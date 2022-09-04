MotoGP 2022 – Round 14 – Misano

Reports/Results

The 2022 Misano GP will be remembered for an epic duel between Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP).

The two Italians went head-to-head in the closing stages and were eventually split by just 0.034s on the line as Bagnaia becomes the first Ducati rider to win four races in a row, a phenomenal accolade and one that takes him to second in the Championship, 30 points back on Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) kept the Ducati duo honest for much of the race before losing touch in the latter stages, coming home third for another Aprilia podium.

Misano GP Race Report

From pole, Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) got away well and so did team-mate Francesco Bagnaia as the Italian pounced straight up to third from P5 on the grid. Behind there was drama, however, with Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) and Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing) crashing out of contention at Turn 1, riders ok.

It soon became an even more dramatic race of attrition, however, as a couple of early frontrunners then crashed on Lap 2 – including race leader Miller.

Miller went down after losing the front at Turn 4, and a few corners later at Turn 10, Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was on the floor. Both riders were unhurt, and both remounted.

New race leader Bastianini then had a hairy moment at Turn 14 as the hottest weather of the weekend was seemingly making life tricky for the premier class.

On Lap 3, Bagnaia led for the first time and quickly following him through on Bastianini was Viñales.

Further back, the top two in the World Championship at the time – Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) – were locked together in P5 and P6. They were 0.8s off the leading quartet that consisted of Bagnaia, Viñales, Bastianini and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team).

After passing Aleix Espargaro, Quartararo set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 7 of 27 and immediately started hunting down the leaders, however.

Quartararo gapped the Aprilia by 0.7s but it was then the Noale factory rider who set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 9, with the top six – down to the number 41 – split by 2.2s. However, a poor lap from Espargaro on Lap 12 saw the Spaniard slip to three seconds off the lead and 1.6s away from Quartararo.

As we clocked through half-race distance, the top four remained locked together. Bagnaia led from Viñales, Bastianini and Marini, with Quartararo 0.7s away from the intense victory fight.

Then, on Lap 16 of 27, Bastianini was wide at Turn 10 to allow Marini an easy pass up the inside. The Beast was straight back past though on the run into the rapid Turn 11 right-hander though, and in good time as Bagnaia and Viñales started to turn up the wick.

Meanwhile, Quartararo was losing ground in P5 and Espargaro was now two seconds in arrears of the Yamaha rider.

After that mistake, Bastianini bounced back with a 1:31.895 to reel in Bagnaia and Viñales. Was that famous late race pace starting to surface?

With eight to go, after a couple of scruffy corners from Viñales, Bastianini carved his way up to P2 at Turn 1. The gap to Pecco was 0.6s. Then it was 0.4s. Then it was 0.2s.

By six laps to go, Bagnaia had been caught by Bastianini but the latter had received a track limits warning, adding to one each for Viñales and Quartararo.

Viñales, on his part, was also starting to lose touch and it looked like it was Ducati vs Ducati, Italy vs Italy, 2023 factory Ducati rider vs 2023 factory Ducati rider for the win.

With four to go, the tension was mounting. With three to go it was still advantage Bagnaia, but Bastianini was marginally faster.

Two to go, Bastianini swarming, Bagnaia holding strong. And it all came down to the last lap.

Searching for a passing manoeuvre, Bastianini was late on the brakes at Turn 4 and he was out of shape, narrowly avoiding contact and disaster between the two. Was that race over for the Beast? Not yet.

Bastianini regrouped quickly and by the time Turn 10 came around, the gap was back to nothing. No pass came into Turn 14 and neither into the final corner as the crowd watched on tenterhooks, but Bastianini hooked his GP21 up on the exit and threatened to snatch victory at the chequered flag.

As close as is almost visible, Bagnaia just held on to win by 0.034s – a stunningly close finish between two phenomenal riders.

Viñales eventually finished 4.2s away from victory after looking incredibly strong for much of the race, with Marini holding into P4 to equal his best MotoGP result – that’s back-to-back P4s for the Italian.

Quartararo was unable to challenge for the podium places as a P8 in qualifying proved costly, with fifth the best he could do in Misano. El Diablo’s gap is cut to 30 points in the overall standings, however it’s now Pecco acting as his closest challenger after Aleix Espargaro finished P6 in Misano – 4.4s away from Quartararo.

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was a lonely finisher in P7 as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) clawed his way up to P8, the South African leading Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) home in the top 10.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) took P11 after a Long Lap for track limits, ahead of the retiring home hero, Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team).

Dovizioso bowed out of MotoGP with a P12 finish after a wonderful career, as everyone came together to say #GrazieDovi.

Raul Fernandez (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing), Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) rounded out the points.

Joan Mir replacement Kazuki Watanabe (Team Suzuki Ecstar) qualified, finished and crossed the line a lap down, doing a solid job of getting out of the way of the leaders. A post-race time penalty for track limits – five offences accrued before he was lapped – saw him join Oliveria and Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) falling foul of the green.

Four wins in a row for Pecco; the first Ducati rider to ever do that in MotoGP. Bagnaia has closed the gap to 30 points to Quartararo with six races to go, as the top three in the Championship are covered by 32 points heading to Aragon – a track Pecco won at last season.

Next stop MotorLand Aragon in two weeks… Ducati even have a first match point in the fight for the Constructors’ crown.

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“I’m very happy. A great race because I struggled at the start because the grip was not so high, so I was struggling a bit to find some grip, some traction. But then, I started to feel that the fuel was going down a bit and my feeling with the tyres was even better and better, lap by lap. So, in the last laps, I was trying to push, to open a gap, but Enea was too fast. And nothing, I’m very happy to win today. It wasn’t the best start from P5 but we did it, so I’m very happy.”

2022 Misano MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 41m43.199 2 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +0.034 3 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +4.212 4 Luca MARINI DUCATI +5.283 5 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +5.771 6 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +10.230 7 Alex RINS SUZUKI +12.496 8 Brad BINDER KTM +14.661 9 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +17.732 10 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +21.986 11 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +23.685 12 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA +29.276 13 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +30.433 14 Stefan BRADL HONDA +31.768 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +32.547 16 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA +41.857 17 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +50.559 18 Jack MILLER DUCATI +53.371 19 Remy GARDNER KTM +56.613 20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +57.304 21 Kazuki WATANABE SUZUKI + 1 lap Not Classified DNF 21 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 25 laps DNF 5 Johann ZARCO DUCATI DNF DNF 51 Michele PIRRO DUCATI DNF DNF 44 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA DNF

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 211 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 181 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 178 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 138 5 ZARCO Johann FRA 125 6 MILLER Jack AUS 123 7 BINDER Brad RSA 115 8 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 101 9 RINS Alex SPA 101 10 MARTIN Jorge SPA 94 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 90 12 MARINI Luca ITA 82 13 MIR Joan SPA 77 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 68 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 42 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 35 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 26 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10

Moto2

Alonso Lopez is now a Grand Prix winner! The rookie took victory in the Moto2 race at Misano, leading from lights to flag to take to the top step in style. After losing his Moto3 ride and moving through the European Moto2, it was an emotional first win and the first non-Kalex win in the category since 2019.

Just over a second behind, Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) came home second to get back on the podium and move into third overall, with Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) taking third and with it the points lead.

The big drama saw Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) crash out, and with it the Italian cedes a place in the Championship top three…

Lopez launched well enough from third on the grid and while he went deep into Turn 1, he emerged with the lead, ahead of Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) and pole-sitter Vietti.

Despite attacks from behind, that was where Vietti finished the standing lap, ahead of Canet, Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Fermin Aldeguer (+Ego Speed Up), and Fernandez.

Fernandez put a move on Aldeguer through the quick Turn 15 on Lap 2 and set about trying to catch the top five before Canet passed Vietti at his second attempt and was into third on Lap 6.

Canet soon got ahead of Arenas too, but only briefly, and their battle allowed Lopez to skip several tenths of a second clear. It was soon a full second, as Vietti re-passed Canet at Tramonto on Lap 8 and then Canet returned the favour at Rio on Lap 9.

Suddenly though, it was over for Vietti as the Italian lost the front and crashed out of fourth position just a lap later at the Rio corner.

That meant Fernandez’s overtake on Ogura at Rio on Lap 11 was for fourth and the live World Championship lead.

Up at the front though, Lopez was putting the hammer down and setting a new personal best as he moved his advantage over then second-placed Arenas to 1.2 seconds.

Canet then forced his way past Arenas through Turn 5 on Lap 14, but the man up the road on the Boscoscuro chassis continued to extend his lead.

Despite one lap with a couple of small errors, by 20 laps down and five to go, Lopez’ margin over Canet was back to almost 1.6 seconds, with Arenas third from Fernandez and a distant Ogura next up. Fernandez took a couple of attempts on Arenas to get past, but get past he did soon after.

Meanwhile, Lopez remained unstoppable and gives the Boscoscuro chassis its first win since a certain Fabio Quartararo prevailed at Catalunya in 2018, breaking 46-race streak for Kalex.

Alonso Lopez – P1

“It was incredible, I don’t have any words, because I am really, really happy. I didn’t expect it. I think that the bike was incredible, I am really happy for Luca because he is a fighter, and very happy for everyone who supports me. I don’t know, I don’t have words, sorry. Thank you for the team, and all the sponsors who support me, my family, my friends, everyone.”

Behind Canet, Fernandez finished strongly in third and with it takes the lead as Ogura . Arenas got home just over a second further back in fourth, from Ogura, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team), and Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP) in 10th.

Of 31 starters, only 17 finished, with the rest of the points scorers in the top 15 being Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) from Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP), Cameron Beaubier (American Racing), and Alessandro Zaccone (Gresini Racing Moto2).

Vietti pitted after his crash then, possibly in a bid to capitalise on all of the other falls, went back out but would eventually relent. Another notable DNF was Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), who highsided at the second corner of the race, and teammate for the weekend Mattia Pasini crashed out too, as did Fermin Aldeguer (+Ego Speed Up).

Young MarcVDS wildcard Senna Agius unfortunately made a mistake that took out Filip Salac, as a result the Aussie teenager will have a long lap penalty to serve next time he races in the World Championship.

Senna Agius – DNF

“Really tough day today. Made a good start making up some positions on the first lap but unfortunately four laps in I made a mistake, passing a rider under brakes and hit the rider ahead. I want to apologize to Filip Salac for this mistake! Also a really big thank you to all the staff and technicians at Elf MarcVDS Racing Team for this amazing opportunity. Some really positive things made and learnt a lot for the future.“

2022 Misano Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 40m35.332 2 Aron CANET KALEX +1.253 3 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +3.305 4 Albert ARENAS KALEX +4.615 5 Ai OGURA KALEX +9.166 6 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +10.339 7 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +10.434 8 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +12.377 9 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +18.242 10 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +19.560 11 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +27.896 12 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +28.452 13 Barry BALTUS KALEX +30.991 14 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX +38.371 15 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX +41.690 16 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA ++42.209 17 Taiga HADA KALEX +1m09.174 Not Classified DNF Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX 7 laps DNF Celestino VIETTI KALEX 11 laps DNF Mattia PASINI KALEX 13 laps DNF Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX 14 laps DNF Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA 16 laps DNF Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 16 laps DNF Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 16 laps DNF Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX 19 laps DNF Senna AGIUS KALEX 20 laps DNF Jorge NAVARRO KALEX 21 laps DNF Filip SALAC KALEX 21 laps DNF Jake DIXON KALEX DNF DNF Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX DNF DNF Keminth KUBO KALEX DNF

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 198 2 OGURA Ai JPN 194 3 CANET Aron SPA 157 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 156 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 117 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 115 7 DIXON Jake GBR 108 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 101 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 100 10 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 98 11 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 89 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 75 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 66 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 65 15 LOWES Sam GBR 51 16 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 45 18 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 19 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 38 20 BALTUS Barry BEL 23 21 SALAC Filip CZE 21 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10

Moto3

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) put in another stunner at Misano, the Italian taking his third win at the track and becoming the first Moto3 rider to achieve the feat at one venue.

Just beating Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) to the flag, Foggia and his fellow podium finishes made some big gains at Misano as former points leader Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) crashed out.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took the early lead from pole, but it remained a freight train in the first couple of laps.

There was early drama for Austria winner Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) as he got caught out on Lap 1, Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) was the next key faller, and then even more drama hit as former Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) slid off.

As the laps ticked down, four contenders emerged. Guevara was leading from Foggia, with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Masia on the chase.

Then there was a gap back to another group headed by former Misano winner Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) and Öncü, with ninth place marking the beginning of another freight train.

By eight laps to go, it was a sextet at the front with Foggia leading. Guevara was next with Masia and Holgado on his tail, and Suzuki and Öncü had cut the gap right down to battle it out for the podium.

A lap later, the fuse was suddenly lit. Guevara attacked Foggia at la Quercia, and Masia slotted straight past both in s stylish two-for-one.

Foggia hit back before Guevara followed him through, but it was now game on and Holgado and Suzuki started to get dropped from the group.

Guevara tried one move to take over and got shuffled back to fourth, with he and Öncü then hustling to find a way past on the penultimate lap. But they couldn’t and Foggia led Masia led Öncü led Guevara onto the final lap.

Öncü went for an absolute divebomb on Masia and seemed tempted to try and take Foggia too, but the Turk slotted back into second as his KTM bucked under him. Masia and Guevara pounced, and Foggia had just enough breathing space at the front after the shuffle.

Foggie went on to become the first Moto3 rider to win three times at the same venue, and both he and Masia, who came home second, gained some big points in the standings.

Dennis Foggia

“It was incredible, man. Especially the last five laps, my tyre was completely done, but I’m really, really happy. To win again here in my home, third time in a row here, I’m really, really happy, so I would like to thank all my team, all my family that are here for me!”

Guevara, however, takes over at the top. Holding onto third means he takes the Championship lead from Garcia, now 11 points clear as we head onto a track at which he’s enjoyed some serious glory in the junior ranks…

Öncü will likely be frustrated with a fourth but rode through the pain barrier of his shoulder he hurt in training, and nearly pulled off the move of the race. Holgado was eventually fifth and just stayed ahead of Suzuki, ahead of another bigger group.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) was at the head of that in P7, ahead of Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max), Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse), David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI).

Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power) had a lonelier ride to P14 after working his way through the field from 30th on the grid after being held back by some brake problems during qualifying.

Joel Kelso – P14

“This weekend was not the easiest. We were a bit unlucky in qualifying, and starting from the penultimate position, the race was not going to be easy. But we managed to take two points and we are quite satisfied. See you at the next race in Aragon.”

Young countryman Harrison Voight had qualified 28th and survived the cut and thrust of the category to cross the line 23rd, just behind Ana Carrasco, in what was Voight’s debut in the Moto3 World Championship.

2022 Misano Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA 39m21.864 2 Jaume MASIA KTM +0.289 3 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +0.334 4 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.453 5 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +4.955 6 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +5.926 7 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +11.002 8 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +11.188 9 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +11.383 10 Stefano NEPA KTM +11.494 11 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +11.560 12 David MUÑOZ KTM +11.633 13 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +11.885 14 Joel KELSO KTM +16.963 15 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +19.888 16 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +20.528 17 Alberto SURRA HONDA +20.728 18 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +20.805 19 Kaito TOBA KTM +23.619 20 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +25.556 21 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +35.326 22 Ana CARRASCO KTM +49.990 23 Harrison VOIGHT HONDA +52.184 24 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +56.428 25 Scott OGDEN HONDA +1 lap Not Classified DNF Carlos TATAY CFMOTO DNF DNF Mario AJI HONDA DNF DNF Andrea MIGNO HONDA DNF DNF Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA DNF DNF Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM DNF DNF Sergio GARCIA GASGAS DNF

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 204 2 GARCIA Sergio SPA 193 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 169 4 MASIA Jaume SPA 147 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 140 6 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 138 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 124 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 84 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 70 10 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 67 11 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 65 12 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 64 13 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 14 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 63 15 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 59 16 MUÑOZ David SPA 52 17 MCPHEE John GBR 47 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 46 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 36 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 29 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 22 KELSO Joel AUS 24

MotoE

An era has come to an end for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, and the second race of the weekend at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli meant sure it ended on an incredible high.

Down to the wire in electric style, Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) vs Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) was a contender for best finish yet, with the ‘King of Misano’ maintaining the moniker with a late attack on Casadei. Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) found some redemption with another podium in third place, sideways style back in action.

When the lights went out, Casadei got the jump and took a clear lead to the first corner, ahead of pole-sitter Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP), Granado, and Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40).

Ferrari lost three positions relative to where he qualified but had recovered two of them to be running fifth by the time he exited Turn 4. Just ahead, the top two moved a second clear of the rest on Lap 2, but Ferrari was up to fourth when he overtook Torres through the fast Curvone right-hander on Lap 3.

Otherwise, though, it was an unusually calm contest for the opening half of the eight-lap race – but this is MotoE, and that was never going to last long. On Lap 5, Aegerter moved into the lead when he went down the inside of Casadei at Carro,), only for Casadei to reclaim the lead on the run to Quercia on the next lap. By then, Granado was lurking too.

When Aegerter had a moment at Carro a few corners later, Granado was right behind them, and Ferrari had made it a lead group of four. Ferrari was into a podium place when he overtook Granado on Lap 7 at Carro, before Aegerter nearly wiped out Casadei at Turn 2 on the final lap. The Swiss rider gathered it up, but not before he had lost position to both Ferrari and Granado.

All told, it meant that the 2019 World Cup winner had what had seemed not too long ago to be an unlikely shot at victory, and take his shot he did.

Locked together on the final lap, Ferrari passed Casadei at Turn 13, but the Pons rider wasn’t giving up. He sent his Ego Corsa down the inside at the Misano corner (Turn 16), only for Ferrari to pull off the cutback.

They shot towards the line with the number 11 just ahead, Ferrari taking the win by just 0.195 seconds. It was also a pass which would decide who finished third in the World Cup for 2022, behind Aegerter and Granado, and Ferrari sealed that deal.

Granado took the chequered flag in third, ahead of Aegerter and another solid finish from a fitter Torres. The rest of the top 10 was Niccolo Canepa (WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team) after duelling Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) early on, the LCR rider forced to settle for seventh.

Alex Escrig (Tech3 E-Racing), Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE), and Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) completed the top ten.

Maria Herrera (Zinia Aspar Team) was the sole DNF of the race, limping away from a crash on Lap 6 but rider ok and ready to take on the next challenge: a Moto3 wildcard at MotorLand with an all-female team.

Matteo Ferrari – P1

“At the beginning, when I started, I was fifth and I said, ‘It’s a difficult race,’ because the gap on the first lap was a lot. But I pushed 100 percent and when I arrived on the last lap and I saw Aegerter’s mistake, I said, ‘Okay, I have to do this.’ When I arrived at Curvone, I just released the brake and closed the eyes and turned, and it was fantastic in front of these fans. It’s my sixth victory here in Misano, so I am really happy about that, and third in the championship again. So, we will see next year. I will try to do my best and to beat Aegerter.”

2022 Misano MotoE Race Two Results

Pos Rider Team Time/Gap 1 Matteo FERRARI Felo Gresini MotoE 13m52.553 2 Mattia CASADEI Pons Racing 40 +0.195 3 Eric GRANADO LCR E-Team +0.673 4 Dominique AEGERTER Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE +1.092 5 Jordi TORRES Pons Racing 40 +1.304 6 Niccolo CANEPA WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team +2.876 7 Miquel PONS LCR E-Team +4.249 8 Alex ESCRIG Tech3 E-racing +5.762 9 Hikari OKUBO Avant Ajo MotoE +6.434 10 Kevin ZANNONI Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse +6.920 11 Kevin MANFREDI Octo Pramac MotoE +7.465 12 Xavi CARDELUS Avintia Esponsorama Racing +7.526 13 Marc ALCOBA Zinia Aspar Team +8.576 14 Hector GARZO Tech3 E-racing +9.344 15 Xavi FORES Octo Pramac MotoE +14.494 16 Bradley SMITH WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team +14.660 17 Alessio FINELLO Felo Gresini MotoE +24.482 Not Classified DNF Maria HERRERA SPA Zinia Aspar Team 3 laps

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 AEGERTER Dominique SWI 227 2 GRANADO Eric BRA 192.5 3 FERRARI Matteo ITA 162.5 4 CASADEI Mattia ITA 156 5 PONS Miquel SPA 124 6 OKUBO Hikari JPN 95.5 7 CANEPA Niccolo ITA 94.5 8 GARZO Hector SPA 86 9 ESCRIG Alex SPA 79 10 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 71.5 11 TORRES Jordi SPA 65 12 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 58.5 13 ALCOBA Marc SPA 46.5 14 FORES Xavi SPA 35.5 15 CARDELUS Xavi AND 31 16 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 25 17 HERRERA Maria SPA 21 18 SMITH Bradley GBR 12 19 TULOVIC Lukas GER 10 20 FINELLO Alessio ITA 9 21 ROCCOLI Massimo ITA 6 22 ORRADRE Unai SPA 1 23 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0

