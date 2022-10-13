MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island

Phillip Island Friday MotoGP FP1 Report

The track had dried out pretty well ahead of the opening MotoGP practice session this morning at Phillip Island.

Marc Marquez was spectacular as usual, particularly through turn three, and immediately fast out of the box. Marquez was also the first man to dip in the 1m30s, a 1m30.897 in the cool conditions quite early in the session, and that on a track still far from its best due to significant rain yesterday.

Late in the session Marquez also debuted a new rear aero package on the RC213V. Not only the obvious changes to the tail, but also the front wings are different, and also the scoops/gills on the main side fairing.

A new top speed record was set here this morning thanks to a decent tail-wind blowing down the main straight. Marc Marquez topping that chart at 349.5 km/h. A speed that Enea Bastianini also matched later in the session. Marquez set his fastest speed while running the earlier aero package.

With four-minutes remaining in the session Jack Miller went out on fresh rubber to go top of the time-sheets with a 1m30.561 to start the weekend in the fashion he hopes to continue throughout the weekend.

Alex Rins and Johann Zarco then followed suit to push Marquez down to fourth place. Miller was still on top, but went quicker again on his penultimate lap of the session, a 1m30.459.

There were then red sectors everywhere as the MotoGP riders let it all hang out to set a fast time just in case we have a wet afternoon and/or Saturday morning.

Miller failed to improve on his final lap, Alex Marquez certainly did though. The LCR Honda went up to P2 before Johann Zarco then crossed the stripe to push Miller down to P2 and Alex Marquez down to P3. And that is how it ended.

World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo did more laps than anyone in the session but did not put fresh rubber in for a fast late lap, and nor did Marc Marquez for that matter.

While the earlier Moto3 session and MotoGP sessions were relatively incident free, the opening minutes of the Moto2 session were carnage. Moto2 hit the track after the MotoGP session, and plenty of Moto2 riders immediately started hitting the track with their bodies… With riders falling over the place officials put out the red flag to investigate. A harsh wind down near Siberia getting the blame early on combined with zero front end feel. The crashes looked quite bizarre. After a short delay Moto2 riders hit the track again and got back up and running, with less carnage…

2022 Phillip Island MotoGP Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 349.5 2 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 349.5 3 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 348.4 4 Jack MILLER DUCATI 348.4 5 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 348.4 6 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA 348.4 7 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 347.3 8 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 347.3 9 Alex RINS SUZUKI 347.3 10 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA 347.3 11 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 347.3 12 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 346.1 13 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 345.0 14 Joan MIR SUZUKI 345.0 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 345.0 16 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA 342.9 17 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 341.8 18 Brad BINDER KTM 341.8 19 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HONDA 341.8 20 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 341.8 21 Luca MARINI DUCATI 339.6 22 Remy GARDNER KTM 339.6 23 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 337.5 24 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 336.5

2022 Phillip Island MotoGP FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 1m30.368 347.3 2 Jack MILLER DUCATI +0.091 348.4 3 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +0.034 348.4 4 Alex RINS SUZUKI +0.018 347.3 5 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.176 348.4 6 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +0.103 349.5 7 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +0.107 349.5 8 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.180 348.4 9 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.010 345.0 10 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.079 347.3 11 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +0.028 347.3 12 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.001 341.8 13 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.224 346.1 14 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.017 347.3 15 Joan MIR SUZUKI +0.095 345.0 16 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA +0.169 336.5 17 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +0.168 342.9 18 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +0.082 341.8 19 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +0.228 345.0 20 Remy GARDNER KTM +0.029 339.6 21 Brad BINDER KTM +0.359 341.8 22 Luca MARINI DUCATI +0.265 339.6 23 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +0.116 337.5 24 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HONDA +1.490 341.8

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 217 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 199 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 180 5 MILLER Jack AUS 179 6 BINDER Brad RSA 154 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 151 8 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 131 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 127 10 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 11 RINS Alex SPA 112 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 84 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 49 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 31 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 9 24 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 9 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 3 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 30 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0 31 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule

Friday Time Class Session 0755 Superbikes FP 0900 Moto3 FP1 0955 MotoGP FP1 1055 Moto2 FP1 1150 OJC FP 1220 Superbikes Q 1315 Moto3 FP2 1410 MotoGP FP2 1510 Moto2 FP2 1605 OJC Q 1640 Superbikes R1 1710 OJC R1 Saturday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 FP3 0955 MotoGP FP3 1055 Moto2 FP3 1145 OJC R2 1235 Moto3 Q1 1300 Moto3 Q2 1330 MotoGP FP4 1410 MotoGP Q1 1435 MotoGP Q2 1510 Moto2 Q1 1535 Moto2 Q2 1605 Superbikes R2 1645 OJC R3 1740 Superbikes R3 Sunday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 WUP 0920 Moto2 WUP 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1220 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

