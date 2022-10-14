MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island

Saturday Morning FP3

Jack Miller had a lot on the line this morning at Phillip Island after a difficult Friday held the Australian back, he finished the opening day only 13th on the time-sheets.

Johann Zarco topped both sessions on Friday, the best time of 1m29.475 coming late in FP2 to put him ahead of fellow Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi. Repsol Honda’s Pol Espargaro finished third on Friday ahead of Fabio Quartararo.

The pace in the earlier Moto3 session held on Saturday morning was much faster than what the Moto3 riders had managed on Friday, which suggested that we were set for a very fast FP3 MotoGP session…

Riders took their time this morning though before building up to try and cement their automatic promotion to Q2.

Miguel Oliveira was the first of the big improvers this morning, jumping from the 11th place he finished yesterday, up to fifth on combined times.

Jack Miller put in ten early laps before returning to pit-lane and heading out again at the halfway point of the session with a soft front and medium rear.

Fabio Quartararo was out on a soft-soft combination at this halfway point of the session and lapping fast, but was unable to improve on his Friday marker at this stage of proceedings.

Conditions were quite cool and incredibly the front tyres actually were going down in pressure while out on track compared to what they were at when the tyre-warmers were removed and riders left pit-lane. The lack of heavy braking at Phillip Island doing their part towards that peculiarity. Michelin telling us that the tyres were going out at 36 psi, and then dropping to as low as 27 psi during the session as they cooled.

With 15-minutes remaining Oliveira made further progress up the order on his first lap on a new soft rear, moving up to fourth on combined times. The Portuguese rider went quicker again on his next lap, a 1m29.510 promoting him to P2 on combined times.

12 minutes to go – red sectors everywhere

Jorge Martin then put in a blinder, a 1m28.616! Bezzecchi then went P2 on 1m29.138, Vinales up to P3 on 1m29.196, Mir P4 on 1m29.259, Bagnaia P5 on 1m29.289 while Zarco had now slipped to sixth on combined times.

Bezzechi then improved to 1m28.738 but remained in P2, while Marc Marquez then dropped in a 1m28.993 to go P3.

Bagnaia then improved to 1m29.060 which gave him P4.

At this stage of proceedings Miller was way down in P22 but had just gone out on a soft-soft combination…

Alex Marquez then dropped in a 1m28.964 to go P3, pushing his brother back to P4.

Fabio Quartararo was on a quick one but ran wide at turn four and through the long lap penalty diversion. On the next lap though the Frenchman did improve to 1m29.039, good enough for P6.

Jack Miller then got wound up… From P22 to P3 in one foul swoop, a 1m28.822…

Five minutes to go

Now the pressure was really on…

With less than five minutes to run riders outside of the top ten included Friday pacesetter Johann Zarco along with Joan Mir and Aleix Espargaro…

Pecco Bagnaia then managed to split the Marquez brothers to go P5 after dropping in his first 1m28 of the weekend.

Marc Marquez then went P2, pushing Jack Miller down to P4, despite the Australian improving his marker to 1m28.721.

Luca Marini then topped them all with a 1m28.592!

Before Marc Marquez then took the mantle with a stunning last 1m28.462.

Aleix Espargaro also put in a great final lap to gp P4, and he gave Marquez a tow while doing it… Aleix Espargaro pushing Bezzecchi back to P5 and Miller to P6.

Fabio Quartararo had been shuffled all the way back to P13, but saved the day on his final lap with a 1m28.858 sneaking him into tenth place for automatic promotion to Q2.

Phillip Island MotoGP Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Nation Man. Fastest

(All FP3) Gap 1 M.MARQUEZ SPA HONDA 1’28.462 – 2 L.MARINI ITA DUCATI 1’28.592 +0.130 3 J.MARTIN SPA DUCATI 1’28.616 +0.154 4 A.ESPARGARO SPA APRILIA 1’28.639 +0.177 5 M.BEZZECCHI ITA DUCATI 1’28.690 +0.228 6 J.MILLER AUS DUCATI 1’28.721 +0.259 7 A.MARQUEZ SPA HONDA 1’28.765 +0.303 8 F.BAGNAIA ITA DUCATI 1’28.768 +0.306 9 M.VIÑALES SPA APRILIA 1’28.777 +0.315 10 F.QUARTARARO FRA YAMAHA 1’28.858 +0.396 11 J.ZARCO FRA DUCATI 1’28.903 +0.441 12 J.MIR SPA SUZUKI 1’28.920 +0.458 13 C.CRUTCHLOW GBR YAMAHA 1’28.945 +0.483 14 E.BASTIANINI ITA DUCATI 1’29.023 +0.561 15 P.ESPARGARO SPA HONDA 1’29.095 +0.633 16 M.OLIVEIRA POR KTM 1’29.133 +0.671 17 A.RINS SPA SUZUKI 1’29.144 +0.682 18 F.DI GIANNANTO ITA DUCATI 1’29.526 +1.064 19 R.FERNANDEZ SPA KTM 1’29.527 +1.065 20 B.BINDER RSA KTM 1’29.589 +1.127 21 F.MORBIDELLI ITA YAMAHA 1’29.654 +1.192 22 R.GARDNER AUS KTM 1’29.691 +1.229 23 T.NAGASHIMA JPN HONDA 1’30.073 +1.611 24 D.BINDER RSA YAMAHA 1’30.336 +1.874

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 217 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 199 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 180 5 MILLER Jack AUS 179 6 BINDER Brad RSA 154 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 151 8 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 131 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 127 10 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 11 RINS Alex SPA 112 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 84 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 49 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 31 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 9 24 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 9 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 3 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 30 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0 31 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0

Phillip Island Moto3 FP3 Report

One of the infamous Cape Barren Geese caused a red flag in the dying seconds of the opening session of the day at Phillip Island this morning.

Ayumu Sasaki topped FP3 with a best time of 1m36.112. Tthat marker under the 1m36.302 race lap record set here by Jack Miller on what was a newly resurfaced track back in 2014. But just outside the 1m36.050 all-time lap record set by Alex Marquez for pole here in 2014.

Joel Kelso finished practice P13 on combined times.

Phillip Island Moto3 Combined Practice Times

Pos. Rider Nat. Man. Fastest

(All FP3) Gap 1 A.SASAKI JPN HUSQVARNA 1’36.112 – 2 S.GARCIA SPA GASGAS 1’36.460 +0.348 3 D.HOLGADO SPA KTM 1’36.609 +0.497 4 D.ÖNCÜ TUR KTM 1’36.837 +0.725 5 D.FOGGIA ITA HONDA 1’36.872 +0.760 6 S.NEPA ITA KTM 1’36.898 +0.786 7 T.SUZUKI JPN HONDA 1’36.899 +0.787 8 D.MOREIRA BRA KTM 1’36.944 +0.832 9 I.GUEVARA SPA GASGAS 1’37.170 +1.058 10 J.MASIA SPA KTM 1’37.208 +1.096 11 A.FERNANDEZ SPA KTM 1’37.232 +1.120 12 I.ORTOLÁ SPA KTM 1’37.292 +1.180 13 J.KELSO AUS KTM 1’37.316 +1.204 14 K.TOBA JPN KTM 1’37.376 +1.264 15 N.CARRARO ITA KTM 1’37.394 +1.282 16 D.MUÑOZ SPA KTM 1’37.436 +1.324 17 A.SURRA ITA HONDA 1’37.521 +1.409 18 X.ARTIGAS SPA CFMOTO 1’37.553 +1.441 19 S.OGDEN GBR HONDA 1’37.663 +1.551 20 A.MIGNO ITA HONDA 1’37.678 +1.566 21 T.FURUSATO JPN HONDA 1’37.722 +1.610 22 L.FELLON FRA HONDA 1’37.862 +1.750 23 C.TATAY SPA CFMOTO 1’37.884 +1.772 24 E.BARTOLINI ITA KTM 1’37.902 +1.790 25 R.ROSSI ITA HONDA 1’37.919 +1.807 26 R.YAMANAKA JPN KTM 1’37.931 +1.819 27 J.MCPHEE GBR HUSQVARNA 1’38.324 +2.212 28 J.WHATLEY GBR HONDA 1’38.737 +2.625 29 M.AJI INA HONDA 1’39.444 +3.332 30 A.CARRASCO SPA KTM 1’39.468 +3.356

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 265 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 216 3 GARCIA Sergio SPA 209 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 194 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 163 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 154 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 100 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 88 10 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 84 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 81 12 TATAY Carlos SPA 80 13 MUÑOZ David SPA 79 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 79 15 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 76 16 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 17 MCPHEE John GBR 62 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 59 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 53 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 21 KELSO Joel AUS 28 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 33 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 36 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 37 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 38 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 39 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 40 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 41 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 42 ALONSO David COL 0

Phillip Island Moto2 FP3

The Moto2 session again saw lots of crashes, one of the worst was for Sam Lowes who looks to have possibly injured his left shoulder that had kept him out of some races already this season.

Alonso Lopez topped the session with a 1m32.616, well ahead of Fermin Aldeguer and Augusto Fernandez in FP3.

Phillip Island Moto2 Combined Practice Times

Pos. Rider Nat. Man. Fastest (FP3*) Gap 1 A.LOPEZ SPA BOSCOSCURO 1’32.616 – 2 F.ALDEGUER SPA BOSCOSCURO 1’32.934 +0.318 3 A.FERNANDEZ SPA KALEX 1’32.993 +0.377 4 A.CANET SPA KALEX 1’33.090 +0.474 5 J.DIXON GBR KALEX 1’33.194 +0.578 6 P.ACOSTA SPA KALEX 1’33.503 +0.887 7 T.ARBOLINO ITA KALEX 1’33.544 +0.928 8 J.ROBERTS USA KALEX 1’33.552 +0.936 9 B.BENDSNEYDE NED KALEX 1’33.584 +0.968 10 F.SALAC CZE KALEX 1’33.614 +0.998 11 A.OGURA JPN KALEX 1’33.683 +1.067 12 J.ALCOBA SPA KALEX 1’33.777 +1.161 13 C.BEAUBIER USA KALEX 1’33.778 +1.162 14 S.LOWES GBR KALEX 1’33.835 +1.219 15 M.GONZALEZ SPA KALEX 1’33.892 +1.276 16 A.ARENAS SPA KALEX 1’34.015 +1.399 17 L.DALLA PORTA ITA KALEX 1’34.056 +1.440 18 C.VIETTI ITA KALEX 1’34.144 +1.528 19 S.CORSI ITA MV AGUSTA 1’34.321 +1.705 20 S.CHANTRA THA KALEX 1’34.665 (FP2) +2.049 21 S.KELLY USA KALEX 1’34.687 +2.071 22 M.SCHROTTER GER KALEX 1’34.929 (FP2) +2.313 23 N.ANTONELLI ITA KALEX 1’34.930 +2.314 24 J.NAVARRO SPA KALEX 1’35.064 +2.448 25 B.BALTUS BEL KALEX 1’35.167 +2.551 26 A.ZACCONE ITA KALEX 1’35.340 +2.724 27 T.HADA JPN KALEX 1’35.615 +2.999 28 M.RAMIREZ SPA MV AGUSTA 1’35.644 +3.028 29 K.KUBO THA KALEX 1’36.167 (FP2) +3.551

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 238.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 237 3 CANET Aron SPA 185 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 150.5 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 132 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 8 DIXON Jake GBR 127.5 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 120 10 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 110.5 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 104.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 ARENAS Albert SPA 74 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 74 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 55 16 LOWES Sam GBR 51 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 SALAC Filip CZE 37 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 15 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 1.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 37 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 38 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule

Sunday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 WUP 0920 Moto2 WUP 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1220 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

