2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Six – Coffs Harbour, NSW

Images by RbMotoLens

The official ‘Retro Round’ 6 of the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores did not disappoint, as a technical and challenging Coffs Harbour race track gave riders and fans epic battles and on-track action all day long.

With mid week rain clearing to a beautiful day, riders had to navigate a rutted race track that kept them on their toes.

Thor MX1 Race One

The opening THOR MX1 Moto showcased the battle many have been anticipating with a trademark Holeshot from the #111, HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris. Red Plate holder Aaron Tanti on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Yamaha was close in 2nd place from lap 1. From there it was go time, as the duo banged bars around the technical but fast Coffs Harbour track.

Behind the lead duo, Matt Moss on the BBR Yamaha 102 Motorsports crashed on lap 1 in 5th position and be clipped by another rider, ending the Moto for the fastest qualifier from this morning’s AMX Superstores Pole Shootout.

At the 5-minute mark Tanti pulled the trigger and passed Ferris for the lead. Brett Metcalfe on the GO 24 KTM then passed Todd Waters for 3rd position.

As the middle laps of the Moto ticked off, Ferris began to close back in on Tanti and with 2 laps to go made an aggressive pass to retake the lead. From here, things began to unravel for Tanti, the championship leader going down with 1 lap to go. As Tanti remounted, Metcalfe passed him for 2nd position.

KTM’s Kirk Gibbs had put in a monumental charge, going from 7th position on lap 1 to pass riders left, right and centre before taking Tanti for second on the final lap.

At the chequered flag it was Ferris in front to take the win, with Gibbs and Metcalfe rounding out the podium ahead of Aaron Tanti and Todd Waters.

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dean FERRIS Honda CRF 450 27m38.826 2 Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +9.895 3 Brett METCALFE KTM SXF 450 +11.224 4 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 +11.882 5 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +12.174 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas MC 450 +32.824 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki KX 450 +46.864 8 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 +53.619 9 Joben BALDWIN Honda CRF 450 +1m24.944 10 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha YZF 450 +1m25.786 11 Ricky LATIMER KTM SXF 450 +1m26.245 12 Zachary WATSON Honda CRF 450 +1m30.862 13 Dylan WOOD KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 14 Lochie LATIMER KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 15 Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 16 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas MC 450 +1 Lap 17 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki KX 450 +1 Lap 18 Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 19 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha YZF 450 +1 Lap 20 Oliver MARCHAND Honda CRF 450 +1 Lap 21 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 +1 Lap 22 Brock NINNESS KTM SXF 450 +1 Lap 23 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 +2 Laps 24 Troy MORA Kawasaki KX 450 +2 Laps 25 Jordan ROSE Husqvarna FC 450 +2 Laps 26 Bryson CHERRETT KTM SXF 450 +2 Laps DNF Matt MOSS Yamaha YZF 450 +14 Laps

Thor MX1 Race Two

A frantic first lap heralded the second and final MX1 moto of the day and it was moto one victor Dean Ferris with the Holeshot ahead of Aaron Tanti.

Ferris and Tanti battled throughout the opening lap before a mistake by the Honda man gave Tanti the room he needed to make a pass stick.

Todd Waters, Kirk Gibbs and Empire Kawasaki’s Jayden Rykers battled furiously over 3rd position in the opening laps.

With a rapidly deteriorating race track, both Tanti and Ferris took several laps to find their flow and establish a race pace before the second half of the race saw things step up a notch.

Ferris began to inch up on Tanti as the race progressed and then pulled the trigger with 8 minutes to go with an aggressive inside line cutting off Tanti’s run in the ruts to the next corner.

Behind the leaders, Kirk Gibbs established 3rd position early and laid down consistent laps to solidify another podium finish.

GAS GAS Australia’s Hayden Mellross put on an inspired ride to charge through to 4th late in the Moto after battling with Todd Waters.

Dean Ferris took the chequered flag to make for a 1-1 day for the overall victory.

Third place for Kirk Gibbs was good enough to secure him second place for the round while Tanti’s second place in the final moto promoted him into third overall and the CDR Yamaha rider retains the red plate.

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dean FERRIS Honda CRF 450 28m26.925 2 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 +4.130 3 Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +22.019 4 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas MC 450 +24.049 5 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +25.940 6 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki KX 450 +31.790 7 Brett METCALFE ( KTM SXF 450 +48.992 8 Zachary WATSON Honda CRF 450 +1m28.536 9 Joben BALDWIN Honda CRF 450 +1m38.763 10 Ricky LATIMER KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 11 Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 12 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 13 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 14 Lochie LATIMER KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 15 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 16 Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 17 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki KX 450 1 Lap 18 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 19 Oliver MARCHAND Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 20 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 1 Lap 21 Brock NINNESS KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 22 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 2 Laps 23 Jordan ROSE Husqvarna FC 450 2 Laps 24 Troy MORA Kawasaki KX 450 2 Laps 25 Bryson CHERRETT KTM SXF 450 4 Laps DNF Dylan WOOD KTM SXF 450 10 Laps

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Dean FERRIS Honda 25 25 50 2 Kirk GIBBS KTM 22 20 42 3 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 18 22 40 4 Brett METCALFE KTM 20 14 34 5 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 15 18 33 6 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 16 16 32 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 14 15 29 8 Joben BALDWIN Honda 12 12 24 9 Zachary WATSON Honda 9 13 22 10 Ricky LATIMER KTM 10 11 21 11 Joel EVANS Honda 13 8 21 12 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 11 9 20 13 Siegah WARD Honda 6 10 16 14 Lochie LATIMER KTM 7 7 14 15 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 5 6 11 16 Cory WATTS Honda 3 5 8 17 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 4 4 8 18 Dylan WOOD KTM 8 8 19 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 2 3 5 20 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 1 2 3 21 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 254 2 Dean FERRIS Honda 225 3 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 220 4 Brett METCALFE KTM 220 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 187 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 171 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 147 8 Joel EVANS Honda 135 9 Joben BALDWIN Honda 121 10 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 121 11 Dylan WOOD KTM 85 12 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 85 13 Matt MOSS KTM 81 14 Zachary WATSON Honda 76 15 Lochie LATIMER KTM 57 16 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 17 Siegah WARD Honda 41 18 Cory WATTS Honda 35 19 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 34 20 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 34 21 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 29 22 Levi McMANUS Honda 26 23 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 25 24 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 24 25 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 23 26 Caleb WARD Honda 22 27 Ricky LATIMER KTM 21 28 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 29 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 30 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 31 Jesse BISHOP KTM 9 32 Jake COBBIN Yamaha 8 33 Brock NINNESS KTM 7 34 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 7 35 Liam ATKINSON KTM 7 36 Cody SCHAT GasGas 5 37 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 3 38 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 39 Troy MORA Kawasaki 2 40 Riley STEPHENS Honda 2 41 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda 2

Pirelli MX2

Riders were presented with a race track giving more lines, options and passing opportunities than they did for the first qualifying session when the gate dropped for the opening moto of the day for the Pirelli MX2 combatants.

Rhys Budd made his intentions clear early on, taking the Holeshot and establishing strong track position with a several bike length lead at the conclusion of the first lap.

Kaleb Barham took his momentum from Maitland into Coffs, running in 2nd place before droping to 3rd for half the race before a small mistake saw him pushed out of the top 5 late in the race.

Wilson Todd took a few laps to figure out the track before once again putting on a clinic of speed and precision, passing Budd for the lead on lap 4 and never looking back.

As Todd gapped the field, an incredible battle took shape between several contenders for the podium placings with KTM’s Nathan Crawford, Yamaha’s duo of Jesse Dobson and Bailey Malkiewicz and Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama.

Crawford was the first to fall from the top 3 and Barham quickly followed suit a lap later. Malkiewicz later fell from contention in this same cluster of laps as the technical Coffs Harbour track claimed more victims.

Todd eventually cruised to victory. Budd in 2nd, Yokoyama in 3rd, with Crawford rebounding to 4th after his fall on his first gate drop since returning from pre season injury. Dobson rounded out the top five.

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 250 27m00.912 2 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 +6.978 3 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 +12.681 4 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM SXF 250 +14.859 5 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 +36.993 6 Noah FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +45.811 7 Hugh McKAY Yamaha YZF 250 +48.520 8 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki KX 250 +49.382 9 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 +56.950 10 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha YZF 250 +1m28.949 11 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +1m42.667 12 Levi ROGERS Yamaha YZF 250 +1m45.100 13 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 +1m47.076 14 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +1m49.526 15 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 16 Caleb GOULLET GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 17 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 18 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 19 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 20 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 21 Braeden KREBS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 22 Dylan MARCHAND Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 23 James BESTON Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 24 Riley PITMAN KTM SXF 250 2 Laps 25 Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki KX 250 2 Laps 26 Cody CHEERS Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 27 Nicholas KEFFORD Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 28 Aaron MASON Honda CRF 250 2 Laps 29 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna FC 250 2 Laps 30 Curtis KING KTM SXF 250 3 Laps DNF Shane MASON Honda CRF 250 12 Laps DNF Harrison FINLAY-SMITH Yamaha YZF 250 14 Laps DNF Ben NOVAK Honda CRF 250 14 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Two

Pirelli MX2 Red Plate holder Wilson Todd took the Holeshot in the second and final MX2 bout of the day with Crawford close in tow. Todd proved too strong though, opening up a 5-second lead over the opening laps.

Yamaha mounted Jayce Cosford continued his return to form running in 3rd position early on and Levi Rogers was showing great speed in 4th.

As the laps progressed, Dobson passed Rogers for 4th whilst the top 3 positions were solid all the way to the chequered flag. Todd taking his second victory of the day and the overall Round win.

Crawford took 2nd in the Moto, mounting a late race charge to Todd which saw him close in to a couple of bike lengths at the finish.

Cosford posted his first podium of the season in 3rd. Dobson and Rogers finished 4th and 5th respectively.

With another overall victory, Todd marches closer and closer to clinching the 2022 Pirelli MX2 Championship crown.

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 250 26m59.731 2 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM SXF 250 +1.213 3 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +7.575 4 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 +15.472 5 Levi ROGERS Yamaha YZF 250 +20.473 6 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 +29.232 7 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha YZF 250 +38.210 8 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 +40.505 9 Noah FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +40.646 10 Hugh McKAY Yamaha YZF 250 +43.450 11 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki KX 250 +45.333 12 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 +1m16.680 13 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +1m37.826 14 Ben NOVAK Honda CRF 250 +1m52.404 15 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 16 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 17 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 18 Tomas RAVENHORS KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 19 Caleb GOULLET GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 20 James BESTON Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 21 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 22 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 23 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 24 Braeden KREBS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 25 Curtis KING KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 26 Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki KX 250 1 Lap 27 Cody CHEERS Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 28 Aaron MASON Honda CRF 250 2 Laps 29 Nicholas KEFFORD Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 30 Riley PITMAN KTM SXF 250 2 Laps DNF Shane MASON Honda CRF 250 6 Laps DNF Harrison FINLAY-SMITH Yamaha YZF 250 10 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 25 25 50 2 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 18 22 40 3 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 20 15 35 4 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 22 13 35 5 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 16 18 34 6 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 7 20 27 7 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 15 12 27 8 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 9 16 25 9 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 11 14 25 10 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 14 11 25 11 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 13 10 23 12 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 12 9 21 13 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 10 8 18 14 Charli CANNON Yamaha 8 6 14 15 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 6 3 9 16 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 3 5 8 17 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 4 4 8 18 Ben NOVAK Honda 7 7 19 Caleb GOULLET GasGas 5 2 7 20 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha 2 2 21 James BESTON Yamaha 1 1 22 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 293 2 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 195 3 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 182 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 174 5 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 163 6 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 160 7 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 132 8 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 126 9 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 119 10 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 117 11 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 107 12 Liam ANDREWS Honda 105 13 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 98 14 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 96 15 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 80 16 Blake FOX GasGas 80 17 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 62 18 Chandler BURNS Honda 58 19 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 20 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 40 21 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 29 22 Ben NOVAK Honda 26 23 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 24 24 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 22 25 Tye JONES Husqvarna 20 26 John BOVA KTM 16 27 Charli CANNON Yamaha 14 28 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 13 29 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 11 30 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 8 31 Connor TIERNEY Honda 8 32 Caleb GOULLET GasGas 7 33 Korey MCMAHON GasGas 7 34 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna 4 35 Dylan MARCHAND Honda 3 36 James BESTON Yamaha 2 37 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha 2 38 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas 2 39 Jai WALKER KTM 1 40 George KNIGHT Honda 1

Maxxis MX3

Jack Mather claimed the opening Holeshot and set his sights on clearing the track early in the race. KTM’s Connor Towill latched onto the back of Mather though and in an impressive display of speed, took the lead 5-minutes into the Moto in a pass around the outside of Mather.

KTM’s Ryan Alexanderson was on a mission, starting from outside the top 5 and systematically picking off each rider on his way to the front. With 5 minutes to go, Alexanderson made the move stick on Connor Towill to take the lead and then stretched his authority to take the win.

Towill 2nd with Byron Dennis on the podium after Mather crashed out of 3rd with only minutes remaining.

Maxxis MX3 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM SXF 250 22m00.632 2 Connor TOWILL KTM SXF 250 +10.085 3 Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 +22.442 4 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 +31.886 5 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 +33.555 6 Liam OWENS Husqvarna FC 250 +34.866 7 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna FC 250 +41.998 8 Thynan KEAN Honda CRF 250 +46.345 9 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas MC 250 +49.413 10 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda CRF 250 +53.834 11 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha YZF 250 +1m03.413 12 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha YZF 250 +1m06.440 13 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 +1m07.974 14 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna FC 250 +1m19.323 15 Rian KING KTM SXF 250 +1m34.157 16 Hunter COLLINS KTM SXF 250 +1m37.809 17 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki KX 250 +1m45.461 18 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 +1m46.643 19 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 20 Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 21 Kai BONNING Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 22 Oliver PATERNO Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 23 Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 24 Frederick TAYLOR KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 25 Taylah McCUTCHEON Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 26 Zac O’LOAN KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 27 Damon ERBACHER Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 28 Angus PEARCE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 29 Connar ADAMS KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 30 Memphis TREVENA KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 31 Aiden BLOOM KTM SXF 250 2 Laps DNF Jake CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps DNF Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 7 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two

Moto 2 saw a repeat opening sequence with Mather taking the Holeshot from Connor Towill, however Towill wasted no time in mounting another attack on Mather, scrubbing past to the lead only 3 turns into the race.

As Towill stretched a 3-second lead by the halfway mark, Husqvarna’s Brock Flynn moved past Mather and up into 2nd and kept Towill honest, eventually closing the gap to just a single second as the laps progressed.

Honda duo Cambell Williams and Ty Kean formed an epic battle for 4th position before Kean collected Williams in a slow turn mistake, handing 4th to Alexanderson.

With 5-minutes to go, Towill made a mistake which handed the lead to Flynn, whilst also bunching up the field at the front.

Ultimately Alexanderson was too strong and made it a double.

Flynn scored a solid 2nd position as Towill went down trying to make the pass for 2nd on the final lap. Mather claimed 3rd place, which gave him 2nd overall on the day.

Red Plate holder Kayden Minear posted a consistent day but away from his recent podium speed, posting 5-4 Moto scores, giving him 4th overall and keeping the Red Plate as he leaves Coffs Harbour.

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM SXF 250 23m31.296 2 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna FC 250 +7.886 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 +19.206 4 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 +30.017 5 Thynan KEAN Honda CRF 250 +40.511 6 Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 +41.776 7 Liam OWENS Husqvarna FC 250 +42.178 8 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda CRF 250 +45.185 9 Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 +45.633 10 Connor TOWILL KTM SXF 250 +48.227 11 Jake CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 +57.520 12 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha YZF 250 +57.675 13 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha YZF 250 +58.861 14 Rian KING KTM SXF 250 +1m08.304 15 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna FC 250 +1m12.319 16 Angus PEARCE Yamaha YZF 250 +1m27.121 17 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 +1m28.138 18 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas MC 250 +1m37.776 19 Hunter COLLINS KTM SXF 250 +1m38.062 20 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki KX 250 +1m53.119 21 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 22 Kai BONNING Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 23 Frederick TAYLOR KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 24 Zac O’LOAN KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 25 Oliver PATERNO Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 26 Damon ERBACHER Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 27 Taylah McCUTCHEON Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 28 Connar ADAMS KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 29 Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 30 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 31 Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 32 Memphis TREVENA KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 33 Aiden BLOOM KTM SXF 250 2 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 25 25 50 2 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 18 20 38 3 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 14 22 36 4 Byron DENNIS GasGas 20 15 35 5 Kayden MINEAR KTM 16 18 34 6 Connor TOWILL KTM 22 11 33 7 Thynan KEAN Honda 13 16 29 8 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 15 14 29 9 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 11 13 24 10 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 10 9 19 11 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 9 8 17 12 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 12 3 15 13 Rian KING KTM 6 7 13 14 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 7 6 13 15 Jet ALSOP KTM 12 12 16 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 8 4 12 17 Jake CANNON Yamaha 10 10 18 Hunter COLLINS KTM 5 2 7 19 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 5 5 20 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 4 1 5 21 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 3 3 22 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna 2 2 23 Jake RUMENS Yamaha 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Kayden MINEAR KTM 230 2 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 211 3 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 195 4 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 192 5 Thynan KEAN Honda 184 6 Byron DENNIS GasGas 175 7 Connor TOWILL KTM 155 8 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 153 9 Jet ALSOP KTM 140 10 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 108 11 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 95 12 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 84 13 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 78 14 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 72 15 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 72 16 Kobe DREW Yamaha 61 17 Jake CANNON Yamaha 59 18 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 53 19 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 46 20 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 45 21 Hunter COLLINS KTM 38 22 Hixson McINNES Honda 33 23 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 29 24 Deegan MANCINELLI Honda 24 25 Liam JACKSON Yamaha 19 26 Rian KING KTM 18 27 Deacon PAICE KTM 17 28 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 15 29 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 13 30 Finley MANSON KTM 9 31 Thomas LAMBERT KTM 5 32 Kobi WOLFF Husqvarna 5 33 Brodie PETSCHAUER Honda 4 34 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna 2 35 Noah MORGAN Yamaha 2 36 Sonny PELLICANO Honda 2 37 Koby TATE Yamaha 2 38 Rory FAIRBROTHER KTM 2 39 Jake RUMENS Yamaha 1 40 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 1 41 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 1 42 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda 1 43 Jordan MINEAR KTM 1

Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup

The nostalgia and two-strokes of yesteryear were on display to the delight of race fans at Coffs Harbour.

In the opening moto it was Brenton Inglis on the Yamaha YZ250 from the early 90’s who briefly battled Paul Grant before checking out for the win.

Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto One Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Brenton INGLIS PRE95 Yamaha YZ 250 12m52.486 2 Paul GRANT PRE95 Honda CR 500 +9.283 3 Robert BYRNES PRE95 Honda CR 480 +35.732 4 Alex MIDDLETON PRE95 Honda CRF 125 +1m10.953 5 David MIDDLETON PRE95 Honda CR 250 +1m38.736 6 Matthew YOUNG PRE95 Honda 125 +1m58.915 7 Samahdi COX PRE95 Suzuki RM 125 1 Lap 8 Adam NOTLEY PRE95 Kawasaki KX 250 1 Lap 9 Samuel HARDMAN EVO Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 10 Daniel GREEN PRE95 Honda CR 125 1 Lap 11 Steven SWEENEY EVO Honda CR 250 2 Laps

Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto Two

A change of fortune in Moto 2 saw Inglis crash whilst leading the field into the first turn, taking a big impact and a DNF. Grant went on to dominate Moto 2 on his way to the chequered flag.

Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto Two Results

Pos Name Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Paul GRANT PRE95 Honda CR 500 13m25.323 2 Matthew YOUNG PRE95 Honda 125 +31.757 3 Alex MIDDLETON PRE95 Honda CRF 125 +33.614 4 Robert BYRNES PRE95 Honda CR 480 +58.157 5 David MIDDLETON PRE95 Honda CR 250 1m46.839 6 Daniel GREEN PRE95 Honda CR 125 1 Lap 7 Adam NOTLEY PRE95 Kawasaki KX 250 1 Lap 8 Samahdi COX PRE95 Suzuki RM 125 1 Lap 9 Steven SWEENEY EVO Honda CR 250 1 Lap

Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto Three

In the final Moto, Grant and Inglis battled early with Inglis eventually falling from contention, giving Grant his 2nd Moto victory of the day and the overall win.

Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto Three Results

Pos Name Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Paul GRAN PRE95 Honda CR 500 13m56.197 2 Robert BYRNES PRE95 Honda CR 480 +3.141 3 Alex MIDDLETON PRE95 Honda CRF 125 +26.951 4 Matthew YOUNG PRE95 Honda 125 +42.581 5 David MIDDLETON PRE95 Honda CR 250 1m55.551 6 Daniel GREEN PRE95 Honda CR 125 1 Lap 7 Samahdi COX PRE95 Suzuki RM 125 1 Lap 8 Adam NOTLEY PRE95 Kawasaki KX 250 1 Lap 9 Samuel HARDMAN EVO Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 10 Steven SWEENEY EVO Honda CR 250 1 Lap DNF Brenton INGLIS PRE95 Yamaha YZ 250 4 Laps

Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Paul GRANT Honda 22 25 47 2 Alex MIDDLETON Honda 18 20 38 3 Robert BYRNES Honda 20 18 38 4 Matthew YOUNG Honda 15 22 37 5 David MIDDLETON Honda 16 16 32 6 Daniel GREEN Honda 12 15 27 7 Adam NOTLEY Kawasaki 13 14 27 8 Samahdi COX Suzuki 14 13 27 9 Brenton INGLIS Yamaha 25 25

Classic Evo Cup Round / Total Points

Pos RIder Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Steven SWEENEY Honda 22 25 47 2 Samuel HARDMAN Yamaha 25 25

