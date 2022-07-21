2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Six – Coffs Harbour, NSW

Celebrating the history of motocross at the sixth round of the Australian Motocross Championship, Factory Honda will showcase different eras of racing from throughout the world.

Dean Ferris will run graphics that are inspired by Ezra Lusk, who rode for Honda through 1998 to 2000 and finished as high as second overall in the supercross standings. “This is super cool,” said Ferris. “Ezra took racing seriously and was not necessarily the flashiest rider, but his technique and race craft made him one of the most dangerous riders on the track and capable of winning any race that he lined up for.“

Wilson Todd, the championship leader in the MX2 division, will run graphics that pay tribute to Jeremy McGrath. The team feel that it is a fitting tribute, seeing as Todd has won every round of competition thus far. McGrath dominated supercross aboard his Honda. Known as ‘The King’ by most, he won more races than anyone in the history of the sport. “Jeremy was the king and changed the way that people viewed the sport. His technique changed the way that people raced their bikes – he made the sport more mainstream. I am pumped with the way that my bike looks,” commented Todd.

The MX3 rider on the team, Cambell Williams, will ride with graphics inspired by the first year that team owner Yarrive Konsky spent with Honda. In their first year with Honda, they finished second in the premier supercross class with Troy Dorron and second in the 125cc outdoor championship. “I know this means a lot to Yarrive and the team. I still cannot believe that I am getting the opportunity to ride for the factory team. The last round was challenging and I hope that we can turn things around this weekend,” stated Williams.

Kyle Webster has just returned to riding and is busy rebuilding race fitness, so his bike will be on display with graphics inspired by the fifty-year special edition CRF450R that was designed to celebrate Honda’s fifty years in motocross. “This is my sixth year with Honda and I have a long-term agreement in place with them for my future,” explained Webster. “To represent their fifty years in racing is an honour and I look forward to racing again shortly. We have our sights set on Coolum, the final round of the championship.”

The racing director at Factory Honda Australia, Yarrive Konsky, is proud to be involved with Honda and a part of their racing history. Konsky is equally appreciative of everyone’s efforts and is looking forward to racing again this weekend in round six of the Pro MX Championship at Coffs Harbour.

“Honda’s global success has inspired and ignited competition. Honda is the only manufacturer that has won in Formula 1, IndyCar, MotoGP, WSBK, Isle of Man, motocross and supercross. To be associated with them is very special and to be able to represent them throughout the world is an honour. We will pay homage to Honda teams throughout the world and to Honda for their fifty years in motocross this weekend,” exclaimed Konsky.

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 214 2 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 188 3 Brett METCALFE KTM 186 4 Dean FERRIS Honda 175 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 145 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 138 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 118 8 Joel EVANS Honda 114 9 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 101 10 Joben BALDWIN Honda 97 11 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 85 12 Matt MOSS KTM 81 13 Dylan WOOD KTM 77 14 Zachary WATSON Honda 54 15 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 16 Lochie LATIMER KTM 43 17 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 29 18 Cory WATTS Honda 27 19 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 26 20 Levi McMANUS Honda 26 21 Siegah WARD Honda 25 22 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 25 23 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 23 24 Caleb WARD Honda 22 25 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 26 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 20 27 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 19 28 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 29 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 30 Jesse BISHOP KTM 9 31 Jake COBBIN Yamaha 8 32 Brock NINNESS KTM 7 33 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 7 34 Liam ATKINSON KTM 7 35 Cody SCHAT GasGas 5 36 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 37 Troy MORA Kawasaki 2 38 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 2 39 Riley STEPHENS Honda 2 40 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda 2

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 243 2 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 160 3 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 149 4 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 148 5 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 133 6 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 132 7 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 128 8 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 119 9 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 117 10 Liam ANDREWS Honda 105 11 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 103 12 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 82 13 Blake FOX GasGas 80 14 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 75 15 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 71 16 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 62 17 Chandler BURNS Honda 58 18 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 19 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 37 20 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 23 21 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 22 22 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 21 23 Tye JONES Husqvarna 20 24 Ben NOVAK Honda 19 25 John BOVA KTM 16 26 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 13 27 Connor TIERNEY Honda 8 28 Korey MCMAHON GasGas 7 29 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna 4 30 Dylan MARCHAND Honda 3 31 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas 2 32 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 2 33 James BESTON Yamaha 1 34 Jai WALKER KTM 1 35 George KNIGHT Honda 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Kayden MINEAR KTM 196 2 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 173 3 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 171 4 Thynan KEAN Honda 155 5 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 142 6 Byron DENNIS GasGas 140 7 Jet ALSOP KTM 128 8 Connor TOWILL KTM 122 9 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 117 10 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 93 11 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 78 12 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 76 13 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 67 14 Kobe DREW Yamaha 61 15 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 60 16 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 53 17 Jake CANNON Yamaha 49 18 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 43 19 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 43 20 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 40 21 Hixson McINNES Honda 33 22 Hunter COLLINS KTM 31 23 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 24 24 Deegan MANCINELLI Honda 24 25 Liam JACKSON Yamaha 19 26 Deacon PAICE KTM 17 27 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 15 28 Finley MANSON KTM 9 29 Thomas LAMBERT KTM 5 30 Rian KING KTM 5 31 Kobi WOLFF Husqvarna 5 32 Brodie PETSCHAUER Honda 4 33 Noah MORGAN Yamaha 2 34 Sonny PELLICANO Honda 2 35 Koby TATE Yamaha 2 36 Rory FAIRBROTHER KTM 2 37 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 1 38 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 1 39 Jordan MINEAR KTM 1 40 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda 1

