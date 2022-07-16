2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Five – Donington Park – Saturday

WorldSBK Superpole

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea took pole position with a time of 1’26.080, improving on the track record set in 2017 by former team-mate Tom Sykes (1’26.641) by more than half a second. All the riders used the SCQ solution at the rear which the Northern Irishman paired with the front A0674 SC1 development tyre. Alex Lowes made it a Kawasaki 1-2 but was using the standard SC1 at the front.

Rounding out the front row was Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), and there was an encouraging fourth place for Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) after benefitting from shadowing Rea on his best laps.

Championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was fifth on the grid ahead of team-mate Michael Rinaldi and lead Honda rider Iker Lecuona.

Pos No. Rider Bike Time 1 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m26.080 2 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m26.353 3 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 1m26.506 4 S. Redding BMW M1000RR 1m26.514 5 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 1m26.736 6 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R 1m27.011 7 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1m27.038 8 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 1m27.100 9 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 1m27.191 10 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R 1m27.206 11 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R 1m27.336 12 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m27.390 13 T. Mackenzie Yamaha YZF R1 1m27.670 14 L Baz BMW M1000RR 1m27.711 15 L. Haslam Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m27.806 16 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1m27.861 17 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1m27.929 18 I. Mykhalchyk BMW M1000RR 1m27.957 19 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 1m28.025 20 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR 1m28.048 21 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1m28.141 22 P. Hickman BMW M1000RR 1m28.378 23 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 1m28.617 24 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 1m28.935 25 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m’29.011 26 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R 1m29.032

WorldSBK Race One

Unanimous rider choice for the rear tyre used in Race One: everyone opted for the SCX in the warm conditions. Choices for the front varied with Rea, Lowes, Redding, and Bautista opting for the A0674 SC1 development tyre, whereas Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi decided to rely on the standard SC1.

Defending world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu had an outstanding start from the third spot on the grid, moving into the lead straight away and holding onto it undisturbed all the way to the end of the race, finishing with an advantage of over six seconds ahead of Rea and his Kawasaki (second) and more than nine seconds ahead of Lowes’ Kawasaki (third).

This was the Turk’s second win of the season after the Superpole race he won in Misano. Worth a mention is the spectacular battle between Rea and Bautista for second position which came to an end on the 16th lap when the Spaniard crashed out on turn 12.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P1

“I’m really happy today for my first full race win this year – also it was an unbelievable race because Johnny is seven seconds behind me! I see this and at the finish line I try again a winning stoppie! Today I’m really happy, for two days my team has made a huge effort because we try to find the set-up for the race – thank you all very much for the effort. I ride today really relaxed like last year, I’m feeling the bike is much better and I am riding much better, so we will see what happens tomorrow. After becoming World Champion, I have also another dream: one race weekend, to get three wins. I will try in both races tomorrow to win, everyone is fast but I try again!”

Jonathan Rea – P2

“The Superpole lap was incredible. I got so close to a 1’25 lap that – as much as I was happy and convinced that it was going to be pole position – I was a little bit gutted that I didn’t get a 1’25.9. Nicer than anything is the crowd today. I saw so many people around the track on my sighting lap. That is so nice to see and thanks to all the fans for coming out. In the beginning of the race it was a little bit of a mess, to be honest, for the first few laps. I tried to get track position as fast as I could. I really trusted myself to go to the front. I didn’t see that Toprak would have that kind of rhythm. If I were to do that race again I would have just focused on staying behind him, letting him do the leading job. I compromised myself going into the chicane, and in the first lap I lost track position. Then I was fighting. When I did get track position I had Alvaro dive-bombing me every time, at the end of the back straight into the chicane, or on the brakes into the Melbourne Loop. I felt like, on my own, I could be OK. Then when Alvaro went down Toprak had much better rhythm and I had nothing left. I really struggled at the end with the rear. But to get 500 Kawasaki podiums is really nice. I know I contributed to a large quantity of them but it is something to be really proud of as a manufacturer to have 500 WorldSBK podiums, especially in today’s era when all the manufacturers are competitive.”

Alex Lowes – P3

“It has taken a while to get my first podium of the year but it feels good, especially to get it here at Donington. In Superpole, that was one of the best laps I have ever done. I enjoyed it so much. When I saw 1’26.3 I was like ‘that’s nice’ because I was expecting 1’26.7/26.8. So I really enjoyed that. In the race, when the temperature got up – and even thought it may only go up 10 degrees on the track – we seemed to struggle in comparison to the others. I didn’t have the speed I expected to through the race but I kept it to the end. I had a good battle with Scott Redding. He was smoking the rear tyre and I thought I was probably going to have more grip then him in a couple of laps. So in the end I had more grip, but it was a nice battle. I was able to save a little bit of tyre for the last few laps. It’s nice to be on the podium. Some small changes for tomorrow and I hope to do a little bit better.”

Michael Rinaldi – P6

“It’s a shame because we had the chance to stay with the group fighting for the podium until the end. Unfortunately, during the race, I had to deal with two issues that did not allow me to keep the race pace I had during practice. So I preferred to finish the race without taking unnecessary risks. Now we will analyze the data to solve the problems we had. However, I remain confident for the two races tomorrow.”

Garrett Gerloff – P7

“The day started pretty well, we made changes that worked immediately. So, we finished FP3 in first place, but unfortunately we weren’t able to continue that pace in Superpole. It wasn’t a disaster, but not as good as I expected. The start was awesome, but I got stuck after a couple of corners and lost a bit of time. From then on I tried to stay with the guys in front but I couldn’t make as many passes as I wanted. The temperatures today were really high, but we learned some things and we’re ready for tomorrow.”

Iker Lecuona – P8

“A day of two sides – I’m quite happy and want to say thanks to the team for the great work they’ve done on the bike following an issue we had yesterday. We resolved that and found a good setup for the bike which allowed me to set a competitive time in qualifying despite a small mistake on my flying lap and find good race pace. I started the race quite well from the clean side of the track and was able to run top five in the first laps. Unfortunately, though, I’m really suffering with arm pump in my right arm this weekend, so strong that I was not sure I could even finish the race. After ten laps I realised I just had to manage the situation and try to reach the line. I almost made it to seventh, but Gerloff overtook me on the very last lap. I couldn’t fend him off, but I think we can be happy with the work we are doing as a team.”

Andrea Locatelli – P10

“A difficult race compared to normal – the feeling was not coming. It is not an easy track but I don’t understand why this happened yet. We worked a lot with the set-up and the feeling with the bike is great but I think we need to work more in my electronics setting because it wasn’t working for me today. It’s a little bit sad, because I trust in myself, I trust in the team, I trust in everyone because we work very well every weekend. But here we have lost something, I know we can do much better so we need to understand what we can do for tomorrow to try to improve, to return to a good position and fight more in front. It’s important to close the gap because to finish 30 seconds behind Toprak for me is not normal. We will work tonight to see what we can do, and tomorrow I hope to improve a lot.”

Xavi Vierge – P13

“We made some progress in qualifying but not enough and starting from the sixth row made for a difficult race, right from the outset. Anyway, I fought hard every single lap to obtain the best possible result and gain as much experience as possible for tomorrow. We know where we need to focus in order to find some more rear grip and be able to fight with the others. We will work towards this target this afternoon and, as always, I want to thank the team for their hard work. After running a full race, I’m pleased to say that I’m feeling OK with my hand after the injury and this is positive.”

Alvaro Bautista – DNF

“I am very sorry for the crash, but I have to say that it was a sudden thing. The feeling was good, and I wasn’t on the limit. Unfortunately, I also made a small mistake because of the many circuit bumps, especially in that corner. These things can happen, but certainly, this fall doesn’t change my approach and doesn’t dent our confidence ahead of tomorrow’s races.”

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 33m46.954 2 J Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +6.397 3 A Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +9.499 4 S Redding BMW M1000RR +11.515 5 A Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +12.820 6 M Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +14.482 7 G Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +17.127 8 I Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +17.438 9 L Baz BMW M1000RR +24.903 10 A Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +28.498 11 P Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +31.467 12 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +33.514 13 X Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +33.647 14 T Mackenzie Yamaha YZF R1 +34.870 15 L Haslam Kawasaki ZX-10RR +44.961 16 I Mykhalchyk BMW M1000RR +45.205 17 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +52.808 18 L Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +53.315 19 K Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +54.779 20 E Laverty BMW M1000RR +55.987 21 R Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +56.072 22 P Hickman BMW M1000RR +1m00.554 23 O Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m07.239 Not Classified RET A Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 7 Laps RET C Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 10 Laps RET L Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R 17 Laps

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 220 2 Jonathan Rea 204 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 166 4 Andrea Locatelli 114 5 Iker Lecuona 107 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 102 7 Alex Lowes 91 8 Axel Bassani 79 9 Xavi Vierge 66 10 Scott Redding 61 11 Loris Baz 52 12 Garrett Gerloff 43 13 Philipp Oettl 25 14 Lucas Mahias 18 15 Eugene Laverty 18 16 Roberto Tamburini 18 17 Luca Bernardi 15 18 Xavi Fores 12 19 Michael Van Der Mark 11 20 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 21 Kohta Nozane 9 22 Christophe Ponsson 8 23 Leon Haslam 4 24 Tarran Mackenzie 2 25 Leandro Mercado 1

WorldSSP Race One

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) claimed a thrilling victory after a race-long battle with title rival Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) in a shortened, 12-lap encounter after a red flag at Donington Park for the Prosecco DOC UK Round.

The race was red flagged after the first lap of racing following an incident for Peter Sebestyen (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) at Turn 4, with debris and his bike in the middle of the track. The incident also involved Unai Orradre (MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP) who had nowhere to go, and clipped the back of Sebestyen’s bike, with Orradre coming off his bike at Turn 5.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) had been fighting for the lead of the race on Lap 2 of 12 in the shortened encounter but lost the front of his Ducati machine at Turn 11 and crashed out of Race 1, allowing Baldassarri to take the lead of the race. Aegerter was able to battle his way up second place before he closed down the gap to Baldassarri and he made his move on Lap 8 at the Turn 11 Melbourne Loop and, while Aegerter was able to withstand Baldassarri’s challenge, the pair were separated by just 0.413s at the end of the 12-lap race.

It means Aegerter has claimed 25 podiums and 18 wins in his 30 WorldSSP races, with the reigning Champion just one shy of the all-time winning streak in World Supersport; previously set by Andrea Locatelli in 2020. Aegerter will have a chance to equal this in Sunday’s Race 2. Baldassarri has racked up eight podiums, and his sixth consecutive, in his rookie WorldSSP campaign and it is the sixth time Aegerter has won with Baldassarri in second place.

After showing strong pace throughout the UK Round, Italian rider Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) battled his way through the field to claim his first podium in 2022 and his first for Ducati, holding off fellow Italian rider Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) by just a tenth of a second in a thrilling last-lap battle. That battle had also involved Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) but the Dutchman highsided out of Turn 10, the exit of the Foggy Esses, on the final lap of the race.

Turkish star Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) claimed fifth place after he initially getting into the lead of the race at the start before dropping back. Oncu was two seconds clear of the Dynavolt Triumph duo of Stefano Manzi and Hannes Soomer who came home in sixth and seventh respectively with Triumph scoring a strong points haul on home soil.

Andy Verdoia (GMT94 Yamaha) took his best result of the 2022 season as he finished in eighth place, ahead of wildcard Simon Jespersen (CM Racing) with the Danish rider fighting his way up from 24th to finish ninth; his best result of his 2022 season as he makes sporadic appearances. Marcel Brenner (VFT Racing) claimed his third consecutive points finish with tenth place.

Oli Bayliss (BARNI Spark Racing Team) finishing in 11th place, just two tenths behind Brenner, as he continues showing strong pace in his rookie campaign. The Australian finishing around a second ahead of Mattia Casadei (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) in 12th as the Italian continues to stand in for the recovering Niki Tuuli.

Oli Bayliss – P11

“My first race at Donington didn’t go too badly. We lost a little ground in the first four or five laps, but I was then able to get into a good rhythm and I felt comfortable on the bike. If we’re able to stick with the group up ahead in the first part of the race, I’m sure we can do more tomorrow.”

Leonardo Taccini (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) was 13th ahead of Kyle Smith (VFT Racing) and Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse); the Turkish rider claiming a point despite a Lap 1 incident at Turn 11. He just fended off the challenge of British rider Tom Booth-Amos (Prodina Racing WorldSSP) in 16th on his comeback from injury.

Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) was 18th despite a Lap 1 incident at Turn 11, while Isaac Vinales (D34G Racing) battled his way up from the back of the grid to 20th place. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) retired from the race at the end of Lap 4 after he highsided on the exit of the left-hander hairpin at Turn 12, known as Goddards, with the Frenchman taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash. At the medical centre, Cluzel was declared unfit with fourth and fifth metatarsal fractures on his right foot, a fracture of the calcaneus on his left foot and a left shoulder dislocation.

Ben Currie (Motozoo Racing by Puccetti) retired from the race after completting 10 laps, while Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) crashed out at Turn 4 on Lap 8. Harry Truelove (ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha) did not start Race 1.

Ben Currie

“Gutted I had to withdraw mid race today. I came from 26th on the grid, and was running a strong 13th in the group for 7th. Massive thanks to my team motozooracingteam for rebuilding my bike in time, after I destroyed it in qualifying. I’ll dig in tomorrow to get a result.“

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 18m18.408 2 L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +0.413 3 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +6.803 4 Y Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +6.963 5 C Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +13.442 6 SManzi Triumph Street Triple RS +15.706 7 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +16.925 8 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +17.998 9 S Jespersen Ducati Panigale V2 +18.334 10 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +19.208 11 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +19.406 12 M. Casadei MV Agusta F3 800 RR +20.410 13 L Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +20.777 14 K Smith Yamaha YZF R6 +22.585 15 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +28.780 16 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +29.323 17 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +29.643 18 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +32.049 19 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +32.088 20 I Vinales Ducati Panigale V2 +32.355 21 J Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R +37.775 22 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +37.939 23 S Kroeze Yamaha YZF R6 +43.731 Not Classified RET G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap RET B Currie Kawasaki ZX-6R 2 Laps RET F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 5 Laps RET J Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 8 Laps RET N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 11 Laps RET U Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 / RET PSebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 / RET H. Truelove Yamaha YZF R6 /

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 220 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 161 3 Nicolo Bulega 104 4 Can Oncu 91 5 Yari Montella 75 6 Glenn Van Straalen 63 7 Stefano Manzi 61 8 Hannes Soomer 53 9 Federico Caricasulo 44 10 Adrian Huertas 41 11 Niki Tuuli 40 12 Jules Cluzel 39 13 Raffaele De Rosa 37 14 Kyle Smith 35 15 Oliver Bayliss 26 16 Andy Verdoia 24 17 Marcel Brenner 21 18 Mattia Casadei 20 19 Patrick Hobelsberger 17 20 Bahattin Sofuoglu 16 21 Leonardo Taccini 16 22 Ondrej Vostatek 12 23 Peter Sebestyen 11 24 Simon Jespersen 10 25 Tom Edwards 7 26 Luca Ottaviani 5 27 Unai Orradre 5 28 Thomas Booth-Amos 4 29 Nicholas Spinelli 1 30 Benjamin Currie 1

Yamaha R3 bLUcRU Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Bergamini Yamaha R3 19m40.380 2 E. Valentim Yamaha R3 +0.075 3 A. Pizzoli Yamaha R3 +0.558 4 W. Nugroho Yamaha R3 +0.655 5 A. McDonald Yamaha R3 +1.465 6 K. Fontainha Yamaha R3 +1.747 7 K. Keankum Yamaha R3 +1.792 8 J. Kusmierczyk Yamaha R3 +2.117 9 C. Gimenez Yamaha R3 +2.179 10 G. Manso Yamaha R3 +2.282 11 D. Nowak Yamaha R3 +2.487 12 C. Rougé Yamaha R3 +2.513 13 E. Burr Yamaha R3 +4.602 14 B. Crockford Yamaha R3 +5.063 15 F Jurànek Yamaha R3 +9.510 16 G. Carbonnel Yamaha R3 +10.009 17 M. Vich Yamaha R3 +10.833 18 T Horn Yamaha R3 +21.768 19 D. Palladino Yamaha R3 +22.029 20 M. Abdalaziz Binladi Yamaha R3 +35.560 21 V. Gelly Yamaha R3 +1m06.492

Yamaha R3 bLUcRU Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Bergamini Yamaha R3 19m46.755 2 K. Fontainha Yamaha R3 0.137 3 E. Valentim Yamaha R3 0.586 4 W. Nugroho Yamaha R3 0.656 5 A. McDonald Yamaha R3 1.217 6 J. Kusmierczyk Yamaha R3 1.300 7 A. Pizzoli Yamaha R3 1.400 8 E. Burr Yamaha R3 1.506 9 C. Rougé Yamaha R3 1.714 10 C. Gimenez Yamaha R3 2.007 11 G. Manso Yamaha R3 3.538 12 D. Nowak Yamaha R3 7.775 13 T Horn Yamaha R3 10.358 14 D. Palladino Yamaha R3 14.857 15 V. Gelly Yamaha R3 15.433 16 M. Abdalaziz Yamaha R3 16.102 Not Classified RET G. Carbonnel Yamaha R3 1 Lap RET F Jurànek Yamaha R3 1 Lap RET K. Keankum Yamaha R3 4 Laps RET M. Vich Yamaha R3 9 Laps RET B. Crockford Yamaha R3 /

Yamaha R3 bLUcRU Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Enzo Valentim 149 2 Devis Bergamini 123 3 Kevin Fontainha 119 4 Andrea Pizzoli 102 5 Wahyu Nugroho 74 6 Gustavo Manso 64 7 Jurand Kusmierczyk 58 8 Clément Rougé 58 9 Yeray Ruiz Ruiz 41 10 Filip Jurànek 36 11 Archie Mc Donald 36 12 Maxim Repak 35 13 March Vich 32 14 Brody Crockford 27 15 Eduardo Burr 25 16 Grégory Carbonnel 23 17 Diego Palladino 22 18 Dawid Nowak 18 19 Carlos Gimenez 17 20 Emanuele Cazzaniga 13 21 Emiliano Rapanotti 11 22 Emiliano Ercolani 10 23 Krittapal Keankum 9 24 Mattia Sorrenti 5 25 Travis Horn 5 26 Fabio Florian 5 27 Valentin Arnauld Gelly 3

Donington Park WorldSBK Schedule

