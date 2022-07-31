2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Six – Autodrom Most, Most, Czech Republic

Saturday Wrap

WorldSBK Superpole

The Tissot Superpole session at the Autodrom Most for the 2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship was dramatic from the start. With spots of rain in the air after an overnight shower, riders were forced to exit onto the circuit straight away.

With no SCQ tyres available and the SCX tyre only available for Superpole and the Sunday morning Superpole Race, the session gave extra challenges compared to others. Getting the most out of the 15-minute shootout, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) stormed to a 1’30.947 for a new lap record and a second consecutive pole position at Most.

Most WorldSBK Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. REA Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m30.947 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.33 3 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.559 4 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.62 5 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.675 6 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +0.68 7 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +0.737 8 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.771 9 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.104 10 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.325 11 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +1.335 12 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.412 13 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.42 14 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +1.449 15 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +1.508 16 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.554 17 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +2.097 18 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +2.319 19 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.339 20 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +2.35 21 P. Hickman BMW M1000RR +2.426 22 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.509 23 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.534 Not Qualified 24 R. Vickers Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.102

WorldSBK Race One

Alvaro Bautista started from the second row but soon was able to take advantage of Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) battling together which allowed the championship leader to close the gap.

Bautista moved into second place on Lap 11 with a move into Turn 20 on the reigning Champion, he then followed that up with a move on Rea into Turn 1 at the start of Lap 12.

The Spaniard was able to clear his charging rivals to win by more than two seconds, going on to take his seventh win of 2022 and 23rd victory of his career, while it was also a historic milestone for Ducati as they claimed their 1000th podium placement.

The battle for the podium went down to the last lap between Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Rea. Razgatlioglu made a hard move on Redding at Turn 13, with Redding running a little bit wide and allowing Rea to close in on the BMW rider.

At Turn 15, Rea looked to make a move on Redding to move into the podium places but Redding was able to hold on, with Razgatlioglu and Redding completing the podium.

Places fifth to seventh in Race 1 were taken up by Italian riders. Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) claimed fifth place and finishes as the best Independent rider. In the early stages, Bassani had been running in fourth but was eventually passed by Redding and dropped back from the lead group.

Bassani also lost time to Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) in the closing stages but was able to finish a second clear of Locatelli, who in turn had a three second margin over Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) in seventh. Rinaldi had started from third place but lost ground through the opening corners before coming home in seventh place.

On his first visit to the Autodrom Most, Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) continued his run of top-ten finishes that has lasted his entire WorldSBK career, with the Spanish rookie finishing in eighth place. It is the best points-scoring streak in WorldSBK since Michael van der Mark scored 19 consecutive points-scoring positions in 2016. He was just over half a second clear of Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) in ninth place with Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRY Yamaha WorldSBK Team) rounding out the top ten; Gerloff had started from the second row but dropped back at the start of the race.

Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) finished in 11th place, four seconds back from a top ten spot, while he was almost ten seconds clear of French compatriot Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) in 12th place.

Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) finished in 13th place, less than a second behind Mahias, with Luca Bernardi (BARNI Spark Racing Team) in 14th and Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) completing the points-scoring places with 15th.

Home hero Oliver Konig (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) finished in 16th place in Race 1 for his home round, his best result in his short WorldSBK career, with Leandro Mercado (MIE Racing Honda Team) in 17th place.

Kohta Nozane (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK) claimed 18th place ahead of Eugene Laverty (Bonovo Action BMW), while Christophe Ponsson (Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha) rounded out the top 20.

Roberto Tamburini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team), Peter Hickman (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Ryan Vickers (TPR Team Pedercini Racing) were the last classified runners in Race 1.

2022 Most WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R / 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +2.109 3 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +2.603 4 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.718 5 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +7.951 6 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +9.105 7 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +12.181 8 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +12.435 9 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +13.028 10 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +13.119 11 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +17.379 12 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +26.631 13 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +27.364 14 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +31.278 15 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +37.260 16 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +50.854 17 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +51.431 18 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +53.058 19 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +58.942 20 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +103.366 21 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +103.407 22 P. Hickman BMW M1000RR +105.450 23 R. Vickers Kawasaki ZX-10RR +106.797 Not Classified RET H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R 2 Laps RET M. Prasek BMW M1000RR 6 Laps

WorldSBK Race One Quotes

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“I am very happy with this victory. We have achieved a historic result for Ducati and to be the rider who took podium number 1000 fills me with pride. To have done it with the first place is then something exciting. I think I did a very good race, I found more and more feeling, lap by lap, and the battle between Johnny and Toprak in the early laps, if I have to be honest, helped me to stay close to them. From the middle of the race, the feeling was really positive and I tried to attack. Now, though, great concentration and all energy turned to tomorrow.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2

“Today I tried to win, in the first laps I tried to go alone but it was not possible. I kept fighting for a good result and had a good battle in the last laps with Scott, and also earlier with Johnny. I see last sector Scott is really strong and in second sector not really strong, so I know I have just one chance – I try, and I pass him but I almost crash and together we go wide… but anyway we finish on the podium and take good points for the championship. Everybody was a little slower with the rain and I just follow the other riders, but after this the tyre starts to drop and I’m just fighting for good position. I’m happy because second is not bad, but I hope tomorrow we can improve the acceleration, especially out of the final corner, and we are fighting again for the win.”

Jonathan Rea – P4

“The race was quite good, to be fair. I had a good rhythm and good pace. I was fast, just not fast enough at the end when it counted. A little bit like Donington last time out, I ran into some brake fade issues. The brake lever was coming back to my fingers so I could not keep the pressure on. Stopping the bike was a problem but also putting the bike into position. I just struggled. In traffic I was worried about hitting somebody. If I braked at my normal brake point the chances were I could not stop the bike. The finishing position does not reflect our true potential. I feel we were strong. Unfortunately we were off the podium, but only two seconds from the race win. It is a good and a bad thing when you are disappointed with fourth place and so close to the winner, but that is the reality today. I hope to make amends tomorrow and clearly we need to be faster at the end of the race.”

Andrea Locatelli – P6

“It was an “interesting” first part of the race because I overtook four positions, so I was in P4 after the second corner –it was a good start! But I did a small mistake in the braking of corner four and had to cut across the gravel into six, so I went wide and when I returned on to the track I lost position on the racing line, so Redding and Bassani overtook me. In the end, during the race I lost a bit more time from another mistake but I tried to close the gap back to P5 but I was a little bit late. It is a positive race because we took some good points and we understand something for tomorrow. For sure we can improve the bike and in general the feeling is not so bad. I can push during the race and I believe I can do better tomorrow, so this is important for me.”

Michael Rinaldi – P7

“I’m really very upset with the way things went. After the incomprehensible maneuver, he made on the sighting lap, Locatelli pushed me out at the first corner and I had to lose several positions. From that moment it was difficult to think about recovering. It’s a real shame because the feeling was really positive. Tomorrow I will try to start even better than I did today so that I can avoid problems.”

Iker Lecuona – P8

“All in all, today wasn’t at all bad to be honest. After crashing in FP2 yesterday, I had a tough night as I was in quite a lot of pain and didn’t sleep much. I want to thank the doctors for their help in dealing with that. I was declared fit for action this morning, and so was back on my bike for FP3. Conditions were mixed but allowed me to understand if I was feeling physically OK or not. Things went well but the same can’t be said of the qualifying session sadly. I didn’t have good feeling with the bike and finished the session pretty angry with anyone and everyone, myself including, because twelfth place and 1.4” off the pace is too much for us. Then in the race we moved back into positive territory, with a solid performance. The start wasn’t bad, but it was a bit hectic, with some riders hitting me in the leg, but I maintained my focus and just tried to do my best. I have to say that our pace was good, especially in the second half of the race. I actually set my fastest time on the seventeenth lap, quicker than my qualifying effort in fact, and I was able to finish P8, very close to Rinaldi. So, my thanks to the team and everyone around me who believes in me and supported me after my crash yesterday. I’m happy with today and now we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

Alex Lowes – P9

“My illness got worse today. Qualifying wasn’t too bad, over only one lap, but I still did not feel strong on the bike. I have been struggling to keep food in me and then you just don’t have the energy when you need it. The race was tough. I wasn’t too comfy on the bike, as it was sliding more than I expected. I had wear on the front tyre and I did not have the body strength to manhandle it round that problem. I was setting my pace but I lost two places on the last two laps. The effort to do the race, and then lose two places on the last lap… Seventh would have been a lot more acceptable. I didn’t find anywhere I could pass easily on the track so we need to think about that tomorrow – where I can pass the other guys a bit more easily. And, I hope I am a bit stronger in myself.”

Garrett Gerloff – P10

“We had a good Tissot Superpole session, starting from the second row was a strong point. In Race 1, I enjoyed a good start, but the first two corners are really tight and tough to manage, so I lost a bit of time there. Overall, the pace was fine, but unfortunately the final position is not where we want to be. We’ll try again tomorrow; I know we can have a good result here.”

Xavi Vierge – P15

“I’m really disappointed with today’s race because I was expecting to feel better and be fighting for a better result. At the start some other riders hit me and I had to cut the first chicane, which was a problem of course, but after a few laps, once I’d passed a few riders and finally had a free track on which to try and close the gap, the pace just wasn’t there, and I couldn’t ride comfortably. We need to understand why I no longer have the confidence to go faster, because I had a similar feeling at Donington too. It’s true that I’ve missed a few tests due to my hand injury and that has probably caused us to lose our way a little. We will try to make the most of the chance to race at this track again tomorrow, making some big changes to try and understand which way to go and regain the good feeling we had a couple of races ago. Thanks as always to the team as they continue to work hard and support me in every way.”

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 271 2 Jonathan Rea 242 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 223 4 Andrea Locatelli 134 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 128 6 Iker Lecuona 124 7 Alex Lowes 113 8 Axel Bassani 99 9 Scott Redding 95 10 Xavi Vierge 70 11 Loris Baz 65 12 Garrett Gerloff 54 13 Philipp Oettl 32 14 Lucas Mahias 24 15 Eugene Laverty 18 16 Roberto Tamburini 18 17 Luca Bernardi 17 18 Xavi Fores 12 19 Michael Van Der Mark 11 20 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 21 Kohta Nozane 9 22 Christophe Ponsson 8 23 Leon Haslam 4 24 Tarran Mackenzie 3 25 Leandro Mercado 1

WorldSSP Race One

It was a dramatic start to Race 1 as five riders crashed at the Turn 1-2 chicane including Championship leader Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha), who was out of the race following the crash and unable to extend his winning streak to a record ten races.

The Swiss rider was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash and after being deemed to have suffered a concussion the championship leader has been ruled out for the remainder of the weekend.

Also involved were Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP), Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) and Andy Verdoia (GMT94 Yamaha). The incident was placed under investigation by the FIM WorldSBK Stewards. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was also involved but was able to continue, although he was given a ride through penalty for irresponsible riding.

Baldassarri was able to take advantage of the Turn 1, Lap 1 accident to pull a gap to the chasing pack and from there he extended his gap to around four seconds at the halfway stage, before increasing it further and winning by 6.2 seconds. Baldassarri set a new race lap record on Lap 16 of 19, around four tenths faster than the previous lap record. Baldassarri was able to claim his 10th podium of the season as well as well as his second career win, and his first since Aragon Race 1.

The battle for the remaining podium places lasted throughout the 19-lap race, with Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) and Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) running in second and third in the early stages of the race. The two rookies did drop back through the field as more experienced riders started finding their rhythm.

At the end of the race, Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) finished in second place to claim his best WorldSSP result but also Triumph’s best ever with second and the British manufacturer’s first podium since Misano 2012, when Alex Baldolini finished third.

Steven Odendaal (Kallio Racing), racing as a WorldSSP Challenge rider in place of Alessandro Zetti, claimed third place behind Manzi on his return to the Championship for his 12th WorldSSP podium and also finished as the highest-placed WorldSSP Challenge rider.

Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) was in the fight for the podium right until the end of the race and missed out by just 0.019s to Odendaal after 19 laps, while he was less than a second ahead of Dutchman Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) in fifth; van Straalen had been running in the podium places but was overhauled by Manzi, Odendaal and van Straalen.

Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) battled his way back through the field to take an impressive sixth place on his comeback from injury and surgery, ahead of teammate Sofuoglu in seventh place.

Huertas eventually finished in eighth place, missing out on his joint-best WorldSSP career result by less than a tenth behind Sofuoglu. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was another who was in the podium fight but the Italian rookie finished in ninth place after he went through the gravel at Turn 10. This meant he was in a close fight for ninth place at the end of the race, with Bulega holding off Isaac Vinales (D34G Racing), taking the team’s best result of the season with tenth, and Ondrej Vostatek (MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP) in 11th.

Patrick Hobelsberger (Kallio Racing) claimed 12th spot after a late-race battle with Oli Bayliss (BARNI Spark Racing Team) in 13th, with only around one second separating the pair at the end of the race.

Oli Bayliss

“It was a very strange race, it’s a tough one to explain. At first, we were doing pretty badly but then much better by the end. I continue to struggle too much in the first half, and in qualifying, and this means I lose too much ground. Then in the second half, I had similar speed to those fighting for the top five. But by that point it was too late. If we can improve in the first half of the race, we can do really well.”

Bayliss himself was less than a second clear of Peter Sebestyen (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) in 14th and Tom Booth-Amos (Prodina Racing WorldSSP) in 15th, with the British rookie claiming the final point in Race 1.

Leonardo Taccini (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) narrowly missed out on a point in Race 1 as he finished in 16th place, just a tenth behind Booth-Amos. It was a close finish between Taccini and Maximilian Kofler (CM Racing) with only 0.007s separating the pair as they battled with Taccini for the final point. Unai Orradre (MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP), Hannes Soomer (Dynavolt Triumph) and Marcel Brenner (VFT Racing) rounded out the top 20.

Australia’s Ben Currie (Motozoo Racing by Puccetti Kawasaki) was 24th and his team-mate Jeffrey Buis 25th in the opening WorldSSP race.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 / 2 S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +6.240 3 S. Odendaal Yamaha YZF R6 +6.288 4 V. Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +6.307 5 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +7.109 6 N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +7.126 7 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +8.606 8 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +8.699 9 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +13.451 10 I. Vinales Ducati Panigale V2 +13.891 11 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +13.983 12 P. Hobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 +19.868 13 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +20.999 14 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +21.676 15 T. Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +21.938 16 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +22.088 17 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +22.095 18 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +28.264 19 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +29.522 20 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +31.735 21 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +37.810 22 K. Smith Yamaha YZF R6 +40.790 23 F. Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +43.648 24 B. Currie Kawasaki ZX-6R +44.067 25 J. Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R +100.547 26 P. Homola Yamaha YZF R6 +139.868 Not Classified RET Y. Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R 18 Laps RET R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 8 Laps RET F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 / RET D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 / RET A. Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 /

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 245 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 206 3 Nicolo Bulega 127 4 Can Oncu 99 5 Stefano Manzi 92 6 Yari Montella 75 7 Glenn Van Straalen 74 8 Adrian Huertas 58 9 Federico Caricasulo 57 10 Hannes Soomer 53 11 Niki Tuuli 50 12 Raffaele De Rosa 47 13 Jules Cluzel 39 14 Kyle Smith 35 15 Oliver Bayliss 32 16 Andy Verdoia 31 17 Bahattin Sofuoglu 25 18 Mattia Casadei 25 19 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 20 Marcel Brenner 21 21 Ondrej Vostatek 17 22 Leonardo Taccini 17 23 Steven Odendaal 16 24 Simon Jespersen 16 25 Valentin Debise 13 26 Peter Sebestyen 13 27 Unai Orradre 9 28 Isaac Vinales 8 29 Tom Edwards 7 30 Luca Ottaviani 5 31 Thomas Booth-Amos 5 32 Nicholas Spinelli 1 33 Benjamin Currie 1

WorldSSP300 Race One

Race 1 for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship was held in difficult conditions with rain falling but most riders opting to use slick tyres, and it was 2017 Champion Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) who dominated the race at the Autodrom Most for the Prosecco DOC Czech Round as he won by more than ten seconds.

With rain falling prior to the start of the race, the race was declared wet meaning the race distance was reduced from 14 to 12 laps for the WorldSSP300 field.

After fighting his way up from 11th on the grid, Garcia was able to gap the chasing group and was, at one point, lapping around two seconds quicker than that group as he extended his lead to 10.984s.

Taking his third win of the 2022 season, Garcia closed the gap in the Championship. Garcia’s victory puts him level with Ana Carrasco and Jeffrey Buis on seven wins, the all-time record in WorldSSP300, as he claimed Spain’s 30th win in the class.

Garcia was joined on the podium by French rider Huge De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300), who took the sixth podium of his career and Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team), with Diaz battling back like Garcia to claim a podium spot; the seventh of his career.

Humberto Maier (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) started from the front row and converted that into fourth place, at the line but was then demoted two places for irresponsible riding, being classified in sixth place, exactly 11 seconds back from Garcia, for the best result of his WorldSSP300 career.

Maier’s penalty therefore promoted Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Kawasaki) to fourth, the best result of his WorldSSP300, with Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) battling from the back of the grid to finish in fifth place; Vannucci able to continue the theme of incredible fightbacks in WorldSSP300 races in 2022.

Australian rider Harry Khouri (Team#109 Kawasaki) took his best result in WorldSSP300 as he finished in seventh place, missing out on a podium place by just three tenths at the end of the 12 lap race.

Iker Garcia Abella (Yamaha MS Racing) was another who took their best result in Race 1 at the Autodrom Most as he claimed eighth spot, the first time the 2021 Yamaha R3 Cup winner has finished in the top ten this season.

Troy Alberto (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki), like Abella, secured his first top ten finish as he finished in ninth spot, and he had a 20-second margin to Jose Luis Perez Gonzales (Accolade Smrz Racing) who rounded out the top ten; the Spanish rider returning from injury at the Autodrom Most.

German rider Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) took 11th place after fighting through the field from 17th on the grid, finishing less than a tenth away from Perez Gonzales in 11th, but he also had a big margin to the riders behind him.

It was an eventful race for Yeray Saiz Marquez (Accolade Smrz Racing) who started from the back of the grid, fought his way into the points-scoring positions in the opening laps before having to serve a double Long Lap Penalty for a jump start. Despite all this, he finished in 12th place and scored points.

Marquez was just over a second clear of Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo), one of a few riders to risk Pirelli’s wet-weather tyres, with the Championship contender finishing in 13th place. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) claimed 14th spot with Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki), another who started on wet-weather tyres, rounded out the points-paying positions as he came home in 15th place.

At the start of Lap 2, wildcard Petr Svoboda (Accolade Smrz Racing) lost the front of his Kawasaki Ninja 400 and collected polesitter Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) at Turn 1, while Dirk Geiger (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) was also involved. Geiger and Sabatucci were unable to rejoin the race, while Svoboda did. Alex Millan (SMW Racing) crashed at Turn 6 on Lap 4, taking him out of contention for a strong result. Gabriele Mastroluca (ProGP Racing) also retired from the race. Ton Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) crashed out of the race on Lap 11 at Turn 8 after a highside.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos No. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 / 2 H. De Cancellis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +10.984 3 A. Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.005 4 D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +11.190 5 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.202 6 H. Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.220 7 H. Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 +11.264 8 I. Garcia Abella Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.792 9 T. Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +14.654 10 J. Perez Gonzales Kawasaki Ninja 400 +34.261 11 L. Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +34.397 12 Y. Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +56.148 13 S. Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +57.279 14 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +57.388 15 V. Steeman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1m06.047 16 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m10.462 17 F. Seabright Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m10.489 18 I. Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m10.891 19 R. Bijman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1m11.181 20 Y. Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1m15.545 21 A. Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1m29.957 22 I. Offer Yamaha YZF-R3 1 Lap 23 F. Feigl Kawasaki Ninja 400 1 Lap 24 P. Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 2 Laps Not Classified RET T. Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 2 Laps RET G. Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 5 Laps RET A. Millan Kawasaki Ninja 400 6 Laps RET B. Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 7 Laps RET D. Geiger Kawasaki Ninja 400 11 Laps RET K. Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 11 Laps

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Diaz 141 2 Marc Garcia 130 3 Samuel Di Sora 104 4 Victor Steeman 97 5 Hugo De Cancellis 93 6 Yuta Okaya 92 7 Lennox Lehmann 74 8 Mirko Gennai 71 9 Matteo Vannucci 68 10 Inigo Iglesias 55 11 Bruno Ieraci 52 12 Kevin Sabatucci 39 13 Dirk Geiger 35 14 Ruben Bijman 33 15 Alfonso Coppola 19 16 Marco Gaggi 18 17 Gabriele Mastroluca 17 18 Iker Garcia Abella 17 19 Humberto Maier 16 20 Daniel Mogeda 13 21 Harry Khouri 12 22 Ton Kawakami 11 23 Petr Svoboda 10 24 Alessandro Zanca 9 25 Troy Alberto 8 26 Alex Millan 8 27 Jose Luis Perez Gonzales 6 28 Sylvain Markarian 5 29 Yeray Saiz Marquez 4 30 Fenton Seabright 2 31 Dinis Borges 1

Yamaha R3 bLUcRU Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G. Manso Yamaha R3 / 2 E. Valentim Yamaha R3 +0.008 3 W. Nugroho Yamaha R3 +0.026 4 K. Fontainha Yamaha R3 +0.302 5 A. Mc Donald Yamaha R3 +0.325 6 A. Pizzoli Yamaha R3 +0.348 7 E. Burr Yamaha R3 +0.419 8 G. Carbonnel Yamaha R3 +0.5 9 C. Rougé Yamaha R3 +0.527 10 K. Keankum Yamaha R3 +1.915 11 J. Kusmierczyk Yamaha R3 +1.941 12 D. Nowak Yamaha R3 +2.211 13 C. Gimenez Yamaha R3 +2.458 14 B. Crockford Yamaha R3 +19.304 15 V. Gelly Yamaha R3 +19.498 16 T. Horn Yamaha R3 +19.551 17 D. Palladino Yamaha R3 +19.933 18 D. Bergamini Yamaha R3 +26.279 19 D. Turecek Yamaha R3 +34.289 20 M. Abdalaziz Binladi Yamaha R3 +36.472 21 A. Ourednicek Yamaha R3 +36.638

Yamaha R3 bLUcRU Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Bergamini Yamaha R3 / 2 E. Valentim Yamaha R3 +0.048 3 J. Kusmierczyk Yamaha R3 +0.056 4 A. Pizzoli Yamaha R3 +0.314 5 W. Nugroho Yamaha R3 +0.400 6 C. Rougé Yamaha R3 +0.527 7 G. Manso Yamaha R3 +0.532 8 G. Carbonnel Yamaha R3 +0.693 9 E. Burr Yamaha R3 +0.697 10 A. Mc Donald Yamaha R3 +0.700 11 K. Fontainha Yamaha R3 +0.751 12 C. Gimenez Yamaha R3 +0.894 13 V. Gelly Yamaha R3 +8.739 14 B. Crockford Yamaha R3 +8.746 15 D. Palladino Yamaha R3 +8.813 16 T. Horn Yamaha R3 +9.280 17 D. Nowak Yamaha R3 +9.514 18 M. Abdalaziz Binladi Yamaha R3 +34.581 19 D. Turecek Yamaha R3 +34.644 20 A. Ourednicek Yamaha R3 +43.430 21 K. Keankum Yamaha R3 +1m02.574

Yamaha R3 bLUcRU Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Enzo Valentim 189 2 Devis Bergamini 148 3 Kevin Fontainha 137 4 Andrea Pizzoli 125 5 Wahyu Nugroho 101 6 Gustavo Manso 98 7 Jurand Kusmierczyk 79 8 Clément Rougé 75 9 Archie Mc Donald 53 10 Yeray Ruiz Ruiz 41 11 Eduardo Burr 41 12 Grégory Carbonnel 39 13 Filip Jurànek 36 14 Maxim Repak 35 15 Marc Vich 32 16 Brody Crockford 31 17 Carlos Gimenez 24 18 Diego Palladino 23 19 Dawid Nowak 22 20 Krittapat Keankum 15 21 Emanuele Cazzaniga 13 22 Emiliano Rapanotti 11 23 Emiliano Ercolani 10 24 Valentin Arnauld Gelly 7 25 Mattia Sorrenti 5 26 Travis Horn 5 27 Fabio Florian 5

Autodrom Most WorldSBK Schedule

