2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Eight – Coolum – Preview
The deep sand of Coolum holds a special place in Australian Motocross history, with many Championships going down to the wire in unforgettable battles. Without doubt Coolum is one of the roughest and most demanding race tracks on the ProMX calendar. An epic two days of racing means riders will have to bring their A game to conquer the track conditions and their competitors as the chequered flag will fly on the 2022 Championship on Sunday evening.
Thor MX1
In the Thor MX1 class, we enter the final Round with Championship Red Plate holder, CDR Yamaha’s Aaron Tanti holding a 24-point lead over his HRC mounted rival Dean Ferris.
Ferris emerged victorious from QMP just one week ago, but Tanti did more than enough to handle the pressure from Ferris’ overall win, ensuring he was 2nd overall and minimising the points he lost heading into the final round. It’s never over in ProMX until the chequered flag waves to finish the final Moto in Thor MX1 this Sunday.
The battle for 3rd in the Championship is highly anticipated with veterans of Brett Metcalfe (GO24 KTM) and Todd Waters (Husqvarna) only separated by six-points respectively heading into the Final Round.
Waters is renowned for his speed in the sands of Coolum, however “Metty” has been on fire at times this season.
If that wasn’t enough, we have the HRC Honda Racing Australia team mates of Wilson Todd and Kyle Webster thrown into the mix. Todd graduated to the THOR MX1 ranks early after clinching the Pirelli MX2 Championship after the first Moto at QMP. With vast experience in MXGP and sand riding, you can bet that Wilson will be looking to show his competitors and the industry exactly what he can do in MX1 before 2023 contract negotiations begin.
Kyle Webster is back from injury and after previously winning Round 2 at Mackay and his renowned speed in the soft sand of Coolum, “Webby” will be another rider looking to throw a spanner in the works and claim some wins before the Championship is over this weekend.
KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs is also a competitor who can never be overlooked at Coolum and with his recent race winning form, it’s fair to say MX1 is going to be on like Donkey Kong.
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|22
|20
|296
|2
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|25
|22
|272
|3
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|20
|18
|258
|4
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|18
|14
|252
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|14
|25
|226
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|13
|184
|7
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|11
|10
|156
|8
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|147
|9
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|7
|12
|140
|10
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|10
|9
|140
|11
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|8
|11
|104
|12
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|13
|98
|13
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|8
|84
|14
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|81
|15
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|12
|69
|16
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|17
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|2
|2
|45
|18
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|7
|41
|19
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|6
|41
|20
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|4
|38
|21
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM
|9
|5
|35
|22
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|16
|16
|32
|23
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|3
|32
|24
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|6
|1
|31
|25
|Hamish HARWOOD
|KTM
|15
|15
|30
|26
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda
|26
|27
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|25
|28
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|1
|24
|29
|Caleb WARD
|Honda
|22
|30
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|21
|31
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|15
|32
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|12
|33
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas
|4
|9
|34
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM
|9
|35
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha
|5
|3
|8
|36
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha
|8
|37
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM
|7
|38
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|7
|39
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|7
|40
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|3
|41
|Beau DARGEL
|KTM
|3
|42
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki
|2
|43
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|2
|44
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Honda
|2
Pirelli MX2
In Pirelli MX2, the power vacuum caused by the graduating Wilson Todd was filled last time out at QMP by a dominant Nathan Crawford (KTM). In just two rides back from injury that caused him to miss almost the entire Championship, Crawford is setting race winning pace and making it clear that he would have been a Championship contender in 2022. The Queensland based rider has spun many laps at Coolum over the years and his trademark speed and fitness puts him as one of the favourites this weekend.
With the Pirelli MX2 Championship already claimed, it is the Yamaha trio of Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhyd Budd and Serco Yamaha team-mates Jesse Dobson and Bailey Malkiewicz running 2nd through 4th in the Championship respectively.
Budd is relatively clear in 2nd, but only 10-points separates Dobson and Malkiewicz heading into Coolum. Both have carried injuries this season and fought hard for this chance at an overall Championship podium. It is needless to say that this weekend the gloves will be off as the team mates battle one last time for race wins and points in the deep sands of Coolum.
Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama, GASGAS Australia’s Noah Ferguson and the WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha rider of Levi Rogers have all shown great speed late in the season along with privateersKaleb Barham and Jayce Cosford, who will no doubt be in the mix as Queensland locals when the gate drops at Coolum.
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|18
|311
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|22
|16
|233
|3
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|13
|22
|217
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|15
|18
|207
|5
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|10
|14
|187
|6
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|7
|13
|180
|7
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|12
|9
|147
|8
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|132
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|16
|12
|126
|10
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|20
|10
|126
|11
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|15
|122
|12
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|119
|13
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|117
|14
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|105
|15
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|14
|8
|102
|16
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|11
|20
|93
|17
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|25
|25
|90
|18
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|80
|19
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|2
|60
|20
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|21
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|5
|3
|37
|22
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|4
|5
|33
|23
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|6
|32
|24
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|8
|7
|23
|25
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|22
|26
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna
|20
|27
|John BOVA
|KTM
|16
|28
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|2
|15
|29
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|14
|30
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|1
|12
|31
|Reid TAYLOR
|KTM
|11
|11
|32
|Hayden SMITH
|GasGas
|9
|9
|33
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas
|1
|8
|34
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha
|6
|8
|35
|Connor TIERNEY
|Honda
|8
|36
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|7
|37
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|4
|6
|38
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas
|3
|5
|39
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna
|4
|40
|Dylan MARCHAND
|Honda
|3
|41
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|1
|42
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|1
Maxxis MX3
In Maxxis MX3, the emerging speed and late season dominance of KTM supported rider Ryan Alexanderson has seen him come within grasp of Red Plate holder, KTM Australia’s Kayden Minear.
Minear has been the most consistent rider all season long and the youngster from WA has taken race wins and overall victories when available, and avoided the pit falls of Maxxis MX3 inconsistency throughout the Championship. With a 17-point lead over Alexanderson, Minear does not have to win at Coolum, but after two relatively quiet Rounds at Coffs and QMP, the WA based rider who is known for blistering sand riding skills will be out to make a statement and take the Maxxis MX3 Crown in style.
Behind the lead duo, Queensland local Jack Mather (Husqvarna) will look to get back on the podium for the final round. GASGAS Australia’s Byron Dennis and Ride Red Honda’s Ty Kean are also both likely to factor into the podium battles at Coolum over the weekend.
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|16
|13
|259
|2
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|25
|25
|242
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|9
|12
|232
|4
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|18
|16
|209
|5
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|10
|14
|208
|6
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|195
|7
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|14
|3
|170
|8
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|155
|9
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|5
|8
|153
|10
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|22
|15
|145
|11
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|20
|10
|125
|12
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|15
|18
|105
|13
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|22
|100
|14
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|84
|15
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|8
|80
|16
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|20
|79
|17
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|11
|9
|73
|18
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|61
|19
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|7
|6
|58
|20
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|4
|50
|21
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|6
|44
|22
|Rian KING
|KTM
|13
|11
|42
|23
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|33
|24
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|29
|25
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|Honda
|24
|26
|Logan DENIZE
|GasGas
|12
|7
|19
|27
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|19
|28
|Deacon PAICE
|KTM
|17
|29
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|1
|16
|30
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|13
|31
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna
|4
|5
|11
|32
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|9
|33
|Thomas LAMBERT
|KTM
|5
|34
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|5
|35
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Honda
|4
|36
|Connar ADAMS
|KTM
|1
|2
|3
|37
|Frederick TAYLOR
|KTM
|3
|3
|38
|Blake HAIDLEY
|KTM
|2
|2
|39
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha
|2
|40
|Sonny PELLICANO
|Honda
|2
|41
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|2
|42
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|2
|43
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha
|1
|44
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|1
|45
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|1
|46
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda
|1
|47
|Jordan MINEAR
|KTM
|1
EziLift MXW
The EziLift MXW class has shown to the world the incredible talent of Women in Australian Motocross. Yamalube Yamaha’s Charli Cannon has been perfect winning all 4 Moto’s so far in the Championship and with the Queensland based rider local to Coolum, it is hard to bet against her when the gate drops.
Cannon is also confirmed for the upcoming MXGP of Turkey and will use Coolum as much needed preparation to take on the world’s best.
Behind Cannon, the Red Ride Honda team mates of Emma Milesivic and Maddy Brown sit 2nd and 3rd respectively with it all to play for in the Championship chase at Coolum.
Madison Healey and Amie Roberts round out the top five heading into this Final Round.
EziLift MXW Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|100
|2
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda
|88
|3
|Madison BROWN
|Yamaha
|80
|4
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda
|66
|5
|Amie ROBERTS
|Yamaha
|59
|6
|Danielle FOOT
|Husqvarna
|57
|7
|Amy BARTSCH
|KTM
|52
|8
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha
|40
|9
|Holli GEEVES
|Yamaha
|40
|10
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Yamaha
|36
|11
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda
|34
|12
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha
|30
|13
|Taylor THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|27
|14
|Emma HAYLOCK
|Husqvarna
|24
|15
|Tanesha HARNETT
|Honda
|24
|16
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM
|23
|17
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM
|20
|18
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda
|18
|19
|Keira COLLINS
|Husqvarna
|16
|20
|Brooke MARCUS
|Yamaha
|15
|21
|Charlotte BERRILL
|Honda
|13
|22
|Samantha BEECROFT
|Yamaha
|7
|23
|Ellie BEECROFT
|Yamaha
|6
|24
|Stefanie TEIXEIRA
|Honda
|6
|25
|Naomi FINDLAY
|Yamaha
|2
Veterans
Last but not least, the MXV classes of Vets 30-39 and Vets 40 Plus will see a terrific display of ex pro riders and Veteran Motocross enthusiasts alike put on a show for the Coolum race fans. With experience and fitness essential to fast laps around the sands of Coolum, don’t be surprised when the Vet riders are more than competitive on the stop watch when their gate drops on Saturday.
2022 ProMX Round 8 Race Schedule
|Race Schedule ProMX Round 8 – Saturday – Coolum, QLD V1 (minXmin)
|Event No.
|Start
|Finish
|Mins
|Practice/Qualifying
|1
|MXV (Vets 30 – 39 & Vets 40 +) – Moto 1
|9:30:00 AM
|9:50:00 AM
|15
|2
|EZILIFT MXW
|9:50:00 AM
|10:15:00 AM
|20
|3
|Pirelli MX2
|10:15:00 AM
|10:35:00 AM
|20
|4
|Maxxis MX3
|10:35:00 AM
|10:55:00 AM
|20
|5
|Thor MX1
|10:55:00 AM
|11:15:00 AM
|20
|Track Pep
|11:15:00 AM
|11:30:00 AM
|15
|6
|MXV (Vets 30 – 39 & Vets 40 +) – Moto 1
|11:35:00 AM
|11:55:00 AM
|15 + 1 Lap
|MXV Top 3 – Moto 1 Interview
|12:03:00 PM
|8
|Lunch Break & Track Prep
|1:00:00 PM
|65 Mins
|7
|EZILIFT MXW – Moto 1
|1:05:00 PM
|1:25:00 PM
|15 + 1 Lap
|MXW Top 3 – Interview
|1:33:00 PM
|8
|8
|MXV (Vets 30 to 39 & Vets 40 + ) – Moto 2
|1:38:00 PM
|1:58:00 PM
|15 + 1 Lap
|MXV Top 3 – Moto 1 Interview
|2:08:00 PM
|10
|9
|Pirelli MX2
|2:08:00 PM
|2:25:00 PM
|15
|10
|Maxxis MX3
|2:27:00 PM
|2:44:00 PM
|15
|11
|Thor MX1
|2:46:00 PM
|3:03:00 PM
|15
|Race Schedule ProMX Round 8 – Sunday – Coolum, QLD V1 (minXmin)
|1
|Pirelli MX2
|8:00:00 AM
|8:12:00 AM
|10
|2
|EZILIFT MXW
|8:14:00 AM
|8:26:00AM
|10
|3
|Maxxis MX3
|8:28:00 AM
|8:40:00 AM
|10
|4
|Thor MX1
|8:42:00 AM
|8:54:00 AM
|10
|Opening & Track preparations
|8:54:00 AM
|9:09:00 AM
|15
|National Anthem
|9:07:00 AM
|9:09:00 AM
|2
|MOTO 1
|5
|Pirelli MX2
|9:14:00 AM
|9:44:00 AM
|25 + 1 Lap
|MX 2 Top 3 – Moto 1 Interviews
|9:52:00 AM
|8
|6
|AMX Superstores MX 1 Pole Shootout (Top 10 Riders)
|10:02:00 AM
|10
|MX 1 Pole Shootout Interview
|10:07:00 AM
|5
|7
|Maxxis MX3
|10:12:00 AM
|10:37:00 AM
|20 + 1 Lap
|MX 3 Top 3 – Moto 1 Interview
|10:45:00 AM
|8
|8
|EZILIFT MXW – Moto 2
|10:50:00 AM
|11:08:00 PM
|15 + 1 Lap
|MXW Top 3 – Interview
|11:18:00 PM
|10
|Lunch Break
|12:03:00 PM
|55 Mins
|Live TV Start Time and ProMX TV Intro
|12:08:00 PM
|8
|9
|Thor MX1
|12:08:00 PM
|12:38:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|MX1 – Top 3 – Moto 1 Interview
|12:46:00 PM
|8
|MOTO 2
|10
|Maxxis MX3 – Moto 2
|12:51:00 PM
|1:16:00 PM
|20 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX3
|1:25:00 PM
|9
|11
|Pirelli MX2 – Moto 2
|1:30:00 PM
|2:00:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX2
|2:08:00 PM
|8
|MX1 Media Grid
|2:15:00 PM
|7
|12
|Thor MX1 – Moto 2
|2:20:00 PM
|2:50:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX1
|2:59:00 PM
|9
|Live TV Finish Time and ProMX TV Closer
|3.00.00 PM
|1