MotoGP 2022 – Round 11

Motul TT Assen Results/Reports

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia blasted back into serious MotoGP title contention with victory in a wild Motul TT Assen.

World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) clashed with his nearest rival in the points table, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), early on and crashed out – and the incident also left Espargaro down in P15 and facing a fight back. But fight back he did and that as Quartararo crashed again later in the race, the Frenchman ultimately taking home a nil points and then was also given a Long Lap penalty for the Monster Energy British Grand Prix after the summer break for the overly ambitious move.

Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) put in a stunner to follow Bagnaia home with some breathing space and take his first premier class podium, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) shooting up from P11 on the grid to third, visiting parc ferme with Aprilia for the first time.

And did we mention Aleix Espargaro’s 2-for-1 on Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) at the final chicane for fourth?!

Assen MotoGP Race Report

Rewinding to before all that, Bagnaia launched well and led the field into the first corner, while Quartararo briefly dropped back to fourth when he ran wide as he tried to go with the pole-sitter. He quickly re-passed Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and also went down the inside of Espargaro at De Strubben, but then couldn’t keep the RS-GP behind him when they ran up the back straight.

Bagnaia had 0.7 in hand at the end of the first lap, by which time Bezzecchi had passed Miller for fifth, and the rookie was into fourth when he overtook Martin at the start of Lap 3. Miller then dropped from sixth to 10th on Lap 4 when he served his Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding in Q2, facing his own comeback.

On Lap 5 though, it was high drama at Turn 5 as the top two in the World Championship came together. Quartararo looked to make a move on Espargaro but dropped his Yamaha and slid into the Aprilia, no saving it. The Frenchman was last by the time he had remounted, and while Espargaro did well to stay upright and avoid a crash, he still plummeted to 15th and was facing one serious Sunday fight back from the gravel.

That left Bezzecchi in second, with Bagnaia’s advantage over the field out to 1.3 seconds and Martin holding third ahead of Binder. The South African was back to fifth when he was overtaken by Viñales as they ran through the Ossebroeken complex on Lap 10, however, with the number 12 on a charge.

A few laps later, De Strubben then bit Quartararo again – hard. The Frenchman had already dropped off the lead lap after a visit to the pits before he fell off for a second time once back out, highsiding on the exit of the slow left-hander. Thankfully, Quartararo got onto his feet and was given the all clear, having adding no injury to the insult of two crashes.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia continued to lead as Espargaro mounted his fightback. The Spaniard was already closing in on the battle for ninth between Zarco and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) when, a couple of positions ahead, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was then given a Long Lap Penalty for exceeding track limits, promoting #41 to the top ten. And there was plenty more to come.

Virtually the only thing that hadn’t happened by that stage was rain, but it soon started falling as well. Rain flags and then the white flag, signalling that riders were allowed to change bikes, started to wave, but it never got heavy enough to force them to do so. Still, it made for a tricky period in the race, as Viñales passed Martin for third at the Geert Timmer Chicane on Lap 17, then both Binder and Miller overtook the Pramac rider on the next lap.

For the second weekend in a row, Miller was doing an admirable job of recovering from a Long Lap Penalty, passing Binder for fourth at the start of Lap 21 and wasting little time in closing up to Viñales as he sought consecutive podiums. He looked to have made the move at the Timmer Chicane at the end of Lap 25, but was in a bit too hot and had to bail out of it, which put him back under pressure from Binder.

Up ahead and free of all the mayhem, however, Bagnaia cruised to victory. He eased off at the end, with the winning margin officially only 0.444 seconds after 26 remarkable laps, but it never seriously looked in doubt.

Bezzecchi sent the VR46 team into raptures with his first premier class podium, and Viñales was less than a second further back in third after escaping the clutches of Miller.

Aleix Espargaro, meanwhile, wasn’t done. The Aprilia rider had risen to sixth and that looked like an admirable salvage job, but then he dive-bombed Miller and Binder as they ran into the Timmer Chicane for the final time – and pulled it off with such perfection it’s a contender for move of the year.

Fourth snatched away, Brad Binder would take fifth, ahead of Miller, Martin, and Mir.

Joan Mir had a couple of close brushes after contact with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) as they lined up on the grid before a clash with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) once the race had actually started. Oliveira shed bodywork in that incident but still finished ninth, ahead of Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing), Nakagami, Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing), and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) in the final points position.

Raul Fernandez retired with arm pump, while Franco Morbidelli and Darryn Binder made it three YZR-M1 riders who crashed out of the contest as Yamaha leave the Cathedral pointless, echoing Honda at the Sachsenring.

If Aleix Espargaro had not got pushed out into the gravel by Quartararo this story may have had a different ending, as the Aprilia rider was the fastest man on track for much of the race. Aleix scythed his way back through the field to claim those vital 13-points which closed the gap to championship leader Quartararo back down to 21 points.

Despite a disappointing showing at Assen with 13th place Johann Zarco retains third place in the championship chase, eight-points ahead of Dutch TT winner Pecco Bagnaia. Despite the strength of the Bologna battalion at this stage it looks likely that they will again miss out on the ultimate prize of a Ducati rider being crowned World Champion. Only Casey Stoner has managed to bring that reward to Ducati, and that was 15 years ago…

Now though, the MotoGP paddock now has the summer break to catch its breath before Round 12. The Monster Energy British Grand Prix descends on Silverstone from the 5th to the 7th of August, and there’s absolutely everything to play for.

Assen MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 40m25.205 2 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.444 3 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +1.209 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +2.585 5 Brad BINDER KTM +2.721 6 Jack MILLER DUCATI +3.045 7 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +4.340 8 Joan MIR SUZUKI +8.185 9 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +8.325 10 Alex RINS SUZUKI +8.596 11 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +9.783 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +10.617 13 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +14.405 14 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA DUCATI +17.681 15 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +25.866 16 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA +29.711 17 Luca MARINI DUCATI +30.296 18 Stefan BRADL HONDA +32.225 19 Remy GARDNER KTM +34.947 20 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +35.798 Not Classified DNF 25 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 8 laps DNF 20 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 15 laps DNF 40 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 18 laps DNF 21 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 18 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 172 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 151 3 ZARCO Johann FRA 114 4 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 106 5 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 105 6 BINDER Brad RSA 93 7 MILLER Jack AUS 91 8 MIR Joan SPA 77 9 RINS Alex SPA 75 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 71 11 MARTIN Jorge SPA 70 12 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 62 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 55 15 MARINI Luca ITA 52 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 42 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 40 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 27 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 25 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 18 21 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 22 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 10

Assen Moto2 Race

The Moto2 World Championship sits on a knife edge going into the summer break after Augusto Fernandez picked up his second win in a row, coming out on top in a true classic at the Motul TT Assen. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider is now equal on points with Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), who finished fourth, although the Italian leads as it stands thanks to more wins so far this season.

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), meanwhile, sits just a point further back after hauling his way back from as low as 16th to claim second on the day, with pole-sitter Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) completing the podium.

Assen Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX 39m07.133 2 Ai OGURA KALEX +0.660 3 Jake DIXON KALEX +0.725 4 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +0.758 5 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +1.485 6 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +5.417 7 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +5.553 8 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +7.396 9 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +7.589 10 Filip SALAC KALEX +7.691 11 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +9.322 12 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX +15.028 13 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +17.443 14 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +19.188 15 Barry BALTUS KALEX +19.256 16 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +19.898 17 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +28.669 18 Zonta VAN DEN GOORB KALEX +28.787 19 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +44.544 20 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA +44.612 21 Keminth KUBO KALEX +50.836 22 Alex TOLEDO KALEX +51.009 Not Classified DNF Albert ARENAS KALEX 2 laps DNF Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX 2 laps DNF Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX 4 laps DNF Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX 11 laps DNF Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX 13 laps DNF Sam LOWES KALEX 21 laps

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 146 2 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 146 3 OGURA Ai JPN 145 4 CANET Aron SPA 116 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 104 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 97 7 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 88 8 DIXON Jake GBR 76 9 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 75 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 69 11 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 62 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 55 13 LOWES Sam GBR 51 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 45 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 40 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 39 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 37 18 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 35 19 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 33 20 BALTUS Barry BEL 16 21 SALAC Filip CZE 14 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10

Assen Moto3 Race

Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) put in an impressive performance to come out on top in Moto3 at the Motul TT Assen, taking the win ahead of Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) and Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team).

Some drama hit for Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) as he crashed out, and Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) likewise after the number 5 suffered contact on the final lap.

Young Aussie Joel Kelso got taken out once again. Another rider crashed into him which sent the teenager into one hell of a high-side. It was a sickening impact and despite Kelso remaining conscious throughout it looks likely he has suffered a fracture to his ankle and/or foot.

MotoGP now pauses for the month of July. The season will resume with the Monster Energy British Grand Prix at Silverstone on the first weekend of August – John McPhee’s home round – and where Husqvarna Motorcycles tasted Moto3 success in 2021.

Ayumu Sasaki – P1

“It took a long time, a lot of training and sacrifice and finally I could win! It’s amazing. This year so far has been difficult, with the injury, but we came back strong and the bike has been very good. It was a great race and I kept behind Izan [Guevara] and had the pace. To win is unbelievable and I want to thank everyone that’s supported me and all my family. Now into the summer break and hopefully the second half of the season will carry on like this and be better than the first.”

Assen Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 37m28.371 2 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +0.314 3 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +0.392 4 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +0.399 5 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +0.661 6 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +11.540 7 Stefano NEPA KTM +11.606 8 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +12.225 9 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +12.309 10 Kaito TOBA KTM +12.368 11 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +12.596 12 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +12.878 13 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +12.976 14 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +17.903 15 Andrea MIGNO HONDA +20.915 16 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +30.606 17 Alberto SURRA HONDA +37.419 18 Mario AJI HONDA +44.008 19 Luca LUNETTA KTM +44.132 20 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +44.135 21 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +44.366 22 Ana CARRASCO KTM +44.486 Not Classified DNF Jaume MASIA KTM 1 lap DNF David MUÑOZ KTM 1 lap DNF John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA 1 lap DNF Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM 1 lap DNF Joel KELSO KTM 1 lap DNF Dennis FOGGIA HONDA 5 laps DNF Scott OGDEN HONDA 17 laps DNF Elia BARTOLINI KTM 18 laps

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 182 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 179 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 115 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 113 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 107 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 98 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 94 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 77 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 64 10 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 57 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 52 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 51 13 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 48 14 TOBA Kaito JPN 44 15 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 34 16 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 33 17 MUÑOZ David SPA 32 18 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 28 19 MCPHEE John GBR 24 20 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 23 21 KELSO Joel AUS 22 22 NEPA Stefano ITA 18

Assen MotoE Race Two

Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) was rewarded for his bravery in tricky conditions as the Brazilian took victory in Race 2 of FIM Enel MotoE World Cup at the Motul TT Assen. Granado scythed his way from fourth to the lead in just three laps in a contest which would be cut short due a Red Flag, with points leader Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) claiming second and Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) completing the podium.

The Red Flag saw Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) crash out and suffer contact from Marc Alcoba (Openbank Aspar Team), with the LCR rider conscious and getting a check up at the circuit before heading to local hospital in Groningen for a CT scan to his pelvis.

Before the flag was thrown, however, it was a five-wide run to the first corner when the action finally got underway, with patchy showers having twice delayed the start. Casadei came from fourth on the grid to lead the field into the first corner, while Aegerter fended off an early challenge from Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) at Strubben, and then again at De Bult, to end the opening lap in second, with Granado just behind them.

The riders had no time to waste, with the delays seing the originally distance of eight laps cut to six, and Granado was a man on a mission. He passed Ferrari as they turned into Haarbocht at the start of Lap 2 although, in doing so, he made room for Pons to follow him. A brief battle between the LCR duo ensued before Granado shook off his teammate and attacked Aegerter.

Incredibly, as the rain flags flew again, Granado passed Aegerter around the outside of the high-speed Ramshoek left-hander, then went down the inside of Casadei when they arrived at Haarbocht again on Lap 3. Ferrari got back underneath Pons three corners further around at the Ossebroeken complex and, unfortunately, that was just the start of the LCR rider’s troubles.

Exiting the following corner, De Strubben, Pons highsided and was thrown from his motorcycle. Running two bikes back, Marc Alcoba was unable to avoid it and also crashed. Alcoba eventually remounted but, as Pons was initially attended to at the side of the track, the race was red flagged during Lap 4. Soon after news came through it would not restart, and instead half points would be awarded.

Granado is therefore classified the winner, ahead of Aegerter, Casadei, Ferrari, Niccolo Canepa, Alex Escrig, Kevin Manfredi, Maria Herrera, Kevin Zannoni, and Hector Garzo.

In the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup standings, Aegerter has now moved to 158 points, but Granado closes in slightly in second on 126.5 points, with Ferrari third but on 112.5. Action in the electric class resumes with the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, at the Red Bull Ring – Spielberg on August 19-21!

Assen MotoE Race Two Results

Pos Rider Team Time/Gap 1 Eric GRANADO LCR E-Team 5m21.094 2 Dominique AEGERTER Dynavolt Intact GP +0.270 3 Mattia CASADEI Pons Racing 40 +0.556 4 Matteo FERRARI Felo Gresini MotoE +0.646 5 Niccolo CANEPA WithU GRT RNF MotoE +2.784 6 Alex ESCRIG Tech3 E-racing +2.805 7 Kevin MANFREDI Octo Pramac MotoE +3.751 8 Maria HERRERA OpenBank Aspar +4.143 9 Kevin ZANNONI Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse +4.216 10 Hector GARZO Tech3 E-racing +5.519 11 Hikari OKUBO Avant Ajo MotoE +9.943 12 Alessio FINELLO Felo Gresini MotoE +10.094 13 Marc ALCOBA Openbank Aspar +1 lap 14 Unai ORRADRE Avintia Esponsorama +1 lap 15 Xavi FORES Octo Pramac MotoE +1 lap 16 Jordi TORRES Pons Racing 40 +1 lap 17 Bradley SMITH WithU GRT RNF MotoE +1 lap Not Classified DNF 71 Miquel PONS 1 lap

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 AEGERTER Dominique SWI 158 2 GRANADO Eric BRA 126.5 3 FERRARI Matteo ITA 112.5 4 CASADEI Mattia ITA 98 5 PONS Miquel SPA 79 6 CANEPA Niccolo ITA 70.5 7 GARZO Hector SPA 59 8 OKUBO Hikari JPN 57.5 9 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 48.5 10 ESCRIG Alex SPA 39 11 ALCOBA Marc SPA 35.5 12 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 34.5 13 TORRES Jordi SPA 27 14 FORES Xavi SPA 26.5 15 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 25 16 HERRERA Maria SPA 12 17 TULOVIC Lukas GER 10 18 FINELLO Alessio ITA 9 19 SMITH Bradley GBR 8 20 CARDELUS Xavi AND 7 21 ROCCOLI Massimo ITA 6 22 ORRADRE Unai SPA 1 23 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0

2022 MotoGP Calendar