2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 12 – Lumen Field

Seattle, WA

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main Race Report

Eli Tomac scored the holeshot from Barcia, Musquin and Anderson. The Yamaha man threaded the needle the best to emerge from turn one with the lead. From there Tomac and Barcia started to pull away from the field. Barcia was chasing Toamc hard and was very animated on the bike, while Tomac, although he did make a little mistake here and there, looked like he was on a Sunday ride just conserving energy…

Five-minutes into the Main defending champ Cooper Webb, was down in eighth place and already 20-seconds behind the race leader, presumably suffering a little from the hard crash he sustained during qualifying.

Barcia was a few seconds behind Tomac but then went down in a rhythm section halfway through the Main after clipping a tough block. By the time Barcia was back up to speed he had been pushed all the way down to fifth, losing more than 20-seconds in the incident.

That promoted Anderson up to second place but he was 13-seconds behind Tomac with ten-minutes remaining. Musquin was a couple of seconds further behind Anderson in third. Malcolm Stewart was fourth at this juncture while Barcia and Webb contested fifth place.

Little changed in the latter half of the race. Tomac just kept clicking off laps before easing off on the final lap to take the chequered flag ten-seconds ahead of Anderson.

Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium ahead of Malcolm Stewart. Justin Barcia won that battle over fifth ahead of Cooper Webb.

Tomac’s 44th victory ties him for fourth place in the all-time winners list with Chad Reed. The 29-year-old will take a 54-point lead over Jason Anderson to St. Louis in two weeks time.

Chase Sexton never made the Main after a brutal crash in qualifying left the Honda man injured. Cooper Webb had also suffered a heavy fall in qualifying but still braved the Main to put 17-points on the board.

The series now has a small break before reconvening in Missouri on April 9 for the 13th round of what will be a 17-round championship. Tomac could not finish two of the five remaining rounds and still be leading the championship…

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 26 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +08.615 3 Marvin Musquin KTM +10.094 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +22.723 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS +26.657 6 Cooper Webb KTM +29.444 7 Dean Wilson Husqvarna 25 Laps 8 Justin Bogle Suzuki +22.621 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +28.737 10 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +30.188 11 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +34.462 12 Justin Starling GASGAS +36.988 13 Ryan Breece Yamaha +43.071 14 Alex Martin Yamaha +48.790 15 Cade Clason Honda 24 Laps 16 Kevin Moranz KTM +20.856 17 Fredrik Noren KTM +38.095 18 Tristan Lane KTM 23 Laps 19 Joan Cros Kawasaki +08.538 20 John Short Honda +41.896 21 Alex Ray Honda 15 Laps 22 Austin Politelli Honda 10 Laps

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Barcia GASGAS 9 Laps 2 Marvin Musquin KTM +05.614 3 Justin Bogle Suzuki +10.570 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +11.638 5 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +13.954 6 Cooper Webb KTM +22.006 7 Alex Ray Honda +32.581 8 Fredrik Noren KTM +34.339 9 Cade Clason Honda +40.260 10 Tristan Lane KTM +41.696 11 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki +44.471 12 Logan Karnow Kawasaki +44.858 13 Kevin Moranz KTM +51.698 14 Blaine Silveira Suzuki 8 Laps 15 Kyle Greeson KTM +02.115 16 Cory Carsten Suzuki +04.308 17 Gared Steinke Husqvarna +14.600 18 Parker Eales KTM +20.241 19 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna 3 Laps 20 Mason Kerr Kawasaki 2 Laps

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 9 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +01.299 3 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +02.713 4 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +27.554 5 Justin Starling GASGAS +28.694 6 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +33.604 7 Ryan Breece Yamaha +39.435 8 Austin Politelli Honda +45.021 9 Joan Cros Kawasaki +49.977 10 John Short Honda +51.760 11 Bryson Gardner Honda +56.425 12 Xylian Ramella GASGAS 8 Laps 13 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki +02.087 14 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki +13.431 15 Deven Raper Kawasaki +21.132 16 Chris Howell Kawasaki +22.745 17 Austin Cozadd Yamaha +23.704 18 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki +26.166 19 Alex Martin Yamaha 2 Laps

450 Championship Standings (Round 12 of 17)

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 281 2 Jason Anderson 227 3 Justin Barcia 222 4 Malcolm Stewart 221 5 Cooper Webb 208 6 Marvin Musquin 206 7 Chase Sexton 183 8 Dean Wilson 151 9 Dylan Ferrandis 141 10 Ken Roczen 133 11 Brandon Hartranft 110 12 Shane McElrath 101 13 Justin Brayton 99 14 Aaron Plessinger 97 15 Justin Bogle 85 16 Kyle Chisholm 69 17 Vince Friese 65 18 Alex Martin 60 19 Justin Starling 55 20 Max Anstie 55 21 Ryan Breece 52 22 Cade Clason 52 23 Mitchell Oldenburg 51 24 Kevin Moranz 30 25 Joey Savatgy 27 26 Fredrik Noren 24 27 Adam Cianciarulo 23 28 Logan Karnow 14 29 Josh Hill 13 30 Joan Cros 12 31 Tristan Lane 11 32 Garrett Marchbanks 8 33 Alex Ray 8 34 Justin Rodbell 7 35 John Short 3 36 Brandon Scharer 1 37 Scott Meshey 1 38 Austin Politelli 1 39 Adam Enticknap 1

250 Main Race Report

Christian Craig fired straight back into form and an early lead in the 250 Main head of Michael Mosiman and Jo Shimoda. A couple of minutes in Hunter Lawrence moved up to third place, demoting Shimoda to fourth.

Michael Mosiman managed to chase down Craig and then put a pretty tough move on Craig which left the Yamaha man on the deck. Craig was down in sixth place by the time he was back up and running.

Craig’s fall promoted Lawrence up to second place and the Australian then dropped the hammer to try and chase down Mosiman. It only took Hunter a couple of minutes to catch and then pass Mosiman.

Craig was back up to third with nine-minutes left on the shot clock. A couple of minutes later he breezed past Mosiman and left the GASGAS rider in his wake with apparent ease.

With four-minutes plus one lap remaining Christian Craig was three-seconds behind Hunter Lawrence. That gap ebbed and flowed in favour of each rider as they negotiated lapped traffic. At the last lap board the gap was 1.5-seconds but Lawrence hung on all the way to the flag.

Victory for Hunter but yet another remarkable comeback from behind for Craig in a season where he has so often had to do exactly that.

Craig leads the 250 West Championship by 26-points over Hunter Lawrence. With only three rounds still remaining Craig remains the firm favourite for the title.

Jo Shimoda went for a move on Mosiman at the final turn for third place, but a mistake saw the Kawasaki rider miss his mark and have to settle for fourth. Mosiman rode much of the race with no rear brake after bending his rotor while making a pass early on in the race.

Vince Friese fifth ahead of Garrett Marchbanks and Chris Blose. Nate Thrasher had been running within the top three before a crash put him back in the pack, he recovered to 11th.

The series now has a small break before reconvening in Missouri on April 9 where it will be back to the 250 East Championship in St. Louis. The following weekend in Atlanta will see a combined 250 East-West showdown before the East competitors then head to Foxborough the following weekend, then it will be 250 West again in Denver before the East-West final championship showdown in Salt Lake City on May 7.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 19 Laps 2 Christian Craig Yamaha +01.430 3 Michael Mosiman GASGAS +11.305 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +16.948 5 Vince Friese Honda +28.020 6 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +33.376 7 Chris Blose GASGAS +44.391 8 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +44.937 9 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +58.848 10 Derek Kelley KTM 18 Laps 11 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +06.744 12 Carson Mumford Suzuki +14.727 13 Carson Brown KTM +26.116 14 Dominique Thury Yamaha +35.078 15 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS +38.770 16 Kaeden Amerine KTM +40.674 17 Geran Stapleton GASGAS +42.602 18 Ryan Surratt Yamaha 17 Laps 19 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki +47.497 20 Jesse Flock Yamaha 16 Laps 21 Mcclellan Hile Honda +25.890 22 Tre Fierro Kawasaki 15 Laps

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha 9 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda +02.738 3 Chris Blose GASGAS +13.843 4 Carson Brown KTM +19.036 5 Dominique Thury Yamaha +25.545 6 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +27.567 7 Derek Kelley KTM +29.905 8 Ryan Surratt Yamaha +31.601 9 Kaeden Amerine KTM +33.194 10 Devin Harriman KTM +48.680 11 Wyatt Lyonsmith Kawasaki +1:07.309 12 Joshua Greco Kawasaki 8 Laps 13 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS +02.894 14 Addison Emory Yamaha +19.410 15 Blake Ashley Yamaha +27.719 16 Jesse Flock Yamaha +38.366 17 Tre Fierro Kawasaki +40.002 18 Doug Manhire Yamaha 7 Laps 19 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha 4 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Vince Friese Honda 9 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +00.155 3 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +08.874 4 Michael Mosiman GASGAS +10.078 5 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +14.408 6 Carson Mumford Suzuki +16.608 7 Robbie Wageman Yamaha +19.604 8 Geran Stapleton GASGAS +42.581 9 Mcclellan Hile Honda +46.093 10 Collin Jurin Yamaha +56.410 11 Preston Taylor Kawasaki 8 Laps 12 Chad Saultz KTM +04.805 13 David Pulley Yamaha +06.336 14 Christopher Prebula KTM +24.226 15 Chance Blackburn KTM +34.592 16 Rider Fisher Kawasaki +44.351 17 Isaiah Goodman Kawasaki +52.057 18 Maxwell Sanford Honda 2 Laps 19 Brandon Ray Kawasaki +00.807 20 Colby Copp GASGAS +02.715

250 West Championship Standings (Round 7 of 10)