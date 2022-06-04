MotoGP 2022 – Round Nine

Catalunya – Qualifying

Aleix Espargaro – P1

“What qualifiers! It’s nice to be ahead of the rest here in Barcelona, but it was anything but easy. The bike moved around a lot, the conditions were critical, and I really had to give one hundred percent. I also have to thank Maverick because thanks to his slipstream on the straight, I gained a few fundamental metres. Overall, we worked well, both on the flying lap and in terms of preparing for the race. Now all that’s left is to start well, stay focused and see who has conserved their tyres the best in the finale.”

Francesco Bagnaia- P2

“We finished very close to Aleix Espargaro, but unfortunately, I lost a little time in the fourth sector because of traffic. Anyway, I am delighted with this qualifying session and the work we did in FP4. In terms of race pace, we got a little closer to Aleix, who I consider the man to beat tomorrow. Fabio Quartararo also took a step forward today. For tomorrow’s race, it’s difficult to prepare a strategy: the temperatures should be higher than today, and so the track conditions will be slightly different. It will be important to know how to manage the rear tyre well to be competitive in the final stages of the race.”

Fabio Quartararo – P3

“I felt relief on my second lap of FP3. I set a 1’40.1s whilst riding with a lot of fuel. That was similar to my best lap the day before. I was riding with the new medium tyre in the morning. I was pretty impressed being able to do high-1’39s and low-1’40s over 12 laps, and I was very happy. Of course, FP4 was different. I was riding with the hard tyre, and I didn’t like it as much. I prefer all medium, and the feeling is not that bad. I think that I’m not looking so bad for tomorrow. I’m feeling super good on the bike, like yesterday, but just with more grip than we had in FP2 and FP1. Let’s see what we can do. I’ll try to play my cards right. It would be great to fight for the podium tomorrow, and I think we can do it and have a great fight.”

Johann Zarco – P4

“Happy and satisfied with today’s work, starting from the second row tomorrow will be crucial. The feeling in FP4 was incredible, the pace very good. Tomorrow we can fight for important positions.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P5

“Even though we don’t have to prove anything to anybody, it was important to confirm our growth and what better way to do so than by putting together another good qualifying such as today. We’re working well, changing very little on the bike and we can do well tomorrow. Surely we still need to improve our pace a bit more, especially in the second half of the race. The warm up will give us some reassurance also on tyre selection.”

Jorge Martín – P6

“I am finally competitive again, with the old set-up the feeling continues to be positive and we are improving session after session. Starting from the second row is always an advantage, we have to be good at exploiting it to stay in the front group.”

Alex Rins – P7

“I’m feeling happy with my performance so far this weekend; the team and I are doing a good job and I have nice pace. I gave everything in qualifying, and seventh isn’t a bad place to start. It will be a very demanding race tomorrow; in terms of heat, competitiveness, and tyre wear. My target will be to get up the front and fight with those guys, so let’s try and get a good start and go for it.”

Maverick Vinales – P8

“We did a good job, even if this performance should come easier for us. In any case, I’m happy to be starting from the third row. It was important for us to improve in qualifying and today we took a good step forward. It’s going to be a long race but I feel good. I’ll be aiming to be aggressive in the early laps and then conserve the tyres a bit for the finale.”

Luca Marini – P9

“I’m happy, a great job by the whole Team and a good step forward compared to yesterday during all the sessions, especially on the race pace. Something was missing in qualifying: on the out lap, I stressed the rear tire too much and then I wasn’t able to make the most of it. The sign of the day is still positive, we are not at the level of the Top riders, but we have put everything together and we are still there in the group. Tomorrow will be perhaps the most difficult race of the year, I will have to take some risks at the start in order not to lose the contact.”

Pol Espargaro – P10

“FP3 was quite good for us, even with the crash. Already we knew that the afternoon would be harder and I wasn’t able to be faster. I was losing most of my time braking into Turn 1, this is where my time went. Tenth was the best we could do finally in Qualifying. Tomorrow is going to be a tricky race; we will need to use the harder tyres and try to manage them – like everyone. The change in temperature is not a lot so finally the track will be greasy like today. Let’s see what happens and no matter what we will try out best for the home fans here!”

Jack Miller – P11

“I suffered a lot today in qualifying with both soft tyres: I tried to make the most of them, but the lack of grip on the rear didn’t allow me to ride as I wanted. It’s hard to say whether the problem was due to the tyre choice or our setup, but we will continue to work and analyse today’s data to improve further and be ready for tomorrow’s race. It is difficult to predict what kind of race it will be, but we will certainly try as always to do our best.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P12

“It was a busy second day here at Montmelo because unfortunately I couldn’t get through to Q2 directly this morning, we ended up P17 in FP3 – it was a really tough session. This afternoon the conditions were really hot and we suffered a lot, in FP4 we tried many things to prepare for the race and it looks like we found a good pace. In Q1, I gave my best and we ended up P2, so we were able to make it through to Q2 again which always good. In Q2, however, I wasn’t able to put it all together and, on my last lap in the last sector, I had some traffic so it wasn’t my best one. It was a really busy morning and afternoon, but we have a good pace, so hopefully we can produce a great result in tomorrow’s race.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P13

“Really a shame those thousandths, but overall a good day. In terms of pace we did a lot and we are happy, like yesterday, however, on the flying lap we lost something for being there. The Q1 is always hard – decided in the last seconds under the flag – but I tried by best. I feel good on the bike, the Team has done a great job and now we will use the warm up to define the last details.”

Enea Bastianini – P14

“Too bad, because we had another type of result in mind. It’s a shame also for the last lap because I found a rider ahead of me at turn 3 who was roaming around, and I couldn’t improve. We should have made it into Q2 already from this morning, but it didn’t happen. The pace is good, the race is long so we can recover many positions. We will surely need a strong start and some attack-mode early on.”

Brad Binder – P15

“A hard day today. I made some mistakes and we had two crashes that I didn’t expect at all so we need to do something tomorrow to give me a bit of margin. I made life hard for myself and I’m disappointed about that. The bike is working well, I cannot complain, and the speed is also there but I just need something to keep that front stuck to the ground and we’ll be away.”

Miguel Oliveira – P16

“Qualifying was a bit better. It was frustrating to try and work out why we cannot be more competitive so far but for sure it is associated with the low grip here. It is easy to over-ride the bike. The track is quite interesting but it’s a hard one. We’ll look for tomorrow, work out what tires will be the right ones for us and do the best we can.”

Joan Mir – P17

“I’m still not feeling 100% confident with my feeling, but we’ve made a good step forward and I’m happy about that. So, because of this work done overnight, I was able to do much better on used tyres. I am still struggling to do a time attack, because on the new tyres I don’t have the best feeling. The main thing is that we know the situation and I will work to overcome it. And I know that I can have strong pace, especially later on in the race.”

Franco Morbidelli – P18

“When the grip levels get higher, I start to struggle. When the tyre is old or a race tyre, I feel good, but with a new tyre I struggle. This is clear. We‘re going to have to keep digging deep to extract potential from the bike also with new tyres. I’m going to start from far behind, and we know how tough that is, but the race conditions should in theory suit my riding style better according to what we saw today. I hope that will be the case also tomorrow, but anyway, I want to make a step with the new tyre.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P19

“Overall, today my feeling was a bit better. We went back to a previous setup from two rounds ago and it improved. We were able to improve a little bit, also in the afternoon. Yet, the feeling with the front is not special, but a bit better. The race will be very hard for everyone, because the drop is huge and, in this case, it’s even more important to start closer to the front, because you have to ride super smooth and behind many riders. It’s going to be tough, but let’s see.”

Remy Gardner – P20

“I had a better day than expected today. It was unfortunate that I was not able to do more fast laps because I ended up struggling after two laps on the front tire. Considering the laps I did today, I think that I would have been able to grab a few positions as we took some positive steps from yesterday. We have been working on improving the areas where I have been struggling, which is mainly braking. We are trying a lot of different things in order to get the most out of the package we have.”

Stefan Bradl – P21

“We improved a little bit over yesterday and I avoided any mistakes. This morning I struggled a bit to find speed in qualifying mode but in Q1 we made a step and improved our position. Still, we are building our speed and this is where we are at the moment. Our plan for the race is to manage the tyres and the situation, the main goal is to finish the race and learn what we can. I am not setting a specific target for the race, just to be with the others.”

Michele Pirro – P22

“This morning we managed to improve the lap times compared to yesterday’s sessions. That’s why in qualifying I was expecting to go below 1.40, also because this morning I couldn’t get there due to a small mistake. It will not be easy tomorrow, even because during the race the grip drops a lot, especially with these temperatures. In any case, we will certainly try to do our best to bring home the best possible result.”

Darryn Binder – P23

“I feel like it’s been a really positive day. I made a good step this morning at the beginning of FP3 and then unfortunately, at the end, I felt like I wasn’t able to capitalize from the soft tyre. Then again in FP4, I had a really good speed with the hard rear tyre, like in the race condition. I’m really happy with how that went, but unfortunately, Qualifying didn’t quite go to plan. I felt like I didn’t get the full potential out of the soft tyre that I was looking for. Overall, this weekend has been pretty good, we’ve been working very well, but unfortunately, I’ve just never managed to get what I was looking for in the Qualifying, so I’m a little bit disappointed with my starting position. In general, I have a pretty decent feeling and I’m ready for the race tomorrow. I know I can do a really good job.”

Raul Fernandez – P24

“We had difficult conditions this afternoon for the qualifying session so I will say that it was not easy at all. I went in with new tires but I did not have enough time to warm it up to be able to do a good enough lap. It is a great shame because that means I will start from the back of the grid. We will do our best tomorrow for the race in front of the Spanish fans.”

Álex Márquez – DNQ

“So today here in Montmelo they day did not end as we wanted. I gave 100% as always and did my best to improve every exit. I always try to be on the limit, but unfortunately in FP4 I had a big crash that put me out of qualy. The good news is nothing is broken, I had a lot of pain, but it will be important to race tomorrow and I’ll focus on the warm-up to try and get the feeling back again.”

MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 1m38.742 351.7 2 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.031 348.3 3 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.217 347.2 4 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.285 349.5 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI Q2 +0.357 348.3 6 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 +0.400 348.3 7 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.403 350.6 8 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.655 349.5 9 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.709 346.1 10 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q2 +0.735 352.9 11 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.781 350.6 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q2 +0.869 343.9 13 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.024 346.1 14 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.030 349.5 15 Brad BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.033 347.2 16 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.204 343.9 17 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q1 (*) 0.448 352.9 18 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.668 345.0 19 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.855 342.8 20 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 0.897 343.9 21 Stefan BRADL HONDA Q1 (*) 1.082 347.2 22 Michele PIRRO DUCATI Q1 (*) 1.135 345.0 23 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.157 345.0 24 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.371 346.1 25 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA FP3 +1.132 /

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 122 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 114 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 94 4 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 81 5 ZARCO Johann FRA 75 6 RINS Alex SPA 69 7 BINDER Brad RSA 65 8 MILLER Jack AUS 63 9 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 10 MIR Joan SPA 56 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 50 12 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 40 13 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 38 14 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 37 15 MARTIN Jorge SPA 31 16 MARINI Luca ITA 31 17 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 30 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 20 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 19 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 8 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 8 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 6

Moto2 Qualifying

Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s Celestino Vietti has taken a precious Moto2 pole position at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya. The Italian has seen his World Championship lead whittled down to a countback in recent rounds, but his last-gasp 1:43.823 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya gives him a great platform to start rebuilding his margin in the points table.

Missing out on pole by just 0.008 seconds was Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40), while Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) qualified third despite setting his fastest lap in ‘traffic’.

Jake Dixon set good early pace, holding second at one point on a 1:44.045, and he was also content to help fellow Inde GASGAS Aspar Team rider Albert Arenas too. Dixon spread his limbs as wide as he could to enhance the slipstream for Arenas, and the Spaniard clocked a 1:44.049 at the halfway mark of Q2. By the flag, those times putt the Briton and Spaniard fourth and fifth respectively. They will be joined on Row 2 of the grid by Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team).

Row 3 will comprised Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP).

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who is behind Vietti in the World Championship only because he has one win, rounded out the top 10 in qualifying, ahead of Q1 pace-setter Alonso Lopez (Lightech Speed Up) and Mugello winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). The latter’s Q2 pace was something of a surprise considering he was only 0.002 seconds away from the top in FP3, yet only got onto Row 4 at the end of his next session with a 1:44.691.

Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Gap Speed 1 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 1m43.823 288.7 2 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.008 290.3 3 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +0.179 289.5 4 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.222 291.8 5 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.226 288.0 6 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.367 284.2 7 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +0.584 287.2 8 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +0.607 288.0 9 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q2 +0.654 288.0 10 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.668 288.7 11 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.756 285.7 12 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.868 289.5 13 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +0.879 288.0 14 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.889 289.5 15 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX Q2 +0.925 291.1 16 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q2 +0.955 288.7 17 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q2 +1.010 288.7 18 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +1.055 287.2 19 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.465 287.2 20 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q1 (*) 0.528 286.4 21 Alex TOLEDO KALEX Q1 (*) 0.771 287.2 22 Stefano MANZI KALEX Q1 (*) 0.780 287.2 23 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q1 (*) 0.823 288.7 24 Zonta VAN DEN GOORB KALEX Q1 (*) 0.922 287.2 25 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.241 287.2 26 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.366 288.0 27 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 1.385 287.2 28 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q1 (*) 1.415 286.4 29 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 1.880 283.4 30 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 2.045 285.7 31 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI KALEX Q1 (*) 2.272 279.7

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 108 2 OGURA Ai JPN 108 3 CANET Aron SPA 89 4 ROBERTS Joe USA 86 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 83 6 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 80 7 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 64 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 61 9 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 56 10 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 45 11 DIXON Jake GBR 42 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 41 13 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 38 14 LOWES Sam GBR 35 15 ARENAS Albert SPA 35 16 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 31 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 21 18 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 20 19 BALTUS Barry BEL 15 20 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 21 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 8 22 SALAC Filip CZE 8

Moto3 Qualifying

For only the second time in his career, Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia will start a Grand Prix from pole position, taking over on top in the final seconds of Q2 at the Monster Energy Catalan Grand Prix. The Italian will be joined on the front row by Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü and Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team’s Izan Guevara.

Frenchman Lorezno Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was unlucky to miss out on the front row after Guevara’s late attack but had one of his best Saturdays yet. He’ll be joined on Row 2 of the grid by Q1 graduates Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) heads Row 3 in seventh, ahead of the CIP Green Power duo of Kaito Toba and rookie Australian Joel Kelso. Completing a top ten split by just over half a second was Leopard Racing’s Tatsuki Suzuki.

Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 1m48.290 243.2 2 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +0.138 240.5 3 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q2 +0.247 241.0 4 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA Q2 +0.284 243.2 5 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q2 +0.403 238.9 6 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +0.436 244.8 7 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q2 +0.439 239.4 8 Kaito TOBA KTM Q2 +0.454 235.8 9 Joel KELSO KTM Q2 +0.516 238.4 10 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +0.568 240.0 11 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.635 241.6 12 Matteo BERTELLE KTM Q2 +0.675 239.4 13 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q2 +0.968 238.9 14 Jaume MASIA KTM Q2 +0.998 240.5 15 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q2 +1.024 241.0 16 David SALVADOR HUSQVARNA Q2 +1.104 241.6 17 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 +1.117 239.4 18 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO Q2 +1.542 237.8 19 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.484 232.7 20 David MUÑOZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.568 244.3 21 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q1 (*) 0.582 238.4 22 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.597 233.7 23 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q1 (*) 0.748 235.2 24 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.841 236.3 25 Stefano NEPA KTM Q1 (*) 0.888 240.5 26 Syarifuddin AZMAN HONDA Q1 (*) 1.059 236.3 27 Marcos URIARTE HONDA Q1 (*) 1.434 242.1 28 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q1 (*) 2.253 232.7 29 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 2.423 232.7 30 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA FP3 +1.764 /

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 137 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 109 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 95 4 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 95 5 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 75 6 MIGNO Andrea ITA 71 7 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 71 8 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 54 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 52 10 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 43 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 42 12 TOBA Kaito JPN 37 13 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 37 14 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 34 15 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 28 16 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 23 17 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 21 18 KELSO Joel AUS 18 19 MCPHEE John GBR 15 20 OGDEN Scott GBR 14 21 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 13 22 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 13