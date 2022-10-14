MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island

Friday Australian Superbike Interviews

We grabbed the podium getters from the opening Superbike support race of the weekend, along with fifth placed Troy Herfoss, to get their immediate reflections after the opening ten-lap bout of the weekend here this afternoon at Phillip Island.

It was an exciting tussle that ended up with Josh Waters winning on debut with the Boost Mobile Ducati squad, but only by a nose over Yamaha Racing Team’s Cru Halliday.

Josh Waters – P1

“Really happy, huge thanks to the team for letting me compete this weekend, really enjoyed that. I haven’t raced for a little bit, I didn’t get arm pump, I just got like tight.… I knew Cru was there…The lappers, they’re trying their hardest, but at turn two, they were trying to get out of the way, I was on the inside, one went to the outside and left the middle for me, but unfortunately I was on the inside, so yeah, it is what it is. From there I knew Cru was coming. My feeling is improving with the bike through the faster turns, so I could get around the back section a bit better later on in the race and was able to line it up on that final lap.”

Cru Halliday – P2

“I got a decent start for once which is a positive. The race wasn’t actually as fast as I thought it was going to be. We were all in that low 1m33s bracket but I thought we would all be in the 32s, the track really wasn’t there for that I guess. If I got past Bryan a bit earlier, which I wish I did, but he is a really good defensive rider, but it would have been good to get by him earlier so I could have attacked Josh earlier in the race, but it is what it is, I just got out-dragged to the finish line, that’s just how it is. Will have to work on how to try and counter him tomorrow.”

Mike Jones – P3

“I missed the start of that one, the light was really quick and I missed the start, and then had to play catch up. I caught up to Josh and Cru but just didn’t have enough for the last laps. So looking forward to tomorrow’s race. Still working towards trying to improve the feeling for me on the bike, we are not quite there yet, I think, but hopefully some small changes and I will be feeling better again, always looking for more pace, it is never ending. Race laps are always good looking towards the ASBK round here, you can do as much testing and practice as you want, but you really find the maximum from the bike in a race situation, so for us to have the races here, and in pretty good conditions, is important for us in trying to improve the set-up.”

Troy Herfoss – P5

“We had a good start, think I was second or third on the jump from the second row, so was really happy with that and to be getting some good starts in general. I just, everything is sort of happening in slow motion for me, it feels easy, but it is just not happening… Like, I am not seeing the guys in front of me now and just thinking how do I do that, I am thinking how do I make this bike go around this track faster.. I’m riding good, there is nothing wrong with the way I am riding, we need a change… We’ve changed so much with the bike to try and make me feel more comfortable, but I just find it hard at the moment to ride the bike to be honest, and it is not fitness, the bike is just hard to ride for me at the moment. Just in a bit of a staging process at the moment, trying to work out a few things. Definitely the glass is half full for the weekend, but obviously I’m just getting frustrated, I know I am riding better, and want to be part of the battle.. But everything is coming together, I want to try and finish this year off strong so let’s see how I go tomorrow.”

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 15m40.667 303 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.009 305 3 Michael JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.008 306 4 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +3.762 303 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +11.210 302 6 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +11.918 303 7 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha YZF-R1 +59.141 290 8 Peter BERRY Suzuki GSXR +1m30.705 281 9 Dennis BECH Ducati V4R 1 Lap 271 10 Gary TIDD Ducati V4R 1 Lap 256 11 Tracey DAVIES Ducati P-gale 1 Lap 238 12 Cori BOURNE Suzuki GSXR 1 Lap 257 DNF Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R 4 Laps 298

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule