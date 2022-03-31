MotoGP Facts and Stats

MotoGP 2022 – Round Three

Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina

At the Indonesian GP, Miguel Oliveira won for the fourth time in MotoGP along with Styria and Portugal in 2020 and Catalunya last year.

This is KTM’s sixth win in the premier class, moving above AJS in eighth place in the list of manufacturers with most wins in the class, behind Norton with 21 victories. KTM is now leading the MotoGP Constructors World Championship for the first time since they entered the class full-time in 2017.

With Ducati winning the Algarve, Valencia and Qatar GPs, followed by KTM’s win in Lombok, this is the first time European bikes have won four successive premier class races since 1973-1974 with König and MV Agusta.

Fabio Quartararo was second at the Indonesian GP for his first podium since he was second at the 2020 Americas GP. This is his 21st premier class podium in MotoGP, extending his lead as the French rider with the most premier class podiums ahead of Christian Sarron (18 podiums) and Johann Zarco (12).

Johann Zarco took third in Mandalika for his first podium finish since he was third at the Catalan GP last year.

This is the fourth time two French riders share the premier class podium along with the 1954 French GP (Pierre Monneret P1, Jacques Collot P3) and Doha and France 2020, also with Zarco and Quartararo.

With Zarco in third, this is the eighth successive race with at least one Ducati on the podium (since Aragon last year), and for the first time since 2008 from Italy to San Marino with Casey Stoner and Toni Elias.

Indonesia marked Zarco‘s sixth podium with Ducati, one less than Andrea Iannone and Jorge Lorenzo who are seventh on the list of Ducati riders with most premier class podiums.

With Enea Bastianini leading the MotoGP World Championship ahead of Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo, Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco, it’s the first time there is no Spanish rider in the top five since Turkey in 2006.

This is only the sixth podium without a single Spanish and Italian rider in the MotoGP era, along with the British, Czech and San Marino GPs in 2007 and France and Catalunya last year.

At the Indonesian GP, Darryn Binder finished 10th for the best result so far of his rookie season. He is now leading the Rookie of the Year classification with six points ahead of Remy Gardner (one point).

Marco Bezzecchi is the only one of the five rookies this year to have previously won at Argentina in any of the smaller classes. He took his maiden GP win there in Moto3 back in 2018. Along with Bezzecchi, all of the other rookies have previously stood on the podium in any of the smaller classes at the track, except Raul Fernandez who raced there only once (in 2019 when he finished 15th in Moto3).

Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing in Argentina

MotoGP returns to the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit for a seventh time. All of the ten previous Grands Prix in Argentina had taken place in Buenos Aires, the last of which was in 1999. Both 2020 and 2021 Argentinian GPs were cancelled due to Covid-19. This year’s event is the 17th motorcycle Grand Prix to be held in Argentina.

The first Argentina GP took place in 1961 and was held in Buenos Aires; the first time that a Grand Prix had taken place outside of Europe. Not all of the top riders attended the event and the 52-lap (203km) 500cc race was won by home rider Jorge Kissling (Matchless) from fellow countryman Juan Carlos Salatino (Norton).

Three Argentinian riders have won Grand Prix races: Sebastian Porto (seven wins in the 250cc class), Benedicto Caldarella (Argentina, 1962) and Jorge Kissling (Argentina, 1961) who both had single victories in 500cc.

The last GP win for an Argentinian rider was in the 250cc class at the Dutch TT in 2005, when Sebastian Porto won the race from Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo.

The MotoGP race at the Argentinean GP will be the 350th since the introduction of the class in 2002.

Honda have had four wins in MotoGP since the introduction of the Termas de Rio Honda circuit to the calendarin 2014, with two different riders: Marc Marquez (2014, 2016 and 2019) and Cal Crutchlow (2018).

Marc Marquez took his three MotoGP wins in Argentina from pole position, in 2014, 2016 and 2019. He was also on pole in Argentina in 2015 and in 2017 but crashed when battling for the lead.

The riders other than Marquez to win a MotoGP race at Termas are Valentino Rossi, who won the 2015 race after starting eighth; Maverick Viñales, who won in 2017 from sixth and Cal Crutchlow in 2018 from tenth.

Yamaha have two MotoGP wins at Termas with two riders: Valentino Rossi (2015) and Maverick Viñales (2017).

Andrea Dovizioso’s second place in 2015 and third in 2019 are Ducati’s only MotoGP podiums in Argentina. Jack Miller qualified on pole in 2018 and is the only rider other than Marquez to have taken pole here.

Suzuki’s best MotoGP result at Termas is third place for Alex Rins in 2018; his maiden MotoGP podium.

Pol Espargaro finished 10th in 2019 in Argentina which is the best result at the track for KTM.

Stefan Bradl’s seventh-place finish in 2016 is the best result so far for Aprilia at the Termas de Rio Honda circuit. In 2019, Aleix Espargaro was the highest-placed Aprilia in ninth.

200th premier class start for Aleix Espargaro

But still yet to take a win in any category

At the Argentinian GP, Aleix Espargaro is scheduled to make his 200th premier class start to become the eighth rider to reach the milestone of 200th start in the class and the third Spanish rider along with Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo. He also the first rider to reach that milestone without winning a single premier class race.

Most GP Starts

Valentino Rossi 372 Alex Barros 245 Andrea Dovizioso 236 Nicky Hayden 218 Dani Pedrosa 218 Loris Capirossi 217 Jorge Lorenzo 203 Aleix Espargaro 199 Colin Edwards 196 Carlos Checa 194

Aged 32 years and 247 days old on race day at Termas de Rio Hondo, Aleix Espargaro is also scheduled to become the third-youngest rider to reach the milestone of 200 premier class starts behind Jorge Lorenzo (32 years and 169 days old) and Dani Pedrosa (32 years and 170 days old).

Official statistics compiled by Dr. Thomas Morsellino

2022 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 30 2 BINDER Brad RSA 28 3 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 27 4 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 25 5 ZARCO Johann FRA 24 6 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 20 7 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 20 8 RINS Alex SPA 20 9 MIR Joan SPA 20 10 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 14 11 MILLER Jack AUS 13 12 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 11 13 BINDER Darryn RSA 6 14 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 6 15 MARINI Luca ITA 5 16 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 4 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 3 18 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 2 19 GARDNER Remy AUS 1 20 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 1 21 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 0 22 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 0

MotoGP weekend schedule

Times in AEST/AEDT

Daylight Savings Changes This Weekend

Friday

Time Class Session 2300 Moto3 FP1 2355 Moto2 FP1 0050 (Sat) MotoGP FP1 0315 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0410 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0505 (Sat) MotoGP FP2

Saturday

Time Class Session 23:00 Moto3 FP3 23:55 Moto2 FP3 0050 (Sun) MotoGP FP3 0235 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0200 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0230 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0255 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0325 (Sun) MotoGP FP4 0405 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0430 (Sun) MotoGP Q2

Sunday