Nakagami tops opening day of Jerez Test

On Day 1 at the Jerez Test it was Honda on top thanks to a 1:37.313 from Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu), with the Japanese rider just denying Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco by half a tenth. Now-sophomore Enea Bastianini (Team Gresini Racing MotoGP) started the season completing the top three, getting a taste of the 2021 Ducati and settling into his new team.

As we saw earlier in the year, Honda have a seemingly brand-new bike for 2022. Arguably the most important news for HRC on Day 1 though was the presence of Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) after his huge Valencia GP crash. The Spaniard rode the Jerez Test, vital with Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) absent, as we got to see HRC’s radically new RC213V in action again. It’s the only machine at the test that looks completely new, with every other manufacturer having variations and adaptations from what we saw in 2021. Engine, chassis, aero, air intake… you name it. HRC have been working tirelessly to bring a new bike to the party.

Both Nakagami and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) were testing the new bike on Day 1. Both riders were riding both the 2021 and 2022 machines, important to compare how the two feel and how new components feel in comparison. Both were also incredibly busy: Marquez completed 75 laps with fastest man Nakagami lapping 68 times. Pol Espargaro managed to get 45 laps under his belt, finishing P13 on the timesheets, and Marquez ended the day in P16.

Pol Espargaro – P13

“I feel pretty well used today, there’s some pain in my ribs and in my wrist and I was struggling to ride a little bit today because of it. But it is really important for the team, and also me, to make some laps with the new bike and get as much information as possible. Today was spent getting comfortable after our huge crash. Tomorrow we have another day of testing which will hopefully be a bit better. The plan for tomorrow is to work more for the future and based on what we have seen today, that looks promising. New parts and bikes are like lollipops for kids to us, a lot of motivation!”

Reigning Constructors’ Champions Ducati, meanwhile, now have eight Desmosedicis in their arsenal in MotoGP as Team Gresini Racing MotoGP debuted with Bastianini and rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio and VR46 Racing Team began their premier class adventure with Luca Marini and rookie Marco Bezzecchi. Marini was the first rider to head out of pitlane, as both he and fellow Italian Bastianini got to grips with the GP21 Ducati – as did Diggia, with Bezzecchi lapping on a GP19 at first.

Engines are a big priority for the Bologna factory in Jerez, as they are for every manufacturer ahead of the winter. Factory duo Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati Lenovo Team teammate Jack Miller had one new engine each to try according to Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna, while Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco and 2021 Rookie of the Year Jorge Martin had one to try between them.

Ducati debuted a new, longer exhaust on Day 1 in the factory ranks, with Martin testing some smaller, more intricate parts, including aero covers on the front fork. Bastianini had some downwash ducts – the bottom inlets on the side fairings – on his GP21 machine, with team-mate Di Giannantonio circulating without them. In addition, the Bologna brand had different aero, a new air intake and, seemingly, a new holeshot device. Plenty of stuff in the Ducati ranks.

Zarco, Bastianini and Bagnaia finished inside the top four on Day 1, as Zarco completed the second-most laps of anyone on Thursday – 78. Pecco was happy with how his day went, the 2021 silver medallist admitted he and the team have found something to be more competitive on used tyres… so the rest beware. Miller, Marini and Martin finished under a second away from Nakagami’s time, but that’s not what anyone will be concentrating on during the test. It’s all about testing, testing and more testing, and for the rookies, these two days are about getting comfy on their new MotoGP machinery. Di Giannantonio finished 2.3s down on Nakagami’s time, whereas Bezzecchi was 3.4s away from P1.

Enea Bastianini – P3

“The first impressions are good. I’m happy with the bike and with how the guys worked as a team. Let’s say it is what I was expecting: an easier bike to ride, and I felt like it had been mine for a long time already. Lap-times came quick and despite the wind I was able to set competitive times throughout the whole day. There will be work to do and issues will arise, but at the moment I’m happy. The bike is much tamer, and a lot quicker; last year’s bike had great potential, but it was really difficult to ride.”

Luca Marini – P11

“It was a great day: the Ducati GP21 is fantastic! Nice to handling, a lot of positive feelings and feedbacks. It is a pleasure to be able to race for this Team: a great group, the atmosphere is special, positive vibes and we are all motivated to do our best. I’m also happy because I pushed so much to have each of them in the crew. It will be a challenge for everyone, I already know some people from Moto2, others guys are new. We didn’t work too much on the bike today, we have just started to understanding how is the bike and what differences there are compared to the one we used in 2020. Tomorrow, however, the goal is to improve the lap time and the pace.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P22

“The best day of my life. The bike is simply fantastic as it has all the things I’ve always looked for in a motorcycle: the way of braking, the rideability inside the corner, the mid-corner and corner exit feeling, the power… everything is there. We have plenty of work to do to bridge the gap to the leaders, but I’m in awe right now. I need to understand tyres better and how to work with the electronics; there are many things I need to focus on, but the base is not a bad one.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P25

“What a day! The Ducati Desmosedici GP21 is really fast! I started step by step, to better understand the bike. It was thrilling, it is impressive and very special. It is the first testing session, we don’t have strange goals just to find the best position and start to get familiar with power, engine brake and chassis. A special thanks to the whole Team: they did a really great job to get here ready and they have supported me as much as possible.”

Pablo Nieto

“An exciting day for everyone: a sort of first day of school for Luca and Marco and all the guys in the Team who made their debut today in the Top class. Luca was on track with the Ducati Desmosedici GP21 the bike that Pecco used in Valencia last week. A very different bike from the one we had in 2020 and we need time to adapt to it. An equally important day for Marco who took his first steps in MotoGP. They are not new to each other; they have a good relationship and they have already shared the garage in Moto2. There is a lot to do, many aspects to work on such as the electronics, the position on the bike and the Michelin tires, completely new for Marco, but we need to take our time. A new adventure, a new Team where many young technicians are coming from Moto2 and we have not to be in such a rush to arrive there.”

The Aprilia contingent was led by Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) on the timesheets as the Noale manufacturer begins a new era as a factory team for 2022. The Spaniard did 72 laps, having also already tested at Jerez this week thanks to Aprilia’s concessions, and was working with the bike from the Valencia GP earlier in the day. Setup was a key focus, including changing fork springs, as the number 12 continues to settle in.

Team-mate Aleix Espargaro also started out on the bike from the Valencia GP, and when the number 41 did head out on the new bike later in the day he suffered a crashed at Turn 3, bringing out the Red Flag but rider ok. Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori had the new bike from the Noale factory in his box, the Italian putting in 34 laps despite a crash at Turn 1. All riders were testing the smaller wings that Savadori has been using, and both Viñales and Aleix Espargaro tried in Misano. There was also a new exhaust spotted on Noale machinery, although reportedly none of the riders tried the 2022 engine just yet.

At Suzuki, Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins was the lead Hamamatsu machine on Day 1 after 76 laps, ending the day in P6 as teammate and 2020 Champion Joan Mir put in 71 for P14. Test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Takuya Tsuda were also out on track as the factory prepare for 2022.

Guintoli, who did 49 laps, was spotted testing a new fuel tank cover, but there wasn’t too much on show – with efforts more concentrated on putting their 2022 engine through its paces, and reportedly a new chassis. There was also a new swingarm for the Hamamatsu factory. On Friday, there will reportedly be some new aero on track as confirmed by Rins.

For Yamaha, Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was the lead Iwata marque machine in seventh. Morbidelli started working directly with his new Crew Chief Patrick Primmer and the Italian used this opportunity to make his first kilometres with the 2022 prototype YZR-M1. The Yamaha-man suffered a small crash due to his leg injury but was unhurt and achieved competitive results. His best time, a 1‘37.884s, set on lap 46/56, earned him seventh place, 0.571s from first.

Franco Morbidelli – P7

“I like the 2022 spec. I don‘t have a lot of experience on the 2021 bike, but when I jumped on the 2022 bike, I felt the improvements. I had a good feeling on it, and I kept working on it for some time. There were some good improvements, so I‘m happy. I had a small crash in Turn 13. On the left-handers I still struggle to get into the right position early enough. Luckily the leg and everything else is okay. It was just a small crash. I‘m having a bit of trouble with the leg here and also in Valencia. With two races and a test in a row, I don‘t have enough time to recover. Right now, we need to see this not as a handicap but as a boost to set up the bike really well to allow me to ride it almost effortlessly so I have the chance to be faster even in the condition I‘m in now. I think we made the right steps in Valencia and here, so I‘m pretty happy with the job we‘ve done. I‘m not happy with my physical condition with the leg, but I need to take it as an opportunity to improve.”

Quartararo said they tested the same bike as seen at the Misano Test, a new swingarm and new anti-wheelie electronics, doing some back-to-back testing with the 2021 bike too. A new chassis was also on show. The Frenchman’s main goal for today was to improve turning. He posted a best time of 1‘38.020s on lap 34/73, which put him in ninth position, 0.707s from the top.

Fabio Quartararo – P9

“We tried the same prototype bike as we had at the Misano Test earlier this year. We also tried some other things: a new swingarm and anti-wheelie electronics. It was very similar to Misano. We need to do some more work; this is just the first step. Tomorrow we have another day of testing. We will try some more items and get everything prepared and ready, and then I hope we can make a big step in terms of speed in Sepang. Jerez is a good track to improve turning in low-speed corners and try out a chassis, not so much an engine, because the straights are too short. The 2021 base was really good, but we were just missing top speed and some aerodynamics. We have almost three months to work on this before Sepang.”

Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team) did another half century of laps as he gets his teeth into the 2021 Yamaha, having so far been on the 2019 machine on his return to the premier class. New teammate Darryn Binder, meanwhile, was concentrating on settling in – having now officially made the leap from Moto3 to MotoGP. The South African rookie did 49 laps, and it was solely about settling in and getting to grips with the huge step up from the lightweight class.

The main leg work for KTM in terms of development is down to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s now more veteran duo of Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira as Tech 3 welcomes the all-rookie line-up of Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner and Marquez-beating Rookie of the Year Raul Fernandez.

Binder was the top Austrian machine on the timesheets in tenth, putting in 56 laps, with Oliveira down in 17th after 74 laps. Test rider Mika Kallio was also present, after MotoGP Legend Dani Pedrosa was hard at work before the official test got underway. The aero debuted at the Misano Test was out on track for much longer this time around, with both Brad Binder and Oliveira.

On rookie watch, Raul Fernandez was the fastest of the Tech3 duo and the rookies overall after 57 laps, ending the day just 1.7 seconds off the top.

Raul Fernandez – P19

“It felt like being a true MotoGP rider. When we did the test earlier in Misano, it was just a little candy from KTM and Tech3 for us and our incredible season. Overall, it was a fantastic day. I’m just living my dream, because I am here in the MotoGP class. I obviously need to learn more things about the bike and the category, especially the breaks and about the power and the tyres. Everything is new. We started in a good way and I’m very happy that step by step and we understood everything. I guess this is the most important. We will continue like this and I want to continue enjoying riding on the bike like a little kid.”

Team-mate Remy Gardner did 52 laps and was 2.8 off the top, but the Australian remains riding through the pain barrier after cracking his ribs in that Algarve GP Friday crash, and said that he thinks he had what felt like a rib displace again during a fast change of direction and is very tender indeed.

Remy Gardner – P24

“Today was a fun day. In the morning, I started to feel really good on the bike and was improving a little bit. At some point, I had a fast change of direction and I felt one of my ribs cracking and it started to really hurt when I came back to the box. It might be broken again. In the end, I took some pain killers and just tried to finish off the day in a smoother way. Overall, it has been a pretty painful day riding a MotoGP bike!”

The second and last opportunity for 2021 to gather further experience will be tomorrow, with the wind again set to pose riders some problems.

MotoGP Test Day One