2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Six – Coffs Harbour, NSW
Celebrating the history of motocross at the sixth round of the Australian Motocross Championship, Factory Honda will showcase different eras of racing from throughout the world.
Dean Ferris will run graphics that are inspired by Ezra Lusk, who rode for Honda through 1998 to 2000 and finished as high as second overall in the supercross standings. “This is super cool,” said Ferris. “Ezra took racing seriously and was not necessarily the flashiest rider, but his technique and race craft made him one of the most dangerous riders on the track and capable of winning any race that he lined up for.“
Wilson Todd, the championship leader in the MX2 division, will run graphics that pay tribute to Jeremy McGrath. The team feel that it is a fitting tribute, seeing as Todd has won every round of competition thus far. McGrath dominated supercross aboard his Honda. Known as ‘The King’ by most, he won more races than anyone in the history of the sport. “Jeremy was the king and changed the way that people viewed the sport. His technique changed the way that people raced their bikes – he made the sport more mainstream. I am pumped with the way that my bike looks,” commented Todd.
The MX3 rider on the team, Cambell Williams, will ride with graphics inspired by the first year that team owner Yarrive Konsky spent with Honda. In their first year with Honda, they finished second in the premier supercross class with Troy Dorron and second in the 125cc outdoor championship. “I know this means a lot to Yarrive and the team. I still cannot believe that I am getting the opportunity to ride for the factory team. The last round was challenging and I hope that we can turn things around this weekend,” stated Williams.
Kyle Webster has just returned to riding and is busy rebuilding race fitness, so his bike will be on display with graphics inspired by the fifty-year special edition CRF450R that was designed to celebrate Honda’s fifty years in motocross. “This is my sixth year with Honda and I have a long-term agreement in place with them for my future,” explained Webster. “To represent their fifty years in racing is an honour and I look forward to racing again shortly. We have our sights set on Coolum, the final round of the championship.”
The racing director at Factory Honda Australia, Yarrive Konsky, is proud to be involved with Honda and a part of their racing history. Konsky is equally appreciative of everyone’s efforts and is looking forward to racing again this weekend in round six of the Pro MX Championship at Coffs Harbour.
“Honda’s global success has inspired and ignited competition. Honda is the only manufacturer that has won in Formula 1, IndyCar, MotoGP, WSBK, Isle of Man, motocross and supercross. To be associated with them is very special and to be able to represent them throughout the world is an honour. We will pay homage to Honda teams throughout the world and to Honda for their fifty years in motocross this weekend,” exclaimed Konsky.
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|214
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|188
|3
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|186
|4
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|175
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|145
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|138
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|118
|8
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|114
|9
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|101
|10
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|97
|11
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|85
|12
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|81
|13
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|77
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|54
|15
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|16
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|43
|17
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|29
|18
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|27
|19
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|26
|20
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda
|26
|21
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|25
|22
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|25
|23
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|23
|24
|Caleb WARD
|Honda
|22
|25
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|21
|26
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|20
|27
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|19
|28
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|15
|29
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|12
|30
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM
|9
|31
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha
|8
|32
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM
|7
|33
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|7
|34
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|7
|35
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas
|5
|36
|Beau DARGEL
|KTM
|3
|37
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki
|2
|38
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|2
|39
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|2
|40
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Honda
|2
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|243
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|160
|3
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|149
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|148
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|133
|6
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|132
|7
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|128
|8
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|119
|9
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|117
|10
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|105
|11
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|103
|12
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|82
|13
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|80
|14
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|75
|15
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|71
|16
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|62
|17
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|58
|18
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|19
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|37
|20
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|23
|21
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|21
|23
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna
|20
|24
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|19
|25
|John BOVA
|KTM
|16
|26
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|13
|27
|Connor TIERNEY
|Honda
|8
|28
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|7
|29
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna
|4
|30
|Dylan MARCHAND
|Honda
|3
|31
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas
|2
|32
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|2
|33
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|1
|34
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|1
|35
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|1
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|196
|2
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|173
|3
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|171
|4
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|155
|5
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|142
|6
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|140
|7
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|128
|8
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|122
|9
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|117
|10
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|93
|11
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|78
|12
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|76
|13
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|67
|14
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|61
|15
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|60
|16
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|53
|17
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|49
|18
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|43
|19
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|43
|20
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|40
|21
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|33
|22
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|31
|23
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|24
|24
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|Honda
|24
|25
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|19
|26
|Deacon PAICE
|KTM
|17
|27
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|15
|28
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|9
|29
|Thomas LAMBERT
|KTM
|5
|30
|Rian KING
|KTM
|5
|31
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|5
|32
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Honda
|4
|33
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha
|2
|34
|Sonny PELLICANO
|Honda
|2
|35
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|2
|36
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|2
|37
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|1
|38
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|1
|39
|Jordan MINEAR
|KTM
|1
|40
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda
|1
2021 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar
- March 27 – Wonthaggi, VIC
- April 10 – Mackay, QLD
- May 1 – Wodonga, VIC
- May 29 – Gillman, SA
- June 26 – Maitland, NSW
- July 24 – Coffs Harbour, NSW
- August 14 – QLD Moto Park, QLD
- August 20-21 – Coolum, QLD