2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Eight – Coolum – Preview

The deep sand of Coolum holds a special place in Australian Motocross history, with many Championships going down to the wire in unforgettable battles. Without doubt Coolum is one of the roughest and most demanding race tracks on the ProMX calendar. An epic two days of racing means riders will have to bring their A game to conquer the track conditions and their competitors as the chequered flag will fly on the 2022 Championship on Sunday evening.

Thor MX1

In the Thor MX1 class, we enter the final Round with Championship Red Plate holder, CDR Yamaha’s Aaron Tanti holding a 24-point lead over his HRC mounted rival Dean Ferris.

Ferris emerged victorious from QMP just one week ago, but Tanti did more than enough to handle the pressure from Ferris’ overall win, ensuring he was 2nd overall and minimising the points he lost heading into the final round. It’s never over in ProMX until the chequered flag waves to finish the final Moto in Thor MX1 this Sunday.

The battle for 3rd in the Championship is highly anticipated with veterans of Brett Metcalfe (GO24 KTM) and Todd Waters (Husqvarna) only separated by six-points respectively heading into the Final Round.

Waters is renowned for his speed in the sands of Coolum, however “Metty” has been on fire at times this season.

If that wasn’t enough, we have the HRC Honda Racing Australia team mates of Wilson Todd and Kyle Webster thrown into the mix. Todd graduated to the THOR MX1 ranks early after clinching the Pirelli MX2 Championship after the first Moto at QMP. With vast experience in MXGP and sand riding, you can bet that Wilson will be looking to show his competitors and the industry exactly what he can do in MX1 before 2023 contract negotiations begin.

Kyle Webster is back from injury and after previously winning Round 2 at Mackay and his renowned speed in the soft sand of Coolum, “Webby” will be another rider looking to throw a spanner in the works and claim some wins before the Championship is over this weekend.

KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs is also a competitor who can never be overlooked at Coolum and with his recent race winning form, it’s fair to say MX1 is going to be on like Donkey Kong.

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 22 20 296 2 Dean FERRIS Honda 25 22 272 3 Brett METCALFE KTM 20 18 258 4 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 18 14 252 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 14 25 226 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 13 184 7 Joel EVANS Honda 11 10 156 8 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 147 9 Joben BALDWIN Honda 7 12 140 10 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 10 9 140 11 Dylan WOOD KTM 8 11 104 12 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 13 98 13 Zachary WATSON Honda 8 84 14 Matt MOSS KTM 81 15 Lochie LATIMER KTM 12 69 16 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 17 Siegah WARD Honda 2 2 45 18 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 7 41 19 Cory WATTS Honda 6 41 20 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 4 38 21 Ricky LATIMER KTM 9 5 35 22 Wilson TODD Honda 16 16 32 23 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 3 32 24 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 6 1 31 25 Hamish HARWOOD KTM 15 15 30 26 Levi McMANUS Honda 26 27 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 25 28 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 1 24 29 Caleb WARD Honda 22 30 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 31 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 32 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 33 Cody SCHAT GasGas 4 9 34 Jesse BISHOP KTM 9 35 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha 5 3 8 36 Jake COBBIN Yamaha 8 37 Brock NINNESS KTM 7 38 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 7 39 Liam ATKINSON KTM 7 40 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 3 41 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 42 Troy MORA Kawasaki 2 43 Riley STEPHENS Honda 2 44 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda 2

Pirelli MX2

In Pirelli MX2, the power vacuum caused by the graduating Wilson Todd was filled last time out at QMP by a dominant Nathan Crawford (KTM). In just two rides back from injury that caused him to miss almost the entire Championship, Crawford is setting race winning pace and making it clear that he would have been a Championship contender in 2022. The Queensland based rider has spun many laps at Coolum over the years and his trademark speed and fitness puts him as one of the favourites this weekend.

With the Pirelli MX2 Championship already claimed, it is the Yamaha trio of Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhyd Budd and Serco Yamaha team-mates Jesse Dobson and Bailey Malkiewicz running 2nd through 4th in the Championship respectively.

Budd is relatively clear in 2nd, but only 10-points separates Dobson and Malkiewicz heading into Coolum. Both have carried injuries this season and fought hard for this chance at an overall Championship podium. It is needless to say that this weekend the gloves will be off as the team mates battle one last time for race wins and points in the deep sands of Coolum.

Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama, GASGAS Australia’s Noah Ferguson and the WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha rider of Levi Rogers have all shown great speed late in the season along with privateersKaleb Barham and Jayce Cosford, who will no doubt be in the mix as Queensland locals when the gate drops at Coolum.

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Name Machine M1 M2 Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 18 311 2 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 22 16 233 3 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 13 22 217 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 15 18 207 5 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 10 14 187 6 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 7 13 180 7 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 12 9 147 8 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 132 9 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 16 12 126 10 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 20 10 126 11 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 15 122 12 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 119 13 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 117 14 Liam ANDREWS Honda 105 15 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 14 8 102 16 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 11 20 93 17 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 25 25 90 18 Blake FOX GasGas 80 19 Chandler BURNS Honda 2 60 20 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 21 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 5 3 37 22 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 4 5 33 23 Ben NOVAK Honda 6 32 24 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 8 7 23 25 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 22 26 Tye JONES Husqvarna 20 27 John BOVA KTM 16 28 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 2 15 29 Charli CANNON Yamaha 14 30 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 1 12 31 Reid TAYLOR KTM 11 11 32 Hayden SMITH GasGas 9 9 33 Caleb GOULLET GasGas 1 8 34 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha 6 8 35 Connor TIERNEY Honda 8 36 Korey MCMAHON GasGas 7 37 James BESTON Yamaha 4 6 38 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas 3 5 39 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna 4 40 Dylan MARCHAND Honda 3 41 Jai WALKER KTM 1 42 George KNIGHT Honda 1

Maxxis MX3

In Maxxis MX3, the emerging speed and late season dominance of KTM supported rider Ryan Alexanderson has seen him come within grasp of Red Plate holder, KTM Australia’s Kayden Minear.

Minear has been the most consistent rider all season long and the youngster from WA has taken race wins and overall victories when available, and avoided the pit falls of Maxxis MX3 inconsistency throughout the Championship. With a 17-point lead over Alexanderson, Minear does not have to win at Coolum, but after two relatively quiet Rounds at Coffs and QMP, the WA based rider who is known for blistering sand riding skills will be out to make a statement and take the Maxxis MX3 Crown in style.

Behind the lead duo, Queensland local Jack Mather (Husqvarna) will look to get back on the podium for the final round. GASGAS Australia’s Byron Dennis and Ride Red Honda’s Ty Kean are also both likely to factor into the podium battles at Coolum over the weekend.

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Kayden MINEAR KTM 16 13 259 2 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 25 25 242 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 9 12 232 4 Byron DENNIS GasGas 18 16 209 5 Thynan KEAN Honda 10 14 208 6 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 195 7 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 14 3 170 8 Connor TOWILL KTM 155 9 Jet ALSOP KTM 5 8 153 10 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 22 15 145 11 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 20 10 125 12 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 15 18 105 13 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 22 100 14 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 84 15 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 8 80 16 Jake CANNON Yamaha 20 79 17 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 11 9 73 18 Kobe DREW Yamaha 61 19 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 7 6 58 20 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 4 50 21 Hunter COLLINS KTM 6 44 22 Rian KING KTM 13 11 42 23 Hixson McINNES Honda 33 24 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 29 25 Deegan MANCINELLI Honda 24 26 Logan DENIZE GasGas 12 7 19 27 Liam JACKSON Yamaha 19 28 Deacon PAICE KTM 17 29 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 1 16 30 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 13 31 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna 4 5 11 32 Finley MANSON KTM 9 33 Thomas LAMBERT KTM 5 34 Kobi WOLFF Husqvarna 5 35 Brodie PETSCHAUER Honda 4 36 Connar ADAMS KTM 1 2 3 37 Frederick TAYLOR KTM 3 3 38 Blake HAIDLEY KTM 2 2 39 Noah MORGAN Yamaha 2 40 Sonny PELLICANO Honda 2 41 Koby TATE Yamaha 2 42 Rory FAIRBROTHER KTM 2 43 Jake RUMENS Yamaha 1 44 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 1 45 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 1 46 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda 1 47 Jordan MINEAR KTM 1

EziLift MXW

The EziLift MXW class has shown to the world the incredible talent of Women in Australian Motocross. Yamalube Yamaha’s Charli Cannon has been perfect winning all 4 Moto’s so far in the Championship and with the Queensland based rider local to Coolum, it is hard to bet against her when the gate drops.

Cannon is also confirmed for the upcoming MXGP of Turkey and will use Coolum as much needed preparation to take on the world’s best.

Behind Cannon, the Red Ride Honda team mates of Emma Milesivic and Maddy Brown sit 2nd and 3rd respectively with it all to play for in the Championship chase at Coolum.

Madison Healey and Amie Roberts round out the top five heading into this Final Round.

EziLift MXW Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha 100 2 Emma MILESEVIC Honda 88 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha 80 4 Madison HEALEY Honda 66 5 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha 59 6 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna 57 7 Amy BARTSCH KTM 52 8 Tahlia DREW Yamaha 40 9 Holli GEEVES Yamaha 40 10 Taylah McCUTCHEON Yamaha 36 11 Megan BAGNALL Honda 34 12 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 30 13 Taylor THOMPSON Yamaha 27 14 Emma HAYLOCK Husqvarna 24 15 Tanesha HARNETT Honda 24 16 Sienna GIUDICE KTM 23 17 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM 20 18 Tarja MORRIS Honda 18 19 Keira COLLINS Husqvarna 16 20 Brooke MARCUS Yamaha 15 21 Charlotte BERRILL Honda 13 22 Samantha BEECROFT Yamaha 7 23 Ellie BEECROFT Yamaha 6 24 Stefanie TEIXEIRA Honda 6 25 Naomi FINDLAY Yamaha 2

Veterans

Last but not least, the MXV classes of Vets 30-39 and Vets 40 Plus will see a terrific display of ex pro riders and Veteran Motocross enthusiasts alike put on a show for the Coolum race fans. With experience and fitness essential to fast laps around the sands of Coolum, don’t be surprised when the Vet riders are more than competitive on the stop watch when their gate drops on Saturday.

2022 ProMX Round 8 Race Schedule