2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition

After first unveiling the Scramber 1200 Bond Edition last year, this evening Triumph have taken the covers off a new Tiger 900 Bond Edition to further celebrate the partnership between the two British icons.

The new limited-edition Tiger 900 Bond Edition is inspired by the Tiger 900 Rally Pro featured in stunt sequences in the forthcoming 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Lee Morrison – No Time To Die stunt coordinator

“The Tiger 900 is the most confidence-inspiring bike, it allows you to really push the ride as far as you want, you can take as many liberties as you want; stand up sideways drifting in third gear, slow wheelie it, slide it Supermoto-style. I honestly think it’s one of the best bikes I’ve ever ridden. It’s fantastic.”

Strictly limited to just 250 motorcycles worldwide each motorcycle is individually numbered and comes with a signed certificate of authenticity.

The Tiger 900 Bond Edition features a unique Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme and 007 graphics.

Each motorcycle also comes with a premium, billet-machined handlebar clamp, with the bike’s unique limited-edition number.

Tiger 900 Bond Edition includes premium ‘blacked-out’ detailing throughout.

The frame, headlight finishers, side panels, sump guard, pillion footrest hangers, auxiliary light shrouds and engine guards all have a premium, black finish.

Enhancing the Bond Edition theme, the new limited-edition Tiger 900 features an exciting bespoke 007 start up screen animation and heated rider and pillion seat, crafted with unique Bond Edition branding.

Along with all of the Tiger 900 Rally Pro’s high specification, the new limited edition also comes with an additional pair of high-performance Michelin Anakee Wild handbook-approved off-road tyres (in addition to the factory fitted Bridgestone Battlax tyres), and a premium Arrow Silencer, which features a lightweight brushed stainless-steel body, with a carbon end cap and strap.

The Tiger 900 Bond Edition will retail for $31,290 Ride Away and will arrive in very limited numbers.