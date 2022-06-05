2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Two – Hangtown

Images by Jeff Kardas

250 Moto One

The 250 Class kicked off the afternoon with its opening moto, which saw Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper jump out to the early lead with the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman, while Lawrence slotted into the top 10. As the field jockeyed for position behind him, Cooper soon established a multi-second lead.

An intense battle for second sustained through the opening 10 minutes of the moto, as Swoll and Mosiman traded momentum, but eventually Mosiman made a pass stick and looked to chip away at his deficit to the lead. Swoll continued to drop back and soon was forced to deal with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and the Team Honda HRC duo of Jett and Hunter Lawrence in a four-way battle for third. Back out front, a slow lap by Cooper, combined with the fastest lap of the moto by Mosiman, allowed the GASGAS rider to take advantage and seize control of the lead just before the halfway point. Shortly thereafter, Jett Lawrence made the pass on Swoll for third.

As the moto approached its final 10 minutes a sibling battle for third began to unfold between the Lawrences, with Hunter making quick work of his brother to move into podium position. A couple laps later, he went down and lost multiple positions, which moved Jett Lawrence back into third as Hunter remounted in sixth.

Mosiman was in a class of his own out front and easily controlled the remainder of the moto to secure the first moto win of his career, 3.4 seconds ahead of Cooper. The battle for third once again came down to the Lawrence brothers as Hunter rebounded from his early misfortune to put the pressure on Jett for third. However, Jett dug deep and kept Hunter at bay for the position. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +03.444 3 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +04.825 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +06.425 5 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +26.164 6 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +29.197 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +30.017 8 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +34.319 9 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +54.802 10 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +57.030 11 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +1m02.730 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m05.206 13 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m07.099 14 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1m11.242 15 Joshua Varize HQV FC250 +1m20.244 16 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +1m26.299 17 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 +1m27.978 18 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +1m31.001 19 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +1m38.047 20 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +1m43.240 21 Dylan Walsh KAW KX 250 +1m48.025 22 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +1m56.646 23 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +1m59.044 24 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +2m02.274 25 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 26 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F +12.029 27 Florian Miot HQV FC250 +20.415 28 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +35.808 29 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F +48.125 30 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 +50.980 31 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +1m11.106 32 William Crete HQV FC250 +1m17.946 33 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1m35.737 34 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +2m12.160 35 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +2m21.197 36 Collin Davis GAS MC250F 14 Laps 37 Braden Spangle YAM YZ 250F +27.624 38 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 9 Laps 39 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 7 Laps 40 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 6 Laps

250 Moto Two

The second moto got underway with Cooper once again at the head of the field for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed closely by Jett Lawrence, Swoll, and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nick Romano. Mosiman fought his way into fifth after a quarter lap and continued to move forward. Out front, Cooper went off track and was forced to give up the lead to Lawrence before he reentered in second, ahead of Romano.

Lawrence settled into the lead ahead of Cooper as Mosiman looked to move into the top three. However, misfortune struck the Moto 1 winner and left his bike in need of attention, which ultimately took him out of contention for his first career victory. That left the fight for third to be waged between Romano and Shimoda. After a persistent challenge the Japanese rider made the move on the rookie and took control of third. Important passes took place behind him as Hunter Lawrence battled his way from a start deep in the top 10 to move up to fourth.

The lead trio settled in through the halfway point of the moto, but as the race wore on Shimoda emerged as the fastest rider on the track. He closed in on Cooper for second and showed patience before making the pass stick with just over eight minutes to go. From there, Shimoda set his sights on the lead and mounted his attack on Jett Lawrence. As Shimoda navigated through alternate lines in search of a way around, a slight miscue caused him to get stuck in a rut and tip over, which dropped him from second to fourth.

Lawrence looked to maintain about a two-second advantage over Cooper and a hard-charging Hunter Lawrence in the waning laps, where lapped riders continued to provide additional challenges. Cooper kept the Honda within reach but was unable to get close enough to mount a serious challenge, which allowed Hunter Lawrence to apply pressure from third. The elder Lawrence gave it his all and made the pass happen on the last lap.

Jett Lawrence carried on to his third moto win of the season, 2.2 seconds ahead of his brother, while Cooper rounded out the top three.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +02.246 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +04.258 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +07.933 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +33.726 6 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +41.226 7 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +46.355 8 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +50.842 9 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +59.202 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m00.714 11 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m15.926 12 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +1m22.080 13 Joshua Varize HQV FC250 +1m25.768 14 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1m29.327 15 Dylan Walsh KAW KX 250 +1m57.219 16 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +2m07.571 17 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 +2m08.862 18 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +2m12.058 19 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 15 Laps 20 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +16.752 21 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F +24.126 22 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +32.001 23 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F +49.536 24 Florian Miot HQV FC250 +50.453 25 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +1m00.033 26 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +1m32.755 27 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 +1m38.412 28 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 +1m53.019 29 William Crete HQV FC250 +1m56.151 30 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +1m58.806 31 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 32 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +17.018 33 Braden Spangle YAM YZ 250F +1m17.532 34 Collin Davis GAS MC250F +1m49.854 35 Casey Carmichael HQV FC250 RE 10 Laps 36 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 37 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 5 Laps 38 Addison Emory IV YAM YZ 250F 4 Laps 39 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 2 Laps 40 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 DNS

250 Overall

Despite feeling under the weather, Jett Lawrence prevailed for a second straight win. His seventh career victory came on the heels of 3-1 moto finishes, while Cooper followed in the runner-up spot following a 2-3 effort. Hunter Lawrence completed the overall podium with his second straight top-three result thanks to 4-2 scores.

The victory allowed Jett Lawrence to add to his early lead in the 250 Class standings, where he now sits 11 points ahead of Hunter Lawrence. Shimoda, who finished fourth overall (5-4), sits third, 23 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“It’s been a rough one today. Being sick made it really difficult on me and I even threw up before the second moto. In that second moto I was just pushing all the way through. It was a difficult day but I’m just pumped to be up here (on the podium). Hopefully we can move on from this and continue with the season.”

Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“From 12th overall last weekend to being on the box (podium) in both motos today is just what I wanted to do. It was important to start up front and battle with the leaders. That’s the kind of turnaround we needed. We’re back in the mix now and we’re ready to start fighting for these wins.”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“Jett (Lawrence) and I have both been a bit under the weather so it’s been tough, but not a bad day for a bad day. My starts have been terrible, but we’ll work on them and come back swinging next weekend. I’m happy with my riding and we’ll try to give Jett a challenge.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 3 1 45 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 2 3 42 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 4 2 40 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 5 4 34 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 7 5 30 6 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 6 6 30 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 8 8 26 8 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 1 39 25 9 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 11 7 24 10 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 10 9 23 11 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 12 11 19 12 Joshua Varize HQV FC250 15 13 14 13 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 14 14 14 14 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 18 12 12 15 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 9 40 12 16 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 39 10 11 17 Derek Drake RMZ 250 13 20 9 18 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 17 17 8 19 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 19 16 7 20 Dylan Walsh KAW KX 250 21 15 6 21 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 16 5 22 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 20 18 4 23 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 24 19 2 24 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F 26 21 0 25 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 23 26 0 26 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 28 22 0 27 Florian Miot HQV FC250 27 24 0 28 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 29 23 0 29 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 22 30 0 30 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 31 25 0 31 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 30 27 0 32 William Crete HQV FC250 32 29 0 33 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 25 36 0 34 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 33 31 0 35 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 34 32 0 36 Braden Spangle YAM YZ 250F 37 33 0 37 Collin Davis GAS MC250F 36 34 0 38 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 40 37 0 39 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 28 0 40 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 35 0 41 Casey Carmichael HQV FC250 RE 35 0 42 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 38 0 43 Addison Emory IV YAM YZ 250F 38 0

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 95 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 84 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 72 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 60 5 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 59 6 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 55 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 55 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 50 9 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 45 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 39 11 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 37 12 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 35 13 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 30 14 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 28 15 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 27 16 Joshua Varize HQV FC250 27 17 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 17 18 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 16 19 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 15 20 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 12 21 Dylan Walsh KAW KX 250 12 22 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 7 23 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 4 24 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 3 25 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 0 26 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F 0 27 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 0 28 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 0 29 Brayden Lessler GAS MC250F 0 30 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 0 31 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F 0 32 Florian Miot HQV FC250 0 33 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 0 34 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 0 35 Jesse Flock YAM YZ 250F 0 36 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 0 37 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 0 38 William Crete HQV FC250 0 39 Geran Stapleton GAS MC250F 0 40 Wade Brommel YAM YZ 250F 0 41 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 0 42 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 0 43 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R 0 44 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 0 45 Braden Spangle YAM YZ 250F 0 46 Jordan Jarvis YAM YZ 250F 0 47 Collin Davis GAS MC250F 0 48 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 0 49 Casey Carmichael HQV FC250 RE 0 50 Noah Viney HON CRF250R 0 51 Dylan Smith YAM YZ 250F 0 52 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 0 53 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 0

450 Moto One

As the 450 Class field roared through the first turn to begin the opening moto it was point leader and Team Honda HRC rider Chase Sexton and Anderson side-by-side to determine the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Sexton prevailing to grab the early lead as Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen followed in third. Sexton pushed the pace on the opening lap to put several bike lengths between he and Anderson, as the pair also inched away Roczen.

The lead trio sprinted away from the rest of the field as Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey, and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig gave pursuit. Back up front, Sexton, Anderson and Roczen settled into their respective positions through the halfway point of the moto, but Roczen would lose touch after contact with a lapped rider almost took him to the ground.

Anderson picked up the pace over the closing stages of the moto and moved to within striking distance of Sexton. The gap between them fluctuated as they navigated through lapped traffic, with Anderson arguably getting the better end of those passes. With three and a half minutes to go, Anderson pulled the trigger and got past Sexton on one of the track’s off-camber corners. Once out front, Anderson dropped the hammer and attempted to sprint away, but the Honda rider resisted and kept the Kawasaki within reach.

As the lead pair took the white flag they were separated by just a couple bike lengths. Lapped traffic factored into their battle and allowed Sexton get alongside, but Anderson countered the pass attempt. That proved to be the difference maker as Anderson held on to take the fourth moto win of his career by a mere three tenths of a second. Roczen followed in a distant third, with Tomac fourth and Craig fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +00.390 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +29.761 4 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F +31.868 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +44.267 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +50.604 7 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE +53.001 8 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m29.245 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m34.470 10 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1m36.986 11 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +1m41.154 12 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m43.516 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +2m13.374 14 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +2m16.310 15 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 15 Laps 16 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F +01.324 17 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +19.274 18 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F +23.355 19 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +32.414 20 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +35.440 21 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +41.851 22 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F +55.443 23 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1m04.447 24 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +1m33.815 25 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +1m35.525 26 Josh Mosiman KAW KX450SR +1m41.936 27 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +1m44.253 28 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +1m45.989 29 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 +1m47.102 30 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 +1m54.638 31 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R +2m03.060 32 Devin Harriman KTM 350 SX-F +2m04.009 33 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 14 Laps 34 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F +17.929 35 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +26.599 36 Colby Copp GAS MC450F +2m02.388 37 Justin Bogle SUZ RMZ 450 13 Laps 38 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 8 Laps 39 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 2 Laps 40 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 DNS

450 Moto Two

The deciding 450 Class moto kicked off with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli, a nine-time FIM World Motocross Champion, out front for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was quickly overtaken by Roczen, while Sexton slotted into third with Anderson just outside the top five. In trademark fashion, Roczen laid down a blitzing opening lap and opened a 1.5 second lead over Sexton, who moved into second, as Cairoli did battle with his KTM teammate Dungey.

As the Honda riders gapped the field, the attention shifted to Anderson as he looked to work his way forward from a sixth-place start. He was successful in doing so and passed both Dungey and Cairoli to move into fourth behind Tomac. Back out front, Sexton closed in on Roczen for the lead as the Honda teammates duked it out for the top spot. Sexton made a savvy move to take control of moto 10 minutes in, but Roczen stayed close and kept the battle going.

It wasn’t long before Tomac made it a three-rider affair at the head of the pack as the moto approached its halfway point. Tomac made his way by Roczen for second and looked to erase a 2.3 second deficit to Sexton. As this occurred, Anderson started to inch his way into the picture from fourth. The battle for the lead intensified with 10 minutes remaining in the moto as Tomac was all over Sexton’s rear fender. The Yamaha rider bided his time and made the pass happen with eight minutes to go. As Tomac took control of the lead Anderson responded in his own way with a pass on Roczen for third.

Just like Moto 1, Sexton showed his fight and kept within striking distance for several laps, but Tomac started to open the gap. As they started the final two laps, Sexton had clawed his way back and moved to within a second and a half of Tomac. In a near replication of the first moto Sexton got next to Tomac on the last lap, but couldn’t make the pass happen. The Yamaha rider took his first moto win of the season by 1.2 seconds over Sexton, while Anderson finished a strong third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +01.288 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +27.555 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +31.144 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +37.746 6 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE +45.856 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +48.666 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m03.074 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +1m09.660 10 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +1m20.133 11 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1m28.604 12 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m33.032 13 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m47.349 14 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m54.689 15 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F +2m45.245 16 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 17 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +03.987 18 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +05.141 19 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F +05.900 20 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +30.218 21 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +37.500 22 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +39.427 23 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F +48.174 24 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +1m01.420 25 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 +1m10.411 26 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R +1m14.389 27 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +1m35.986 28 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 +1m37.877 29 Colby Copp GAS MC450F +1m44.986 30 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +1m54.049 31 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F +2m20.741 32 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 14 Laps 33 Ezra Lewis GAS MC450F +04.634 34 Devin Harriman KTM 350 SX-F +38.973 35 Josh Mosiman KAW KX450SR +44.710 36 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +1m23.552 37 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 9 Laps 38 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +30.443 39 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 7 Laps 40 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 2 Laps

450 Round

One of the closest finishes in recent memory saw the overall podium separated by just two points. Anderson’s first win in 12 years and 92 career starts came via 1-3 moto finishes, which edged out Sexton’s 2-2 performance by a single point. Tomac’s 4-1 effort left him two points shy in third. Anderson became the 74th different 450 Class winner in history.

Sexton’s runner-up effort allowed him to extend his lead in the 450 Class standings to 12 points over Roczen. The win moved Anderson up to third, 18 points out of the lead.

Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki

“I had to work to get up there (in the second moto). Honestly, I thought I only got on the podium, but after I pulled off the track I realized it was a win. It was 12 years too long, but we finally got it done. I’m damn happy. Let’s keep it going.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“I just couldn’t get away from them today. I led a lot of laps, but didn’t get the win. Overall, I’m happy with how I’m riding. To show some grit was good for me. I still have the red plate and just need to keep digging.”

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“That was some fun racing right there. It felt good. Chase (Sexton) and I had a good battle. I found some good lines and got into a good flow. I’m happy to get on the podium for Yamaha and looking forward to next week.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 1 3 45 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 2 2 44 3 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 4 1 43 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 3 4 38 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 5 5 32 6 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 7 6 29 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 7 29 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 9 8 25 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 11 9 22 10 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 10 11 21 11 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 8 13 21 12 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 14 10 18 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 13 12 17 14 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 12 14 16 15 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F 16 15 11 16 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 17 16 9 17 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 15 18 9 18 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F 18 19 5 19 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 28 17 4 20 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 19 37 2 21 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 24 20 1 22 Justin Rodbell 20 27 1 23 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 23 21 0 24 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 22 23 0 25 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 21 24 0 26 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 25 22 0 27 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 29 25 0 28 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 31 26 0 29 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 27 30 0 30 Josh Mosiman KAW KX450SR 26 35 0 31 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 30 32 0 32 Colby Copp GAS MC450F 36 29 0 33 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F 34 31 0 34 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 38 28 0 35 Devin Harriman KTM 350 SX-F 32 34 0 36 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R 35 36 0 37 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 33 38 0 38 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 40 39 0 39 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 39 40 0 40 Ezra Lewis GAS MC450F 33 0 41 Justin Bogle SUZ RMZ 450 37 0

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 94 2 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 82 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 76 4 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 75 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 72 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 61 7 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 55 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 51 9 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 46 10 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 42 11 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 40 12 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 35 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 31 14 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 23 15 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 22 16 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 16 17 Marshal Weltin GAS MC450F 14 18 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 14 19 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F 11 20 Felix Lopez HQV FC450 8 21 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 6 22 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 4 23 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 2 24 Justin Bogle SUZ RMZ 450 2 25 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 1 26 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 1 27 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 0 28 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 0 29 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 0 30 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 0 31 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 0 32 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R 0 33 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 0 34 Josh Mosiman KAW KX450SR 0 35 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 0 36 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 0 37 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 0 38 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F 0 39 Devin Harriman KTM 350 SX-F 0 40 Colby Copp GAS MC450F 0 41 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 0 42 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 0 43 Ezra Lewis GAS MC450F 0 44 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 0 45 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R 0 46 Tyler Medaglia GAS MC450F 0

Next Up

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will continue next weekend with its annual visit to the mile-high altitude of the greater Denver area as Lakewood, Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park hosts the third round of the 50th anniversary season.