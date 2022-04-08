FCAI releases motorcycle sales figures for first quarter 2022

The FCAI has today released sales figures for motorcycles, scooters and off highway vehicles (OHV) for the first quarter of 2022.

On the FCAI figures, a total of 24,338 motorcycles, scooters and OHVs were sold between January and March. This represents a decrease of 10.7 per cent on 2021 figures. However, as we explain further down, this does not paint an accurate overall picture that reflects the current state of the market.

Off road motorcycles recorded 39.6 per cent of overall sales with 9,644 units sold. This is a decrease of 17.2 per cent on 2021 figures.

Road motorcycles accounted for 39.9 per cent of total sales, recording 9,723 units sold. This is an increase of 12 per cent on 2021 figures.

The ATV/SSV market recorded a drop of 40 per cent on 2021 figures. This amounts to a total of 3,275 units sold representing 13.5 per cent of the total market.

Scooters made up the smallest portion of first quarter sales with 1,696 units sold. This represents an increase of 15 per cent on 2021 figures and 7.00 per cent of total units sold.

Sales of many models across all sectors have been constrained due to supply issues.

But this is far from the whole picture…

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

An educated guesstimate suggests that these brands represent around 10-15 per cent of the whole market, thus the data is formulated from audited figures that cover around 85-90 per cent of the motorcycles sold in Australia.

Detailed sales data being held back

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au.

New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel…

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

2022 Q1 – January 1 through March 31, 2022