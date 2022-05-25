2022 MotoGP Calendar Update

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced changes to the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar.

Homologation works at the KymiRing, together with the risks caused by the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, have sadly obliged the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix in 2022.

The current circumstances have created delays and put the ongoing work at the new circuit at risk.

All parties have therefore agreed that the track’s debut must be postponed to 2023, when MotoGP looks forward to returning to Finland for the first time in four decades.

The final 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar is therefore expected to comprise 20 rounds.

2022 MotoGP Calendar