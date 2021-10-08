2022 Royal Enfield 650 Twins

Royal Enfield continue to go from strength to strength in Australia and it was the introduction of the twin-cylinder 650 Interceptor and Continental that effectively turned the brands somewhat antediluvian image into something more alluring to younger customers.

Royal Enfield have sold over 2500 of the 650 Twins in Australia since the model went on sale here a little over two years ago. In fact, demand is currently far outstripping supply, and there are hundreds of customers on waiting lists. Royal Enfield expects to reach 3000 sales before the end of 2021 if they can clear some of that backlog. That success is also being experienced across the ditch in New Zealand.

30-35 per cent of the sales are for the sportier styled Continental GT, but most customers, 65-70 per cent, plump for the more upright Interceptor.

An affordable price point, three-year warranty and attractive styling has made the models a big winner among new riders due to its LAMS certification and that the bikes lend themselves to individualisation.

There are also plenty of experienced riders that have been won over by the honest simplicity of the bikes.

Both 650s continue to be powered by the oversquare air-cooled SOHC parallel-twin that puts out 47 horsepower at 7250 rpm, and delivers peak torque of 52 Nm at an accessible 5250 rpm. Its gait has plenty of character and it feels larger than its 648 cc displacement might suggest.

A new soft pannier system for the 650 Twins is also expected to arrive in the coming weeks that will add more versatility to the models.

Royal Enfield also claim that quality improvements in regards to the seat stitching and overall fit and finish of the models has been made.

Vimal Sumbly, Business Head, Asia Pacific markets at Royal Enfield

“The launch of the 650 Twins marked a new chapter for Royal Enfield and for the mid-sized motorcycle segment. The global success of these motorcycles over the last couple of years has been phenomenal with the Interceptor growing the 500cc+ category by more than 4-times in India, and winning many accolades globally. In Australia, Twins 650 motorcycles have been doing extremely well and have over 2500 proud customers. Overall in the APAC region, the 650 Twins contribute to more than 50% of the volumes with the highest demand of the motorcycles in Thailand where the 650 Twins account for more than 65% of the volumes. The introduction of genuine motorcycle accessories (GMA) further enhanced the personalization possibilities and overall appeal of these motorcycles. With close to 10,000 happy customers, we believe that the newly introduced colourways on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, along with unique customisation options will go a long way in bringing more enthusiasts into the brand fold.”

The 2022 colourways and their Australian ride away pricing is listed below. All models now score black rims and fork gaiters for 2022.

2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Colours and Ride Away Prices

Rocker Red: $10,990

British Racing Green: $10,990

Dux Deluxe: $11,290

Ventura Storm: $11,290

Mr Clean: $11,590

2022 Royal Enfield Interceptor INT650 Colours and Ride Away Prices

Orange Crush: $10,790

Canyon Red: $10,790

Ventura Blue: $10,790

Baker Express: $11,090

Downtown Drag: $11,090

Sunset Strip: $11,090

Mark Two Chrome: $11,390

2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Twin (and INT650 Twin) Specs