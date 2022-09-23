MotoGP 2022 – Round 16 – Motegi

Friday Practice Reports/Results

Jack Miller set the pace in a Ducati Lenovo Team one-two in an extended opening practice session at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan.

However, it could hardly have been closer at the top as Miller headed the three closest in the title fight: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) – and all four were split by just 0.068.

Aragon GP winner Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP), on the other hand, was just 14th-fastest after a late crash and he’ll be looking for more on Saturday.

With a special timetable in place for the Japanese GP, the premier class’s sole Friday practice session was an extended, 75-minute affair. While that gave teams and riders plenty of flexibility to work on race runs, the threat of rain in Saturday morning’s FP2 session, the only other running before the starting order for Q1 is set, meant that there was always going to be a big emphasis on single-lap pace.

Even the appearance of the rain flag, 30 minutes in, for some very light showers was not enough to dissuade anyone, with riders coming on for fresh Michelin slicks at regular intervals.

Miller had a very brief spell at the top inside the first quarter-hour of the session, but it was not until his final run that he really laid down a marker. The ‘Thriller’ leapt from 17th to first with a 1:44.660 as he lapped Motegi with a brand-new soft front tyre and soft rear.

Then, despite seemingly being held up by Team Suzuki Ecstar replacement Takuya Tsuda through the Hairpin, Miller went quicker again with the 1:44.509 which would not be beaten. Just for good measure, Miller clocked a 1:44.549 next time through which would be bettered only by Bagnaia.

By the time everyone had completed their time attacks, Miller was back on top, Bagnaia just behind, and Quartararo moved up with a 1:44.558.

Fabio Quartararo – P3

“Today was intense, but it was good. Our pace doesn’t look too bad, but I was on the limit from the first lap. Our margin for improvement is not a lot, but we did our best, and it was quite okay.

“The abrasions didn’t affect my riding today. It was a bit strange at the beginning because it burns a little bit, but after a few laps you adapt to it. It was okay, even with the extra-long session.

“And the jet lag also didn’t bother me, because I don’t suffer from going to this side of the world. We need to analyse well which tyre we’ll use. The front is clear, but the rear isn’t yet. But our pace seems quite okay, so I’m ready.”

Aleix Espargaro, who was only 14th with a minute to go before the chequered flag came out, then pulled out a great lap to end the session fourth and just 0.068 seconds off the very best pace.

Aleix Espargaro – P4

“I’m happy to be back racing on this track in a country that I absolutely love. The atmosphere is fantastic and I must say that the session also went well.

“We struggled a bit at the beginning because the only points of reference we had for the settings were from 2019 when I was riding an extremely different RS-GP, but everyone on the team did a great job, quickly finding the right direction we needed to go.

“I was also lucky on the last time attack because only one of my three attempts wasn’t cancelled by a yellow flag, but it was enough to get me fourth place. There are a few places on this track where I lose a bit of ground and I’m very fast at others, but the bike is working pretty well and that makes us optimistic.”

Fifth was also a fair bit to write home about as Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), who has never ridden around Motegi on a MotoGP bike before, rounded out the top five on a 1:44.645 and was top Independent Team rider to boot.

Luca Marini – P5

“I am very satisfied with this first session at Motegi, I did not expect to be immediately there with the very first ones, just a tenth from the P1, to be my first time with MotoGP.

“There is really a lot to do, we have not been riding here for three years and we have made great improvements in terms of electronics and tyres in recent seasons. Let’s try to understand where to work, what to do for another jump and to improve ourselves for the race. The weather will be crucial: if it doesn’t rain we could continue to work more easily for the race.”

Then comes Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team). At Honda’s home track, the number 93 claimed sixth with a 1:44.656 after also proving the initial pace-setter very early in the session.

It was an encouraging result for the eight-time World Champion despite displaying obvious shoulder soreness when he got off his RC213V at the end of one run, in what is his second round back following surgery on his right arm.

There was one mishap for Marc Marquez though, when he got his leathers snagged on the onboard camera as a crew member wheeled his bike back into the Honda box. Team-mate Pol Espargaro finished seventh on a 1:44.678.

Marc Marquez – P6

“From when I first went out I was feeling quite good. It seems the areas where we are usually suffering a bit and less here and we can manage everything. Today I went full attack because there was just one session and I knew it might rain tomorrow so getting into the top ten was important.

“Let’s see what happens tomorrow but I am hoping for rain honestly because then we are already in the top ten. I am feeling very good with the new tyre, but also my feeling with the old tyre is quite good.”

Pol Espargaro – P7

“I am quite surprised because with the medium at other tracks, we were suffering a lot but here we are able to take a lot of profit from it. Everything worked really well with a lot of edge grip and traction and I was able to ride how I want.

“Today has been very good and with the weather that is predicted for the rest of the weekend, I think we can keep this speed up. It is a really nice boost to be back to feeling competitive again, and to do it in front of Honda’s home fans is even better. Let’s analyse everything well and come back ready tomorrow.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira took eighth and ninth, respectively, while Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) rounded out the top 10.

Maverick Vinales – P10

“After so many top-10 spots slipping through my fingers by a matter of a few thousandths, my luck finally changed this time! Given the weather forecast, doing a good lap today was important and I managed to do just that. The bike is working well here. I think that the base settings are already at a promising level but we have a few ideas that will help us improve further. I’m pleased with the pace I maintained in race configuration. We were able to work well, taking full advantage of the single, long session.”

Those who will be hoping weather forecasts of rain on Saturday morning don’t come true include Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) in 11th and Bastianini in 14th. Both had late crashes, Zarco at Turn 7 after Bastianini had gone down at Turn 5, and for the latter it could prove to be a big blow to the title hopes which he had breathed life back into with his win just five days ago at Aragon.

Splitting them in 13th was Alex Rins, who debuted some eye-catching new aerodynamic pieces on the tail unit of his Team Suzuki Ecstar entry.

There’s just one more session before we find out for sure who is going straight into Q2 and who will be fighting to get out of Q1.

2022 Motegi MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Jack MILLER DUCATI 1m44.509 311.2 2 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.028 313.0 3 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.049 310.3 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.068 310.3 5 Luca MARINI DUCATI +0.136 312.1 6 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +0.147 311.2 7 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +0.169 312.1 8 Brad BINDER KTM +0.226 311.2 9 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +0.234 310.3 10 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.288 311.2 11 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +0.289 313.9 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +0.377 306.8 13 Alex RINS SUZUKI +0.404 309.4 14 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +0.469 312.1 15 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.500 313.0 16 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +0.556 305.9 17 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +0.678 307.6 18 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA +0.857 306.8 19 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.917 312.1 20 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +1.091 308.5 21 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +1.230 309.4 22 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HONDA +1.336 304.2 23 Remy GARDNER KTM +1.482 307.6 24 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +1.856 311.2 25 85 Takuya TSUDA SUZUKI +2.209 304.2

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio 211 2 BAGNAIA Francesco 201 3 ESPARGARO Aleix 194 4 BASTIANINI Enea 163 5 MILLER Jack 134 6 ZARCO Johann 133 7 BINDER Brad 128 8 RINS Alex 108 9 MARTIN Jorge 104 10 VIÑALES Maverick 104 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel 95 12 MARINI Luca 91 13 MIR Joan 77 14 BEZZECCHI Marco 74 15 MARQUEZ Marc 60 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki 46 17 ESPARGARO Pol 43 18 MARQUEZ Alex 39 19 MORBIDELLI Franco 26 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 15 22 BINDER Darryn 10

Moto2

Moto2 World Championship leader Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) got his Motul Grand Prix of Japan off to the right start as he went fastest in FP1, putting in a 1:50.493 to finish just 0.084 ahead of Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as light rain disrupted the day for the intermediate class.

Their team-mates were next up: Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Aragon winner Pedro Acosta was P3 and Fernandez’ key title rival Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) took P4 on home turf.

Ogura was first to get into the 1:51s and at one point he and Fernandez had identical fastest laps, before Fernandez was first into the 1:50s with less than eight minutes to go – except he wasn’t. That lap was outside of track limits, and it was instead Ogura who put in a 1:50.885. Chantra then set a 1:50.577 before Fernandez hit back with the 1:50.493, and that remained the fastest lap of the session.

Acosta earned third with a late 1:50.783, and Filip Salac (Gresini Racing Moto2) also joined the party with a 1:50.967 before more rain meant the pace dropped again.

Despite rain spitting, conditions improving and then worsening again over the course of the session, there wasn’t too much drama for the intermediate class.

Sean Dylan Kelly (American Racing) crashed twice, Simone Corsi (MV Agusta Forward Racing) slid out and Keminth Kubo (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) was the first off, riders all ok.

Two key headlines heading into Saturday see Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) in 15th and former World Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) in 21st on a 1:52.573, putting them both outside the top 14.

2022 Motegi Moto2 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX 1m50.493 257.1 2 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +0.084 260.8 3 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +0.290 262.1 4 Ai OGURA KALEX +0.392 258.3 5 Filip SALAC KALEX +0.474 258.3 6 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +0.521 262.7 7 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +0.677 257.1 8 Albert ARENAS KALEX +0.798 260.2 9 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX +0.823 257.7 10 Jake DIXON KALEX +0.955 260.8 11 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +0.958 257.7 12 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +0.996 257.1 13 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +1.062 255.3 14 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +1.234 257.1 15 Aron CANET KALEX +1.371 258.3 16 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +1.423 258.3 17 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +1.654 259.6 18 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +1.793 257.7 19 Barry BALTUS KALEX +1.814 256.5 20 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX +1.983 255.9 21 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +2.080 258.9 22 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX +2.296 259.6 23 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +2.449 257.1 24 Taiga HADA KALEX +2.518 258.9 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +2.524 261.5 26 Sam LOWES KALEX +2.629 254.1 27 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX +2.720 255.9 28 Keminth KUBO KALEX +2.929 257.7 29 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA +3.121 255.3 30 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +4.692 255.9

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 214 2 OGURA Ai JPN 207 3 CANET Aron SPA 177 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 162 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 128 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 123 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 122 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 109 9 DIXON Jake GBR 108 10 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 101 11 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 89 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 67 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 65 15 LOWES Sam GBR 51 16 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 50 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 BALTUS Barry BEL 26 21 SALAC Filip CZE 21 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 14

Moto3

MT Helmets – MSI’s Diogo Moreira set the pace in FP1 for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, putting in a 1:57.252 in the first 40-minute session around the Mobility Resort Motegi.

Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia was second on Honda home turf, with Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max’s Ayumu Sasaki third and the quickest home hero as he looks to take another GP victory.

World Championship leader Izan Guevara sits inside the top 14 cut-off for Q2 as it stands in P7, but fellow Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team rider – and closest title rival – Sergio Garcia went 17th-quickest in FP1 and needs to find more on Saturday morning.

Despite overnight rain and grey clouds hanging overhead, it was a dry for start to the Friday afternoon session for the lightweight class, allowing some solid running.

Aussie teenager Joel Kelso finished the opening day in Japan in P21.

There were five crashers: Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), Elia Bartolini (QJMotor Avintita Racing Team) and teammate Nicola Carraro, Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) and Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse). Fellon headed to the Medical Centre and will be reviewed before FP2 after suffering pain in his foot.

2022 Motegi Moto3 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Diogo MOREIRA KTM 1m57.252 215.1 2 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +0.195 215.1 3 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.241 216.0 4 David MUÑOZ KTM +0.313 218.1 5 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +0.333 218.1 6 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +0.358 217.3 7 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +0.412 215.1 8 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +0.443 215.1 9 Andrea MIGNO HONDA +0.457 213.4 10 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +0.540 212.5 11 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.585 216.0 12 Kaito TOBA KTM +0.749 213.8 13 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +0.808 216.4 14 Jaume MASIA KTM +0.846 217.7 15 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +0.931 218.1 16 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +0.996 217.3 17 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +1.166 213.8 18 Stefano NEPA KTM +1.180 212.5 19 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +1.207 216.8 20 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +1.497 211.7 21 Joel KELSO KTM +1.515 217.7 22 Mario AJI HONDA +1.530 211.7 23 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +2.047 210.5 24 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +2.211 217.3 25 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +2.312 214.2 26 Scott OGDEN HONDA +2.330 215.5 27 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +2.731 213.8 28 Kanta HAMADA HONDA +2.789 213.0 29 Ana CARRASCO KTM +3.133 216.4 30 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM +3.425 214.7

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 229 2 GARCIA Sergio SPA 196 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 171 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 158 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 155 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 153 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 84 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 83 10 TATAY Carlos SPA 77 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 69 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 65 13 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 64 14 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 15 MUÑOZ David SPA 61 16 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 59 17 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 56 18 MCPHEE John GBR 53 19 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 20 NEPA Stefano ITA 36 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 22 KELSO Joel AUS 24

2022 Motegi MotoGP Time Schedule

(AEST)

Saturday Time Class Session 1000 Moto3 FP2 1055 Moto2 FP2 1150 MotoGP FP2 1335 Moto3 Q1 1400 Moto3 Q2 1430 Moto2 Q1 1455 Moto2 Q2 1525 MotoGP FP3 1605 MotoGP Q1 1630 MotoGP Q2

Sunday Time Class Session 1100 Moto3 WUP 1120 Moto2 WUP 1140 MotoGP WUP 1300 Moto3 Race 1420 Moto2 Race 1600 MotoGP Race

2022 MotoGP Calendar