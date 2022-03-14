2022 MR 250/300 RACING

The new 2022 MR 250 & 300 RACING models from Rieju have landed. Rieju celebrates its 80th anniversary as the longest standing active Spanish manufacturer in the Enduro world. Rieju delivers on its commitment to next level hard Enduro machines ready for competition with improvements throughout the range.

“It’s a competition ready Enduro bike.

Enter and compete. That’s Rieju’s strength.”

MR 250/300 RACING

Rieju has taken everything needed to make a solid Enduro bike – robust 2-stroke powerplant, top-end suspension, and a well-mannered single back-bone chassis – and combined it into the new MR 250/300 RACING models.

With top-shelf components from Kayaba (KYB), Keihin, Nissin, Neken, VForce 4, Magura, Excel and more, Rieju has built the MR 250/300 RACING Series to be serious performers, all whilst boasting a competitively priced package.

KYB suspension matched to the chassis characteristics provides incredible control under the most intense hard Enduro conditions.

The MR RACING Series all feature KYB 48mm AOS Closed Chamber forks and fully-adjustable KYB rear suspension connected to a linkage system, providing almost 12” of travel. The Closed Chamber inverted forks allow for air and oil separation which drastically reduces cavitation, allowing for much better bottoming resistance when hitting rough terrain at speed.

Nissin brake master cylinders and calipers provide the perfect balance of feel and power with a 260mm NG Disc at the front, and 220mm at the rear, offering plenty of stopping power and control in the most challenging conditions.

Some of the 2022 MR RACING updates include:

• Updated starting system with revised kickstarter

• Updated dual-mode mapping

• Updated exhaust system

• New cylinder head braces

• Redesigned graphics

• New footpeg assembly

• Updated side stand assembly

Starting from $13,990, the MR RACING range is fully homologated, road registerable, and now available to pre-order in-store or online.

The 2022 MR 250/300 RACING Range arrives on Australian dealership floors from the 15th March, and New Zealand stores from mid April.