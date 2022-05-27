MotoGP 2022

Round Eight – Mugello

Aleix Espargaro – P1

“I’m pleased with the way we started this weekend. It is undoubtedly an important race for us and we know that it won’t be easy to stay at the front, but I have an outstanding RS-GP to work with. Even though Mugello is an old-school track where you can overtake, qualifying will still be fundamental in setting up a good race.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P2

“I am satisfied with this first day here in Mugello. It’s my home Grand Prix, my feeling with the bike is very good, and this afternoon we managed to work well during FP2. Compared to today, the temperatures are expected to be lower on Sunday. Tomorrow morning’s two sessions will probably be the closest to race conditions, so they will be crucial to sort out the final details. In qualifying, on the other hand, it might rain, but I’m sure I can be competitive even in the wet. Hopefully, we can continue this positive trend with which we started the weekend.”

Jack Miller – P3

“I’m pretty happy with today’s result! The bike is working relatively well: in the afternoon, we used a pre-heated tyre with which I couldn’t get a good feeling, but as soon as I put on the soft tyre, the feeling improved, and I was able to pick up my pace. I am positive about tomorrow’s qualifying, but we still have to work on the race pace. Tomorrow the weather could worsen, but that’s not something that worries me. Racing at Mugello is always a lot of fun, and at the moment, we have a really competitive package, as shown by the fact that many Ducati bikes were fast today. So I’m positive”.

Luca Marini – P5

“Definitely a good Day1: on the time attack we are quite confident, we have made a step forward in FP2, but I am still not totally satisfied. We can work on the last sector, on the engine brake and the feeling when entering corners. Let’s go back to the data for the QP.”

Enea Bastianini – P6

“I’m quite happy: both feeling and pace were there from the get-go, so we didn’t make big adjustments to the bike. It was really hot out there; I cannot remember a day as scorching as today in Mugello… We struggled a bit more than expected with the tyres, but overall I’m happy. We didn’t get everything right in our time attack, especially in sector three. Right now we’re in Q2, but I think tomorrow morning things will improve a lot. I’m having problems trusting the front-end at the ‘Arrabbiata’ corners, but aside from that we’re in a good place.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P8

“A beautiful day at the Italian GP, I really enjoyed it: riding here with the MotoGP is super cool! We started well this morning, we made a step in the FP2 and I’m happy. There are still a couple of points where I can improve and where I may lose a little too much, but I’m positive for tomorrow. Thanks to the Team, they did a great job today and to Vale who returned into the garage to give us all his support.”

Fabio Quartararo – P9

“I was expecting this to be a tough weekend, but in a different way. I was struggling in the turning area. I was using too much of the track and going super wide. So, we have to work on a solution to turn a bit tighter. But the most important thing for today was to be in the top 10. Luckily, we are in ninth position, though I had expected more. We need to find this small thing that we’re missing. I feel like we can make a big step, and I think it’s possible to fight for the first two rows or even the front row.”

Pol Espargaro – P10

“It was not a great day, we are the fastest Honda but we are quite far from the top and need to find something more. In the afternoon we worked hard to go quicker even if the conditions made it quite difficult and we made some progress. Everyone in the team is working very hard to fix the problems and tomorrow’s conditions could change the situation a lot. At the moment we are in between the medium and the hard, each presents a different strength and we need to understand what is best.”

Marc Marquez – P12

“In Free Practice 1 I went out and I could see I was struggling a lot, so I focused more on finding the correct line and understanding our limits. Then in the afternoon, during FP2, we were able to make a step and push harder. Let’s see what happens tomorrow, we need to make another step but at the moment we are quite far from the top. We are struggling with turning and also riding here, but let’s see. The conditions can change and a lot can still happen. We need to understand the bike balance for tomorrow and try working on a few more different things.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P13

“Today was a little bit mixed. This morning, FP1 was pretty good, but this afternoon, when the track temperature increased, we struggled with a lack of rear grip and the bike was unstable – so it was quite tough overall. We’ll try to improve the feeling of the bike in the morning in FP3 and definitely in the cooler conditions we have good potential. We’ll try to make a good lap time and make it into Q2.”

Alex Rins – P14

“Today was quite good because I had a good feeling with the bike and my pace was nice from the morning onwards. I was fast. I had a crash in FP2, but it was without any consequences and I’m fine. I missed out on the Top 10 by a very small amount, which is a shame, but I’ll try to keep pushing tomorrow and hope to have some clean and quick laps without any mistakes.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P16

“To be racing here is fantastic, truly special. This morning I took things easier in order to understand where I was performance-wise: and wow! Joking aside, we struggled at the start of the day especially at cornering, as the bike was moving a lot. We improved in the afternoon, but there’s still plenty of work to do as this is a key area at this track.”

Maverick Vinales – P17

“We really did a lot of work today. The goal was to test as many solutions as possible to then analyse the data and select the best technical package for qualifying. Right now, we need to stay calm and work meticulously. Some changes don’t just happen from one moment to the next.”

Álex Márquez – P18

“First day here in Mugello and I’m quite happy with the steps that we made today. We started in the morning with good feeling and good pace which is good at Mugello because it’s always a track you need to start at with energy. In the afternoon we struggled more, as we expected, with the back of the bike in the hotter conditions, we had already seen that at Le Mans with the rear performance and being more constant. So that’s what we need to focus on tomorrow, fortunately on Sunday it looks like it will be colder. We really need to focus on improving the bike in hot conditions and making a step tomorrow.”

Joan Mir – P19

“Today I couldn’t manage more, and it was a shame. I quite often have problems on a Friday, it tends to be the day when I struggle most. But I have a great team behind me, and I know that they will find a solution and help me improve tomorrow. We need to find a way that I can stop the bike better, and I’ll be looking to make a step forward for FP3 and qualifying. I have been competitive here before, so I feel confident.”

Michele Pirro – P20

“It was an exciting day. I entered the track with different colours, the ones of Aruba.it Racing, bringing to debut what I would like to call, the “PanigalMotoGP.” I can’t be particularly satisfied with what we managed to do during free practice because, after this morning’s session in which we were fast, in the afternoon we encountered some difficulties. We still have to work well on the bike to fix those details that will allow me to be more effective tomorrow. However, I am convinced that we have the potential to do it so there is great confidence ahead of qualifying.”

Franco Morbidelli – P21

“Today it was a bit better on the straight and a bit worse with the down force. But I mainly focused on riding strong and riding well. It was a bit easier with used tyres. The pace is still far from the top but closer than we are in the time attack. When I did the time attack it was much harder for me to ride well. I need to concentrate better and ride better tomorrow. I hope it will be dry tomorrow so we can do a regular day.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P22

“Overall, today has been a difficult Friday, but we tried something that might help us. Tomorrow we’ll double check again. The gap to the front is still big, but we will see if we can improve a little bit, also by comparing our data to the ones of the other Yamaha riders. On Saturday we definitely aim to make a step in the right direction.”

Remy Gardner – P23

“It has been a hot day here in Mugello today. I enjoyed quite a lot riding at full speed the long straight on a MotoGP bike, it was definitely the fun part of the day. We are working hard to find solutions, and we will continue to push tomorrow.”

Darryn Binder – P24

“It’s really cool to be able to ride the MotoGP bike around Mugello. It’s such an insane track, the straight is super fast. I really, really enjoyed riding here today. This morning, I started off pretty decently and I feel like I made a step in FP2, being a lot closer to the other guys. I now have quite a good feeling for the end of this Friday. I know in which direction we need to work tomorrow and I’m really excited to get FP3 underway and just keep improving and keep enjoying riding here in Mugello.”

Raul Fernandez – P25

“During Free Practice 1, I had some issues with my hand which is stopping me from riding like I would like to. I saw the physiotherapist and felt better in FP2. When I use the soft tyres to try gaining 1 second and be faster, I can’t and end up doing similar times than when I use medium tyres. This is an issue we really need to focus on so I can have hopes to be closer to the front riders. Appart from that, the straight on this track at more than 300 km/h with the bike starting to move is unbelievable. It feels so small with a MotoGP engine.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P26

“Today we primarily tested the new aerodynamic item Aprilia brought. There is still work that needs to be done to make it perform better. That’s why I didn’t focus on the time attack or pure speed, but I am extremely happy to be here in Mugello and to see Aleix competitive yet again.”

Friday Practice Report

Less than half a tenth decided the top spot on Day 1 at a scorching Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) just edging out home hero Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the two ended Friday split by just 0.049.

Third went the way of Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), with Aprilia and Espargaro the only presence able to break a Ducati stranglehold on the top six as the two Italian factories came out fighting on Friday.

Behind that top six of an Aprilia leading five Ducatis, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder was the only other rider in the top eight who wasn’t on Ducati machinery, the South African slotting into seventh on a 1:46.439.

Rookie Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) impressed once more in P8, while points leader Quartararo was ninth. For now, Pol Espargaro is the final rider into Q2 as it stands.

With forecasts of possible rain on Saturday at Mugello, there will be eyes to the skies overnight as the likes of Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) in 11th and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in 12th wait it out.

Marquez was 0.767 seconds off Aleix Espargaro’s pace but just 0.040 seconds outside the top 10, having apparently finished the session on the new RC213V chassis.

Rins and fellow Suzuki rider Joan Mir both also have work to do if they are to get into Q2…

Will the rain ruin their plans, or can they fight their way into the top 10?

Mugello MotoGP Combined Friday Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A.Espargaro APRILIA 1m45.891 2 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.049 3 J.Miller DUCATI +0.422 4 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.458 5 L.Marini DUCATI +0.471 6 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.504 7 B.Binder KTM +0.548 8 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.582 9 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +0.628 10 P.Espargaro HONDA +0.727 11 J.Martin DUCATI +0.738 12 M.Marquez HONDA +0.767 13 T.Nakagami HONDA +0.771 14 A.Rins SUZUKI +0.772 15 M.Oliveira KTM +0.927 16 F.Di Giannanto DUCATI +1.024 17 M.Viñales APRILIA +1.162 18 A.Marquez HONDA +1.260 19 J.Mir SUZUKI +1.378 20 M.Pirro DUCATI +1.541 21 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +1.577 22 A.Dovizioso YAMAHA +1.692 23 R.Gardner KTM +1.793 24 D.Binder YAMAHA +1.796 25 R.Fernandez KTM +2.107 26 L.Savadori APRILIA +2.197

Moto2

Jake Dixon is in the box seat to get through to Q2 at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley after the Inde GASGAS Aspar Team rider was fastest on the opening day of action in Moto2. While he was unable to improve in FP2 on his 1:51.966 from earlier on Friday at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, the mercury was climbing well into the 30s, and few riders did go quicker in the afternoon. Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was second quickest, with Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) completing the top three, also from FP1.

The FP1 trio of Dixon, Fernandez and Canet topped the combined times, ahead of Chantra, Acosta and Salač.

Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and team-mate Tony Arbolino are up next.

Completing the top ten overall after a huge leap up the timesheets is Niccolo Antonelli (Monney VR46 Racing Team).

Mugello Moto2 Combined Friday Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.Dixon KALEX 1m51.966 2 A.Fernandez KALEX +0.316 3 A.Canet KALEX +0.380 4 S.Chantra KALEX +0.384 5 P.Acosta KALEX +0.395 6 F.Salac KALEX +0.504 7 A.Arenas KALEX +0.515 8 S.Lowes KALEX +0.584 9 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.687 10 N.Antonelli KALEX +0.689 11 J.Roberts KALEX +0.830 12 C.Vietti KALEX +0.836 13 M.Gonzalez KALEX +0.848 14 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.913 15 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.918 16 M.Pasini KALEX +0.984 17 A.Ogura KALEX +1.002 18 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +1.007 19 C.Beaubier KALEX +1.035 20 G.Rodrigo KALEX +1.057 21 B.Baltus KALEX +1.132 22 J.Navarro KALEX +1.241 23 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA +1.351 24 M.Schrotter KALEX +1.410 25 L.Dalla Porta KALEX +1.539 26 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA +1.570 27 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.579 28 A.Zaccone KALEX +1.797 29 Z.Van Den Goo Ned KALEX +2.046 30 K.Kubo KALEX +3.034 31 S.Kelly KALEX +3.926

Moto3

Day 1 at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley was Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) vs Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with the former setting the benchmark in FP1, a time that wasn’t beaten, and Masia taking FP2 to end the day second overall. Third went to another FP1 lap from John McPhee (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), the Brit completing the top three on Friday.

Behind Foggia from FP1, Masia from FP2, McPhee, Sasaki; now out, and Suzuki, Moreira is also into Q2, as it stands, in sixth.

World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) took seventh with a 1:57.921 at the end of the afternoon, and rounding out the combined top 10 are Bertelle on a 1:58.004, from Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team).

Joel Kelso finished the opening day of practice just inside the top 20.

Mugello Moto3 Combined Friday Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D.Foggia HONDA 1m56.916 2 J.Masia KTM +0.218 3 J.Mcphee HUSQVARNA +0.367 4 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.478 5 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.859 6 D.Moreira KTM +0.934 7 S.Garcia GASGAS +1.005 8 M.Bertelle KTM +1.088 9 R.Rossi HONDA +1.143 10 A.Migno HONDA +1.188 11 D.Öncü KTM +1.192 12 I.Guevara GASGAS +1.195 13 M.Aji HONDA +1.237 14 D.Holgado KTM +1.369 15 S.Ogden HONDA +1.489 16 L.Fellon HONDA +1.490 17 E.Bartolini KTM +1.524 18 C.Tatay CFMOTO +1.529 19 J.Kelso KTM +1.556 20 R.Yamanaka KTM +1.866 21 A.Surra HONDA +1.889 22 S.Nepa KTM +1.900 23 A.Fernandez KTM +1.941 24 K.Toba KTM +2.109 25 X.Artigas CFMOTO +2.176 26 I.Ortolá KTM +2.607 27 D.Muñoz KTM +2.877 28 T.Furusato HONDA +3.053 29 J.Whatley HONDA +4.528 30 A.Carrasco KTM +5.628

MotoE

Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) has marked himself as the rider to beat in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup’s first ever round at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello. He took the lead in the World Cup with a win in Race 2 at Le Mans a fortnight ago and now has pole position for the two races at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, having also set the pace in both practice sessions.

Joining the Swiss rider on the front row in Italy will be two home heroes, with Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta Sic58 Squadracorse) qualifying second-fastest and Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) third, the latter making it a clean sweep of front row starts in 2022.

From there, it’s Le Mans podium finisher Niccolo Canepa (WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team) in seventh and would have been Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) in P8 but the Spaniard’s best lap was cancelled after he was found to have low tyre pressures. Andrea Mantovani (WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team) therefore moves up, with Alcoba 10th.

MotoE Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Dominique AEGERTER ENERGICA Q2 1’59.205 2 Kevin ZANNONI ENERGICA Q2 0.268 3 Mattia CASADEI ENERGICA Q2 0.330 4 Eric GRANADO ENERGICA Q2 0.332 5 Matteo FERRARI ENERGICA Q2 0.397 6 Kevin MANFREDI ENERGICA Q2 0.502 7 Niccolo CANEPA ENERGICA Q2 0.872 8 Miquel PONS ENERGICA Q2 0.873 9 Andrea MANTOVANI ENERGICA Q2 1.028 10 Marc ALCOBA ENERGICA Q2 3.573 11 Hikari OKUBO ENERGICA Q1 (*) 0.840 12 Hector GARZO ENERGICA Q1 (*) 0.963 13 Xavi CARDELUS ENERGICA Q1 (*) 0.974 14 Alessio FINELLO ENERGICA Q1 (*) 1.303 15 Massimo ROCCOLI ENERGICA Q1 (*) 1.339 16 Xavi FORES ENERGICA Q1 (*) 1.376 17 Maria HERRERA ENERGICA Q1 (*) 1.726 18 Alex ESCRIG ENERGICA Q1 (*) 2.211

