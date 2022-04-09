2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Aragon – Saturday

WorldSBK Race One

Jonathan Rea took his KRT Ninja ZX-10RR to victory in the first race of the 2022 season after 18 laps of constant battling with first two, and then one, of his expected championship rivals. Pole-sitter Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista both ran with Rea for most of the race before Razgatlioglu ultimately had to back off in the final laps due to excessive front tyre wear.

In the final lap, with Razgatlioglu slowing, Rea had to fight Bautista for the what was to be a famous win. Jonathan led onto the back straight but was passed by the Spanish rider as they approached the braking zone. Rea made a decisive move on the inside line into the final corner, holding his advantage on the exit and winning by just 0.090 seconds. With Bautista second, Razgatliolgu was third, 5.416 seconds behind Rea.

Jonathan Rea – P1

“It was a nice race and an exciting one. I really enjoyed the battle. I think we really showed the strength of our bike. It was very agile, stable on the brakes, and I could change direction. The work we did in the off-season, focusing on the softer tyres in the SCX family, is really bearing fruit now. I was able to be very fast until the end with a soft tyre, in a very cool temperature. Even before the race we were thinking, ‘OK, we have done all this work but we had never, ever made this SCX work in 24°C of track temperature’. So big credit to my team, Kawasaki and Showa because it was a really big win for us to do that. Not just to win the first round of the championship but the way we did it. We have two more opportunities tomorrow that we have to maximise. But today I am really happy.”

Alvaro Bautista – P2

“I’m very very happy with this race. If have to be honest, winning wasn’t my only goal. After two years that weren’t easy, I needed to rediscover those sensations that you only get when you’re fighting for the win. I immediately felt that feeling which allowed me to try until the end. The battle with Toprak first and then with Jonathan was exciting. I had a lot of fun and I hope I was able to entertain my fans as well. We just need a small step forward for tomorrow“.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P3

“For me not an easy race but after a good pole position, I tried my best. Normally for Yamaha this is not the strongest track, but I am fighting in the first laps for the win. But, in the last laps I start to drop back because the front tyre grip had a big drop and I start to feel the front sliding. But, third position is okay for today, even if I want more! The championship is very long, you know. Also, we take good points for the championship and tomorrow I will try again for a good position. Every day we are improving and we will try to find a bike set up that improves the front grip.”

Michael Rinaldi confirmed in the race the fourth place obtained in qualifying. The Italian rider stayed with the podium group until lap 10, trying to push to attack Razgatlioglu. In the end, however, his race pace was not enough to fight for the podium and he secures a valuable fourth place.

Michael Rinaldi – P4

“I’m pretty happy with the way we started the season. I was sure I could have a good race and I felt good in the first few laps. Unfortunately, when the rear grip dropped, the feeling with the bike dropped and I couldn’t stick with the podium group. We already know what we can do to improve and for this reason I’m very confident ahead of tomorrow’s races“.

Andrea Locatelli maximised the performance of his package today, managing available grip with consistent pace throughout the 18-lap feature race to deliver a solid fifth-place finish – all despite a hectic opening lap which saw him initially slip to eighth.

Andrea Locatelli – P5

“It’s a good result for us to start the season in the top five – it’s not so bad, but I am not really happy about today because in the start of the race I lost a lot of places. So, I had to try and recover and I wanted to be able to try and close the gap with the front group but in the end it was not possible. We need to work a little bit more for tomorrow, but for sure we have seen that this track it is not easy for us. Now we will try to improve the bike set up to stay close to the front and see if we can fight for the podium tomorrow. We have a lot of data from the first race so let’s see what we can do.”

HRC riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, both rookies in the production-derived series, crossed the line a strong sixth and seventh in their debut WorldSBK race. Lecuona made a very strong start and was straight up to fifth through the first turns. Vierge made a similarly rapid start, making up five places through the first corners to place eighth at the end of lap one.

Losing just a little ground in the opening stages, Lecuona maintained a strong pace and sixth place throughout the central part of the race, just ahead of his team-mate Vierge, who dealt with the pain and fatigue caused by recent injury to defend an impressive seventh place.

Iker Lecuona – P6

“I’m really very happy, as we’ve made a very good start in Superbike today. The first target was to complete a consistent race and then, of course, to score as strong a result as possible. I didn’t know what to expect in this morning’s qualifying, as it was totally new for me with these tyres, but it went very well, honestly. I lapped alone and finished seventh, not a bad position at all. Then in the race I didn’t expect P6 to be honest, but I made a very good start and was able to overtake a couple of guys in the first corner, so I immediately realised I had good pace. At a certain point, I lost the leading group but throughout the race my team-mate and I were able to gain a few seconds on those chasing us. We must continue to work and improve of course, but the bike has strong potential. It’s also great to be racing at home and have the fans back here supporting us. Feeling this support is fantastic. Tomorrow we have another great opportunity, so we’ll analyse today’s data and see what we can do in the next two races.”

Xavi Vierge – P7

“I’m really happy because we started this weekend having no idea whether we could finish the race. I broke a rib in testing at Barcelona only a couple of weeks ago and so to finish this first race, and with a good result too, represents a great start for us. I struggled a lot this morning to be honest and then in the race, I just focused on staying calm and trying to ride smoothly in order to reach the line. So this is important, because I’ve understood how to go fast without overdoing things physically speaking. Now we’ll check the data and see if we can take another small step tomorrow. Everything is new for me with the Honda of course, but we’ve improved with each exit and, step by step, I’m learning how to exploit the bike’s potential, so I’m very pleased. I want to thank my physiotherapist for helping me get here today and my team for supporting me in every way.”

American Garrett Gerloff dropped a couple of places on the start, and had to fight his way back through. In the closing stages, the 26-year-old managed to climb back inside the top 10 with strong late pace, eventually finishing ninth as the Top Independent Rider.

Garrett Gerloff – P9

“I’m disappointed with the qualifying because we’ve been top five all winter, so I was expecting to be in the first two rows. Because of that, I had a difficult beginning of the race, but the bike was feeling good and I had strong pace at the end, finishing inside the top 10. I want more than that, but I’m happy to be top Independent Rider for my GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, and now we have a clear plan for tomorrow, where we’ll try to push more.”

Ukranian Illia Mykalchyk (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was the first BWM rider in eighth place in what was his first WorldSBK race as the World Endurance specialist stands in for the injured Michael Van der Mark.

Misfortune struck for Alex Lowes as he was sitting in a strong fifth place, at the head of the riders chasing the leading group. He fell at Turn 12 on lap seven and could not restart. Alex had qualified fifth in Superpole and started the race from the second row of the grid.

Alex Lowes – DNF

“The race was obviously disappointing, even more so because we have worked all winter on used tyres and being consistent. I think we just made some mistakes with the setting on the bike. It is frustrating really that with the experience we have got we ended up where we are. We all have to take responsibility. Congratulations to Jonathan and all his crew because it was a mega race win for KRT, so it was nice for us to start the year with a win. We have a lot to do to get me feeling comfortable, as right now we are not working as I expect. We have work to do.”

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR / 2 Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.090 3 Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +5.416 4 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +10.272 5 Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +15.767 6 Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +18.760 7 Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +21.521 8 Mykhalchyk BMW M1000RR +21.605 9 Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +21.946 10 Laverty BMW M1000RR +25.346 11 Baz BMW M1000RR +25.927 12 Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +28.460 13 Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +28.728 14 Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +29.117 15 Redding BMW M1000RR +29.637 16 Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +30.861 17 Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +31.463 18 Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +33.158 19 Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +53.223 20 Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +56.013 21 Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +58.036 22 Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m08.037 23 Cresson Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m16.388 Not Classified RET Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 12 Laps RET Ruiu BMW M1000RR 14 Laps

WorldSBK Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 1m48.267 2 Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.006 3 Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.209 4 Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.488 5 Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.719 6 Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.731 7 Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.062 8 Mykhalchyk BMW M1000RR +1.180 9 Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.187 10 Baz BMW M1000RR +1.202 11 Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +1.274 12 Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.369 13 Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.388 14 Laverty BMW M1000RR +1.392 15 Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +1.462 16 Redding BMW M1000RR +1.491 17 Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.814 18 Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +1.847 19 Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +2.831 20 Ruiu BMW M1000RR +2.988 21 Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +3.255 22 Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.422 23 Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.745 24 Cresson Kawasaki ZX-10RR +4.383 25 Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +4.572

WorldSSP600

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) took his first WorldSSP victory on his debut in the category. He became the seventh rider to win on their debut, following the path of 2020 WorldSSP Champion Andrea Locatelli who had also won his first race.

While fighting for the win with Aegerter, Baldassari had a major save after almost losing the front of his bike at the final corner of the final lap: “In the last corners, I risked two times to crash and then in the last corner I completely lost the front. In the end, I recover the bike and I passed Dominique. I don’t know how we managed not to crash. It was a great start of the season for sure.”

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Team) claimed second position after having lost precious time in an incident with Baldassari in the last corner of the race: “The last corner was critical, and we were fighting until the end. Baldassari lost the front, touching me a little bit on my shoulder. I went off the track and could go on and finish second. These 20 points are nice to take.”

Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) completd the podium in third as he finished 5.7s ahead of Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team): “I’m happy. I tried my best, but I did some mistakes. The team did a great job. During the test, we had a big problem and they managed to found solution. I’ll try to do better results tomorrow.”

Rookie Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) finished in fifth place for his first race in the category as the Ducati Panigale V2 made its WorldSSP debut. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) completes the top six for the new MV Agusta F3 800 RR after a strong showing, just a second away from Bulega. With Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) claiming seventh position, all five manufacturers on the 2022 grid finished inside the top seven for the official debuts of the Supersport “Next Generation”.

Oli Bayliss started from 26th on the grid and worked hard to make up ground back in the pack, crossing the line in eventual 21st position and finishing a race that will provide useful data as he prepares for Sunday’s action.

Oli Bayliss – P21

“For my first race, I can be happy. We had some issues during qualifying and it’s not easy starting the race from so far back, especially if you don’t have experience, but I was able to make up some positions so it’s all good. For tomorrow, we’re already planning to make some small changes to take another step forward and I’m sure we will be able to improve in race 2.”

WorldSSP600 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 / 2 Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 +0.239 3 Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.165 4 Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +6.875 5 Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +9.092 6 Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +10.194 7 Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +15.494 8 Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +15.529 9 Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +16.730 10 Hobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 +23.513 11 Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +23.775 12 Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +23.939 13 Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +24.983 14 Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +25.543 15 Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +26.108 16 De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +26.190 17 Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +26.389 18 Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +26.868 19 Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +39.919 20 Smith Yamaha YZF R6 +41.545 21 Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +42.845 22 Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +42.966 23 Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +44.255 24 Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +45.631 25 Zetti Yamaha YZF R6 +46.846 26 Mcmanus Kawasaki ZX-6R +1m10.416 27 Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +2 Laps Not Classifed RET Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R 9 Laps RET Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R 12 Laps

WorldSSP600 Aragon Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 1m52.706 2 Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 +0.344 3 Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.422 4 Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +0.530 5 Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +0.820 6 Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +1.133 7 Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +1.134 8 Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +1.135 9 Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.162 10 Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.256 11 Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.309 12 Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +1.344 13 Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +1.385 14 Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.567 15 Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +1.659 16 Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.896 17 Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.969 18 Smith Yamaha YZF R6 +2.102 19 Hobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 +2.123 20 Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +2.235 21 De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +2.281 22 Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +2.305 23 Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +2.430 24 Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +2.834 25 Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +3.000 26 Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +3.005 27 Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +3.327 28 Zetti Yamaha YZF R6 +3.924 29 Mcmanus Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.042 30 Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +5.526

WorldSSP300

Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) won from pole position and claimed the fastest lap, becoming the first rider to score a pole-fastest lap-win hat-trick since Ana Carrasco at Donington Park in 2018. “It was an amazing day. Pole position and then the race was perfect. It was a bit difficult to manage the big gap, I tried to stay always in the same lap time, and I hope to repeat tomorrow.”

Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) finished in second place, claiming his second podium in the category; “I’m very happy. The race was very difficult because of the wind. This is my first podium of the season in WorldSSP300, so I’m very happy. It was difficult to ride on my own, in the last two laps I did some mistakes and I think it’s more difficult to finish the race because it’s difficult to stay focus. Tomorrow, I think I can fight for the victory.”

Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) recovered from starting 25th to finish 3rd, claiming his first WorldSSP300 podium. The KTM RC390 rider recorded the highest top speed in the race at 218.2 km/h. “It’s a perfect start of the season even though the Superpole was quite bad with 25th position. We knew we had a good pace for the weekend, but we were not expecting to be that good to fight for a podium. From the start, the KTM was quite good, I recovered five positions from the start and again more positions on the straight. I think tomorrow it’s possible to fight again for the podium, if there is a big group fighting.”

Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) finished in fourth for Kawasaki while his teammate at MTM Kawasaki, Yuta Okaya, was fifth just a tenth behind. Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) completed the top six despite running in the lead group before his Long Lap Penalty.

Harry Khouri unfortunately crashed at Turn 12 early in the race. The Young Aussie remounted to try and continue the race but ultimately retired to the pits.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos No. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 / 2 Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.479 3 Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +9.236 4 Steeman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +9.281 5 Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +9.388 6 Iglesias Kawasaki Ninja 400 +9.862 7 Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.450 8 Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.518 9 Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.522 10 Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +10.523 11 Garcia Abella Yamaha YZF-R3 +10.671 12 De Cancellis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +15.059 13 Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.107 14 Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +15.306 15 Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +15.367 16 Millan Kawasaki Ninja 400 +15.446 17 Geiger Kawasaki Ninja 400 +15.480 18 Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.259 19 Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +23.350 20 Seabright Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.361 21 Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +38.745 22 Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +38.819 23 Hudovernik Yamaha YZF-R3 +50.509 24 Offer Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m12.105 Not Classified RET Bijman Kawasaki Ninja 400 3 Laps RET Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 5 Laps RET Markarian Kawasaki Ninja 400 9 Laps RET Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 10 Laps RET Rodriguez Kawasaki Ninja 400 11 Laps RET Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 11 Laps RET Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 DNF

WorldSSP300 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 2m06.908 2 Iglesias Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.042 3 Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.265 4 Steeman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.381 5 Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.385 6 De Cancellis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.528 7 Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.561 8 Geiger Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.607 9 Bijman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.609 10 Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.796 11 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.853 12 Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.878 13 Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.886 14 Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.921 15 Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.147 16 Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.163 17 Garcia Abella Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.229 18 Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.241 19 Markarian Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.299 20 Rodriguez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.317 21 Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.399 22 Seabright Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.607 23 Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.612 24 Millan Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.672 25 Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +1.716 26 Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.793 27 Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.080 28 Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.336 29 Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.880 30 Hudovernik Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.741 31 Offer Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.171

2022 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Aragon – Schedule – AEST

Sunday

Time Class Session 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK Superpole Race 2030 WorldSSP Race 2 2200 WorldSBK Race 2 2315 WorldSSP300 Race 2

