2022 Suzuki Katana

It is now a couple of years since MCNews.com.au attended the world launch in a very cold and snowy Japan for the first ride on a new reinvention of a legend for Suzuki, the Katana.

Now, three years later, Suzuki have given the model a fairly thorough going over to see in the new year. We won’t see the 2022 Katana on Aussie shores until the middle of next year though, ‘mid-2022’ is the expected arrival date according to Suzuki Australia. You can have it any colour you like, as long as that is Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, and the price has been set at $21,990 Ride Away.

To satiate customers eager to get their hands on one but not happy about the wait time, Suzuki are offering pre-order customers free heated grips, which are normally a $641 optional accessory. Interested customers are encouraged to build and pre-order their new MY22 KATANA by visiting suzukimotorcycles.com.au and experiencing the ‘Build Your Bike’ feature.

The grunty 999 cc four-stroke DOHC liquid-cooled inline-four engine underwent thorough review to meet Euro5 legislation requirements and has picked up a couple of ponies along the way.

Power has gone from 147 to an even 150 horsepower and that power peak is now 1000 rpm higher despite the new camshafts having less lift and over-lap.

Conversely it has lost a couple of Nm peak torque, down from 108 Nm at 9500 rpm to 106 Nm at a lower 9250 rpm, but Suzuki claim significant gains through the mid-range that should translate to more urge at your fingertips. The broader, smoother torque curve has fewer peaks and valleys than before, it also achieves greater overall cumulative torque production across the engine’s operating range.

New valve springs, a new clutch and new exhaust system help to achieve an overall better balance of performance, all while satisfying Euro 5 emissions standards.

Another development goal was to further enhance the durability of an already highly durable engine design. Attention to detail extends to a change from cut threads to rolled threads for the holes in the upper crankcase cover. Rolled threads are harder and less prone to cracking from wear, so help maximise holding strength for the journal bolts that support the crank.

The new Katana adopts a collection of the advanced electronic systems that comprise the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). Included are the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), Suzuki Traction Control, Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle, Bi-directional Quick Shift, Suzuki Easy Start, and Low RPM Assist systems.

These enable the rider to optimise performance characteristics to best suit riding conditions and varying road surfaces, as well as their level of confidence and experience. By assisting the rider, they help make the bike more controllable, more predictable, and less tiring to operate, whether out for a sporty run or enjoying a ride on city streets. These attributes benefit the rider by instilling greater confidence and allowing them to concentrate on enjoying the riding experience.

SDMS is designed to offer the rider a choice between three different modes that change output characteristics to match riding conditions or preferences.

Equipped with an updated version of Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) with a wider selection of 5 mode settings (+ OFF), as opposed to the 3 modes (+ OFF) of the first generation. The finer incremental control over settings allows the new 5-mode traction control system to better fit a more diverse variety of riding conditions and styles.

A ride-by-wire throttle system provides finer control also allows optimum settings to best match each of the SDMS modes. The overall result is linear power delivery that responds faithfully to the rider’s intentions, whether riding on the street or heading out to enjoy a spirited run, as well as improved controllability when opening the throttle while cornering.

The bi-directional quick shift system allows the rider to shift up or down more quickly and easily without the need to operate the clutch or throttle. When decelerating, the system automatically opens the throttle valves just enough to increase rpm and match engine speed to the next-lower gear ratio. The result of this hands-free automatic blipping function combines seamlessly with engine braking to create a highly satisfying experience when downshifting.

The compact, lightweight twin-spar aluminium chassis is engineered to provide agility, ease of control and a fun-to-ride character riders will appreciate and enjoy. It is also aimed to perform best in real world riding conditions on public roads, in city traffic, on the highway, or on rural and twisty roads.

New for MY22, rubber mounts have been introduced in the top bridge and handlebar brackets to reduce vibration transmitted to the rider’s hands, improving comfort and reducing fatigue.

43mm KYB inverted gold-coloured front forks give a ride that is sporty yet damped well enough to smooth out the bumps. They feature fully adjustable damping, rebound, compression and spring pre-load. A single KYB rear shock features adjustable rebound damping and spring pre-load. The rear spring colour has been changed from red to grey for MY22.

310 mm disc brakes are paired with Brembo radial mount Monobloc front brake calipers featuring four opposing Ø32mm pistons to provide powerful braking performance. The BOSCH Antilock Brake System (ABS) control unit is extremely compact and light weighing only 640g.

The lightweight 6-spoke cast aluminium wheels by ENKEI shod with Dunlop Roadsport 2 tyres provide nimble handling.

The vertically stacked LED headlight and LED front position lights accent the sharp lines of the cowling that covers the instrument panel.

An LCD brightness-adjustable instrument cluster packs a wide range of useful information into a relatively compact form factor. The panel features a custom display with amber backlighting exclusive to the 2022 Katana creating a unique contrast that clearly displays the lettering against the black background when riding at night, but that looks white when riding in daylight to maintain clear visibility of the displayed information. A brief custom animation plays when the ignition key is turned on, offering a playful presentation that is pleasing to the eye and heightens anticipation of the ride to follow.

Another nice touch is the replacement of the “SUZUKI” lettering featured at the bottom of the instrument cluster with the KATANA logo for MY22. What a lot of people would have really wanted was a fuel tank larger than 12 litres.

I have always found the Katana much nicer in the flesh than in the pictures, and this new blue looks really good in these images. The attention to detail on the Katana models I have spent time with are better than most would expect, leading me to admire and bond with the machine the more I spent time with it, it really does give the impression of being extremely well built and bullet-proof. And this new one promises to be better again.

2022 Suzuki Katana Specifications