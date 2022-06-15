MotoGP 2022 – Round Ten

Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

MotoGP Facts and Stats

At the Catalan GP, Fabio Quartararo won for the 10th time in MotoGP and the second time this year along with Portugal.

Quartararo crossed the line 6.473 seconds before Jorge Martin, which is Quartararo’s biggest winning margin since he stepped up to MotoGP in 2019, and the biggest in dry conditions since Marc Marquez won with a 11.413 second margin in Australia back in 2019. This is the biggest winning margin in dry conditions for a Yamaha rider in MotoGP since Jorge Lorenzo won in France in 2016 with a winning margin of 10.654 seconds ahead of Valentino Rossi.

Catalunya was Quartararo’s 11 th win in GP racing. He still in second place in the list of French riders with most GP wins, behind Johann Zarco who is leading with 16 victories.

It was also Quartararo’s 25th podium with Yamaha in MotoGP and he is now seventh on the list of Yamaha riders with most podium in the premier class, with three less than MotoGP Legend Max Biaggi (Valentino Rossi leads the way with 142 premier class podiums with Yamaha).

Jorge Martin finished second in Barcelona for his sixth podium in MotoGP and his second of the season so far along with Argentina when he was also second. Hence, this is Martin’s sixth podium with Ducati. He is now 10th on the list of Ducati riders with most premier class podiums, one less than Andrea Iannone and Jorge Lorenzo, and two less than his team-mate Johann Zarco.

Johann Zarco finished third at the Catalan GP for his third podium so far this season along with Indonesia and Portugal. This is his 14 th podium in the premier class, extending his record as the rider with most podiums without a single win in the class (ahead of Colin Edwards).

This is Zarco’s eighth podium with Ducati, and he moved up to seventh on the list of Ducati riders with most premier class podiums, two less than Danilo Petrucci.

In Quartararo and Zarco, this is the sixth time two French riders share the same premier class podium and the fifth time with Quartararo and Zarco along with Doha (2021), France (2021), Indonesia (2022) and Portugal (2022).

With Martin and Zarco, this is the 15th successive MotoGP race with at least one Ducati rider on the podium (a sequence that started in Aragon last year). This is the first time for the Bologna factory since 2007 (Turkey)- 2008 (Qatar), with 17 successive races, their record in the class.

Francesco Baganaia, who won in Italy, crashed out in Catalunya. Since the opening race of the year, except Quartararo in Portugal (P1) and Spain (P2), all winners failed to finish within the top ten in the following race.

Only two riders have scored points in all the MotoGP races so far this season: Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro.

Remy Gardner finished 11th in Catalunya for his best MotoGP result. Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed and retired, is still leading the fight for the Rookie of the Year with 30 points ahead of Darryn Binder (10 points), who finished P12 as the second Yamaha rider, Remy Gardner (8), Fabio Di Giannantonio (8), who also crashed and retired, and Raul Fernandez (1), who scored his very first point in MotoGP.

The only one of the five rookies in MotoGP this year to have previously won at the German GP in any of the smaller classes is Remy Gardner last year, on his way to clinching the title.

However, Marc Bezzecchi (P2 in 2018 in Moto3 and P3 in 2021 in Moto2), has previously stood on the podium at the Sachsenring.

Grand Prix Racing in Germany

This is the 83 rd Grand Prix event to be held on German soil and the 24 th at the new Sachsenring circuit. The Sachsenring was initially just 3.508 km long with one short section of track from the old road circuit. Major modifications were made to the circuit in 2001 and then additional slight alterations in 2003 resulted in the current 3.671 km track layout. The Sachsenring is one of just five circuits on the current calendar that run in an anti-clockwise direction, along with Austin, Aragon, Phillip Island and Valencia.

The first motorcycle Grand Prix to be held in Germany was the West German Grand Prix held at the Solitude circuit in 1952, when it was reported that 400,000 spectators turned up to watch. Reg Armstrong won the 350cc and 500cc races riding a Norton, while home riders won the 250cc and 125cc races: Rudi Felgenheier on a DKW in 250cc and Werner Haas on an NSU in 125cc.

The first East German Grand Prix was held at the Sachsenring road circuit in 1961. The original circuit used for this event was a closed road circuit 8.73 km in length. The East German GP continued to be held at the Sachsenring each year until 1972, after which the original road circuit was considered too dangerous.

The West German Grand Prix was held every year from 1952 through to 1990, and reunification. Four different circuits were used during this period of 1952 to 1990: Solitude, Schotten, the Nürburgring and Hockenheim.

There has been a German Grand Prix held every year since reunification (except in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic); from 1991 to 1994 at the Hockenheim circuit followed by three years at the Nürburgring, and then from 1998 to 2019 and in 2021 at the new Sachsenring circuit. In addition to those mentioned above, one other Grand Prix event has been held in Germany: the Baden-Wurttemberg GP held in 1986 at the Hockenheim circuit for just the 80cc and 125cc classes.

Honda’s last premier class win at the Sachsenring: Marc Marquez in 2021. Honda is the most successful manufacturer at the Sachsenring since 1998 with 17 wins, including the last 11 races. Honda riders have also qualified on pole from 2011 to 2019 at the German GP; Johann Zarco (Ducati) last year being the first non Honda rider to start from pole in MotoGP at the Sachsenring since Jorge Lorenzo in 2010 (Yamaha).

Yamaha’s last premier class win at the Sachsenring: Valentino Rossi in 2009 from pole. Yamaha has had four wins in the premier class since 1998 at the Sachsenring, with two riders: Valentino Rossi and Max Biaggi.

Ducati’s only MotoGP win at the Sachsenring: Casey Stoner in 2008 from pole. Ducati has had four other premier class podiums at this track: Troy Bayliss P3 in 2003, Loris Capirossi P2 in 2007, Casey Stoner P3 in 2010 and Andrea Dovizioso P3 in 2016.

The only win for Suzuki at the Sachsenring was in 500cc in 1999 with Kenny Roberts Jr. The best result for Suzuki in MotoGP at this track is when Chris Vermeulen took third back in 2008.

Aprilia’s best result in MotoGP since 2002 at the Sachsenring: Aleix Espargaro, P7 in 2017 and 2021; Tetsuya Harada also finished P7 in 500cc in 1999.

KTM’s best MotoGP result in at the Sachsenring: Miguel Oliveira, second last year. His team-mate Brad Binder finished fourth, which is the last time there were two KTMs within the top four in MotoGP.

The best premier class result for a German at the Sachsenring since 1998 is P2 for Jonas Folger in 2017.

There have been eight other podiums for German riders at the Sachsenring circuit since 1998: Ralf Waldmann; P3 in 250cc in 1999, Steve Jenkner; P3 in 125cc in 2002, Stefan Bradl; P2 in 125cc in 2008 and in Moto2 in 2011, Sandro Cortese; P3 in 125cc in 2010 and winner in Moto3 in 2012, Jonas Folger; P2 in Moto2 in 2016 and most recently, Marcel Schrötter; P3 in Moto2 in 2019.

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 147 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 125 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 94 4 ZARCO Johann FRA 91 5 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 81 6 BINDER Brad RSA 73 7 RINS Alex SPA 69 8 MIR Joan SPA 69 9 MILLER Jack AUS 65 10 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 57 12 MARTIN Jorge SPA 51 13 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 46 14 MARINI Luca ITA 41 15 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 40 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 38 17 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 30 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 26 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 22 20 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 21 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 8 22 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 8

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 133 2 OGURA Ai JPN 117 3 CANET Aron SPA 109 4 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 96 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 89 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 86 7 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 75 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 65 9 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 58 10 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 55 11 DIXON Jake GBR 55 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 44 13 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 38 14 LOWES Sam GBR 35 15 ARENAS Albert SPA 35 16 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 31 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 28 18 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 21 19 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 16 20 BALTUS Barry BEL 15 21 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10 22 MANZI Stefano ITA 9

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 150 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 134 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 103 4 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 95 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 82 6 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 75 7 MIGNO Andrea ITA 71 8 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 70 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 62 10 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 47 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 43 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 43 13 TOBA Kaito JPN 38 14 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 34 15 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 28 16 MUÑOZ David SPA 25 17 MCPHEE John GBR 24 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 23 19 KELSO Joel AUS 22 20 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 21 21 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 20 22 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16

German GP Schedule

Friday Time Class Session 1700 Moto3 FP1 1755 MotoGP FP1 1855 Moto2 FP1 2115 Moto3 FP2 2210 MotoGP FP2 2310 Moto2 FP2

Saturday Time Class Session 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 MotoGP FP3 1855 Moto2 FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2