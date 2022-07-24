2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Six – Coffs Harbour, NSW
Images by RbMotoLens
The official ‘Retro Round’ 6 of the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores did not disappoint, as a technical and challenging Coffs Harbour race track gave riders and fans epic battles and on-track action all day long.
With mid week rain clearing to a beautiful day, riders had to navigate a rutted race track that kept them on their toes.
Thor MX1 Race One
The opening THOR MX1 Moto showcased the battle many have been anticipating with a trademark Holeshot from the #111, HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris. Red Plate holder Aaron Tanti on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Yamaha was close in 2nd place from lap 1. From there it was go time, as the duo banged bars around the technical but fast Coffs Harbour track.
Behind the lead duo, Matt Moss on the BBR Yamaha 102 Motorsports crashed on lap 1 in 5th position and be clipped by another rider, ending the Moto for the fastest qualifier from this morning’s AMX Superstores Pole Shootout.
At the 5-minute mark Tanti pulled the trigger and passed Ferris for the lead. Brett Metcalfe on the GO 24 KTM then passed Todd Waters for 3rd position.
As the middle laps of the Moto ticked off, Ferris began to close back in on Tanti and with 2 laps to go made an aggressive pass to retake the lead. From here, things began to unravel for Tanti, the championship leader going down with 1 lap to go. As Tanti remounted, Metcalfe passed him for 2nd position.
KTM’s Kirk Gibbs had put in a monumental charge, going from 7th position on lap 1 to pass riders left, right and centre before taking Tanti for second on the final lap.
At the chequered flag it was Ferris in front to take the win, with Gibbs and Metcalfe rounding out the podium ahead of Aaron Tanti and Todd Waters.
Thor MX1 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|27m38.826
|2
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM SXF 450
|+9.895
|3
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM SXF 450
|+11.224
|4
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+11.882
|5
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+12.174
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas MC 450
|+32.824
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+46.864
|8
|Joel EVANS
|Honda CRF 450
|+53.619
|9
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m24.944
|10
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m25.786
|11
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM SXF 450
|+1m26.245
|12
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m30.862
|13
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|14
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|15
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|16
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|17
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|18
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|19
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|20
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|21
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|22
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|23
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda CRF 450
|+2 Laps
|24
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+2 Laps
|25
|Jordan ROSE
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+2 Laps
|26
|Bryson CHERRETT
|KTM SXF 450
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+14 Laps
Thor MX1 Race Two
A frantic first lap heralded the second and final MX1 moto of the day and it was moto one victor Dean Ferris with the Holeshot ahead of Aaron Tanti.
Ferris and Tanti battled throughout the opening lap before a mistake by the Honda man gave Tanti the room he needed to make a pass stick.
Todd Waters, Kirk Gibbs and Empire Kawasaki’s Jayden Rykers battled furiously over 3rd position in the opening laps.
With a rapidly deteriorating race track, both Tanti and Ferris took several laps to find their flow and establish a race pace before the second half of the race saw things step up a notch.
Ferris began to inch up on Tanti as the race progressed and then pulled the trigger with 8 minutes to go with an aggressive inside line cutting off Tanti’s run in the ruts to the next corner.
Behind the leaders, Kirk Gibbs established 3rd position early and laid down consistent laps to solidify another podium finish.
GAS GAS Australia’s Hayden Mellross put on an inspired ride to charge through to 4th late in the Moto after battling with Todd Waters.
Dean Ferris took the chequered flag to make for a 1-1 day for the overall victory.
Third place for Kirk Gibbs was good enough to secure him second place for the round while Tanti’s second place in the final moto promoted him into third overall and the CDR Yamaha rider retains the red plate.
Thor MX1 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|28m26.925
|2
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+4.130
|3
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM SXF 450
|+22.019
|4
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas MC 450
|+24.049
|5
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+25.940
|6
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+31.790
|7
|Brett METCALFE (
|KTM SXF 450
|+48.992
|8
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m28.536
|9
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m38.763
|10
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|11
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|13
|Joel EVANS
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|14
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|15
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|16
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|17
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki KX 450
|1 Lap
|18
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|19
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|20
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|1 Lap
|21
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|22
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda CRF 450
|2 Laps
|23
|Jordan ROSE
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2 Laps
|24
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki KX 450
|2 Laps
|25
|Bryson CHERRETT
|KTM SXF 450
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|10 Laps
Thor MX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|22
|20
|42
|3
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|18
|22
|40
|4
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|20
|14
|34
|5
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|15
|18
|33
|6
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|16
|16
|32
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|14
|15
|29
|8
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|12
|12
|24
|9
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|9
|13
|22
|10
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM
|10
|11
|21
|11
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|13
|8
|21
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|11
|9
|20
|13
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|6
|10
|16
|14
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|7
|7
|14
|15
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|5
|6
|11
|16
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|3
|5
|8
|17
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|4
|4
|8
|18
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|8
|8
|19
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|2
|3
|5
|20
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|1
|1
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|254
|2
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|225
|3
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|220
|4
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|220
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|187
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|171
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|147
|8
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|135
|9
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|121
|10
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|121
|11
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|85
|12
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|85
|13
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|81
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|76
|15
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|57
|16
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|17
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|41
|18
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|35
|19
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|34
|20
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|34
|21
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|29
|22
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda
|26
|23
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|25
|24
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|24
|25
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|23
|26
|Caleb WARD
|Honda
|22
|27
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM
|21
|28
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|21
|29
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|15
|30
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|12
|31
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM
|9
|32
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha
|8
|33
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM
|7
|34
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|7
|35
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|7
|36
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas
|5
|37
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|3
|38
|Beau DARGEL
|KTM
|3
|39
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki
|2
|40
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|2
|41
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Honda
|2
Pirelli MX2
Riders were presented with a race track giving more lines, options and passing opportunities than they did for the first qualifying session when the gate dropped for the opening moto of the day for the Pirelli MX2 combatants.
Rhys Budd made his intentions clear early on, taking the Holeshot and establishing strong track position with a several bike length lead at the conclusion of the first lap.
Kaleb Barham took his momentum from Maitland into Coffs, running in 2nd place before droping to 3rd for half the race before a small mistake saw him pushed out of the top 5 late in the race.
Wilson Todd took a few laps to figure out the track before once again putting on a clinic of speed and precision, passing Budd for the lead on lap 4 and never looking back.
As Todd gapped the field, an incredible battle took shape between several contenders for the podium placings with KTM’s Nathan Crawford, Yamaha’s duo of Jesse Dobson and Bailey Malkiewicz and Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama.
Crawford was the first to fall from the top 3 and Barham quickly followed suit a lap later. Malkiewicz later fell from contention in this same cluster of laps as the technical Coffs Harbour track claimed more victims.
Todd eventually cruised to victory. Budd in 2nd, Yokoyama in 3rd, with Crawford rebounding to 4th after his fall on his first gate drop since returning from pre season injury. Dobson rounded out the top five.
Pirelli MX2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 250
|27m00.912
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+6.978
|3
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+12.681
|4
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM SXF 250
|+14.859
|5
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+36.993
|6
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+45.811
|7
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+48.520
|8
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+49.382
|9
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+56.950
|10
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m28.949
|11
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+1m42.667
|12
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m45.100
|13
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m47.076
|14
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m49.526
|15
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|16
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|17
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|18
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|19
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|20
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|21
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Dylan MARCHAND
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|James BESTON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|24
|Riley PITMAN
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|25
|Harrison FOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|2 Laps
|26
|Cody CHEERS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|27
|Nicholas KEFFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|28
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|29
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2 Laps
|30
|Curtis KING
|KTM SXF 250
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Shane MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|14 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Race Two
Pirelli MX2 Red Plate holder Wilson Todd took the Holeshot in the second and final MX2 bout of the day with Crawford close in tow. Todd proved too strong though, opening up a 5-second lead over the opening laps.
Yamaha mounted Jayce Cosford continued his return to form running in 3rd position early on and Levi Rogers was showing great speed in 4th.
As the laps progressed, Dobson passed Rogers for 4th whilst the top 3 positions were solid all the way to the chequered flag. Todd taking his second victory of the day and the overall Round win.
Crawford took 2nd in the Moto, mounting a late race charge to Todd which saw him close in to a couple of bike lengths at the finish.
Cosford posted his first podium of the season in 3rd. Dobson and Rogers finished 4th and 5th respectively.
With another overall victory, Todd marches closer and closer to clinching the 2022 Pirelli MX2 Championship crown.
Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 250
|26m59.731
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM SXF 250
|+1.213
|3
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+7.575
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+15.472
|5
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+20.473
|6
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+29.232
|7
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+38.210
|8
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+40.505
|9
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+40.646
|10
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+43.450
|11
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+45.333
|12
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m16.680
|13
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+1m37.826
|14
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m52.404
|15
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|16
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|17
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|18
|Tomas RAVENHORS
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|19
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|20
|James BESTON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|21
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|24
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|25
|Curtis KING
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|26
|Harrison FOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1 Lap
|27
|Cody CHEERS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|28
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|29
|Nicholas KEFFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|30
|Riley PITMAN
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Shane MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|10 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|18
|22
|40
|3
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|20
|15
|35
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|22
|13
|35
|5
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|16
|18
|34
|6
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|7
|20
|27
|7
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|15
|12
|27
|8
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|9
|16
|25
|9
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|11
|14
|25
|10
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|14
|11
|25
|11
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|13
|10
|23
|12
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|12
|9
|21
|13
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|10
|8
|18
|14
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|8
|6
|14
|15
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|6
|3
|9
|16
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|3
|5
|8
|17
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|4
|4
|8
|18
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|7
|7
|19
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas
|5
|2
|7
|20
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|21
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|22
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|293
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|195
|3
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|182
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|174
|5
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|163
|6
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|160
|7
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|132
|8
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|126
|9
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|119
|10
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|117
|11
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|107
|12
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|105
|13
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|98
|14
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|96
|15
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|80
|16
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|80
|17
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|62
|18
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|58
|19
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|20
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|40
|21
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|29
|22
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|26
|23
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|24
|24
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|22
|25
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna
|20
|26
|John BOVA
|KTM
|16
|27
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|14
|28
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|13
|29
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|11
|30
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|8
|31
|Connor TIERNEY
|Honda
|8
|32
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas
|7
|33
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|7
|34
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna
|4
|35
|Dylan MARCHAND
|Honda
|3
|36
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|2
|37
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha
|2
|38
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas
|2
|39
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|1
|40
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|1
Maxxis MX3
Jack Mather claimed the opening Holeshot and set his sights on clearing the track early in the race. KTM’s Connor Towill latched onto the back of Mather though and in an impressive display of speed, took the lead 5-minutes into the Moto in a pass around the outside of Mather.
KTM’s Ryan Alexanderson was on a mission, starting from outside the top 5 and systematically picking off each rider on his way to the front. With 5 minutes to go, Alexanderson made the move stick on Connor Towill to take the lead and then stretched his authority to take the win.
Towill 2nd with Byron Dennis on the podium after Mather crashed out of 3rd with only minutes remaining.
Maxxis MX3 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|22m00.632
|2
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+10.085
|3
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas MC 250
|+22.442
|4
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+31.886
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|+33.555
|6
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+34.866
|7
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+41.998
|8
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+46.345
|9
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas MC 250
|+49.413
|10
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|+53.834
|11
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m03.413
|12
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m06.440
|13
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m07.974
|14
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m19.323
|15
|Rian KING
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m34.157
|16
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m37.809
|17
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1m45.461
|18
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m46.643
|19
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|20
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|21
|Kai BONNING
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Oliver PATERNO
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|Jack BYRNE
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|24
|Frederick TAYLOR
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|25
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|26
|Zac O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|27
|Damon ERBACHER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|28
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|29
|Connar ADAMS
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|30
|Memphis TREVENA
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|31
|Aiden BLOOM
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM SXF 250
|7 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Moto Two
Moto 2 saw a repeat opening sequence with Mather taking the Holeshot from Connor Towill, however Towill wasted no time in mounting another attack on Mather, scrubbing past to the lead only 3 turns into the race.
As Towill stretched a 3-second lead by the halfway mark, Husqvarna’s Brock Flynn moved past Mather and up into 2nd and kept Towill honest, eventually closing the gap to just a single second as the laps progressed.
Honda duo Cambell Williams and Ty Kean formed an epic battle for 4th position before Kean collected Williams in a slow turn mistake, handing 4th to Alexanderson.
With 5-minutes to go, Towill made a mistake which handed the lead to Flynn, whilst also bunching up the field at the front.
Ultimately Alexanderson was too strong and made it a double.
Flynn scored a solid 2nd position as Towill went down trying to make the pass for 2nd on the final lap. Mather claimed 3rd place, which gave him 2nd overall on the day.
Red Plate holder Kayden Minear posted a consistent day but away from his recent podium speed, posting 5-4 Moto scores, giving him 4th overall and keeping the Red Plate as he leaves Coffs Harbour.
Maxxis MX3 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|23m31.296
|2
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+7.886
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+19.206
|4
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|+30.017
|5
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+40.511
|6
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas MC 250
|+41.776
|7
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+42.178
|8
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|+45.185
|9
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM SXF 250
|+45.633
|10
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+48.227
|11
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+57.520
|12
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+57.675
|13
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+58.861
|14
|Rian KING
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m08.304
|15
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m12.319
|16
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m27.121
|17
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m28.138
|18
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas MC 250
|+1m37.776
|19
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m38.062
|20
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1m53.119
|21
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Kai BONNING
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|Frederick TAYLOR
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|24
|Zac O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|25
|Oliver PATERNO
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|26
|Damon ERBACHER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|27
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|28
|Connar ADAMS
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|29
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|30
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|31
|Jack BYRNE
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|32
|Memphis TREVENA
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|33
|Aiden BLOOM
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|18
|20
|38
|3
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|14
|22
|36
|4
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|20
|15
|35
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|16
|18
|34
|6
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|22
|11
|33
|7
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|13
|16
|29
|8
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|15
|14
|29
|9
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|11
|13
|24
|10
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|10
|9
|19
|11
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|9
|8
|17
|12
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|12
|3
|15
|13
|Rian KING
|KTM
|6
|7
|13
|14
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|7
|6
|13
|15
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|12
|12
|16
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|8
|4
|12
|17
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|10
|10
|18
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|5
|2
|7
|19
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|20
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|4
|1
|5
|21
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|3
|3
|22
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna
|2
|2
|23
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|230
|2
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|211
|3
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|195
|4
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|192
|5
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|184
|6
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|175
|7
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|155
|8
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|153
|9
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|140
|10
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|108
|11
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|95
|12
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|84
|13
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|78
|14
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|72
|15
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|72
|16
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|61
|17
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|59
|18
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|53
|19
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|46
|20
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|45
|21
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|38
|22
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|33
|23
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|29
|24
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|Honda
|24
|25
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|19
|26
|Rian KING
|KTM
|18
|27
|Deacon PAICE
|KTM
|17
|28
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|15
|29
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|13
|30
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|9
|31
|Thomas LAMBERT
|KTM
|5
|32
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|5
|33
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Honda
|4
|34
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna
|2
|35
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha
|2
|36
|Sonny PELLICANO
|Honda
|2
|37
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|2
|38
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|2
|39
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha
|1
|40
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|1
|41
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|1
|42
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda
|1
|43
|Jordan MINEAR
|KTM
|1
Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup
The nostalgia and two-strokes of yesteryear were on display to the delight of race fans at Coffs Harbour.
In the opening moto it was Brenton Inglis on the Yamaha YZ250 from the early 90’s who briefly battled Paul Grant before checking out for the win.
Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Brenton INGLIS
|PRE95
|Yamaha YZ 250
|12m52.486
|2
|Paul GRANT
|PRE95
|Honda CR 500
|+9.283
|3
|Robert BYRNES
|PRE95
|Honda CR 480
|+35.732
|4
|Alex MIDDLETON
|PRE95
|Honda CRF 125
|+1m10.953
|5
|David MIDDLETON
|PRE95
|Honda CR 250
|+1m38.736
|6
|Matthew YOUNG
|PRE95
|Honda 125
|+1m58.915
|7
|Samahdi COX
|PRE95
|Suzuki RM 125
|1 Lap
|8
|Adam NOTLEY
|PRE95
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1 Lap
|9
|Samuel HARDMAN
|EVO
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|10
|Daniel GREEN
|PRE95
|Honda CR 125
|1 Lap
|11
|Steven SWEENEY
|EVO
|Honda CR 250
|2 Laps
Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto Two
A change of fortune in Moto 2 saw Inglis crash whilst leading the field into the first turn, taking a big impact and a DNF. Grant went on to dominate Moto 2 on his way to the chequered flag.
Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Paul GRANT
|PRE95
|Honda CR 500
|13m25.323
|2
|Matthew YOUNG
|PRE95
|Honda 125
|+31.757
|3
|Alex MIDDLETON
|PRE95
|Honda CRF 125
|+33.614
|4
|Robert BYRNES
|PRE95
|Honda CR 480
|+58.157
|5
|David MIDDLETON
|PRE95
|Honda CR 250
|1m46.839
|6
|Daniel GREEN
|PRE95
|Honda CR 125
|1 Lap
|7
|Adam NOTLEY
|PRE95
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1 Lap
|8
|Samahdi COX
|PRE95
|Suzuki RM 125
|1 Lap
|9
|Steven SWEENEY
|EVO
|Honda CR 250
|1 Lap
Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto Three
In the final Moto, Grant and Inglis battled early with Inglis eventually falling from contention, giving Grant his 2nd Moto victory of the day and the overall win.
Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Moto Three Results
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Paul GRAN
|PRE95
|Honda CR 500
|13m56.197
|2
|Robert BYRNES
|PRE95
|Honda CR 480
|+3.141
|3
|Alex MIDDLETON
|PRE95
|Honda CRF 125
|+26.951
|4
|Matthew YOUNG
|PRE95
|Honda 125
|+42.581
|5
|David MIDDLETON
|PRE95
|Honda CR 250
|1m55.551
|6
|Daniel GREEN
|PRE95
|Honda CR 125
|1 Lap
|7
|Samahdi COX
|PRE95
|Suzuki RM 125
|1 Lap
|8
|Adam NOTLEY
|PRE95
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1 Lap
|9
|Samuel HARDMAN
|EVO
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|10
|Steven SWEENEY
|EVO
|Honda CR 250
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Brenton INGLIS
|PRE95
|Yamaha YZ 250
|4 Laps
Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Paul GRANT
|Honda
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Alex MIDDLETON
|Honda
|18
|20
|38
|3
|Robert BYRNES
|Honda
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Matthew YOUNG
|Honda
|15
|22
|37
|5
|David MIDDLETON
|Honda
|16
|16
|32
|6
|Daniel GREEN
|Honda
|12
|15
|27
|7
|Adam NOTLEY
|Kawasaki
|13
|14
|27
|8
|Samahdi COX
|Suzuki
|14
|13
|27
|9
|Brenton INGLIS
|Yamaha
|25
|25
Classic Evo Cup Round / Total Points
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Steven SWEENEY
|Honda
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Samuel HARDMAN
|Yamaha
|25
|25
2021 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar
March 27 – Wonthaggi, VIC April 10 – Mackay, QLD May 1 – Wodonga, VIC May 29 – Gillman, SA June 26 – Maitland, NSW July 24 – Coffs Harbour, NSW
- August 14 – QLD Moto Park, QLD
- August 20-21 – Coolum, QLD