MotoGP 2022 – Round 12 – Silverstone

Monster Energy British Grand Prix Results/Reports

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) held off Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) by just under half-a-second to become the eighth different winner at Silverstone in eight events.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was only able to take P8 despite emerging from his Long Lap penalty within the fight for the podium.

With Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) completing the podium, and four Ducati riders in the top five finishers, it was a good day for the Borgo Panigale factory all round. Ducati has now been on the podium 18 races in a row, their longest streak ever.

For Bagnaia Silverstone brought a major gain in the standings towards championship leader Quartararo and second ranked Aleix Espargaro, neither of which bagged big points in Britain.

In the Championship standings, Quartararo is now 22-points up on Aleix Espargaro, but Bagnaia has closed to 49 points off top spot, he’s third overall and top Ducati. Guess where we head next? Ducati turf but in KTM’s backyard.. the Styrian hills and the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in two weeks time, August 19-21.

British Grand Prix MotoGP Race Report

Off the line, polesitter Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) got the holeshot as he headed Quartararo early on, with the factory Ducati duo of Miller and Bagnaia taking up third and fourth respectively. Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins was fifth on his Suzuki before he overtook Bagnaia on Lap 3 at The Loop, but both moved up on Lap 4 when Quartararo – who was sanctioned for his run-in with Aleix Espargaro at Assen – took his Long Lap Penalty at the last possible opportunity.

‘El Diablo’ was still second as he entered the penalty loop and resumed in fifth, behind Zarco, Miller, Rins, and Bagnaia. By then, Viñales was sixth and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) seventh, as a bruised Aleix Espargaro struggled to keep pace after his huge FP4 highside.

Zarco seemingly had a great shot at finally clinching a maiden MotoGP race win, but disaster struck when he folded the front and crashed at Vale on Lap 5. Miller then inherited the lead and while Rins went underneath the Australian at The Loop later that same lap, the Spaniard could not get the move done. He tried another pass at Vale on Lap 6 and was successful that time, putting the #42 GSX-RR at the head of the field.

Miller ceded second position to team-mate Bagnaia exactly a lap later again at Vale, by which time Martin had charged up to fourth after blazing past Quartararo as they ran up the Hangar Straight moments earlier. The Spaniard went down the inside of Miller at Copse at the start of Lap 8 but ran wide on exit and had to get back into file behind the Ducati Lenovo Team rider. Viñales, though, was now well on the move, into the top five as he overtook Quartararo on the Hangar Straight on Lap 9.

Up ahead, Rins continued to lead but looked increasingly like the cork in the bottle. Bagnaia then struck to get past on Lap 12 at Stowe and Miller made it a factory Ducati one-two when he got underneath Rins at Village on Lap 14.

Meanwhile, Viñales and Martin had been chopping and changing in the battle for fourth position until the former completed a decisive move on Lap 16 at Village. He wasted no time dealing with Rins, however, overtaking the Suzuki for third place exactly a lap later.

Village was proving a popular location for ‘Top Gun’, who passed Miller for second there on Lap 18, at which point he faced a 0.6-second deficit to Bagnaia. On Lap 19, he made yet another attempt at an overtake at Village, but this time could not make the move stick. Still, just 0.3 seconds separated first and second at the start of the 20th and final lap. Could Viñales win on a third different bike?

Not quite. The number 12 was wide through Stowe and Vale, ensuring Bagnaia just had the breathing space he needed to clinch the win – 0.426 clear over the line.

Miller completed the podium, homing in on Viñales but not quite able to make it either.

The battle for fourth position raged all the way until the end. Martin was back into fourth when he overtook Rins on Lap 17, but then another threat emerged in the form of Enea Bastianini. The Gresini Racing rider qualified eighth and, despite losing a winglet in first-corner contact with Martin, was tucked in just behind him on Lap 19 after leapfrogging Rins. And the ‘Beast’ got it done, stealing the position from ‘The Martinator’ – his rival for the factory team seat in 2023 – on the final lap at Brooklands.

Martin therefore finished fifth and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) came from Row 5 on the grid to claim sixth at the chequered flag, while Rins faded to seventh in the end.

Behind them came the top two in the World Championship, Quartararo and Espargaro, who found themselves in direct combat for eighth on the final lap. Espargaro outbraked Quartararo at Brooklands and while he could not pull up in time to complete the pass, ninth was still a heroic effort for the Aprilia rider who feared he might not even be able to race after his practice highside. Losing just a point to Quartararo was probably his wildest dream on Saturday evening.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) rounded out the top 10 in another impressive ride, with the rest of the points finishers being Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

From P16, Remy Gardner had scored a solid start to the race as he progressively grabbed places until finding himself in P13 within five laps. Unfortunately, Remy seemed to start struggling from the tenth lap as he lost pace progressively. He fought hard to try to keep a good spot, but it was difficult with the tyres dropping, and he had to miss the points and settle with a P18.

Joining Zarco as a retirement was Suzuki’s Joan Mir, who crashed out of eighth on Lap 15 at Stowe.

Francesco Bagnaia

“It wasn’t easy, because for the whole weekend, we were in trouble with the rear grip. The biggest step was this morning, using the hard rear. I tried the hard rear and I found a better feeling, but I was still missing something that we found for the race. I have to say thanks to my team, who have done an incredible job today. I put this win as my best one; I think this is the best win I have ever had because it wasn’t easy. It’s never easy, but today we were suffering more. I want to say thanks also to my trainer Carlo, to Vale, and to Casey, because we are writing messages these days. Vale is the one that has helped me the most in terms of support, so thank you all. It’s incredible, I’m very happy.”

British Grand Prix MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 40’10.260 2 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.426 3 Jack MILLER DUCATI +0.614 4 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +1.651 5 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +1.750 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +2.727 7 Alex RINS SUZUKI +3.021 8 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +3.819 9 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +3.958 10 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +6.646 11 Brad BINDER KTM +7.730 12 Luca MARINI DUCATI +13.439 13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +13.706 14 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +13.906 15 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +16.359 16 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA +20.805 17 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +21.099 18 Remy GARDNER KTM +24.579 19 Stefan BRADL HONDA +28.773 20 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA +33.653 21 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +35.601 22 Fabio Di Giannantonio DUCATI +36.460 Not Classified DNF Joan MIR SUZUKI 6 laps DNF Johann ZARCO DUCATI 12 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 180 2 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 158 3 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 131 4 Enea Bastianini Ducati 118 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 114 6 Jack Miller Ducati 107 7 Brad Binder KTM 98 8 Alex Rins Suzuki 84 9 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 82 10 Miguel Oliveira KTM 81 11 Jorge Martin Ducati 81 12 Joan Mir Suzuki 77 13 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 61 14 Marc Marquez Honda 60 15 Luca Marini Ducati 56 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 45 17 Pol Espargaro Honda 42 18 Alex Marquez Honda 27 19 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 26 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 18 21 Darryn Binder Yamaha 10 22 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 10 23 Remy Gardner KTM 9 24 Raul Fernandez KTM 5 25 Stefan Bradl Honda 0 26 Michele Pirro Ducati 0 27 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 0

British Grand Prix Moto2 Race

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) vs Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up) proved a Moto2 battle for the ages at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix. It came down to the final lap as Fernandez snatched victory from Lopez’s grasp in a spectacular encounter, while home hero Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) claimed a dream podium at Silverstone.

Fernandez now leads the standings as the top three reversed order on Sunday.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) grabbed the holeshot from the middle of the front row but Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) was the rider to lead over the line at the end of Lap 1. However, Lopez took the lead at the beginning of Lap 2 after making fantastic progress from 8th.

World Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) didn’t get the start he would have wanted from the second row and was outside the top six. Taking his Long Lap penalty, Vietti had to produce a front-end save on the exit as the Italian came out in P11, over four seconds down on the race lead.

A top four of Lopez, Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40), Ogura and Fernandez then broke clear, with Dixon chasing them in fifth a second away. After a couple of laps, Dixon bridged the gap to Fernandez’s rear wheel and the lead group became a quintet, with sixth place Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) under a second away from his teammate.

With nine to go, Lopez’s lead was up to 0.8s. That was up to a second by the end of the lap as Fernandez moved up to P2 ahead of Canet, as Arenas then crashed at Turn 4. Thankfully, Arenas and his stricken bike were avoided by the oncoming traffic. With seven to go, both Canet and Ogura had a scare heading into Turn 13 and half a lap later, Dixon was past the pair of them.

Fernandez set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 13 and was hunting down Lopez. With four to go, the gap was nothing as Dixon, Ogura and Canet battled away for the final podium spot behind them. It was as you were with two laps to go, but it was getting feisty. Canet and Dixon exchanged P3, Ogura made slight contact with Canet’s rear wheel and it was as close as it gets between Lopez and Fernandez at the front, too.

Lopez was defending like a lion and it was all coming down to Brooklands – the final part of the lap. And it was right there, Turn 16, where Fernandez pounced. Late on the brakes, up the inside, Lopez tried to protect his lead but his compatriot forced his way through. Lopez tried to bite back but the last-ditch move handed Fernandez a second straight win, and one that sees him take a 13-point lead in the Championship after winning by just 0.070.

Lopez’s debut Moto2 World Championship podium was sensational and coming out on top in the battle for the final podium spot was home hero Dixon, who finished just 0.6s away from victory in the end.

Ogura’s P4 ahead of Canet could be two vital points come the end of the season, as Vietti rescues a P6 after his Long Lap penalty. Roberts slipped to P7 after showing great pace in Free Practice and qualifying, the American finishing ahead of Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP40), Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2™) and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team).

Fernandez now sits as the outright Moto2 title leader heading to Austria, with Ogura and Vietti 13 and 15 points back respectively.

Augusto Fernandez

“It was not easy, it was not an easy race. The conditions changed a little bit with these temperatures, and we had to read the race lap-by-lap, and also the pace. But I managed to catch Alonso, who was doing an awesome race – congrats to him and his team – in the final laps. We had an awesome fight for the win and I’m super-happy to get this win.”

British Grand Prix Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Augusto Fernandez Kalex 37’38.6700 2 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro +0.070 3 Jake Dixon Kalex +0.662 4 Ai Ogura Kalex +1.741 5 Aron Canet Kalex +1.946 6 Celestino Vietti Kalex +5.440 7 Joe Roberts Kalex +7.528 8 Jorge Navarro Kalex +10.647 9 Filip Salac Kalex +11.646 10 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex +12.259 11 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +14.040 12 Tony Arbolino Kalex +14.802 13 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +16.098 14 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +17.285 15 Fermín Aldeguer Boscoscuro +19.253 16 Barry Baltus Kalex +19.336 17 Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex +27.544 18 Alessandro Zaccone Kalex +32.993 19 Niccolò Antonelli Kalex +34.996 20 Simone Corsi MV Agusta +40.187 21 Rory Skinner Kalex +40.601 22 Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex +40.943 23 Keminth Kubo Kalex +45.026 24 Piotr Biesiekirski Kalex +56.612 Not Classified Marcel Schrotter Kalex Albert Arenas Kalex Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta Cameron Beaubier Kalex Zonta Van Den Goorbergh Kalex

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 171 2 OGURA Ai JPN 158 3 VIETTI Celestino ITA 156 4 CANET Aron SPA 127 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 108 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 106 7 DIXON Jake GBR 92 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 88 9 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 75 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 72 11 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 70 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 61 13 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 55 14 LOWES Sam GBR 51 15 ARENAS Albert SPA 45 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 40 18 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 38 19 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 35 20 SALAC Filip CZE 21 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 16 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 FENATI Romano ITA 7 25 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 26 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 6 27 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 28 KUBO Keminth THA 4 29 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 3 30 PASINI Mattia ITA 1

British Grand Prix Moto3 Race

After a dramatic few laps of Silverstone there has been a serious shift in the lightweight class standings, with Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) emerging victorious from the drama as both Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and closest challenger and teammate Izan Guevara crashed, separately, through no fault of their own. Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) likewise capitalised and stormed through from outside the top 20 on the grid to take second, with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) completing the podium for his first rostrum finish of 2022 – extending his streak as the only rider to score in every race so far.

The opening lap was fast and frantic as several riders took turns in leading. Guevara, Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI), polesitter Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) and Öncü started strong and briefly led, but it was Guevara who pounced at Turn 1 on Lap 2 to reclaim P1.

Home hero John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) made great early progress to get up to P4 from 10th on the grid, with 8th on the grid Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) also powering up to the front of the freight train. Meanwhile, World Championship leader Garcia was battling away in the lower ends of the top 10.

It was a proper barnstormer. You could throw a blanket over the top 20 riders and the lead was changing lap after lap. Foggia, with eight to go, boasted the biggest lead we’d seen all race – 0.6s over the line, with teammate Suzuki acting as the stopping block in second place. David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) was back up into the top five after taking his Long Lap penalty too, as Guevara and McPhee found themselves down in 10th and 11th, and Garcia 8th.

With four laps to go, it was still anyone’s race to win. Garcia was P6, crucially ahead of teammate and title rival Guevara who had lost out down to P9, but less than two seconds still split the top 16. With three laps to go, Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) led for the first time and tried ti pull clear, but he was immediately swallowed up down the Hangar Straight.

Then came the drama. Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) tagged the rear of Garcia at Turn 13 and both riders crashed out, with Sasaki stretchered away and taken to the medical centre, the Japanese rider conscious, and Garcia back on his bike but unable to continue.

Heading onto the final lap, Öncü was the leader followed by Muñoz and Ortola, with Guevara 7th. Masia then took the lead, and then lost it to Foggia, and then more drama unravelled as Guevara was taken out by Ortola at Stowe. After the latter clipped Öncü, Suzuki highsided on the exit to crash out too.

Foggia, the man third in the title race, emerged leading from Masia, Muñoz and Öncü, and round the final section Foggia was able to keep his head down and stay out of trouble, with Muñoz crashing on his own and losing out.

On the run to the line, Foggia was able to hold on for a crucial victory and gain 25 points as Masia beat Öncü by 0.045s to finish in P2, with the Turkish rider claiming third and that first podium of the season.

After that drama, the huge group fight for the podium saw Kaito Toba (CIP – Green Power) made amazing late progress to move up and take fourth, ahead of Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) completing the top five in his best result yet. Moreira made his way back through to sixth, with McPhee getting shuffled back late on to finish seventh. Front row starter Yamanaka finished eighth ahead of Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), with Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) just beating teammate Xavier Artigas to the final place in the top ten.

Dennis Foggia – P1

“I feel good, coming back to the podium with a win is incredible, it was our target, in the last races we were a bit unlucky but now I’m focused for the second half of the season. I never won at this track, last year I was third and on the last lap I gave my best, like Jorge Lorenzo por fuera! It was incredible, I’d like to thank my team, family and friends.”

British Grand Prix Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA 37m30.120 2 Jaume MASIA KTM +0.252 3 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.297 4 Kaito TOBA KTM +0.738 5 Stefano NEPA KTM +0.762 6 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +0.881 7 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +0.932 8 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +0.936 9 Andrea MIGNO HONDA +1.108 10 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +1.790 11 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +1.827 12 Scott OGDEN HONDA +2.050 13 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +2.186 14 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +2.383 15 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +21.029 16 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +21.064 17 Mario AJI HONDA +21.188 18 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +21.243 19 Alberto SURRA HONDA +21.430 20 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM +21.454 21 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +30.280 22 Marc GARCIA KTM +42.153 23 Ana CARRASCO KTM +42.165 Not Classified DNF Daniel HOLGADO KTM 38.762 DNF Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM 1 lap DNF David MUÑOZ KTM 1 lap DNF Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 1 lap DNF Izan GUEVARA GASGAS 1 lap DNF Sergio GARCIA GASGAS 3 laps DNF Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 3 laps

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 182 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 179 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 140 4 MASIA Jaume SPA 127 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 114 6 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 113 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 94 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 84 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 70 10 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 62 11 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 59 12 TOBA Kaito JPN 57 13 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 54 14 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 48 15 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 44 16 MCPHEE John GBR 33 17 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 33 18 MUÑOZ David SPA 32 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 29 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 29 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 23 22 KELSO Joel AUS 22 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 0 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 33 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 36 RUEDA José SPA 0 37 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 38 ALONSO David COL 0

