Suzuka 8 Hours Final Qualifying

The warmer temperatures on Friday afternoon mixed with some bouts of inclement weather prevented much progress for most riders and teams today at Suzuka, and it was the ‘Red’ rider session that again was affected worst by weather.

That meant the likes of Jonathan Rea, Mike Di Meglio, Kazuki Watanabe and top qualifier for the FIM EWC season so far Karel Hanika, never got the opportunity to put a quick lap in today. Hanika has set the pace early in the week though so is comfortable enough with his YART package, but Jonathan Rea is yet to really get to record a longer series of laps on the KRT entry at all this week as he, and other World Superbike riders, missed the opening day of practice on Tuesday.

Tetsuta Nagashima, who broke into the 2m04s in the earlier session, was top again in the afternoon, but this time with a 2m06.675s aboard the Bridgestone shod Team HRC CBR1000RR-RSP.

The leading 10 teams from today go forward into Saturday’s Top 10 Trial. Two riders per team take part with each rider getting one lap to set their time. The lap times of each rider are then combined to complete the final starting grid for Sunday. The 5-4-3-2-1 qualifying points are awarded after the Top 10 trial rather than after the completion of Second Qualifying, which is the case at other EWC events.

Before that though, riders will get to take to the track again tonight for a one-hour night practice session.

A Le Mans-style running start kicks things off at 11h30 local time (04h30 CET) on Sunday 7 August, riders race through the heat of the day, through sunset and into early evening with the chequered flag scheduled to be waved to the winner of this prestigious race at 19h30.

Kayo Sports will show the racing live on Sunday within Australia from 1215 (AEST) and it will also be on Fox Sports 507.

Suzuka 8 Hour Friday Qualifying Combined Times

HRC – Tetsuta Nagshima – 2m04.942 YART – Niccola Canepa – 2m05.863 YART – Marvin Fritz – 2m06.138 KRT – Alex Lowes – 2m06.204 Astemo Honda Dream SI – Kosuke Sakumoto – 2m06.393 KRT – Leon Haslam – 2m06.409 HRC – Takumi Takahashi – 2m06.494 SDG Honda – Teppei Nagoe – 2m06.733 F.C.C. TSR Honda – Josh Hook – 2m06.740 Astemo Honda Dream SI – Kazuma Watanabe – 2m06.801

EWC Teams Standings

Pos Team Man. Nat. Total 1 Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki JPN 106 2 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda JPN 91 3 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC Yamaha AUT 76 4 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING Kawasaki FRA 75 5 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW BEL 64 6 Team Bolliger Switzerland #8 Kawasaki SUI 56 7 Team LRP Poland BMW POL 42 8 VILTAIS RACING IGOL Yamaha FRA 38 9 Wójcik Racing Team EWC 77 Yamaha POL 33 10 MACO RACING Team Yamaha SVK 26 11 ERC Endurance Ducati Ducati GER 23 12 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE Kawasaki FRA 23 13 TEAM MOTO AIN Yamaha FRA 21 14 TEAM GT ENDURANCE Yamaha FRA 15 15 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 Yamaha GER 12 16 Kingtyre Fullgas Racing Team Yamaha FRA 10 17 TECMAS BMW FRA 1

2022 Suzuka 8 Hour Schedule

Saturday 6 August:

14h15-15h00: Free Practice

15h30-17h00: Top 10 Trial

17h00: Post-Top 10 Trial press conference

Sunday 7 August:

08h30-09h15: Warm-up

11h30: Start of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

19h30: Finish of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

20h00: Post-race press conference

The Suzuka 8 Hours is back on the FIM EWC calendar in 2022 having not taken place since 2019 due to the global health crisis. Operated by Honda-owned Mobilityland, Suzuka features a unique figure-of-eight layout and presents a considerable challenge for riders thanks to its wide variety of corners. Opened initially as a test track for the Japanese motor giant in 1962, the venue hosted the first edition of the famous Suzuka 8 Hours motorbike race in 1978, nine years before staging its first Japanese Formula One Grand Prix. The Suzuka 8 Hours has been a popular feature on the EWC calendar and a key fixture on the international calendar since with leading grand prix motorcycle racers taking part – and winning – over the years.

2022 FIM Endurance World Championship Calendar