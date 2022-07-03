2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Five – RedBud

The annual Fourth of July tradition and KTM RedBud National greeted racing fans with perfect weather at Round Five of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

The Independence Day weekend welcomed the return of one of American Motocross’ most passionate crowds at the world-renowned RedBud MX Park.

For the second consecutive week, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac was the man to beat, sweeping both motos convincingly for his 29th career victory. He became the first repeat winner of the season in the 450 Class. Championship point leader Chase Sexton put in an inspiring performance for both motos to come through the field to a pair of second-place finishes for second overall. Sexton continues to lead the championship standings by seven points over Tomac.

In the 250 class the opening moto looked as if it was going to be another Lawrence brothers showdown for Team Honda HRC until Jett Lawrence suffered heartbreak with a mechanical failure that forced him to withdraw from the moto. This left the door wide open for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda to have a breakthrough ride, including a pass on Hunter Lawrence for the moto win. The second moto was all Jett as he returned on a mission to take the moto win over his brother Hunter. Despite an opening lap incident, Shimoda clawed his way from the back of the field to third, which was enough to capture his first career victory. He became the first Japanese rider to stand atop the top step of the podium in the championship.

Red Bud ProMX Video Highlights

250 Moto One

The opening 250 Class moto saw Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence take the Motosport.com Holeshot, followed by Shimoda and teammate Jett Lawrence. As the field navigated the opening lap, the top three positions remain unchanged with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker just behind.

Hunter continued to control the race out front as Shimoda began to feel the pressure from Jett who started searching for a way around. Jett would muscle his way around Shimoda and quickly set his sights on Hunter in an attempt to make a bid for the race lead. Shimoda refused to settle as he latched onto the rear wheel of Jett to make it a three way battle up front.

Lap-after-lap Hunter fended off Jett’s pass attempts before Jett eventually made his pass stick with an aggressive downhill move just prior to the halfway point of the 30-minutes-plus-two-lap moto. As Jett continued to hold a narrow lead over Hunter, disaster struck when his bike began smoking and it eventually came to a stop with just 10-minutes remaining in the moto. Jett’s misfortune allowed Hunter to retake the lead with Shimoda hot on his heels. Robertson would move into third.

Shimoda was determined to find his way to the front, taking the lead from Hunter with less than five-minutes remaining. He would push hard to the checkered flag to take his first career moto win by 21.6 seconds over Hunter. Robertson took his first career podium result in third, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team-mate RJ Hampshire in fourth. Hammaker completed the top-five. Jett was scored in 35th after retiring early with a mechanical issue.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 17 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +21.687 3 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +33.722 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +34.613 5 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +46.412 6 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +52.232 7 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +53.639 8 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F +53.768 9 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1m01.585 10 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1:12.513 11 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m18.689 12 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +1m46.767 13 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +1m57.242 14 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +2m08.328 15 Enzo Lopes YAM YZ 250F +2m32.430 16 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 16 Laps 17 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +06.469 18 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +07.125 19 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +09.701 20 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +21.345 21 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +24.787 22 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +26.778 23 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +35.846 24 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +1m17.943 25 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +1m19.217 26 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F +1m28.020 27 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +1m35.449 28 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +1m52.428 29 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +1m56.482 30 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F +2m00.257 31 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +2m19.180 32 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 33 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 10 Laps 34 Brock Papi KAW KX 250F +1m17.439 35 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 9 Laps 36 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +41.006 37 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 8 Laps 38 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +3m35.550 39 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 3 Laps 40 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F DNF

250 Moto Two

The second 250 Class moto kicked off with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Ryder Difrancesco taking the Motosport.com holeshot in his pro debut over Hammaker and Ty Masterpool. A mistake by Difrancesco allowed Hammaker to slip by, however, it was short-lived as he grabbed a handful of throttle and crashed just moments later. As the field came around to complete the opening lap, it was Masterpool out front, followed by Hunter Lawrence, Difrancesco and Robertson. Jett Lawrence circulated the first lap in eighth, while first moto winner Shimoda found himself near the tail end of the field following a crash.

Hunter would make quick work of Masterpool, who continued to run at an impressive pace, taking the race lead. With damage control on his mind, Jett put his head down and began picking off one rider after another and eventually made his way around Masterpool for second. Jett didn’t stop there as he set after Hunter for the race win.

In a league of their own, Hunter and Jett continued to pull away from the 40-rider field. With 10-minutes left, Jett used an aggressive move as he nearly collided with Hunter to take the race lead. There was no looking back for Jett as he quickly pulled away. The battle for the final podium position began to heat up during the final minutes of the moto with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen and Shimoda finding their way around Masterpool. Shimoda’s unbelievable ride through the field saw him get around Kitchen for third with three laps to go.

Jett won in convincing fashion by more than 16.9 seconds over Hunter. After starting the race outside the top-20, Shimoda rode to a hard-fought third. Kitchen held on for fourth, followed by Robertson in fifth.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 17 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +16.943 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +25.135 4 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +29.231 5 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +31.078 6 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +32.030 7 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +38.879 8 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F +41.073 9 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +49.457 10 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +54.893 11 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m07.058 12 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m13.954 13 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +1m19.464 14 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m28.609 15 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m30.812 16 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +1m33.886 17 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m35.482 18 Enzo Lopes YAM YZ 250F +2m01.251 19 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +2m07.977 20 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 21 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +08.114 22 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +14.736 23 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +20.825 24 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +22.974 25 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +24.349 26 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +50.270 27 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F +1m01.628 28 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +1m04.143 29 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +1m14.397 30 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1m18.283 31 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F +1m21.224 32 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1m57.325 33 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 34 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +43.095 35 Brock Papi KAW KX 250F 13 Laps 36 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 9 Laps 37 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F +08.932 38 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 7 Laps 39 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 3 Laps 40 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 2 Laps

250 Overall

The second moto efforts by Shimoda awarded him with the overall victory (1-3), marking the first of his young career and the first for a Japanese rider. Hunter Lawrence was second overall (2-2), followed by Stilez Robertson taking his first career podium in third (3-5). Championship point leader Jett ended the day ninth overall (35-1) following his first moto mechanical, surrendering the championship lead to Hunter.

Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“Honestly, I just realised I won the overall. I went down and didn’t even know I was in third at the end. I hope that I can keep this momentum going. I was rushing it after the crash and had a lot of moments, but I am glad I kept going. I will take this win!”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“The red plate doesn’t always come as fast as you want it or how you want it, but I will take it. Jo [Shimoda] rode incredible today, so congrats to him. It’s always a special weekend racing here.”

Stilez Robertson, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

“I love RedBud. The fans were insane. It’s definitely my favorite track after getting this podium today. It’s such a crazy race to finally put myself up here on the podium outdoors.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 1 3 45 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 2 2 44 3 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 3 5 36 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 4 6 33 5 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 9 4 30 6 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F 8 8 26 7 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 7 9 26 8 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 6 10 26 9 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 35 1 25 10 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 10 7 25 11 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 5 15 22 12 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 11 11 20 13 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 14 12 16 14 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 13 13 16 15 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 12 16 14 16 Enzo Lopes YAM YZ 250F 15 18 9 17 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 20 14 8 18 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 18 17 7 19 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 16 22 5 20 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 19 19 4 21 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 17 25 4 22 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 23 20 1 23 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 22 21 0 24 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 21 24 0 25 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 25 23 0 26 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F 26 27 0 27 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 28 28 0 28 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 27 29 0 29 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 31 30 0 30 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F 30 31 0 31 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 24 38 0 32 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 37 26 0 33 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 29 34 0 34 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F 32 33 0 35 Brock Papi KAW KX 250F 34 35 0 36 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 40 32 0 37 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 36 36 0 38 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 39 39 0 39 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 38 40 0 40 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 33 0 41 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F 37 0

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 218 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 211 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 182 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 159 5 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 145 6 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 141 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 132 8 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 130 9 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 110 10 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 98 11 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 87 12 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 84 13 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 80 14 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 61 15 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 59 16 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 52 17 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 45 18 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 30 19 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 30 20 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F 26 21 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 20 22 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 16 23 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 16 24 Dylan Walsh KAW KX 250 12 25 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 12 26 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 10 27 Enzo Lopes YAM YZ 250F 9 28 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 8 29 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 7 30 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 7 31 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 5 32 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F 4 33 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 3 34 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 1 35 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 0 36 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 0 37 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 0 38 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 0 39 Brayden Lessler GAS MC250F 0 40 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 0 41 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 0 42 Florian Miot HQV FC250 0 43 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 0 44 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 0 45 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 0 46 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F 0 47 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 0 48 Jesse Flock YAM YZ 250F 0 49 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 0 50 William Crete HQV FC250 0 51 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 0 52 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 0 53 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 0

450 Moto One

As the 450 Class field launched out of the gate it was Tomac who emerged with his first Motosport.com Holeshot of the season over Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia. Tomac quickly sprinted to a two second advantage on the opening lap over Savatgy as Barcia engaged in a battle with the Team Honda HRC duo of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton over third.

Tomac’s early race speed was too much for the competition to match as he steadily pulled away from Savatgy who held a comfortable gap over the rest of the field. The Honda teammates of Roczen and Sexton found their way around Barcia as they continued to fight over a spot on the podium. With just under 10-minutes remaining in the moto, Sexton used an inside line before the famous Larocco’s Leap to take Roczen’s line away and make the pass stick for third.

The push to the front for Sexton continued as he began inching onto the rear wheel of Savatgy for second. He would try the same line he used on Roczen, but Savatgy refused to surrender as he launched back around on Larocco’s Leap. Sexton regrouped and made the pass stick by getting a strong drive through the sand rollers.

Tomac proved to be unstoppable with a wire-to-wire performance that earned him his fourth moto win of the season with 6.3 seconds to spare over Sexton who finished runner-up. Savatgy finished an impressive third, marking his career-best moto result. Roczen followed in fourth, while Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Christian Craig completed the top-five.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 17 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +06.382 3 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +10.980 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +13.345 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +20.305 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +38.852 7 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +1m00.106 8 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +105.099 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +117.232 10 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +1m30.139 11 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m45.711 12 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +1m52.412 13 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m55.642 14 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m56.202 15 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m58.026 16 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +2m12.176 17 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 16 Laps 18 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F +02.763 19 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +18.551 20 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +39.311 21 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +52.859 22 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +55.406 23 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1m08.254 24 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +1m20.330 25 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +1m26.212 26 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m34.090 27 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +1m46.995 28 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 +1m54.000 29 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +1m55.401 30 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 31 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +17.099 32 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE +2m51.071 33 Eric Grondahl HQV FC450 RE +3m01.504 34 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +3m31.072 35 Nicholas Tomasunas YAM YZ 450F +3m35.008 36 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 14 Laps 37 Max Anstie HON CRF450R 10 Laps 38 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 7 Laps 39 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 5 Laps 40 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 4 Laps

450 Moto Two

The final moto of the afternoon saw Barcia charge to the Motosport.com Holeshot ahead of first moto winner Tomac and Roczen. Using incredible opening lap speed, Roczen made his way around Barcia to take the lead, followed by Tomac, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson and Sexton.

As Roczen maintained a clear track out front, Tomac took control of second with a move on Barcia who continued to keep Dungey, Anderson and Sexton at bay. Just as Anderson and Sexton made their way around Dungey, a mistake saw Anderson go down, collecting Sexton with him in the process.

Tomac began to hit this stride, slowly working his way closer to Roczen with each passing lap. With just under 15-minutes to go, Tomac saw an opening and struck to take the lead from Roczen. Behind the battle up front, Sexton remounted from his early race incident with Anderson to pass Barcia for third.

It was another dominant effort for Tomac, bringing home his fifth moto win of the season by six seconds over Sexton. A late surge by Barcia landed him on the podium for the first time this season in third. Anderson and Dungey would finish fourth and fifth, respectively.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 17 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +06.022 3 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +13.166 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +16.488 5 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +17.173 6 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +19.872 7 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +39.709 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +48.744 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +1m00.593 10 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m11.853 11 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m13.728 12 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +1m22.375 13 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m58.358 14 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +2m02.768 15 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 16 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +06.653 17 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +09.511 18 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +17.522 19 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +20.403 20 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +41.836 21 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +44.110 22 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 +46.536 23 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +1m24.061 24 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 +1m26.527 25 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +1m44.483 26 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +1m50.486 27 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m57.504 28 Eric Grondahl HQV FC450 RE +2m22.186 29 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 15 Laps 30 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +06.896 31 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +21.860 32 Nicholas Tomasunas YAM YZ 450F +25.898 33 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +2m35.474 34 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 9 Laps 35 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 7 Laps 36 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 6 Laps 37 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 5 Laps 38 Chris Canning GAS MC450F DNF 39 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 DNF 40 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 DNF

450 Round

Tomac’s double moto sweep (1-1) carried him to his second victory of the season and the 29th of his career. A pair of consistent moto results (2-2) earned Sexton the runner-up position on the day. Barcia’s strong second moto was enough to give him his first podium of the season (8-3).

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“It was a perfect day, perfect crowd and perfect track. I love riding here at RedBud and the track was awesome all day. The team did a great job getting me comfortable out there today and I think it showed by being quickest qualifier and winning both motos.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“The starts just weren’t there today. I think I rode really well. Super happy with it compared to year’s past in the softer conditions here at RedBud. The crowd was awesome all day. It’s pretty close to home for me and I could feel the support from the fans all day.”

Justin Barcia, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing

“It was an amazing day. The team did a great job. My bars were super bent from the crash in the first moto, I don’t even know how I managed to do what I did. Overall, just super stoked to be back up here on the podium.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 2 2 44 3 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 8 3 33 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 7 4 32 5 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 4 7 32 6 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 3 9 32 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 5 31 8 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 5 6 31 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 9 8 25 10 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 10 12 20 11 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 14 11 17 12 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 11 14 17 13 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 16 10 16 14 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 13 13 16 15 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 15 15 12 16 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 12 38 9 17 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 30 16 5 18 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 19 18 5 19 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 23 17 4 20 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 17 36 4 21 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 18 35 3 22 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 21 19 2 23 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 20 20 2 24 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R 22 25 0 25 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 28 22 0 26 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 26 27 0 27 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F 27 30 0 28 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 34 26 0 29 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 29 31 0 30 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 40 21 0 31 Eric Grondahl HQV FC450 RE 33 28 0 32 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 32 29 0 33 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 25 37 0 34 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 24 39 0 35 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 31 34 0 36 Nicholas Tomasunas YAM YZ 450F 35 32 0 37 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 36 33 0 38 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 38 40 0 39 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 23 0 40 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 24 0 41 Max Anstie HON CRF450R 37 0 42 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 39 0

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 224 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 217 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 194 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 179 5 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 153 6 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 151 7 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 139 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 115 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 108 10 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 102 11 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 102 12 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 89 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 67 14 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 62 15 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 60 16 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 58 17 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 35 18 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 22 19 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 21 20 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 19 21 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 14 22 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F 11 23 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 10 24 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 10 25 Felix Lopez HQV FC450 8 26 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 8 27 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 8 28 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 5 29 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 4 30 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 3 31 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 2 32 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 2 33 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 2 34 Justin Bogle SUZ RMZ 450 2 35 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 0 36 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 0 37 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 0 38 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 0 39 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R 0 40 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 0 41 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 0 42 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 0 43 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R 0 44 Matthew Burris HQV FC450 RE 0 45 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 0 46 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 0 47 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 0 48 Josh Mosiman KAW KX450SR 0 49 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 0 50 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 0 51 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 0 52 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 0 53 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 0

Next Up

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will resume next weekend in Massachusetts with the MB Tractor & Equipment Southwick National for the sixth round of the 50th anniversary season.