MotoGP 2022 – Round Six – Jerez

Gran Premio Red Bull de España

It’s the showdown that had been building all weekend: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia vs Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo. The duel that captivated the Championship fight in 2021, and the duel that we were waiting to spark again in 2022. After a weekend of speed from both at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España, Jerez was the place as the pair were in a class of their own to pull out ten seconds on the rest. In the end, Bagnaia held on for an emotional first win of the year, with Quartararo forced to settle for second but taking an outright points lead in the World Championship, only 0.285 off the win.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) broke clear of Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and Jack Miller (Ducato Lenovo Team) in the final laps to take third, and in doing so brings to an end Aprilia’s MotoGP concessions after six years.

MotoGP Race Report

As the lights went out, the roars went up as the thousands of trackside fans celebrated their return to the grandstands after three years away. It was the poleman Bagnaia who launched himself into the lead too, with Quartararo settling into second behind. Ducati Lenovo Team’s Jack Miller was third on the opening lap, ahead of LCR Honda Idemitsu’s Takaaki Nakagami, and Aleix Espargaro and Marc Marquez were literally elbow-to-elbow off the line – with the Aprilia diving under the eight-time World Champion into the opening corner only to run wide and allow the Honda back through into fifth.

Marquez was aggressive later on the opening lap as he fired up the inside of Nakagami to claim fourth, and Aleix Espargaro also squeezed through. Seconds later Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin then crashed out for the fourth time in six races and, on his 200th Grand Prix appearance, HRC’s Stefan Bradl also hit the deck at the final corner.

Meanwhile at the front, only a handful of laps had been completed but the leading duo were already flexing their pace, edging further and further clear of Miller. By Lap 5 it was 1.5 seconds and that gap just continued to grow. The Australian instead had to focus on hanging onto the final podium place, with both Marquez and Espargaro applying increasing amounts of pressure on the factory Ducati rider.

Darryn Binder (WithU RNF Yamaha) then crashed out at Turn 2, before a big moment in the World Championship fight: after a sluggish start, Alex Rins’ day got worse when the Team Suzuki Ecstar rider straight-lined his GSX-RR through the Turn 11 gravel trap after a big moment on the front end, and then Pramac Racing’s difficult day continued when Johann Zarco crashed out at Turn 5.

By half distance, Bagnaia had eked out an eight-tenth advantage and the Italian would maintain that gap up until the final three laps of the race. But then, a frisson of Jaws music: Quartararo sliced the lead in half and was starting to close in. Could Quartararo steal Jerez victory away from Bagnaia late on? The pair were pushing to the absolute limit, by then a massive 11 seconds clear of the rest.

They started the final lap with Bagnaia holding an advantage of just half a second. It would require something special from the reigning World Champion on the final lap, but as they came through the fourth and final sector Quartararo was closing and closing, just a quarter of a second away. But Bagnaia stood firm, withstanding the almighty pressure to take a vital victory in Jerez; a first for the Italian since the season-closing race in Valencia last year and a second for the Bologna factory in Andalucia in as many years. Quartararo’s third podium visit of the season saw him stretch out his Championship leader from nothing to eight points, however, with those 20 for second place proving very valuable.

Much like the duel for victory, the scrap for third took its time to come to life but when it did, it was a thriller. There were five laps left when Marquez made an inch-perfect move up the inside of Miller at Turn 5, and Espargaro behind knew he had to respond or risk seeing the Respol Honda clear off into the distance. And the Aprilia rider had an answer on the same lap as he braked hard and late into the final corner, heading through.

Marquez, meanwhile, was wide into the final corner and the front-end of his RC213V folded. But it wasn’t a crash, it was a number 93 classic: in true Marc Marquez style, he picked it up off of his elbow and continued on. Espargaro and Miller both swooped through to demote the eight-time World Champion to fifth though, and from there the Aprilia checked out, quickly pulling half a second out of Miller. But Marquez wasn’t done, risking it all on the final lap to take fourth thanks to a dive up the inside of Miller at Turn 8 in spectacular style.

Ahead of them, though, Espargaro was coming across the line to take a pivotal podium for the Noale factory. Not only does the Spaniard sit second in the standings, the rider eight points adrift of Quartararo, but Aprilia officially lost their MotoGP concession status after six long years. Behind Marquez and Miller in fourth and fifth was Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir in P6, the 2020 Champion coming into late contention but not quite able to find a move on the those ahead.

Nakagami eventually came across the line in seventh, four seconds clear of Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing) in a slightly muted eighth. The erstwhile Championship leader picked off rookie Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing), but the latter matched his best MotoGP result despite that in ninth. The final place inside the top ten went the way of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder.

Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol), Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) completed the points.

And so we head for Le Mans with a little chance to recharge, and Quartararo out in front in the Championship. He doesn’t arrive from the top step, however, so can the Frenchman fight back on home turf when we reconvene in France in two weeks…?

Francesco Bagnaia

“It’s a beautiful day. We struggled a lot at the start of the season, during the tests, and we never stopped working. I had the luck to race in Portimao. Even with the pain, I was able to fight to have the same feeling again as last year, and finally this weekend everything went well. I’m so happy. I’m so happy we are back at our potential, or more. Because, last year in this track, we were struggling more compared to Fabio – Fabio was unbeatable – and today, we have done an incredible job. So, I want to say thanks to all the people who have helped me this week with my shoulder problems, and I just want to enjoy today, and give a huge hug to my family at home, to my girlfriend that is at home with my little dog. I’m so happy.”

MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 41m00.554 2 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.285 3 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +10.977 4 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +12.676 5 Jack MILLER DUCATI +12.957 6 Joan MIR SUZUKI +13.934 7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +14.929 8 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +18.436 9 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +18.830 10 Brad BINDER KTM +20.056 11 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +20.856 12 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +23.131 13 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +25.306 14 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +27.358 15 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +27.519 16 Luca MARINI DUCATI +29.278 17 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA +35.204 18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +35.361 19 Alex RINS SUZUKI +38.922 20 Remy GARDNER KTM +43.378 21 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA +44.299 22 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +1m07.681 Not Classified DNF Stefan BRADL HONDA 15 laps DNF Johann ZARCO DUCATI 16 laps DNF Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 20 laps

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 89 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 82 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 69 4 RINS Alex SPA 69 5 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 56 6 MIR Joan SPA 56 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 51 8 BINDER Brad RSA 48 9 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 44 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 43 11 MILLER Jack AUS 42 12 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 35 13 MARTIN Jorge SPA 28 14 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 27 15 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 21 16 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 18 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 16 18 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 15 19 MARINI Luca ITA 14 20 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 8 21 BINDER Darryn RSA 6

Moto2

One day after taking his first Moto2 pole position, Idemitsu Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura became a Grand Prix winner in some style with a brilliant ride at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España. The Japanese rider led all 23 laps around the Circuit de Jerez-Angel Nieto to finally, despite having a multitude of podiums and having fought for the Moto3 crown, take to the top step. His wasn’t the only performance deserving of high praise. Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) had broken his left radius and a finger on his right hand just a week ago in Portugal, but clenched his teeth to finish second, ahead of Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team).

Ogura got the holeshot from pole, while Canet climbed from fourth on the grid to second place when he went around the outside at the first corner. Fermin Aldeguer (Lightech Speed Up) emerged third, ahead of Arbolino, Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), and Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) dropped back a handful of positions after he made contact with Chantra as field poured into the first corner.

Arbolino got past Aldeguer when they arrived at Pedrosa Corner for the first time, and the Spanish teenager soon found himself on something of a slippery dip down the order while Lowes began his fightback from deep in the top 10. Arbolino gained another place when he wrested second position from Canet as they ran through the stadium section on Lap 3, and when Lowes caught up to Chantra, who was still sitting just behind them, it became a five-way fight for the lead.

Even just by starting the race, Canet had showed his incredible determination, and he was not about to roll over in his bid for victory. Just after two unsuccessful attempts to reclaim second from Arbolino, he made a third stick at Turn 9 on Lap 6. Right behind them, Lowes pulled off the same move on Chantra to elevate himself to fourth position.

It wasn’t long, however, until a lead group of five became a lead group of three. Lowes was first to drop out of contention, sliding out on Lap 7 as he ran through Turn 8. One lap later, at the next corner on the race track, Chantra was out when he too folded the front end.

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) then inherited fourth, having not long overtaken Vietti, and Aldeguer was back up to sixth. Then, on Lap 9, Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) tried to pass Aldeguer at the Lorenzo Corner (Turn 13), but became the next out of contention as he slid out and collected the number 54.

Less than one second still covered the top three of Ogura, Canet and Arbolino at the end of Lap 13, which marked 10 to go, but on Lap 17 Canet had a big moment at Pedrosa Corner, allowing Ogura to skip several tenths of a second clear. With that, was the Japanese rider seriously started to pull away from the two rivals who had stuck with him for most of the race so far. Ogura’s margin was over a full second on Lap 18, and 2.7 seconds by the time he started the final lap.

When he took the chequered flag, the 21-year-old not only had his first victory in any Grand Prix class, but he also became the fifth brand-new Moto2™ winner of 2022. Canet finished 2.5s behind but held on through the pain barrier, and Arbolino was just over a second further back as he completed the podium with more consistent pace.

Fernandez finished fourth, and Marcel Schrötter took fifth after an entertaining battle with Vietti, which was settled when the German squeezed through a small gap at the Pedrosa Corner on Lap 18. Seventh went to Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), ahead of Portugal winner Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team), Albert Arenas (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team), and Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP 40).

Alessandro Zaccone (Gresini Racing Moto2) finished 11th for his best Moto2 result yet by some margin, ahead of Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP) and Stefano Manzi (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), the latter the injury replacement for Keminth Kubo. The other two riders to score points were Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP) in 14th and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing team) in 15th.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) finished 20th after an early crash while running in the top 10, and Aldeguer eventually retired after his incident with Dixon.

Another weekend and another new winner in Moto2… it doesn’t get much more intriguing than that. Meanwhile in the World Championship, Vietti is now on exactly 100 points, but his lead over Ogura has been cut to 19. Can Moto2’s newest race winner make further inroads next time, will the VR46 rider hit back, or will we get another new face on the top step? Find out at the SHARK Grand Prix de France in two weeks.

Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ai OGURA KALEX 39m16.357 2 Aron CANET KALEX +2.509 3 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +3.669 4 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +5.358 5 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +9.245 6 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +12.122 7 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +13.918 8 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +14.064 9 Albert ARENAS KALEX +18.980 10 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX +27.767 11 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX +31.536 12 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +33.308 13 Stefano MANZI KALEX +33.635 14 Barry BALTUS KALEX +33.751 15 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +33.836 16 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +34.040 17 Gabriel RODRIGO KALEX +37.292 18 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA +41.128 19 Zonta VAN DEN GOORB KALEX +41.307 20 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +46.441 21 Filip SALAC KALEX +53.073 22 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +56.157 23 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX +56.521 Not Classified DNF Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 10 laps DNF Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA 14 laps DNF Jake DIXON KALEX 15 laps DNF Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 16 laps DNF Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX 16 laps DNF Sam LOWES KALEX 17 laps DNF Romano FENATI BOSCOSCURO 19 laps

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 100 2 OGURA Ai JPN 81 3 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 70 4 CANET Aron SPA 69 5 ROBERTS Joe USA 57 6 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 47 7 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 45 8 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 45 9 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 44 10 LOWES Sam GBR 35 11 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 34 12 DIXON Jake GBR 32 13 ARENAS Albert SPA 29 14 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 28 15 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 20 16 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 18 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 16 18 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 16 19 BALTUS Barry BEL 15 20 FENATI Romano ITA 7 21 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 22 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 6

Moto3

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) took his first win of the season in almost unbelievable style at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España, the number 28 pulling off a stunner round the outside of the final corner to just pip team-mate and Championship leader Sergio Garcia to the line. Garcia took the traditional route and dived down the inside to secure second, with Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) doing the same on Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM TEch3) to make it three podiums in a row for the COTA winner – and his first visit to the rostrum at Jerez.

Garcia got the launch from the front row, taking the holeshot ahead of Guevara as Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) moved up into third. The two GASGAS riders were off like a shot making a gap though, with Foggia then getting swallowed up in the early stages and Masia and Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) on the chase behind the leading duo.

It soon became a leading quartet, and with nearly 1.8 seconds over the chasing Öncü and Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP). But bit by bit they reeled the lead in, and they brought company in the form of Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse), having taken his Long Lap for causing a crash in Warm Up, as well as Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) – the latter despite having started from the back and having served a Long Lap, given for riding slow on the line in FP3.

Rossi faded from the group and then crashed out, rider ok, and Holgado also found himself left behind, but a leading group of six pushed on: Öncü, Masia, Guevara, Garcia, Sasaki and Artigas. Moreira, after exceeding track limits, was dropped out the group by a Long Lap Penalty.

Into the final couple of laps, Öncü led Masia led Garcia, with Guevara in fourth and Sasaki and Artigas holding station. The first move came from Guevara, but by Pedrosa corner it was all change: Masia attacked Öncü, Garcia hit back against Guevara and Artigas passed Sasaki. Öncü took back the lead a couple of apexes later, and everything was going down to that final, classic Jorge Lorenzo corner.

Garcia headed down the inside and dispatched Masia and Öncü, and on any other Sunday that would have been another impressive victory from the Championship leader. But not today, with Guevara swooping round the outside of the entire shuffle to make a little last corner poetry. Right round the outside and first to the flag, it’s a first win of the year in what is fast becoming a GASGAS Aspar calling card in 2022: style.

Masia just nabbed third from Öncü, with Artigas completing the top five another tenth back. Sasaki took sixth, but from the back and after a Long Lap, it was another impressive Sunday from the number 71.

Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) won an all-Japanese duel against Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) for P7, with Holgado beating Moreira to ninth. There was a small gap back to Matteo Bertelle (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team) vs Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) in P11 and P12, with Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) completing the points.

Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) crashed out, and Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power) retired after getting caught up in the Warm Up incident instigated by Rossi, the Australian started the race but ultimately had to retire. He had been an innocent party in the warm-up crash, t-boned from behind by a riderless bike.

Joel Kelso (DNF)

“Unfortunate end to the weekend. In the warm-up, we were feeling strong and unfortunately got taken out by another bike. We suffered quite a big hit. Unfortunately, we couldn’t compete in the race. We tried, but we could only do four laps and couldn’t do more. So, I’m sorry to the team. Hopefully, we will be back stronger for the test this week and for Le Mans.”

After another poetic final corner from the GASGAS team, it’s time for Garcia to lead the pack to Le Mans… and Guevara now third and a little closer. After a tougher weekend for Foggia it’s now a 21-point deficit at the top, so it’s could be time for the gloves to come off.

Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS 39m19.873 2 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +0.061 3 Jaume MASIA KTM +0.208 4 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.319 5 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +0.417 6 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.847 7 Kaito TOBA KTM +3.787 8 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +3.982 9 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +5.811 10 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +6.088 11 Matteo BERTELLE KTM +11.069 12 Scott OGDEN HONDA +11.142 13 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +15.546 14 Andrea MIGNO HONDA +15.662 15 Stefano NEPA KTM +15.687 16 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +15.728 17 Mario AJI HONDA +16.582 18 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +17.529 19 David SALVADOR HUSQVARNA +23.338 20 Gerard RIU MALE KTM +25.408 21 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +25.569 22 Syarifuddin AZMAN HONDA +44.166 23 Ana CARRASCO KTM +44.337 Not Classified DNF Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 8 laps DNF Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 16 laps DNF Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM 17 laps DNF Carlos TATAY CFMOTO 19 laps DNF Joel KELSO KTM 19 laps

Moto3 Championship Standings

MotoE Race Two

Patience was key for Eric Granado as he made it two from two in the opening weekend of FIM Enel MotoE World Cup action, the Brazilian doing the double in style at the Gran Premio Red Bull de España. It was an LCR E-Team one-two after he passed team-mate Miquel Pons midway through the final lap around the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto too – the first time the Brazilian had led all race. Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) completed the Race 2 podium, getting the better of Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) at the final corner.

For the second day in a row, Hector Garzo (Tech3 E-Racing) got the holeshot from the middle of the front row, but he held the lead only until Turn 5, where Casadei went down the inside. The running order got a shake-up when seemingly everyone went deep into Pedrosa Corner at the other end of the back straight though, and Aegerter emerged in first ahead of pole-sitter Pons and a rider who had started all the way back in eighth: Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE). Fourth at that point was Garzo, ahead of Casadei and Granado.

Pons was back to where he started when he overtook Aegerter at the final corner at the end of Lap 1 though, the number 71 leading the way as Okubo went the other way; passed by both Garzo and Granado on Lap 2. The top four then quickly broke away from the rest, but after Granado sliced past Garzo at the end of Lap 2, it quickly became clear that the battle for victory was going to be a race in three. Even so, the previous day’s winner seemed content to watch Pons and Aegerter chop and change at the front of the field.

Aegerter’s preferred passing zone was Turn 9, while Pons was better under brakes at Turn 6, and the lead switched and switched. Granado, meanwhile, was lying in wait, and the patience paid off as the final lap began. Aegerter made a lunge at Pons at Turn 1 but the Swiss rider went deep – too deep – and Granado took his chance to grab second, then setting his sights on his teammate.

The Brazilian was then able to get the run down the back straight and out-brake Pons at Turn 6, thereafter keeping it pinned to beat his teammate to the chequered flag by 0.217 seconds. In all the shuffling at the front, Casadei had also tagged onto the podium fight and he pinched third late on as he dived up the inside of Aegerter at the final corner, rubbing proving racing on this occasion as the Italian found some better luck on Sunday.

Okubo came home in fifth, just ahead of the two FIM Enel MotoE World Cup title winners to date, as Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini Moto) finished sixth and Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) seventh after a tougher Sunday. Rounding out the top 10 were rookie Alex Escrig (Tech3), Niccolo Canepa (WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team), and Kevin Manfredi (OCTO Pramac Moto).

Garzo was a surprise non-finisher, the Spaniard crashing when he tried to hang in there on the outside line as Casadei overtook him for fourth at the Lorenzo Corner on Lap 5. Marc Alcoba (Openbank Aspar Team) took a tumble at the end of Lap 1 after a tangle with Lukas Tulovic (WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team), and Yeray Ruiz (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) had a fast fall at Turn 4 on Lap 4, while the other 15 riders made it to the chequered flag.

In the World Cup standings, Granado now enjoys a 17-point lead on the way into France, with Aegerter his nearest rival and Pons another five points behind in third.

MotoE Race Two Results

Pos Rider Team Time/Gap 1 Eric GRANADO LCR E-Team 14m36.321 2 Miquel PONS LCR E-Team +0.217 3 Mattia CASADEI Pons Racing 40 +0.394 4 Dominique AEGERTER Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE +0.488 5 Hikari OKUBO Avant Ajo MotoE +1.182 6 Matteo FERRARI Felo Gresini MotoE +1.715 7 Jordi TORRES Pons Racing 40 +2.701 8 Alex ESCRIG Tech3 E-racing +4.202 9 Niccolo CANEPA WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team +5.471 10 Kevin MANFREDI Octo Pramac MotoE +5.755 11 Xavi FORES Octo Pramac MotoE +7.061 12 Lukas TULOVIC WithU GRT RNF MotoE Team +10.497 13 Kevin ZANNONI Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse +10.880 14 Maria HERRERA OpenBank Aspar Team +18.274 15 Alessio FINELLO Felo Gresini MotoE +26.343

MotoE Championship Standings