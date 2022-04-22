MotoGP 2022 – Round Five – Portimao

Grande Prémio Tissot de Portugal

Riders reflect on opening day of practice in Portugal

Marc Marquez – P1

“I am happy overall with how today went, it was a solid day. From the start the feeling was good in the wet, sometimes you go out and you don’t feel good but today was not like that. Even in the afternoon with the used tyres of the morning, I felt OK and the lap time came quite easily. Then there was a lot more rainfall and there was more water on track in the afternoon session so I preferred to stay in the box to avoid the risk of a crash, especially since it looks like it will be dry on Sunday. We showed our speed in the morning, there was no need to do anything more. Now we need to keep this level throughout the weekend, with a wet Friday and maybe wet Saturday – it can be a little bit more complicated on Sunday choosing the right tyres and setup. But let’s see!”

Pol Espargaro – P2

“It was a tough day, especially at the start. In the morning I was struggling a lot and we had some problems with the bike, but as a team we worked well to find solutions and in the afternoon, in FP2, we were able to match the speed of Marc and end the session fastest. It was wetter in the afternoon, but there was still time to find so I pushed hard at the start of FP2 before more rain came. Wet or dry, it’s important to start the weekend in a strong way and carry this speed during the whole weekend. It’s great to see both Repsol Honda Team riders on the top today, let’s continue it for the weekend.”

Joan Mir – P3

“It wasn’t a difficult day, because I felt really good with the bike pretty much straight away, but it was sort of a ‘wasted’ day. It’s a track that I always enjoy and I’m pleased to already be feeling good with my GSX-RR, it was just a shame about the conditions, because that was the only bad thing. This afternoon especially it wasn’t possible to set a fast lap time, so I didn’t do as many laps because I couldn’t push. But I’m third on combined times and in the Top 10 at the moment, which nowadays is even more important than ever, so let’s look ahead to tomorrow.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P4

“A positive Friday: we did a good job with the Team, I feel very good on the bike and I am satisfied even if the crash in the FP2 was not needed. We had a few more difficulties in the afternoon, I made a small mistake, but I’m physically fine despite the big crash. We continue in this direction, we need a small step forward in terms of electronics to be even more competitive and we hope for a favorable weather tomorrow for qualifying.”

Johann Zarco – P5

“Today the conditions of the track have been complicated, during FP2 I fell because the track was very wet but there were no further consequences. Overall I am happy with this first day, I have a good feeling and I hope that the weather will be better tomorrow.”

Maverick Viñales – P7

“I’m happy with this first day. I didn’t look at lap times too much but rather at my feeling, and the sensations on the RS-GP even in the wet were extremely good. We’ll see how the weather evolves tomorrow, but being in the top 10 is important in any case. I would clearly prefer to qualify and race on a dry track, but we’ll adapt. Earning a good starting position will be important so we can take advantage of our pace on Sunday.”

Jorge Martín – P8

“I am pretty satisfied with today given that conditions,especially in fp2, were hard but still we were able to keep everything under control. Although the weather has had little mercy on us I am happy because my confidence and my feeling with the bike are growing race after race.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P9

“Despite the crash this afternoon, today’s result is very positive. Compared to Indonesia, where we raced in the rain, here I found the same sensations as last year: I have a good feeling with the front that allows me to push and ride as I want. In FP2, at the second lap, I was already able to repeat the time of the morning. I had a new medium front tyre that probably needed one more lap to get into temperature. I pushed too hard and made a mistake. Overall I’m happy with the way we’re working, and I think I’m in a good position for a wet qualifying tomorrow”.

Jack Miller – P10

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a full day of work in the wet, and it definitely wasn’t easy. After the first outing this morning, we made a change on the bike that didn’t take us in the right direction. The feeling was the same as at Mandalika, where I could find speed straight away, but then the lack of rear feeling held me back. In FP2, we were able to take a step forward, and in the final minutes of the session, my feeling improved a lot. Now we just have to continue in this direction to get a good qualifying position tomorrow”.

Álex Márquez – P11

“First day here in Portimao and it was full wet in the morning and the afternoon. I felt really good in the morning and was P10, I was confident and it was important to start the weekend well because it looks like it will continue raining tomorrow, although maybe a little bit less. In the afternoon I felt really good, it was hard on track and there was a lot of water, but it was great to make a good start to the weekend. Tomorrow we’ll try to get in Q2 during FP3 as that will be so important for the race.”

Darryn Binder – P12

“This has been a very wet Friday in Portimao. It’s been an interesting day. The track conditions here in Portimao have been very different to our race in Indonesia. It was quite an interesting day of learning with a lot lower grip, but step by step I started to gain a bit of confidence. At the end of FP2 it rained really hard and there was a lot of water on the track, which made things very difficult. I was a lot slower than at the beginning. But overall, I feel like I’m slowly starting to understand. Let’s see what the weather brings tomorrow. Hopefully I can make a step forward.”

Luca Marini – P13

“Between the crash and the difficult weather conditions, I stayed on track for a few laps and was unable to improve my lap time in the afternoon session. The feeling wasn’t bad at all, especially in the FP1, but I wasn’t able to put together a perfect flying lap to be able to hit the Top10. For tomorrow the weather is uncertain, we have to work well and be ready for all the eventualities in the FP3 where the goal remains the direct qualification into the Q2.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P14

“Today has been very difficult, because the grip is very low. But we tried to have some feedback from a different setup. It’s a bit tricky, as it doesn’t change a lot on our overall characteristics, when you experiment with the setup, but in any case, in the afternoon, I did a good lap time and I was a bit closer. The feeling is still not really good, the grip is not good in the wet and I’m struggling. To be honest, it’s difficult to get the feeling. I hope the conditions tomorrow will be different, so we can understand our speed on the dry.”

Remy Gardner – P15

“Today was a good day and I gained a lot of experience in the wet. I started to understand the tyres a bit more, and enjoyed riding the bike a lot as well. I expected more improvement for FP2, but it ended up raining a lot, so we did not manage to do so. It was a fairly good day anyway, and I look forward to tomorrow, which will be drier hopefully.”

Enea Bastianini – P16

“We gathered a little bit of data and experience in the wet and we’re not as bad as it would appear by looking at the timesheets. We’ve been consistent and our pace was good after all. We’re not too far, but I still hope the weather improves tomorrow. Today, especially at the end FP2, there was way too much water on track and it was kind of a struggle. I hope I’ll have the honour to also ride in the dry.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P17

“Heavy rain on the first day in Portimao and it was tricky conditions, especially this afternoon in FP2 there was a lot of cold wind, so it was difficult to get the temperature on the tyre. I had a big highside this morning in FP1, but fortunately I am ok. But after that, to be honest, the rain conditions and the feeling on bike was not too bad, so it was quite a positive day. Let’s keep working, there are some areas we can improve; first we need to understand the conditions, but there is potential to improve.”

Franco Morbidelli – P18

“This morning, the conditions were better. Unfortunately, we were not able to improve on the second run of FP1, which was the best condition of the day. But then In FP2, on the first run, we improved. I was one of the few riders to improve, so we made quite a good step. I’m happy about that. It was okay until the second run of FP2. At that point the conditions got quite tricky with lots of standing water and aquaplaning. It was also windy, but not consistently, it was gusting. Moreover, the track is quite a tricky one, so it was quite a complicated day, let’s say. Let’s see what the conditions will be like tomorrow. Let’s try to get directly into Q2.”

Aleix Espargaró – P19

“It was a difficult day and, given the forecast, probably pointless as well. The conditions were difficult and even dangerous in FP2, with streams of water going across the track. In any case, I tried to improve my feeling in the wet as I expect there may be other races in the rain, but I had to battle with extremely poor grip, especially at the rear. We’ll have tomorrow to take some steps forward.”

Fabio Quartararo – P20

“In Mandalika the grip of the track was insane, and I felt much better there. Here the grip level was really low, and my position really bad, but my feeling on the bike has improved compared to the past. I think we just need to see where we can go faster and where we can improve. Let’s say that this is not the best start to the weekend in Portugal, but let’s hope we can make a big step tomorrow. There are a few points to improve on the bike, but also a few points to improve on my riding style. Let’s hope it’s dry for FP3, because I think we have a little bit of a higher chance to go into Q2 if it’s dry.”

Alex Rins – P21

“With it being such bad conditions I found today quite tough, I didn’t have any confidence to try and push. It was strange for me because I was really excited to go out on track in FP1 but on the out lap I lost the rear a couple of times, and even after I got heat into the tyres I didn’t feel able to push and ride at much lean angle. We need to try and discover the way to gain the feeling for tomorrow, because I think it will be wet again and I need to have confidence. At the end of FP2 I was trying to gain some time but then the rain came down heavier and it was hopeless. For now, I just need my feeling to return and then I feel we can improve a lot.”

Raul Fernandez – P22

“The day was difficult in wet conditions. It was different from what we had planned so we did not do as many kilometers as we wanted to, but we still managed to do enough, which is a good experience in the rain. We had two different sessions in FP1 and FP2, with the afternoon session being completely wet. I am happy overall, and this is just the first day. It is important that I did not crash, and tomorrow we will try to improve and gain positions.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P23

“I would give today a six out of ten. We’re not too quick but today’s conditions were kind of extreme. The grip changes depending on the amount of water on the track and there was a lot of it today… I’m trying to learn and understand the bike even in these conditions, even though I would have preferred a more ‘usual’ type of wet conditions. We made some steps forward in the afternoon even though we mainly focused on trying to find more rear-end grip, especially on corner entry.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P25

“It was definitely not a simple day. The many things we need to test require time to be fine-tuned but, first and foremost, I am happy to be back on the track, especially on this fantastic circuit. Tomorrow we’ll continue our work, hopefully with better weather that lets us improve our feeling and do a good job for the growth of the bike.”

MotoGP Friday Report

Repsol Honda have set the benchmark on the opening day of the Tissot Grand Prix of Portugal with Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro sitting first and second in the combined standings. Marquez left it late to top FP1 this morning and he was joined inside the top two by teammate Espargaro thanks to an excellent lap in FP2. Tricky conditions plagued the day and deteriorated into the afternoon meaning only three riders were able to improve on Friday afternoon.

Espargaro was able to get within just 0.041 of a second of Marquez but the eight-time World Champion’s 1:50.666 in the final moments of FP1 was good enough to hold on to top spot through to the close of the day’s action. The pair also sat first and second in FP2 as well, asserting their early Portimao dominance even further.

The other two riders to improve from FP1 were the Yamaha pair of Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF) and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP). Dovizioso’s half a second gain saw him move up from 22nd to 14th and, as a result, take the honour of top Yamaha on a tough day for the blue brand, whereas Morbidelli found a tenth to jump up a place into 18th.

After Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu), Jack Miller (Ducati Lenvo Team) and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing) all crashed out this morning, we had three further fallers in the afternoon. The first to go down was Miller’s factory Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia when the front end of his GP22 folded without warning at Turn 3. Mooney VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi then suffered a nasty highside at Turn 9, before Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) was spat over the top of his Pramac Racing machine at Turn 2.

Behind the Repsol Honda pairing in the combined standings was factory Suzuki’s Joan Mir. Team boss Livio Suppo confirmed to motogp.com reporter Simon Crafar this morning that he was using the rear ride-height device in wet conditions for the first time and it clearly helped as the Team Suzuki Ecstar man clinched a top three spot. Despite their crashes in the afternoon, Bezzecchi ended up fourth with Zarco a place behind in fifth.

Home hero Miguel Oliveira showed promising pace on the opening day in sixth ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Viñales and Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin. The factory Ducati duo of Bagnaia and Miller rounded out the top ten on the first day in Portimao. World Champion Fabio Quartararo’s struggles continued as he was only able to find a lap good enough for 20th, whereas form man Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) sits a place back in 21st. The pair will be hoping for better conditions on Saturday with the forecast, to their delight, looking promising at this moment in time.

MotoGP™ will return to the Algarve International Circuit for a vital FP3 session at 10:55 local time (GMT+1) on Saturday morning, where all 25 riders will aim to make the absolute most of some more favourable weather.

MotoGP Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M.Marquez HONDA 1m50.666 2 P.Espargaro HONDA +0.041 3 J.Mir SUZUKI +0.365 4 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.470 5 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.504 6 M.Oliveira KTM +0.557 7 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.643 8 J.Martin DUCATI +0.677 9 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.721 10 J.Miller DUCATI +0.771 11 A.Marquez HONDA +0.982 12 B.Binder KTM +0.993 13 L.Marini DUCATI +1.043 14 A.Dovizioso YAMAHA +1.090 15 R.Gardner KTM +1.154 16 E.Bastianini DUCATI +1.181 17 T.Nakagami HONDA +1.215 18 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +1.245 19 A.Espargaro APRILIA +1.292 20 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +1.395 21 A.Rins SUZUKI +1.413 22 R.Fernandez KTM +1.592 23 F.Di Giannanto DUCATI +2.215 24 D.Binder YAMAHA +3.363 25 L.Savadori APRILIA +3.594

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 61 2 RINS Alex SPA 56 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 50 4 MIR Joan SPA 46 5 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 44 6 BINDER Brad RSA 42 7 MILLER Jack AUS 31 8 ZARCO Johann FRA 31 9 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 28 10 MARTIN Jorge SPA 28 11 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 23 12 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 23 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 21 14 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 19 15 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 14 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 12 17 MARINI Luca ITA 10 18 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 7 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 6 20 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 4 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 3 22 GARDNER Remy AUS 1

Moto2

Liqui Moly Intact GP’s Marcel Schrötter is the man to beat in Moto2 after the experienced German found a late lap to jump to the top of the timesheets on the opening day of action at the Tissot Grand Prix of Portugal. He holds an advantage of over half a second ahead of Saturday’s FP3, with Britain’s Jake Dixon (Autosolar GasGas Aspar Team) and Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) his closest rivals.

After a downpour during FP1 meaning only 11 riders set a laptime, the intermediate class were relieved to get some slightly more favourable conditions for FP2. It took until four minutes of the session remained before Schrötter jumped to the top, displacing Dixon in the process. Beaubier quickly put his Austin disappointment behind him by taking the final spot inside the top three.

A fraction behind his compatriot was Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team), who didn’t let an earlier off in FP1 affect him too much. Elf Marc VDS Team’s Sam Lowes sits seven tenths adrift of Schrötter in fifth.

In a tough day for the rookies, FP1 pacesetter Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW Racing GP), Moto3 World Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Spanish sensation Fermin Aldeguer (Lightech Boscuscuro) all crashed out in the afternoon. Flying Dutchman van den Goorbergh went down over the brow of the hill at the exit of Turn 8, Acosta surfed his way to the gravel trap at Turn 1 and Aldeguer also tucked the front at Turn 1.

Moto2 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M.Schrotter KALEX 2m00.678 2 J.Dixon KALEX 0.501 3 C.Beaubier KALEX 0.713 4 J.Roberts KALEX 0.731 5 S.Lowes KALEX 0.735 6 A.Fernandez KALEX 0.779 7 T.Arbolino KALEX 1.235 8 A.Canet KALEX 1.347 9 B.Baltus KALEX 1.385 10 S.Chantra KALEX 1.412 11 A.Arenas KALEX 1.607 12 K.Kubo KALEX 2.124 13 C.Vietti KALEX 2.388 14 A.Zaccone KALEX 2.392 15 R.Fenati BOSCOSCURO 2.42 16 F.Salac KALEX 2.489 17 A.Ogura KALEX 2.731 18 L.Dalla Porta KALEX 3.604 19 N.Antonelli KALEX 3.685 20 P.Acosta KALEX 3.698 21 Z.Van Den Goo KALEX 3.841 22 J.Alcoba KALEX 3.871 23 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA 3.976 24 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO 4.043 25 B.Bendsneyde KALEX 4.24 26 M.Gonzalez KALEX 4.82 27 S.Kelly KALEX 4.907 28 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA 4.929 29 J.Navarro KALEX 5.534 30 G.Rodrigo KALEX 6.079

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 70 2 OGURA Ai JPN 56 3 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 54 4 CANET Aron SPA 49 5 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 45 6 LOWES Sam GBR 35 7 DIXON Jake GBR 32 8 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 31 9 ROBERTS Joe USA 24 10 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 23 11 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 23 12 ARENAS Albert SPA 22 13 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 20 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 17 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 16 16 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 14 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 9 18 BALTUS Barry BEL 6 19 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 20 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 5 21 SALAC Filip CZE 2 22 FENATI Romano ITA 2

Moto3

Honda Team Asia’s Mario Aji has ended the opening day of the Tissot Grand Prix of Portugal at the top of the timesheets as the Algarve weather continued to heavily affect Friday’s running. The Indonesian managed to master the wind and the rain quite brilliantly on a difficult first day of action in Portimao.

Super Mario posted a 2:02.491 in the final ten minutes of FP2 to take top spot ahead of fellow rookie Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Sqaudra Corse), who was one of 13 fallers in this morning’s FP1. CFMoto Pruestel GP’s Carlos Tatay, another one of those crashes from Friday morning, recovered well to close out the first day fourth on the timesheets and sit less than a tenth behind the pacesetter Aji.

Completing the top five was Friday morning’s fastest man Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo). The young Spaniard had a few more issues in the afternoon, though, becoming one of seven riders to find the gravel trap. MT Helmets – MSI’s Ryusei Yamanaka ended up sixth overall, a place ahead of winner last time out in Austin, Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Frenchman Lorenzo Fellon failed to improve on his lap from FP2 but it was still good enough to sit eighth fastest. The SIC58 Squadra Corse man found a spot inside the top ten despite crashing out three times during the day. Rounding out the top ten was VisionTrack Racing’s Scott Ogden and Leopard Racing’s Tatsuki Suzuki.

Young Aussie Joel Kelso ended day one in P26.

With the forecast looking marginally better for Saturday, Free Practice 3 will be absolutely crucial as the Moto3 grid look to make the most of improved conditions in order to book themselves a spot in Q2.

Moto3 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M.Aji HONDA 2m02.491 2 D.Moreira KTM +0.053 3 R.Rossi HONDA +0.075 4 C.Tatay CFMOTO +0.098 5 D.Holgado KTM +0.167 6 R.Yamanaka KTM +0.410 7 J.Masia KTM +0.665 8 L.Fellon HONDA +0.777 9 S.Ogden HONDA +0.849 10 T.Suzuki HONDA +0.903 11 A.Migno HONDA +0.906 12 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.965 13 I.Guevara GASGAS +0.997 14 S.Garcia GASGAS +0.998 15 D.Salvador HUSQVARNA +1.060 16 D.Öncü KTM +1.151 17 T.Furusato HONDA +1.238 18 K.Toba KTM +1.803 19 D.Foggia HONDA +1.888 20 S.Nepa KTM +1.956 21 I.Ortolá KTM +2.059 22 S.Azman HONDA +2.113 23 G.Riu Male KTM +2.599 24 J.Whatley HONDA +2.701 25 D.Alonso GASGAS +3.107 26 J.Kelso KTM +3.178 27 X.Artigas CFMOTO +4.242 28 A.Carrasco KTM +4.714 29 E.Bartolini KTM +5.030 30 M.Bertelle KTM +6.597

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 74 2 GARCIA Sergio SPA 58 3 MIGNO Andrea ITA 41 4 GUEVARA Izan SPA 37 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 37 6 MASIA Jaume SPA 34 7 TATAY Carlos SPA 32 8 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 29 9 TOBA Kaito JPN 27 10 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 26 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 24 12 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 23 13 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 20 14 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 16 15 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 16 16 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 13 17 MCPHEE John GBR 11 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 11 19 KELSO Joel AUS 7 20 OGDEN Scott GBR 7 21 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 7 22 NEPA Stefano ITA 6

2022 MotoGP Calendar

Date Grand Prix Circuit 06 Mar Qatar Losail

20 Mar Indonesia Mandalika 03 April Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo 10 Apr Americas Circuit of The Americas 24 Apr Portugal Algarve 01 May Spain Jerez 15 May France Le Mans 29 May Italy Mugello 05 Jun Catalunya Catalunya 19 Jun Germany Sachsenring 26 Jun Netherlands Assen 10 Jul Finland KymiRing 07 Aug Great Britain Silverstone 21 Aug Austria Red Bull Ring 04 Sept San Marino Misano 18 Sept Aragón Aragón 25 Sept Japan Motegi 02 Oct Thailand Chang 16 Oct Australia Philip Island 23 Oct Malaysia Sepang 06 Nov Comunitat Valenciana Valencia

