2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Round Five – RedBud
The annual Fourth of July tradition and KTM RedBud National greeted racing fans with perfect weather at Round Five of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
The Independence Day weekend welcomed the return of one of American Motocross’ most passionate crowds at the world-renowned RedBud MX Park.
For the second consecutive week, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac was the man to beat, sweeping both motos convincingly for his 29th career victory. He became the first repeat winner of the season in the 450 Class. Championship point leader Chase Sexton put in an inspiring performance for both motos to come through the field to a pair of second-place finishes for second overall. Sexton continues to lead the championship standings by seven points over Tomac.
In the 250 class the opening moto looked as if it was going to be another Lawrence brothers showdown for Team Honda HRC until Jett Lawrence suffered heartbreak with a mechanical failure that forced him to withdraw from the moto. This left the door wide open for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda to have a breakthrough ride, including a pass on Hunter Lawrence for the moto win. The second moto was all Jett as he returned on a mission to take the moto win over his brother Hunter. Despite an opening lap incident, Shimoda clawed his way from the back of the field to third, which was enough to capture his first career victory. He became the first Japanese rider to stand atop the top step of the podium in the championship.
Red Bud ProMX Video Highlights
250 Moto One
The opening 250 Class moto saw Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence take the Motosport.com Holeshot, followed by Shimoda and teammate Jett Lawrence. As the field navigated the opening lap, the top three positions remain unchanged with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker just behind.
Hunter continued to control the race out front as Shimoda began to feel the pressure from Jett who started searching for a way around. Jett would muscle his way around Shimoda and quickly set his sights on Hunter in an attempt to make a bid for the race lead. Shimoda refused to settle as he latched onto the rear wheel of Jett to make it a three way battle up front.
Lap-after-lap Hunter fended off Jett’s pass attempts before Jett eventually made his pass stick with an aggressive downhill move just prior to the halfway point of the 30-minutes-plus-two-lap moto. As Jett continued to hold a narrow lead over Hunter, disaster struck when his bike began smoking and it eventually came to a stop with just 10-minutes remaining in the moto. Jett’s misfortune allowed Hunter to retake the lead with Shimoda hot on his heels. Robertson would move into third.
Shimoda was determined to find his way to the front, taking the lead from Hunter with less than five-minutes remaining. He would push hard to the checkered flag to take his first career moto win by 21.6 seconds over Hunter. Robertson took his first career podium result in third, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team-mate RJ Hampshire in fourth. Hammaker completed the top-five. Jett was scored in 35th after retiring early with a mechanical issue.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|17 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+21.687
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|+33.722
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+34.613
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+46.412
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+52.232
|7
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+53.639
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+53.768
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m01.585
|10
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:12.513
|11
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m18.689
|12
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m46.767
|13
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m57.242
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+2m08.328
|15
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m32.430
|16
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|16 Laps
|17
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+06.469
|18
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+07.125
|19
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|+09.701
|20
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+21.345
|21
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+24.787
|22
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|+26.778
|23
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|+35.846
|24
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m17.943
|25
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m19.217
|26
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m28.020
|27
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m35.449
|28
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m52.428
|29
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m56.482
|30
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m00.257
|31
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m19.180
|32
|Gerald Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|33
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|10 Laps
|34
|Brock Papi
|KAW KX 250F
|+1m17.439
|35
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|9 Laps
|36
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+41.006
|37
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|8 Laps
|38
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|+3m35.550
|39
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|3 Laps
|40
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|DNF
250 Moto Two
The second 250 Class moto kicked off with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Ryder Difrancesco taking the Motosport.com holeshot in his pro debut over Hammaker and Ty Masterpool. A mistake by Difrancesco allowed Hammaker to slip by, however, it was short-lived as he grabbed a handful of throttle and crashed just moments later. As the field came around to complete the opening lap, it was Masterpool out front, followed by Hunter Lawrence, Difrancesco and Robertson. Jett Lawrence circulated the first lap in eighth, while first moto winner Shimoda found himself near the tail end of the field following a crash.
Hunter would make quick work of Masterpool, who continued to run at an impressive pace, taking the race lead. With damage control on his mind, Jett put his head down and began picking off one rider after another and eventually made his way around Masterpool for second. Jett didn’t stop there as he set after Hunter for the race win.
In a league of their own, Hunter and Jett continued to pull away from the 40-rider field. With 10-minutes left, Jett used an aggressive move as he nearly collided with Hunter to take the race lead. There was no looking back for Jett as he quickly pulled away. The battle for the final podium position began to heat up during the final minutes of the moto with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen and Shimoda finding their way around Masterpool. Shimoda’s unbelievable ride through the field saw him get around Kitchen for third with three laps to go.
Jett won in convincing fashion by more than 16.9 seconds over Hunter. After starting the race outside the top-20, Shimoda rode to a hard-fought third. Kitchen held on for fourth, followed by Robertson in fifth.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|17 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+16.943
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+25.135
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+29.231
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|+31.078
|6
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+32.030
|7
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+38.879
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.073
|9
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+49.457
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+54.893
|11
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m07.058
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m13.954
|13
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m19.464
|14
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+1m28.609
|15
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1m30.812
|16
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m33.886
|17
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m35.482
|18
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m01.251
|19
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m07.977
|20
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|21
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|+08.114
|22
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+14.736
|23
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|+20.825
|24
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+22.974
|25
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+24.349
|26
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+50.270
|27
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m01.628
|28
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m04.143
|29
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m14.397
|30
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m18.283
|31
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m21.224
|32
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m57.325
|33
|Gerald Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|34
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+43.095
|35
|Brock Papi
|KAW KX 250F
|13 Laps
|36
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|9 Laps
|37
|Hunter Sayles
|GAS MC250F
|+08.932
|38
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|7 Laps
|39
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|3 Laps
|40
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|2 Laps
250 Overall
The second moto efforts by Shimoda awarded him with the overall victory (1-3), marking the first of his young career and the first for a Japanese rider. Hunter Lawrence was second overall (2-2), followed by Stilez Robertson taking his first career podium in third (3-5). Championship point leader Jett ended the day ninth overall (35-1) following his first moto mechanical, surrendering the championship lead to Hunter.
Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
“Honestly, I just realised I won the overall. I went down and didn’t even know I was in third at the end. I hope that I can keep this momentum going. I was rushing it after the crash and had a lot of moments, but I am glad I kept going. I will take this win!”
Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“The red plate doesn’t always come as fast as you want it or how you want it, but I will take it. Jo [Shimoda] rode incredible today, so congrats to him. It’s always a special weekend racing here.”
Stilez Robertson, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
“I love RedBud. The fans were insane. It’s definitely my favorite track after getting this podium today. It’s such a crazy race to finally put myself up here on the podium outdoors.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|1
|3
|45
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|3
|5
|36
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|4
|6
|33
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|9
|4
|30
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|8
|26
|7
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|7
|9
|26
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|6
|10
|26
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|35
|1
|25
|10
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|10
|7
|25
|11
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|5
|15
|22
|12
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|11
|11
|20
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|14
|12
|16
|14
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|13
|13
|16
|15
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|12
|16
|14
|16
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|15
|18
|9
|17
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|20
|14
|8
|18
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
|17
|7
|19
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|16
|22
|5
|20
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|19
|19
|4
|21
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|25
|4
|22
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|23
|20
|1
|23
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|22
|21
|0
|24
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|21
|24
|0
|25
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|25
|23
|0
|26
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|26
|27
|0
|27
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|28
|28
|0
|28
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|27
|29
|0
|29
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|31
|30
|0
|30
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|30
|31
|0
|31
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|24
|38
|0
|32
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|37
|26
|0
|33
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|29
|34
|0
|34
|Gerald Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 250F
|32
|33
|0
|35
|Brock Papi
|KAW KX 250F
|34
|35
|0
|36
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|40
|32
|0
|37
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|36
|36
|0
|38
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|39
|39
|0
|39
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|38
|40
|0
|40
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|33
|0
|41
|Hunter Sayles
|GAS MC250F
|37
|0
250 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|218
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|211
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|182
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|159
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|145
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|141
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|132
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|130
|9
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|110
|10
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|98
|11
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|87
|12
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|84
|13
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|80
|14
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|61
|15
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|59
|16
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|52
|17
|Josiah Natzke
|KAW KX 250
|45
|18
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|30
|19
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|30
|20
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|26
|21
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|20
|22
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|16
|23
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|16
|24
|Dylan Walsh
|KAW KX 250
|12
|25
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|12
|26
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|10
|27
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|9
|28
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|29
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|7
|30
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|7
|31
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|32
|Romain Pape
|KAW KX 250F
|4
|33
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|34
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|1
|35
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|0
|36
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|37
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|38
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|39
|Brayden Lessler
|GAS MC250F
|0
|40
|Brandon Scharer
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|41
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|0
|42
|Florian Miot
|HQV FC250
|0
|43
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|0
|44
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|0
|45
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|46
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|47
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|48
|Jesse Flock
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|49
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|50
|William Crete
|HQV FC250
|0
|51
|Gared Steinke
|HQV TC125
|0
|52
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|53
|Tre Fierro
|KAW KX 250
|0
450 Moto One
As the 450 Class field launched out of the gate it was Tomac who emerged with his first Motosport.com Holeshot of the season over Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia. Tomac quickly sprinted to a two second advantage on the opening lap over Savatgy as Barcia engaged in a battle with the Team Honda HRC duo of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton over third.
Tomac’s early race speed was too much for the competition to match as he steadily pulled away from Savatgy who held a comfortable gap over the rest of the field. The Honda teammates of Roczen and Sexton found their way around Barcia as they continued to fight over a spot on the podium. With just under 10-minutes remaining in the moto, Sexton used an inside line before the famous Larocco’s Leap to take Roczen’s line away and make the pass stick for third.
The push to the front for Sexton continued as he began inching onto the rear wheel of Savatgy for second. He would try the same line he used on Roczen, but Savatgy refused to surrender as he launched back around on Larocco’s Leap. Sexton regrouped and made the pass stick by getting a strong drive through the sand rollers.
Tomac proved to be unstoppable with a wire-to-wire performance that earned him his fourth moto win of the season with 6.3 seconds to spare over Sexton who finished runner-up. Savatgy finished an impressive third, marking his career-best moto result. Roczen followed in fourth, while Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Christian Craig completed the top-five.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|17 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+06.382
|3
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|+10.980
|4
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+13.345
|5
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+20.305
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+38.852
|7
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m00.106
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+105.099
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+117.232
|10
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m30.139
|11
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m45.711
|12
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|+1m52.412
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m55.642
|14
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m56.202
|15
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m58.026
|16
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m12.176
|17
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|16 Laps
|18
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+02.763
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+18.551
|20
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+39.311
|21
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+52.859
|22
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+55.406
|23
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m08.254
|24
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|+1m20.330
|25
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m26.212
|26
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m34.090
|27
|Rob Windt
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m46.995
|28
|Vincent Luhovey
|KAW KX450
|+1m54.000
|29
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m55.401
|30
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15 Laps
|31
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|+17.099
|32
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m51.071
|33
|Eric Grondahl
|HQV FC450 RE
|+3m01.504
|34
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|+3m31.072
|35
|Nicholas Tomasunas
|YAM YZ 450F
|+3m35.008
|36
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|14 Laps
|37
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|10 Laps
|38
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|7 Laps
|39
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5 Laps
|40
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|4 Laps
450 Moto Two
The final moto of the afternoon saw Barcia charge to the Motosport.com Holeshot ahead of first moto winner Tomac and Roczen. Using incredible opening lap speed, Roczen made his way around Barcia to take the lead, followed by Tomac, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson and Sexton.
As Roczen maintained a clear track out front, Tomac took control of second with a move on Barcia who continued to keep Dungey, Anderson and Sexton at bay. Just as Anderson and Sexton made their way around Dungey, a mistake saw Anderson go down, collecting Sexton with him in the process.
Tomac began to hit this stride, slowly working his way closer to Roczen with each passing lap. With just under 15-minutes to go, Tomac saw an opening and struck to take the lead from Roczen. Behind the battle up front, Sexton remounted from his early race incident with Anderson to pass Barcia for third.
It was another dominant effort for Tomac, bringing home his fifth moto win of the season by six seconds over Sexton. A late surge by Barcia landed him on the podium for the first time this season in third. Anderson and Dungey would finish fourth and fifth, respectively.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|17 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+06.022
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+13.166
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+16.488
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+17.173
|6
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+19.872
|7
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+39.709
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+48.744
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m00.593
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m11.853
|11
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m13.728
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m22.375
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m58.358
|14
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m02.768
|15
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|16
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+06.653
|17
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+09.511
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+17.522
|19
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+20.403
|20
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+41.836
|21
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+44.110
|22
|Vincent Luhovey
|KAW KX450
|+46.536
|23
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m24.061
|24
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|+1m26.527
|25
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+1m44.483
|26
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|+1m50.486
|27
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m57.504
|28
|Eric Grondahl
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m22.186
|29
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|15 Laps
|30
|Rob Windt
|YAM YZ 450F
|+06.896
|31
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|+21.860
|32
|Nicholas Tomasunas
|YAM YZ 450F
|+25.898
|33
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|+2m35.474
|34
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|9 Laps
|35
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7 Laps
|36
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|6 Laps
|37
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|5 Laps
|38
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|DNF
|39
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|DNF
|40
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|DNF
450 Round
Tomac’s double moto sweep (1-1) carried him to his second victory of the season and the 29th of his career. A pair of consistent moto results (2-2) earned Sexton the runner-up position on the day. Barcia’s strong second moto was enough to give him his first podium of the season (8-3).
Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was a perfect day, perfect crowd and perfect track. I love riding here at RedBud and the track was awesome all day. The team did a great job getting me comfortable out there today and I think it showed by being quickest qualifier and winning both motos.”
Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC
“The starts just weren’t there today. I think I rode really well. Super happy with it compared to year’s past in the softer conditions here at RedBud. The crowd was awesome all day. It’s pretty close to home for me and I could feel the support from the fans all day.”
Justin Barcia, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing
“It was an amazing day. The team did a great job. My bars were super bent from the crash in the first moto, I don’t even know how I managed to do what I did. Overall, just super stoked to be back up here on the podium.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|8
|3
|33
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|7
|4
|32
|5
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|4
|7
|32
|6
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|3
|9
|32
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|5
|31
|8
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|5
|6
|31
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
|8
|25
|10
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|10
|12
|20
|11
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|14
|11
|17
|12
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|14
|17
|13
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|16
|10
|16
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|13
|13
|16
|15
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|15
|15
|12
|16
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|12
|38
|9
|17
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|30
|16
|5
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|19
|18
|5
|19
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|23
|17
|4
|20
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|17
|36
|4
|21
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18
|35
|3
|22
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|21
|19
|2
|23
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|20
|20
|2
|24
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|22
|25
|0
|25
|Vincent Luhovey
|KAW KX450
|28
|22
|0
|26
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|26
|27
|0
|27
|Rob Windt
|YAM YZ 450F
|27
|30
|0
|28
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|34
|26
|0
|29
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|29
|31
|0
|30
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|40
|21
|0
|31
|Eric Grondahl
|HQV FC450 RE
|33
|28
|0
|32
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|32
|29
|0
|33
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|25
|37
|0
|34
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|24
|39
|0
|35
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|31
|34
|0
|36
|Nicholas Tomasunas
|YAM YZ 450F
|35
|32
|0
|37
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|36
|33
|0
|38
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|38
|40
|0
|39
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|23
|0
|40
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|24
|0
|41
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|37
|0
|42
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|39
|0
450 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|224
|2
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|217
|3
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|194
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|179
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|153
|6
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|151
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|139
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|115
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|108
|10
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|102
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|102
|12
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|89
|13
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|67
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|62
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|60
|16
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|58
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|35
|18
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|22
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|21
|20
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|19
|21
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|14
|22
|Ryan Surratt
|YAM YZ 450F
|11
|23
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|10
|24
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|25
|Felix Lopez
|HQV FC450
|8
|26
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|27
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|8
|28
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|5
|29
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|4
|30
|Vincent Luhovey
|KAW KX450
|3
|31
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|2
|32
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|2
|33
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|34
|Justin Bogle
|SUZ RMZ 450
|2
|35
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|0
|36
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|0
|37
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|38
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|0
|39
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|0
|40
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|0
|41
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|42
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|43
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|0
|44
|Matthew Burris
|HQV FC450 RE
|0
|45
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|46
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|0
|47
|Charlie Putnam
|HQV FC450
|0
|48
|Josh Mosiman
|KAW KX450SR
|0
|49
|Keylan Meston
|HQV FC450
|0
|50
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|0
|51
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|52
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|0
|53
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
Next Up
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will resume next weekend in Massachusetts with the MB Tractor & Equipment Southwick National for the sixth round of the 50th anniversary season.