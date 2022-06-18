MotoGP 2022 – Round Ten

Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

Qualifying

MotoGP Qualifying Rider Quotes

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“Right from FP1, I felt immediately comfortable on this track, and I’m thrilled with the time attacks I made. This afternoon we couldn’t repeat a perfect lap because the conditions were very difficult due to the heat, but even though I didn’t have a good feeling with the rear tyre, I still managed to go under 1:20 again. FP4 was also positive. Tomorrow the right tyre choice will be crucial for the race, as well as getting a good start and being upfront straight away.”

Fabio Quartararo – P2

“I haven‘t been feeling that well since Thursday, to be honest. I hope to feel better tomorrow. The race will be okay. Our rivals look fast, but I feel ready to fight with them. I think we are able to have a great pace, not just on one lap. I‘m super happy to qualify on the front row today, and I‘m also happy with my race pace. I still don‘t know which race tyres to use. I did my fastest lap on a hard tyre, but I feel a bit strange with them. I was faster though. On the medium I also feel good. So, let‘s see how things are going after Warm Up. Then we‘ll make a decision.”

Johann Zarco – P3

“I am really happy, we did a great job. It was very hot and it was not easy but we still managed to bring home a very good front row, which will be fundamental for tomorrow’s race. The feeling with the bike is very good.”

Aleix Espargaro – P4

“Fourth place is a good result. At the end of the day, we are all rather close. Unfortunately, in FP4 I made a small mistake that cost me a bit of feeling in the fourth sector and it happened just before qualifying. We’re looking pretty good in terms of pace but tomorrow will be difficult for everyone. Thirty laps are a lot and, with these temperatures, having some tyre left in the finale will be fundamental.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P5

“I must say I’m suffering the German air a bit too much, as I didn’t know I suffered from allergy… this morning I struggled a lot in FP3, more for thr physical condition than else, since the bike is good and I’m gelling with it better and better. We were super quick in qualifying and if it wasn’t for a mistake at turn one maybe we could have battled for pole position. It’s good to be up there anyway, so let’s hope allergy won’t be an issue tomorrow.”

Jack Miller – P6

“The goal in qualifying is always the first two rows, so I’m pretty happy with today’s result. We had quite an eventful afternoon: in FP4, I had a small crash, and in qualifying, I went out for the first time attack with the second bike, with which I’d already had some issues this morning that, unfortunately, we weren’t able to solve. I, therefore, re-entered the track with the first bike, but even with that, I had some problems that slowed me down. Considering these setbacks, sixth place is a good result! Unfortunately, in FP4, I crashed when the yellow flag came out, so I will be forced to take a ‘long lap’ in the race. In any case, we have a good pace, so I hope to have a good race tomorrow”.

Luca Marini – P7

“The third row in qualifying is not bad even if with the rising temperatures today I have struggled much more. I tried the medium at the front in the FP3 and I didn’t feel comfortable, I then preferred the hard one in the FP4 and the feeling was better. We still have margin, I would like to be faster and we can work on the race pace too. In qualifying I gave my best, but I wasn’t able to put all the pieces together and do a perfect lap. With the soft at the rear I felt good, but on the long run I lose confidence for being able to fight with the very first guys.”

Jorge Martín – P8

“From the way FP3 went this morning I was expecting more, starting from eighth position is good but we could have done even better. Tomorrow it will be crucial to know how to make the most of the tyres because that will be the key to get a podium.”

Maverick Vinales – P9

“Consistency is getting very good but we can’t stop working. We’ll try to take another step forward tomorrow. The potential is there but I feel like I have a bit more margin in a couple situations. The race could be a good opportunity for an interesting result. I think our pace might let us finish out this weekend well.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P10

“It was another positive day overall. This morning we did a good lap time and got into the top 10, so we did a really great job. This afternoon in Q2, the feeling was good, but I had a small crash in the final minutes at turn one and we ended up P10. It’s not a great result, but we are improving. Unfortunately, I have some pain in my right shoulder, so now I’ll have to check whether I’m fit for tomorrow, but I’ll never give up and hopefully we can make the race tomorrow and do a good job.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P11

“I’m happy, compared to yesterday we made a good step forward. I was closer in the FP3 and with the Team we did a great job in the FP4 both for the race and to better face the Q1. In qualifying I gave all, I took some risks on my last attempt, but I finished in P2 and then I hit the Q2. The fourth row is a good result and we have time to set the bike again: the feeling with the hard in the front are not perfect and we have a room of improvement in that sense.”

Joan Mir – P12

“Today has been a nice one, and overall I feel happy. We were able to improve the bike and I felt really good pushing in FP3 and FP4 with the hot conditions. I did a sort of race run and it went well, but then in Q2 I couldn’t match the good pace I had previously. I’m not really sure why not, but I just couldn’t manage it, we used the same settings in both exits but the time wasn’t there and neither was the feeling. Anyway, we’ll analysis the data and we’ll keep pushing for a good result tomorrow.”

Pol Espargaro – P13

“It was a really difficult day today speaking honestly, the pain from my ribs was huge today, I am struggling to breath when on the bike. Hurting anything on your left side at the Sachsenring makes the whole weekend difficult with all the left corners. I was the limit today; I couldn’t push to the maximum with the pain. It’s a real shame and then to miss out on Q2 by such a small margin was disappointing. We should be much faster than we are, but this is the situation and tomorrow we will give everything in the race.”

Miguel Oliveira – P14

“Good sessions overall. I felt like I got decent pace in every practice and also this morning the time attacks were OK. I missed out on Q2 because I had a good first run but then lost another chance when I ran into traffic. Despite all this I think I can have a good race tomorrow and be there for more points than in the last few races. We improved the times from last year, the pace is not too bad and the conditions are a bit more tough. A step forward.”

Brad Binder – P15

“I felt quite OK in qualifying and FP4 was not so bad either but we had to put in some used tires for qualifying and it was the smallest margin to go through. It is unfortunate to be starting so far back again but I’m confident our race pace is much better than what our positions have been so far. We will be better-off tomorrow. We’ll need to stay calm, make a good start and pick people off from there.”

Álex Márquez – P16

“I had a crash in the morning when I was going into a corner really fast, but fortunately the bike was not too badly damaged and I was ok. In the afternoon we had a really solid FP4 which was the main thing today. During the qualy, my first run was was good, but in the second I made too many mistakes and there was traffic so it was difficult. P16 after a difficult day is not bad, we know that we struggle in qualifying. Tomorrow for the race, we’ll try to make a good start, I think our goal is to be in between P10 and P12, I think it’s possible, so we’ll try to be there.”

Enea Bastianini – P17

“Obviously I’m not happy. We feel the absence of Alberto (Giribuola): I’m not making excuses but it’s a fact. We were also quite lucky with that chequered flag at the very limit in Q1. We simply have to work, but tomorrow’s race will be difficult. The goal is to finish the race to get some confidence back and possibly to not lose too many points.”

Stefan Bradl – P18

“I am happy with my performance today as we were able to keep improving our speed but it is tough. The lap record of almost every track is being broken every weekend and I am riding the fastest I have ever ridden, even if the final position is not impressive. It’s important to keep focusing on our performance and achieving our objectives each time we head out on the bike. I think we have made a good step with the setup and let’s see what is possible tomorrow, I really want to put on a good race for the home fans.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P19

“It was difficult as it always has been for me on this track. My second run in Free Practice four with the used tyre was quite good because I’m not that far from the second group. This doesn’t mean I have the possibility to race there all the time, but I’m not that far. We made some changes and it worked. In Qualifying I couldn’t make a special lap, but I was always struggling at this track. 19th in the end is not good, but that was the time that was in our capacities. The race will be very difficult, because it’s very hot and we stay always on the left. The rider who manages the tyres better, will be more competitive at the end of the race. It’s not going to be easy to start in the back, but we will work on it.”

Franco Morbidelli – P20

“With race tyres I‘m in one place and with soft tyres I‘m in another place. I‘m still struggling with that. With race tyres, it looks like the pace is really acceptable, but the with the soft tyres I struggle so much. My riding style, my setting, is not helping me when I go out on new soft tyres. This is a pity, because in this category you need to start from somewhere at the front to be able to show your pace. At the moment our pace and rhythm with race tyres is really good, but we can‘t use that to the fullest because with soft tyres we are struggling pretty badly. We need to sort out a way to get the right feeling also with soft tyres. The team is working on this a lot.”

Remy Gardner – P21

“The first session of qualifying was a bit messy today because everyone was a out of trajectories or waiting for each other. I feel like I had the capacity to get a better position but it is like this. I feel strong on the bike and on the track, so we will see what we can do tomorrow for the race.”

Raul Fernandez – P22

“I had a good pace today but I struggled to do a fast lap during qualifying so I will start from the back. Our tire strategy will be very important for tomorrow’s race, so we will need to study this carefully in the warm up on Sunday morning in order to make the best decision possible. I look forward to racing here in Sachsenring.”

Darryn Binder – P23

“I made a nice step forward this morning in Free Practice three and could close the gap a bit to the front guys, so I was quite happy with that. FP4 went ok, we just went out and got a feeling for the race tyres and stuff tomorrow. Unfortunately, in the Qualifying, on my first run, I never got the greatest lap together and then on the second run, I just made a couple too many mistakes, never managed to put one good lap together and I’m pretty disappointed about my result. I felt like I could have done a lot better. Anyway, the race is tomorrow and I’ll try my best.”

Qualifying Report

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia carried his superb Free Practice form into qualifying for the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland as he secured pole position with a new pole lap record. The Italian was the only rider who could get into the 1:19s in Q2 at the Sachsenring – a 1:19.931, specifically – although the front row was still covered by less than a tenth, and the very same Bagnaia remains the outright lap record holder from earlier in the day in FP3.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo gave himself a good chance of extending his World Championship with second on the grid, however, and he has 2021 polesitter Johann Zarco alongside him as Prima Pramac Racing rider took third.

There are three different factories in the top four too, with Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro heading Row 2, but seven of the Bologna bullets made it into the second part of qualifying and six of those lock out the top eight. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) topped Q1 before claiming fifth in Q2, ahead of Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing).

In Q2, Bagnaia made a statement with a 1:20.098 on his first flying lap, immediately before an off-track excursion at Turn 1, and that was still the best time once the opening runs were done. By then, team-mate Miller had closed to 0.056 behind though, ahead of Martin on a 1:20.277 and Aleix Espargaro on a 1:20.379.

Pecco was quickly back into the pits for another new soft Michelin rear slick and was the first to go for his second run. He tightened his grip on provisional pole with a 1:20.064 and put more space between himself and the field when he backed that up with the aforementioned 1:19.931. No one would beat that time but, with the temperature pushing into the thirties at the Sachsenring, second position was, appropriately, also hotly contested. Aleix Espargaro clocked a 1:20.120 and then Quartararo a 1:20.093, before Zarco pipped both with a 1:20.030.

However, Quartararo does not lead the World Championship without digging deep, and ‘El Diablo’ had just that little bit more pace left as he put in a 1:20.007 just before the chequered flag. Bagnaia then tried to go for a third run, and while he ran out of time to start a lap again, it mattered not – pole was secured.

Di Giannantonio may have fallen into Q1 but he cleared that hurdle and the Italian rookie was as high as third-quickest before settling in fifth on the grid on a 1:20.128. As it stands, he will start between Aleix Espargaro and Miller, the latter of whom was sixth on a 1:20.150. Miller, however, also has a Long Lap penalty to take on Sunday after crashing under a yellow flag following a crash for Aleix Espargaro in FP4.

Seventh on the grid is Marini and eighth is Martin. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) also made Row 3 while 10th went to Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu), who crashed late at Turn 1. Q1 graduate Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) took 11th all-told, joined by Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) on Row 4.

Pol Espargaro was an agonising 0.004 seconds away from moving through thanks to his late flying lap in Q1, and the Repsol Honda rider will therefore start at the head of Row 5 of the grid. He will be joined there by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammates Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder.

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) withdrew from the event due to pain from his wrist fractured in Barcelona.

MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 1m19.931 302.5 2 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.076 300.0 3 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.099 300.0 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.189 301.6 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI Q2 +0.197 298.3 6 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.219 299.1 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.237 298.3 8 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 +0.288 298.3 9 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.537 302.5 10 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q2 +0.631 295.0 11 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q2 +0.662 300.8 12 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +0.801 298.3 13 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.297 300.0 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.349 299.1 15 Brad BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.450 297.5 16 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 0.581 298.3 17 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.598 299.1 18 Stefan BRADL HONDA Q1 (*) 0.601 295.8 19 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.658 295.0 20 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.713 295.8 21 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 0.782 295.0 22 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.015 295.8 23 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.015 295.0

Moto2

Elf Marc VDS Racing Team’s Sam Lowes claimed Moto2 pole position at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland by a solid, 0.272-second margin. In scorching conditions at the Sachsenring, the Briton went as quick as a 1:23.493 to give himself the best possible chance of ending a run of six rounds in a row without points.

GASGAS Aspar Team’s Albert Arenas got a first intermediate class front row in second, and Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez grabbed third on the grid. World Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) made Row 3, despite a trip through Q1.

Arenas was quickest out of the blocks in Q2 when he set a 1:23.765 and that was still best until, just after the 10-minute mark, Lowes jumped from eighth position to first with a time that was less than a tenth away from Raul Fernandez’s year-old All Time Lap Record. Augusto Fernandez, who had been rapid in Friday practice and top three in FP3, then claimed third spot with a 1:23.825.

It was Britons first and fourth, and GASGAS Aspar second and fourth, thanks to Jake Dixon. He was quickest of those who came from Q1 with a 1:23.897 on his first flying lap in Q2, while German Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) qualified fifth-fastest for his home event on a 1:23.913. Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) is looking to go one better than he did a fortnight ago to finally get that maiden Moto2 race win, and sixth is a solid place to launch from after the Spaniard set a 1:23.973. Next on the timesheet was Q1 graduate Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) on a 1:24.091, ahead of fellow Q1-tripper Vietti.

Behind the points leader, Americans Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) and Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) complete the top 10, ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors Speed Up), and his teammate Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up).

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 1m23.493 252.9 2 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.272 252.3 3 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +0.332 251.7 4 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.404 251.7 5 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q2 +0.420 252.9 6 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.480 254.1 7 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.598 252.9 8 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.637 254.1 9 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +0.641 250.5 10 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 +0.729 252.9 11 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.775 253.5 12 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.821 250.0 13 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.822 248.2 14 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.825 254.7 15 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX Q2 +0.841 253.5 16 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +0.851 252.9 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +0.886 248.8 18 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +1.150 251.7 19 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.403 249.4 20 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q1 (*) 0.485 252.3 21 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.706 250.5 22 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.740 251.1 23 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 1.043 252.3 24 Zonta VAN DEN G KALEX Q1 (*) 1.152 250.0 25 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 1.283 250.0 26 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q1 (*) 1.393 249.4 27 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.419 251.7 28 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.704 248.2 29 Alex TOLEDO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.766 250.5 30 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.786 247.1

Moto3

GASGAS Aspar Team’s Izan Guevara continued his roll with Moto3 pole position at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. Fresh from breaking the All Time Lap Record in FP3 at the Sachsenring, he did it again in Q2 when he set a 1:25.869, 0.295 seconds quicker than the rest. Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia was next up, with Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Daniel Holgado will joining the duo on the front row.

The two fastest Moto3 laps in history around the Sachsenring belonged to Guevara after FP3 earlier in the day, and now it’s three as a result of the Spaniard’s efforts in qualifying. He had an early 1:26.580 in Q2 cancelled due to a yellow flag, but then the Aspar rider fired in a 1:25.869 just before the chequered flag. A tour through the Turn 1 gravel trap followed but Guevara is nevertheless in red-hot form after winning the Catalan Grand Prix a fortnight ago, and will have his eyes on teammate Sergio Garcia’s World Championship lead on Sunday afternoon in Germany as the number 11 starts on Row 3.

Foggia set a 1:26.252 just ahead of teammate Tatsuki Suzuki just before the chequered flag and a 1:26.164 final effort after it to make sure of second on the grid, with Holgado, who had been fastest until Guevara’s pole lap, forced to settle for third.

Holgado spoilt what was provisionally an all-Japanese front row with five minutes to go in the session, but the trio in question has instead locked out the second row. Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max), in his first weekend back his Free Practice crash at Mugello, claimed fourth on a 1:26.299, ahead of Suzuki on a 1:26.325 and Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) on a 1:26.467. The latter will, however, have to take a Long Lap penalty during Sunday’s race after having been found to have caused a crash last time out at Catalunya.

Moto3 World Championship leader Garcia, meanwhile, finds himself in the middle of Row 3, between seventh placed David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and ninth placed Matteo Bertelle (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team). Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) rounds out the top 10 just ahead of Aussie rookie Joel Kelso.

Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) failed to set a time when he crashed early in Q2, and the drama was even earlier for Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) as he went from a provisional place in Q2 to 24th on the grid when his fastest lap in Q1 was cancelled due to a breach of track limits – and he was in the garage at the time.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q Gap Speed 1 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q2 1m25.869 213.0 2 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 +0.295 213.8 3 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 +0.320 213.0 4 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.430 213.8 5 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +0.456 212.5 6 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q2 +0.598 211.7 7 David MUÑOZ KTM Q2 +0.748 213.8 8 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q2 +0.757 216.0 9 Matteo BERTELLE KTM Q2 +0.771 209.3 10 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q2 +0.776 210.9 11 Joel KELSO KTM Q2 +0.780 212.1 12 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q2 +0.865 210.5 13 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.882 213.8 14 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM Q2 +0.890 212.1 15 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +1.232 208.8 16 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 +1.387 213.4 17 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO Q2 +1.605 209.7 18 Jaume MASIA KTM FP3 +0.622 / 19 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.386 213.4 20 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.448 213.8 21 Stefano NEPA KTM Q1 (*) 0.612 208.4 22 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA Q1 (*) 0.656 210.9 23 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q1 (*) 0.887 210.5 24 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q1 (*) 1.195 210.5 25 Alberto SURRA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.213 207.2 26 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q1 (*) 1.295 213.0 27 Kaito TOBA KTM Q1 (*) 1.303 208.8 28 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 1.308 208.4 29 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 1.380 207.2 30 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 2.211 210.1

German GP Schedule