CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich Preview

The Spielberg Red Bull Ring is beautifully situated in the Murtal region of Styria and was originally built in 1969, then known as the Österreichring. In 1996 it was rebuilt with the track-layout it still has today, and hosted Grand Prix events for two years as the ‘A1-Ring’ (those races won by Mick Doohan and Alex Criville), before being reopened as the ‘Red Bull Ring’ in 2011. Ducati have won every race staged at the circuit since MotoGP returned to the venue in 2016, apart from that surprise win in the wet from Brad Binder last time MotoGP visited the circuit, and in 2020 when Miguel Oliveira took Tech3 KTM’s first win in what was a shortened contest.

The 4,318m (2.684 miles) circuit, one of the most demanding on the calendar for tyres, is nestled in a picturesque bowl among the mountains and forests of the Styrian region. To increase safety at the circuit, and especially in the premier motorcycle class, some minor layout changes have been made since the 2021 race, and this means that the top speed for the race bikes will be reduced at Turn 2. Two 90-degree turns have been added as part of a quick double apex chicane to ensure a real challenge that will test the abilities of the MotoGP riders.

With this change there are now three left turns, but the remaining seven right-hand corners still generate huge stresses and heat build-up that the Michelin rubber will have to endure throughout the 28 laps of the race. The longest of three straights, which are separated by a pair of uphill right-hand corners, is 626m (2054ft) and there is 65m (213ft) of elevation change throughout each lap.

As was the case at last year’s race here, Michelin will bring rear tyres with a special casing designed specifically to cope with these arduous track conditions. Later this season, tyres with this type of casing construction will also be used at Buriram in Thailand due to the similarly harsh track conditions found there.

This track also places extreme demands on brakes and Brembo will bring their huge new 355 mm disc rotors. Remember the terrifying crash from Vinales when he ran the lighter than recommended rotors at the circuit a couple of years ago? This year the use of 355 mm rotors is mandated for all at Red Bull Ring.

The winners of the previous eight Moto2 winners at Red Bull Ring are all on the MotoGP grid this weekend. Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi won the Moto2 races at the venue last year, Jorge Martin, Brad Binder, Pecco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli have all won races in the intermediate class at the Austrian venue, while Joan Mir won twice there in Moto3.

Fabio Quartararo has never won there and arrives in Austria this year at a pivotal point in his title defence. Only a few races ago Quartararo was starting to become the runaway favourite for the 2022 crown, but since his error at Assen and then a tougher race at Silverstone, both of which were won by Francesco Bagnaia, the momentum has most definitely turned. With Red Bull Ring such winning turf for Ducati, it could be another pivotal chance for Bagnaia to continue cutting that gap – especially as it’s often been a tough track for Yamaha.

There is a new chicane to contend with, however, and that leaves lap records behind and adds an extra challenge to the weekend ahead. Still, the venue has seen many a Ducati win and for a handful of different riders, so the factory remains the favourite. With Bagnaia on form, team-mate Jack Miller fresh from the podium, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) already a winner at the track and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) back up into the battle at Silverstone, there is a long list of hopefuls and it doesn’t even stop there, with the likes of Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) likewise quick and eager to make their mark.

Enea Bastianini

4th in the championship standings with 118 points

“Red Bull Ring is surely a track that I like and I managed to do well in the past, especially in the lower classes. Last year with Ducati, we were unlucky in the race, but were also very competitive throughout the weekend and that bodes well. The goal is to continue the same way as Silverstone and continue being in the top positions.”

Another factory eager to keep the pressure on Quartararo is Aprilia. Aleix Espargaro didn’t manage to capitalise on Quartararo’s P8 at Silverstone as he took ninth, but after a huge highside on Saturday left him racing with a broken heel, that became a job well done in difficult circumstances as he only lost one point to the Frenchman. And there was still an Aprilia on the podium…

After speed before bad luck in Germany and then third at Assen, which marked his first rostrum finish with Aprilia Racing, second at Silverstone and only four tenths off Bagnaia was quite a statement from Maverick Viñales. The trend says the next step should be the top one, but it’s far from a simple task in MotoGP. Can Aprilia topple Ducati at Red Bull Ring? That would be some way for Vinales to celebrate his 200th Grand Prix..

Meanwhile, KTM are racing at home and will have big aims for the weekend. The tougher season continues but there have been solid moves forward, and both Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and team-mate Miguel Oliveira have won at the venue, in two very different styles. With the grandstands full of orange and a new chicane for everyone, will the hills be alive with a podium challenge from the Mattighofen factory? They’ll certainly be pushing to the limit to try and get in that battle for the first time since the first couple of races of the season. Remy Gardner will be hoping to break into the top ten.

Suzuki will also want more from the Red Bull Ring. The Hamamatsu factory have form there and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) even more so, with the circuit having been the scene of his first win in the World Championship and seeming to have figured out a few secrets to being fast in Styria.

For team-mate Alex Rins the same could be said of Silverstone as he spent much of the race at the front, but after fading in the latter stages he’ll be looking to bounce back.

Qualifying remains a challenge for both Suzuki and KTM, with the riders often charging forward on Sunday, so that will likely be a focus too as the new chicane creates a new lap record, likely to be set on Saturday afternoon.

Finally, for Honda there is some big news: Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) will be back in the paddock. The number 93 isn’t riding or racing again just yet, but he’ll be on hand as the Japanese factory continue to focus on developing the new RC213V. Already in contact from home, now the eight-time World Champion will be on site as Stefan Bradl and Pol Espargaro aim to take the Repsol Honda further into the points, as do Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol).

Pol Espargaro

“Races in Austria always seem to be very dramatic but it is always a nice weekend. It’s a very particular lay out with a lot of very heavy braking, very stop and go and only a few corners. Let’s see how we perform this weekend, the Repsol Honda Team and HRC are working a lot to improve our situation. I am interested to see how the new chicane feels, the run to the top of the hill was very fast so I think this will be quite different. Our objective is to put together a smooth weekend and qualifying better, that’s key.”

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 180 2 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 158 3 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 131 4 Enea Bastianini Ducati 118 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 114 6 Jack Miller Ducati 107 7 Brad Binder KTM 98 8 Alex Rins Suzuki 84 9 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 82 10 Miguel Oliveira KTM 81 11 Jorge Martin Ducati 81 12 Joan Mir Suzuki 77 13 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 61 14 Marc Marquez Honda 60 15 Luca Marini Ducati 56 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 45 17 Pol Espargaro Honda 42 18 Alex Marquez Honda 27 19 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 26 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 18 21 Darryn Binder Yamaha 10 22 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 10 23 Remy Gardner KTM 9 24 Raul Fernandez KTM 5 25 Stefan Bradl Honda 0 26 Michele Pirro Ducati 0 27 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 0

Moto2

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is now officially on a roll as the Spaniard backed up his win at Assen with another at Silverstone, the second in a row from only his second ever Moto2 pole. Heading into the Red Bull Ring he is now the Championship leader and with a 13-point cushion in hand over Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) falls from first to third.

At a home weekend of sorts for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, it would be a big statement for Fernandez to win a third in a row.

Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) arrives full of confidence from a podium and there was a new threat at Silverstone too: Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors Speed Up).

Explaining the differences between the Kalex and the Boscoscuro, it could be a tougher challenge at the Red Bull Ring for the Spaniard. But the rookie has impressed everyone since joining the grid and that incredible assault on the win – only losing out by 0.070 – was a serious statement. Lopez will be aiming to prove one to watch for the rest of the season too.

There will also be a young Australian out to make his mark this weekend. The Elf Marc VDS Racing Team recruited Agius to replace Sam Lowes in the Austrian and San Marino rounds with the Brit ruled out through injury.

Senna Agius

“This is a big childhood dream of mine. Firstly, I’d like to wish Sam a speedy recovery. I would also like to say a huge thank you to the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team for giving me this opportunity to make my debut in the Moto2 World Championship. I can’t wait to get started at the Austrian Grand Prix. This is a big childhood dream of mine and I’m very excited to accomplish it with such an amazing team to learn from. I will give my best to represent the Elf Marc VDS colours.“

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 171 2 OGURA Ai JPN 158 3 VIETTI Celestino ITA 156 4 CANET Aron SPA 127 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 108 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 106 7 DIXON Jake GBR 92 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 88 9 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 75 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 72 11 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 70 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 61 13 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 55 14 LOWES Sam GBR 51 15 ARENAS Albert SPA 45 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 40 18 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 38 19 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 35 20 SALAC Filip CZE 21 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 16 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 FENATI Romano ITA 7 25 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 26 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 6 27 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 28 KUBO Keminth THA 4 29 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 3 30 PASINI Mattia ITA 1

Moto3

When Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) was crashed out of the British GP, it seemed like a huge goal had suddenly appeared in front of teammate and closest challenger Izan Guevara. However, it wasn’t too long after that dramatic twist that another appeared as Guevara also found himself in the gravel, and likewise through no fault of his own. Compounding that, their two closest rivals in the standings – Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – came through to capitalise on their misfortune with a 1-2.

For Garcia it’s a track where he’s shown good form – and had that stunning duel with Pedro Acosta – so there are definitely worse venues to try and stamp some authority back on the standings. For Guevara it’s also known territory, although the number 28 has taken a step everywhere in 2022. Interestingly, the exception so far was seemingly Silverstone, although we never got to see the finish.

Foggia on form, meanwhile, is always one to watch and the Italian came straight back out to win after that difficult end to the first half of the season in Assen. He’ll want to build on that fast, and so will Masia after digging deep to rescue a qualifying performance outside the top 20 into a podium. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider will also have home turf glory on his mind for Red Bull, and so will Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) after getting on the podium for the first time this season.

Öncü explained he’d changed his mindset this year to balance risk and reward, and that’s had an impressive effect on his consistency as he’s the only rider in the field to have scored in every race in 2022. However, he was still waiting for a trophy – and said Silverstone was where he put a little more on the line again to take that podium.

Joel Kelso returns from injury this weekend and is eager to add points to his tally.

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 182 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 179 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 140 4 MASIA Jaume SPA 127 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 114 6 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 113 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 94 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 84 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 70 10 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 62 11 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 59 12 TOBA Kaito JPN 57 13 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 54 14 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 48 15 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 44 16 MCPHEE John GBR 33 17 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 33 18 MUÑOZ David SPA 32 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 29 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 29 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 23 22 KELSO Joel AUS 22 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 0 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 33 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 36 RUEDA José SPA 0 37 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 38 ALONSO David COL 0

MotoE

Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) is 31.5 points clear of closest challenger Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) as the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup comes back from summer break, and with two rounds left that means there’s a potential match point on the cards in Race 2 at the Red Bull Ring. Aegerter would need to be over 50 clear by the flag to take the Cup and the stunning venue is a fine stage to get back to racing. With the new chicane also adding a new challenge, we’re almost guaranteed another two incredibly close MotoE races.

Aegerter’s recent record, and consistency, must make him the favourite, but Granado is the most recent winner after keeping some serious cool after a dramatic stop-start-stop in Race 2 at the TT Circuit Assen.

Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) has to make some key gains on Aegerter to keep his hopes of taking the 2022 Cup alive. He’s 45.5 points behind the Swiss rider and is worthy of the King of Misano moniker he’s built in the electric series, but for the Italian to be able to play that ace card, he needs to make sure he’s still in touch once the Cup arrives at the San Marino GP. It was a tougher one at the Red Bull Ring last year for Ferrari, but overall this season has seen a big step forward back towards the front so he can’t be counted out.

Behind Ferrari, Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) needs a dose of luck after showing some serious speed in 2022, and Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) will want to bounce back. Niccolo Canepa (WithU GRT RNF MotoE) lurks just behind Pons, having got his elbows out a few times this season, and he could move up in the standings. Hector Garzo (Tech 3 E-Racing) was expected further forward in 2022 too, and he’s next up in the standings with the potential to make a leap forward.

Double Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) and Bradley Smith (WithU GRT RNF MotoE) could also be ones to watch after a longer summer break to heal up and get back to fighting fit. Both have already been in the top ten since their return.

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 AEGERTER Dominique SWI 158 2 GRANADO Eric BRA 126.5 3 FERRARI Matteo ITA 112.5 4 CASADEI Mattia ITA 98 5 PONS Miquel SPA 79 6 CANEPA Niccolo ITA 70.5 7 GARZO Hector SPA 59 8 OKUBO Hikari JPN 57.5 9 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 48.5 10 ESCRIG Alex SPA 39 11 ALCOBA Marc SPA 35.5 12 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 34.5 13 TORRES Jordi SPA 27 14 FORES Xavi SPA 26.5 15 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 25 16 HERRERA Maria SPA 12 17 TULOVIC Lukas GER 10 18 FINELLO Alessio ITA 9 19 SMITH Bradley GBR 8 20 CARDELUS Xavi AND 7 21 ROCCOLI Massimo ITA 6 22 ORRADRE Unai SPA 1 23 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0

CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich Schedule

Times in AEST

Friday

Time Class Event 1625 MotoE Fp1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1755 MotoGP FP1 1855 Moto2 FP1 2035 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2210 MotoGP FP2 2310 Moto2 FP2 0050( Sat) MotoE Q1 0110 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 Moto2 FP3 1855 MotoGP FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2 0015 (Sun) MotoE Race 1

Sunday

Time Class Event 170 Moto3 WUP 1720 Moto2 WUP 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2020 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 MotoE Race 2

