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 5 9 28 9 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 15 6 21 10 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 12 10 20 11 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 11 12 19 12 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 9 14 19 13 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F 14 11 17 14 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 10 15 17 15 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 13 13 16 16 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 17 19 6 17 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 30 16 5 18 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 16 38 5 19 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 23 17 4 20 Kyle Murdoch HQV FC250 34 18 3 21 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 18 31 3 22 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 19 27 2 23 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F 39 20 1 24 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 20 35 1 25 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 22 25 0 26 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 25 23 0 27 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 28 22 0 28 Brian Borghesani KTM 250 SX-F FE 26 26 0 29 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 24 28 0 30 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 29 24 0 31 Enzo Lopes YAM YZ 250F 21 39 0 32 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 40 21 0 33 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 31 30 0 34 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 27 36 0 35 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 32 33 0 36 Collin Davis GAS MC250F 36 32 0 37 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F 35 34 0 38 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 33 37 0 39 Walter White KTM 250 SX-F 37 40 0 40 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 29 0 41 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 38 0

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 261 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 246 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 224 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 197 5 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 180 6 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 169 7 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 158 8 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 151 9 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 132 10 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 129 11 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 108 12 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 101 13 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 96 14 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 64 15 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 63 16 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 58 17 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 45 18 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F 43 19 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 40 20 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 30 21 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 30 22 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 16 23 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 16 24 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 16 25 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 13 26 Dylan Walsh KAW KX 250 12 27 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 11 28 Enzo Lopes YAM YZ 250F 9 29 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 7 30 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 7 31 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 5 32 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F 4 33 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 3 34 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 3 35 Kyle Murdoch HQV FC250 3 36 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 1 37 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F 1 38 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 0 39 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 0 40 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 0 41 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 0 42 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 0 43 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 0 44 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 0 45 Brayden Lessler GAS MC250F 0 46 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 0 47 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 0 48 Florian Miot HQV FC250 0 49 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 0 50 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 0 51 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 0 52 Brian Borghesani KTM 250 SX-F FE 0 53 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F 0

450 Moto One

The first 450 Class moto of the afternoon got underway with a convincing MotoSport.com Holeshot by Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, followed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig. As Roczen sprinted out to a quick lead of more than a second, Craig made the pass on Dungey for second while Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton, the point leader, followed in fourth.

Craig started to chip away at his deficit to Roczen and successfully made a pass for the lead a little more than five minutes into the moto. As Dungey looked to apply pressure on Roczen for second the KTM rider went down, but quickly remounted. However, he fell from third to fifth, which moved Sexton up to third and Tomac into fourth after running as far back as eighth.

As the moto reached its halfway point Craig maintained a lead of nearly two seconds, but it was Tomac who started to attract the attention as the fastest rider on the track. He made an easy pass on Sexton for third and put in a charge on Roczen to take control of second. A little more than a second separated the Yamaha teammates of Craig and Tomac with 14 minutes to go in the moto. It took just a lap for Tomac to seize control of the lead. Behind them, Sexton got by Roczen for third.

Once out front Tomac opened up an advantage of nearly four seconds on the field, while Craig and Sexton engaged in a fight for second. These two riders traded momentum for many laps, but Sexton’s patience paid off in the closing minutes of the moto when he pulled the trigger on a pass and made it stick.

It was clear sailing for Tomac the rest of the way as he cruised to his fourth consecutive moto win by 7.3 seconds over Sexton, with Craig in third. Dungey followed in fourth, while Fire Power Honda’s Max Anstie rounded out the top five with a last-lap pass on Roczen.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +07.340 3 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +11.143 4 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +29.875 5 Max Anstie HON CRF450R +33.117 6 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +39.515 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +42.313 8 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +1m01.162 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +1m06.471 10 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m25.024 11 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m29.394 12 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +1m39.276 13 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1m46.341 14 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m51.377 15 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +1m52.293 16 Alex Martin YAM YZ 250F +1m53.546 17 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F +2m33.196 18 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 19 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F +14.296 20 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +17.507 21 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +18.658 22 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +34.819 23 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +52.809 24 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +1m03.340 25 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +1m05.836 26 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +1m08.489 27 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1m22.669 28 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m26.865 29 Kristopher Corey KTM 450 SX-F +1m32.906 30 Joshua Berchem GAS MC450F +1m39.064 31 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 14 Laps 32 Travis Delnicki YAM YZ 450F +1m09.707 33 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R +1m23.123 34 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE +1m42.154 35 Marshall Macintyre KAW KX450 +2m16.798 36 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 37 Jack Pagano KTM 350 SX-F +1m31.204 38 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 8 Laps 39 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +1m18.466 40 Aaron Lampi KTM 450 SX-F 3 Laps

450 Moto Two

The deciding 450 Class moto began similarly to the first moto with Roczen at the head of the pack for a sweep of the MotoSport.com Holeshots. Craig slotted into second, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger followed in third. Tomac started inside the top five, while Sexton emerged deep in the top 10.

As Roczen sprinted out to an early multi-second lead, Craig and Plessinger engaged in a battle for second, from which Plessinger prevailed with the position. A battle for third then unfolded between teammates Craig and Tomac. After the two riders came together, with each avoiding a crash, Tomac reset and made the pass happen.

Roczen, Plessinger and Tomac asserted themselves at the head of the field, which allowed the lead trio to open a huge gap. A showdown soon followed as the moto passed the halfway point. Tomac dropped the hammer and made the pass on Plessinger for second and didn’t let up in his pursuit of Roczen. In less than a lap Tomac moved from third to first and took control of the moto with a little more than 12 minutes to go. As Tomac pulled away, Plessinger went on the attack and took second from Roczen.

As Tomac checked out on the field the attention shifted to Sexton in his effort to fight his way onto the podium. The point leader showed tremendous patience from fourth and bided his time. Soon enough he was within striking distance of Roczen and successfully took control of third. He then moved to within a few bike lengths of Plessinger and with just two laps to go he made the pass for second.

Tomac was in a class of his own out front and capped off a dominant afternoon with his fifth straight moto win by 10 seconds over Sexton. Plessinger earned his best moto result of the season in third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +10.079 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +15.511 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +28.167 5 Max Anstie HON CRF450R +36.907 6 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +57.782 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m02.817 8 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +1m12.143 9 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1m23.424 10 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m35.275 11 Alex Martin YAM YZ 250F +1m41.070 12 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +2m11.775 13 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +2m17.949 14 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +2m19.365 15 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +2m20.400 16 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 15 Laps 17 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +1m10.468 18 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1m16.694 19 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +1m43.032 20 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F +1m49.115 21 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m58.353 22 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +2m07.706 23 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +2m26.385 24 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +2m47.465 25 Joshua Berchem GAS MC450F +3m08.467 26 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F +3m33.626 27 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 14 Laps 28 Kristopher Corey KTM 450 SX-F +09.603 29 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +16.902 30 Travis Delnicki YAM YZ 450F +38.583 31 Aaron Lampi KTM 450 SX-F +1m15.248 32 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R +2m25.902 33 Marshall Macintyre KAW KX450 13 Laps 34 Seamus Sullivan HON CRF450R WE +00.000 35 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F +34.209 36 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 11 Laps 37 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 9 Laps 38 Jack Pagano KTM 350 SX-F 4 Laps 39 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 3 Laps 40 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 2 Laps

450 Round

Tomac’s second consecutive 1-1 sweep resulted in a third straight overall victory and the landmark 30th win of his 450 Class career. Sexton continued his podium streak in second (2-2), while Plessinger’s strong second moto landed him on the overall podium for the first time this season in third (7-3).

While Tomac gained even more ground in the championship battle, Sexton’s runner-up effort allowed him to maintain his hold of the point lead. A single point now separates the riders halfway through the 12-round season. Roczen, who finished fourth (6-4), is third, 41 points out of the lead.

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“We’re just doing what we can. This is a gnarly points race and neither of us [Chase Sexton and I] have made a mistake yet or blinked. We’re both riding really strong. I just got better starts today. This track is so difficult. It just takes everything out of you. I’m done [physically], but it makes winning here that much more satisfying.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“That was a tough race. I didn’t get a good start [in Moto 2] and those guys were gone. This place has never been my favorite but today was fun. I’m looking forward to battling Eli [Tomac] for the rest of the summer. We need to start winning motos and races, but it’s been a blast so far.”

Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“It’s good to be back up here [on the podium]. I could hear the fans every lap. It wasn’t easy there at the end. Hats off to Chase [Sexton] and Eli [Tomac], they were both riding great. Third overall on a KTM, it’s a great, great day.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 2 2 44 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 7 3 34 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 6 4 33 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 3 8 33 6 Max Anstie HON CRF450R 5 5 32 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 4 7 32 8 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 8 6 28 9 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 10 10 22 10 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 13 9 20 11 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 12 12 18 12 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 9 16 17 13 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 11 15 16 14 Alex Martin YAM YZ 250F 16 11 15 15 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 15 14 13 16 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 28 13 8 17 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 14 39 7 18 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 18 18 6 19 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 17 20 5 20 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 26 17 4 21 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 24 19 2 22 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F 19 26 2 23 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 20 23 1 24 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 21 21 0 25 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 22 22 0 26 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 23 24 0 27 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 27 27 0 28 Joshua Berchem GAS MC450F 30 25 0 29 Kristopher Corey KTM 450 SX-F 29 28 0 30 Travis Delnicki YAM YZ 450F 32 30 0 31 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 25 37 0 32 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R 33 32 0 33 Marshall Macintyre KAW KX450 35 33 0 34 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 34 36 0 35 Aaron Lampi KTM 450 SX-F 40 31 0 36 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F 36 35 0 37 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 31 40 0 38 Jack Pagano KTM 350 SX-F 37 38 0 39 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 29 0 40 Seamus Sullivan HON CRF450R WE 34 0 41 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 38 0 42 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F 39 0

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 268 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 267 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 227 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 207 5 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 185 6 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 184 7 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 159 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 149 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 125 10 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 118 11 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 109 12 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 89 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 250F 82 14 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 80 15 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 70 16 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 64 17 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 35 18 Max Anstie HON CRF450R 32 19 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 32 20 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 23 21 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 22 22 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 19 23 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 15 24 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 14 25 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 13 26 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F 11 27 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 10 28 Felix Lopez HQV FC450 8 29 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 8 30 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 5 31 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 4 32 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 3 33 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 3 34 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 2 35 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F 2 36 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 2 37 Justin Bogle SUZ RMZ 450 2 38 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 0 39 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 0 40 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 0 41 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 0 42 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R 0 43 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 0 44 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 0 45 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 0 46 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R 0 47 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 0 48 Matthew Burris HQV FC450 RE 0 49 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 0 50 Joshua Berchem GAS MC450F 0 51 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 0 52 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 0 53 Josh Mosiman KAW KX450SR 0

Next Up

The second half of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will commence next Saturday, July 16, with the series’ annual visit to Minnesota and Millville’s famed Spring Creek MX Park.