MotoGP 2022 – Round 11

Motul TT Assen

I can’t remember a time Assen hasn’t delivered an amazing race where crazy shit happens, hearts are broken, or championships saved – and this year was no exception.

How’s that for a MotoGP race? If the Dutch weren’t so well-mannered and calm, the place would still be burning. I’m sure there were enough Italians and Spaniards there to help them out. Seeing Bezzecchi flying Rossi’s flag after a brilliant second place, and watching Pecco celebrating with the Yellow Army, it almost felt like an Italian round.

It was easily one of the most intriguing races of the season. It’s almost like Dorna knew everyone would need five weeks off after that effort.

Assen helpfully provided a very wet track for the first of the Practice sessions. The Beast took full advantage of the conditions by breaking world records for sliding on his arse. He fell off toward the end of the main straight, then slid along for what seemed ages, before coming to a gentle halt just before the air-fence.

Pol Espargaro was very fast in the wet session, but then pulled the pin and chose not to race, citing an inability to breathe, which was a holdover from last week’s crash at Sachsenring. Probably a good idea, because Race Direction was handing out penalties like lollies at a children’s party this weekend, and Pol has been known to make poor choices now and again.

Morbidelli and Miller both copped Long Lap Penalties for impeding other riders, and Fabulous got his served to him after the race, in which he shunted Aleix Espargaro off the track. Truth be told, I reckon Aleix owes him for that rare indiscretion. It motivated the Aprilia rider so much, he pulled off one of the most brilliant comebacks of the year, charging through the field to grab one of the hardest-fought fourth places I’ve ever seen.

It’s hard to argue with Jack’s view that Race Direction consists of a “bunch of morons” given what I saw on the weekend. But he’s not the first and won’t be the last racer to feel that way about the Overwatchers.

Fabulous obviously had a very shit day. He’d qualified well, had great race pace, has won here before, and looked like he was ready to pull off a hat-trick of victories. Sure Bagnaia was also looking mighty fast, but Pecco’s luck has not been the best this year. I put my money on Fabulous.

Maverick Vinales was also looking much better than he has in a very long time. Not far from the pointy end, and finishing in third, I think it would be fair to say that Aprilia has certainly made its bones in Assen this weekend.

All the Ducatis looked very strong this weekend – which was interesting, since the last Ducati to win at Assen was ridden by Casey Stoner a million years ago. And given there’s eight of them racing this year, you’d think they’d be doing better than what they are. Yet it’s only Zarco, a satellite rider, who’s been putting food on Bologna’s table.

But when the grid lined up, there were five of them in the first seven places. Bagnaia was on pole, Fabulous in second, Martin in third, with a wide-eyed Bezzecchi heading up the second row, with Aleix and Jack Miller beside him.

The third row was Zarco, Oliveira, and Rins – once again outclassing his team-mate, Mir, and offering HRC a much better option for next season, in my view.

When the lights went out, Pecco streaked into the lead, with Fabulous hot on his heels. He’d banged past Aleix and Martin in his eagerness not to let Pecco get away, but Aleix grabbed second off him two corners later.

And then Assen began to sort the wheat from the chaff. As you know, there are very, very few slow crashes in Assen. It’s a fast, flowing track where the racers can reach terrifying change-of-direction speeds. It takes immense courage to pass through Duikersloot, Meeuwenmeer, Hoge Heide, and Ramshoek, but none of these blokes are short on that. And it lends itself to spectacular racing.

Pecco could not initially make a break, but he was starting to stamp his intent on the field. As far as Fabulous was concerned, Aleix was just holding him up. And if Pecco got away…well, we can’t have that, can we?

Bezzecchi seemed to agree, and he passed Martin to grab fourth very early in the piece.

That’s when it went wrong for Fabulous. He attempted a pass on Aleix in Turn Five, De Strubben, folded his front, and shunted Aleix off the track as he himself slid along with his bike.

Had Aleix fallen off, things would have played out very differently. But he didn’t fall off. He kept his seat, powered out of the gravel and rejoined the field in 15th place. Fabulous also rejoined, but he was dead last.

Jack completed his Long Lap Penalty, which cost him maybe four places, but Assen being Assen, this didn’t mean a whole lot of anything. For all he knew, everyone in front of him could crash, or it might start raining at any second.

Vinales found himself in fifth early in the piece, chasing a determined Brad Binder. When that started to look interesting, Morbidelli went to kick some gravel, and I started paying attention to Bezzecchi, who was lapping faster than Bagnaia, now less than a second ahead of him.

Darryn Binder bowed out and Vinales passed his brother. I’m not sure who was more surprised. It’s been a while since Vinales has passed anyone.

Fabulous returned to the pits, clearly unsettled by his damaged bike and ruined race. Then something amazing happened. His team sent him back out. I remain at a loss to understand why they did that. It’s not like he would have salvaged any points. He was way too far behind for that. But Fabulous went out, because that’s what racers do.

He crashed out very shortly afterwards. A bruising high-side on the same corner he took Aleix out on before.

Happily, nothing was broken, and five weeks’ of lying on the beach with centrefolds should see him back and good to go, I reckon.

Out on the track, big things were happening. Bezzecchi was catching Pecco at a tenth-of-a-second a lap, and then he wasn’t because Pecco dialled it up some – and Aleix was slicing through the field like a buzzsaw chewing pine trees.

It was an amazing display of riding prowess. He was the fastest man on the track, lap after lap, and worked his way through the stunned field. But before he managed to stun Martin, Vinales did it for him, passing his fellow Spaniard to grab third.

With nine laps left, it got even more intriguing. Spots of rain appeared and Martin promptly started dropping through the field like a stone. In short order, it was Bags, Bezzecchi, Vinales, Binder, and Miller, all ready to fight for a podium.

Raul Fernandez gave up, citing arm-pump and making faces at his pit crew. I’m sure that’s getting all kinds of old there. But he has always been a sulky boy, that Fernandez.

Five laps remained, and Jack seemed determined to get himself a podium. He hunted Vinales like wild hog, before finally having a crack, running wide, and not recovering to try again.

Behind them, the whirlwind was coming. Aleix was having the ride of his life, determined to salvage as much as he could from this race.

And then on the last lap, he made his play. Coming into the notorious chicane that leads onto the nearby finish line, Jack went to have another crack at Brad, and Aleix went under both of them – a brave and crazy move that actually worked. He scored an heroic fourth place, relegating Jack back to sixth and just staying ahead of Brad Binder.

Bezzechi got his maiden podium, Vinales got his on an Aprilia, and Pecco is no longer the saddest boy in the paddock after taking the win.

Valentino Rossi was doubtlessly overjoyed to see Pecco and Marco celebrating together. They’re both VR46 Academy alumni, close mates, and a a solid Italian bulwark against total Spanish domination of MotoGP.

Some have limped off for a very welcome summer break, and some have strutted, heads held high and hopes aplenty for the second half of the season. History shows the summer break can often change things as the championship begins anew in Silverstone. Some of the racers come back with a new glint in their eye. Some don’t. And some come back with new contracts for next year, which also affects the remainder of their season.

I just have to stock up on more towels. See you all in five weeks’ time.

Assen MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 40m25.205 2 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.444 3 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +1.209 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +2.585 5 Brad BINDER KTM +2.721 6 Jack MILLER DUCATI +3.045 7 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +4.340 8 Joan MIR SUZUKI +8.185 9 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +8.325 10 Alex RINS SUZUKI +8.596 11 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +9.783 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +10.617 13 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +14.405 14 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA DUCATI +17.681 15 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +25.866 16 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA +29.711 17 Luca MARINI DUCATI +30.296 18 Stefan BRADL HONDA +32.225 19 Remy GARDNER KTM +34.947 20 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +35.798 Not Classified DNF 25 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 8 laps DNF 20 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 15 laps DNF 40 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 18 laps DNF 21 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 18 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 172 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 151 3 ZARCO Johann FRA 114 4 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 106 5 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 105 6 BINDER Brad RSA 93 7 MILLER Jack AUS 91 8 MIR Joan SPA 77 9 RINS Alex SPA 75 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 71 11 MARTIN Jorge SPA 70 12 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 62 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 55 15 MARINI Luca ITA 52 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 42 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 40 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 27 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 25 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 18 21 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 22 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 10

