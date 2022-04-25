2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Two – Assen – Sunday

WorldSBK Superpole Race

The Tissot Superpole Race got underway for a reduced nine-lap distance following a delayed start due to a problem on the grid. Toprak Razgatlioglu started extremely well from pole position, holding onto the lead with a small gap ahead of Álvaro Bautista, who set the new race lap record on the third lap with a time of 1’33.620, and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK).

A little over three seconds behind, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) were battling it out for fourth.

During the sixth lap, the defending World Champion dropped back to third place, leaving the Ducati rider in the lead, but under constant pressure from Rea, who managed to overtake halfway through the last lap. The Northern Irishman defended brilliantly on the final lap, finishing first to take home his one-hundredth win on Kawasaki.

Bautista crossed the line for second but was demoted to third for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR 14m10.648 298.3 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.267 294.3 3 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.300 302.5 4 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +6.959 295.9 5 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +11.997 300.0 6 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +12.953 296.7 7 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +13.410 294.3 8 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +13.512 300.0 9 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +13.567 297.5 10 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +13.871 299.2 11 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +14.239 295.9 12 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +16.491 300.8 13 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +16.800 293.5 14 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +18.989 294.3 15 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR +20.625 297.5 16 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +21.463 293.5 17 L. Haslam Kawasaki ZX-10RR +23.762 289.5 18 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +23.998 295.9 19 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +24.207 291.1 20 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +25.949 296.7 21 G. Ruiu BMW M1000RR +33.209 292.7 22 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +33.519 291.9 23 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +33.717 295.1

WorldSBK Race Two

In Race 2, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli got off to an extremely good start, whereas Jonathan Rea got sucked back into fifth place behind Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) and Álvaro Bautista.

The Northern Irishman managed to find the right pace, moving into third place and trying to overtake Bautista. He found the right opportunity on the fifth lap and lost no time trying for the race lead as well, but due to contact with the Yamaha rider, both ended up in the gravel to end their race early.

Bautista took over as race leader with Iker Lecuona lying second and a group made up of Locatelli, Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), and Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) battling for the last podium position. The Bergamo native on Yamaha had the best pace of the group, overtaking Lecuona for second place but still an important podium for Honda in their WorldSBK campaign.

Alvaro Bautista finished first with an eight-second gap ahead of Locatelli and eleven seconds ahead of Lecuona. That victory combined with the DNF of his championship rivals has seen Bautista’s championship lead grow from the three-points heading into this weekend out to 18-points over Rea, and 45-points ahead of defending champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) finished in fourth place as he bounced back from two technical issues in race one and the Superpole Race to record fourth place after a mega battle with Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing). Redding finished in fifth place, his best finish since switching to BMW, after Bassani was given a three-second time penalty for repeatedly exceeding track limits throughout the race.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) finished in seventh place to end a difficult weekend for the Italian rider, finishing five seconds clear of Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in eighth place. Van der Mark was making his first appearance of the 2022 season and is still recovering from his leg fracture but will take home a top eight finish for his efforts in front of his home fans. Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) claimed ninth place with two Hondas inside the top ten, while Frenchman Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) rounded out the top ten.

Roberto Tamburini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) claimed his best WorldSBK result to date with 11th place, finishing just 0.004s clear of Christophe Ponsson (Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha) who claimed 12th place.

Leon Haslam (TPR Team Pedercini Racing), making his WorldSBK return, took the team’s first points of the season as he finished in 13th place. Sammarinese rider Luca Bernardi (BARNI Spark Racing Team) claimed two more points in his debut campaign with 14th place, with Leandro Mercado (MIE Racing Honda Team) in 15th and rounding out the points.

Wildcard Gabriele Ruiu (Bmax Racing) was 10 seconds away from scoring points at Assen, although he had to fend off a challenge from Malaysian rookie Hafizh Syahrin (MIE Racing Honda Team) with just a tenth between them at the end of the race. Rookie Oliver Konig (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) rounded out the classified runners.

Kohta Nozane (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) crashed out of the race on the opening lap at turn one, with the Japanese rider taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash. Nozane was diagnosed with a fracture of the right fifth metatarsal bone. On the same lap, Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) made contact with Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) at turn five, with the American rider not finishing the race after sustaining damage to his bike. Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) crashed out of the race on lap two, while Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) was out of the race with a technical issue on the same lap.

WorldSBK Race Two

Pos No. Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 33m20.602 301,7 2 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +8.770 298,3 3 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +11.580 296,7 4 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +13.329 298,3 5 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +14.672 299,2 6 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +17.490 298,3 7 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +23.374 300,8 8 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR +28.511 293,5 9 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +29.067 298,3 10 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +29.434 293,5 11 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +36.810 295,1 12 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +36.814 291,1 13 L. Haslam Kawasaki ZX-10RR +37.000 289,5 14 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +38.862 297,5 15 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +41.674 292,7 16 G. Ruiu BMW M1000RR +51.252 295,9 17 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +51.382 296,7 18 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m10.088 291,1 Not Classified DNF T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 16 Laps 290,3 DNF J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR 16 Laps 295,9 DNF P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R 20 Laps 287,2 DNF L. Baz BMW M1000RR 20 Laps 296,7 DNF G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 20 Laps 138,6 DNF K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 / /

WorldSBK Quotes

Alvaro Bautista – Aruba.it Ducati

“I don’t know what to say: after the Superpole Race I was angry because of a penalty that I didn’t think was fair. But I stayed focused, got a good start, and fought for first place straight away. I was lucky not to be involved in the crash between Toprak and Rea, then in the next few metres I was even hit but I don’t know by whom. Then I started to make my pace. I thank the team for giving me the best bike this early in the season. This is a great victory”.

Michael Rinaldi – Aruba.it Ducati

“It’s been a weekend below expectations. Except for the very first few laps, we were never able to find a good feeling with the bike, especially when the rear grip started to drop. So it’s been a defensive three races but unlike Aragon, in this round, the riders in front went much faster. We will analyse the data and try to do better in the next races”.

Andrea Locatelli – Pata Yamaha with Brixx

“It feels amazing to arrive on the podium, because before we started on Friday it was my objective to achieve this! In the end, we were a bit lucky and I am sorry for my teammate Toprak, because he was really fast, but this is racing – and when I see the opportunity to get a podium, I want to try and push. I lost a little bit of time in the middle of the race to Lecuona, but I pushed to close the gap and got in front. So, I am really happy! For sure we need to improve more to challenge for a win, but it’s an important result for us here in Assen. We will work to improve the performance on Friday and see if it is possible to get another podium in the next race.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – Pata Yamaha with Brixx

“Superpole Race was not lucky for Bautista but I say okay P2 result, P3 on track is same as yesterday but close to the win, only 0.2s. You know, I need to win and this was close! Second race the bike was feeling good after the team make some set-up changes, I ride easy – not pushing but try to be smooth and keep the tyre. I tried hard braking in the first corner and I go a little bit wide, but I am not going outside the track – I touch the kerb but I stay on the race line. I am surprised we crash like this, I do not expect this mistake from Jonathan. This year we improve at this track, every race we improve but okay, in the last laps in Superpole Race it is not possible for more fighting because the tyre drop. But I am feeling the bike is good, we go now to tracks I think we can be strong, and same as last year better not look at championship points – only focus on race wins and try for best position every time.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK

“A frustrating race day here in Assen given the accident in Race 2 between Toprak and Jonathan, but with some solid silver linings of Loka’s excellent run to P2 and Toprak’s superb performance in the Superpole Race. There will always be two differing views when riders collide in these situations but in the end, the FIM stewards decided that it was a racing incident. In terms of race results and competitiveness, this was our best ever Assen weekend – but, a little bit like Aragon, we didn’t quite have enough to reach the top step. Andrea made a really big improvement after a difficult Friday and he can be proud of his consistency and speed resulting in a well-deserved podium. There is now a bigger gap than we would like between Toprak and P1 in the championship, but there is a lot of racing still to do and we head towards Estoril next.”

Jonathan Rea – KRT

“In the crash in Race Two, from my point of view, I drew alongside Toprak on the start-finish straight. He braked 15 metres later than normal. He stopped the bike on the kerb before going off and sacrificed so much speed that my normal apex racing line was so much faster. In this situation at Assen normally the guy on the outside gives way, because someone is coming on the inside. Like I did in Turn One, in the first lap of the race with Lecuona. I went deep – and I understand that you can’t come back onto the track. You cannot make sudden movements into the racing line. I was committed to my line going into T2 later in the race. I was in front when we came together because he hit my hip on the rear side. Unfortunate, as it really soured our weekend. My team gave me an incredible bike for the race. I am frustrated for myself, but also Toprak and the fans. We were deprived of a good race. Two into one when that happens doesn’t work. We have to be happy with taking 100 race wins for Kawasaki in the Superpole Race. It was a great morning for us! It didn’t finish in the best way but I think we can take a lot of confidence that our package is working really well.”

Alex Lowes – KRT

“I was pleased with myself to end the weekend with a fourth place in the final race but my pace was better than that. I should not have been in that position. Unfortunately when Jonathan and Toprak went out, I felt like I should have been able to get on the podium, but I did not feel as good as I expected in Race Two. But if you look at it, starting from the fourth row to finish fourth is not too bad. When Redding and Bassani were battling I had to have a few laps trying to save the tyres to try and go fast at the end. The rear was spinning a lot more than I anticipated. It was an OK end to the weekend but I feel I have been a lot better than the results show.”

Iker Lecuona – HRC

“I’m really, really happy. I felt very fast, very good all weekend with the bike but have had some ups and downs, scoring P2 in FP1 but then also suffering two crashes, so I perhaps wasn’t expecting the podium but maybe top five or so. We got that in Race 1 and then today, in the Superpole race, I felt very comfortable and closer to the top guys. So before race 2 I thought, OK, it’s time to attack. Starting from the second row, I knew that if I used the tyres a bit more in the first laps, I could stay closer to the front guys and try to break away with them. Then, when I saw Toprak and Rea crash, I knew I had an opportunity to fight for the podium. Alvaro was very fast, and I couldn’t stick with him for long, but I was able to maintain a small gap to Locatelli for many laps. By the final stages, my rear tyre was finished, and he passed me, but third place is just fine. I was very happy to bring my Honda to the podium. I must say thank you to the team for the great job they’ve done here, so a big thanks to them, to my manager and to my family, who always support me so well. We have the potential, but we need more time, so we need to stay focused and keep working with our feet on the ground. We may face some tracks that are less favourable to us, so our target is to keep working hard, step by step and see what will happen.”

Xavi Vierge – HRC

“First of all, congratulations to my team-mate Iker and to the team because they’ve had an amazing weekend. I’m really happy for them and I think that these results also serve to motivate me. On my side, I think we once again “saved” the weekend because even though I expected to be in a better physical condition before arriving here, we realized right from FP1 that I was going to suffer. Looking at the positives, I completed all three races and collected some points. Now it will be extremely important over the next three weeks we have before Estoril to return to my normal life and start to train properly so that I can arrive in Portugal fully fit and fight to get where we want to be.”

Scott Redding – BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

“In race two there was the crash between Jonathan and Toprak in front and the pace slowed down a little bit. That gave me the chance to get back into the group and then I was just hanging in, giving pretty much 110 per cent every lap to be there. I think you can also see it if you watch the race that I was trying everything. Then in the last three, four laps, I got a hole in the tyre on the right side so I had no grip. That was sad really because I feel that I deserved the fourth place because I really rode hard and good. But it’s okay. To finish with a top-six result – it was P5 then due to another rider’s penalty – I am happy with that. But we still need to do more. I am riding on the limit and I am still 15 seconds behind in a race that felt good for me. We can be happy that we had a good result for us but we still need to work, that is the main thing for me. I want to win. This for me is okay, but it is not what I want and I think we can get there. Hopefully we can find something that can give us half a second – that is what we are looking for in general to make the next step.”

Loris Baz – Bonovo action BMW Racing Team

“It was of course great to finish sixth in yesterday’s first race. Also the Superpole race was good despite the fact that I made a terrible start. I was 15th in turn one but managed to come back to sixth. It was really fun race, a really aggressive one. That was good and I secured sixth on the grid for race two, but it was again a really difficult start; we struggle a lot to launch the bike at the moment. I lost the rear going into turn one, touched Nozane and he crashed while I went straight. I am really sorry for him because that is a kind of thing I of course don’t like. Then I was last so I was pushing hard to come back and I lost the front in a fast turn. But that’s how it it. I am sorry for the team and the guys but I was trying hard to bring the bike back into my group where I was fighting all weekend. It’s a shame but overall I am happy with the hard job we have been doing all weekend and how I was riding the bike. We need to solve some things again to improve for Estoril but, yes, we try again next time!”

Michael van der Mark – BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

“I am really happy with the weekend. Yesterday and in today’s Superpole race it was about getting back into the rhythm. I knew that I did not have the speed to fight in the top ten. Then in race two I had a good pace, a lot better than yesterday and I had some nice battles. I was in a group with Vierge and Mahias and in the last two laps I was able to pull away a little bit from them so I finished eighth. I am really satisfied with this weekend. We came without any expectations, we just wanted to ride the bike. I think I have never been so happy with a 13th and a eighth place.”

Eugene Laverty – Bonovo action BMW Racing Team

“I’m very disappointed to have to watch the races from the sidelines after my mistake in FP1. I tried to ride again in FP3 but it was clear that I had no power in my right arm to ride safely. My team have been very supportive and that motivates me highly to return to Estoril at 100%. Thank you also to the marshals and medical staff who do a top job here at Assen. I was always in good hands.”

Marc Bongers – BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director

“A positive trend was there for all to see, especially today. Of course, some rivals failed to finish, but fifth place for Scott Redding and a very respectable eighth position for Michael van der Mark are results that we can build on. Hats off to Michael for this performance. Unfortunately, Loris Baz fell in race two. He recorded very good results once again in race one and in the Superpole race. Saturday was not an easy day. We were unable to find the right set-up for Scott and Michael was still finding his way back after his injury break. However, we improved as the weekend progressed. Scott now definitely feels better and has a better understanding of the motorbike. It was also a big shame that Eugene was unable to race after his fall on Friday. He will be back strong at Estoril. Overall, it was another weekend of mixed feelings, but we will take these positive race results to the next round and continue in this direction at Estoril.”

Garrett Gerloff – GYTR GRT Yamaha

“In the Superpole Race, I had a decent start but some riders passed me on the first lap. I was in the second group, but was able to pass a couple of guys at the end to finish seventh. Then in Race 2, I got a good start but there was some small contact between myself and somebody else. The front fairing came loose, and I had to come into the pits.”

Kohta Nozane – GYTR GRT Yamaha

“We improved each day after a tough Friday. Today in the Superpole Race I had good pace and finished 14th, so I was confident about a good Race 2. My target was to have a strong start and build my race from there. Unfortunately, I had contact with another rider, but I think it was a racing accident. My right foot is not totally OK, but I’m lucky to not have any massive fracture. I think I could be 100% fit for Estoril and I’ll do my best in the next round to overcome these misfortunes.”

Leon Haslam – Pedercini Kawasaki

“It was a really positive weekend. We made lots of progress despite the little time on track that we had. Race 1 and the Superpole Race tough but we know where we can make some big steps but I have to say that Race 2 was the best feeling I had had with the bike all weekend. I was able to fight with several guys and our pace was not too far from those in the top ten so I am satisfied. Step by step we will continue to improve. I am pleased to get some points on the board for Lucio and the entire team who work so hard. See you in Misano.”

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 109 2 Jonathan Rea 91 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 64 4 Andrea Locatelli 55 5 Iker Lecuona 50 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 43 7 Axel Bassani 30 8 Xavi Vierge 30 9 Alex Lowes 28 10 Loris Baz 28 11 Garrett Gerloff 25 12 Scott Redding 19 13 Philipp Oettl 15 14 Lucas Mahias 14 15 Michael Van Der Mark 11 16 Eugene Laverty 10 17 Illia Mykhalchyk 9 18 Roberto Tamburini 9 19 Christophe Ponsson 8 20 Luca Bernardi 6 21 Leon Haslam 3 22 Leandro Mercado 1

WorldSSP

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) repeated his 2021 successes at the Motul Dutch Round, claiming wins in both races at Assen. In Sunday’s Race 2, Aegerter had lost time at the start and found himself down in fourth place, but soon found himself fighting back. The race-winning overtake came on lap 9 of 18 with the Swiss rider overtaking title rival Baldassarri at the final chicane before going on to open a gap of 2.6s at the end of the race. After securing back to back wins, Aegerter said: “Perfect weekend. Pole position, two times the fastest laps, two victories… The maximum I could get. We have the perfect start to the season with 95 points, nearly all what I can get. I like this track here in Assen. The weather was perfect, just a little bit windy. The team made a perfect job, they set up the bike in every condition, also the tyre and the gearing for the wind. I had a very fast bike which was easy to ride.” After his successful weekend, Aegerter extended his Championship lead to 30 points.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) claimed second place as he bounced back from a Race 1 crash to finish on the podium after making his way up the grid. He commented: “After yesterday, I needed a good race like today, I needed points. With Domi, it was an interesting race until he started to push, Bulega overtook me, and I lost those crucial meters. Dominique was going fast, and I was taking too many risks to try to follow him. So, I decided that second would be enough for today.”

Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) had a great start as he led the first few laps to eventually finish third. He explained: “We crashed yesterday but did a good job today. I’m sorry for yesterday but we are back again today. I pushed a little bit more in the straight to open a gap. Then Aegerter and Baldassarri passed me. This podium is important for the Championship, but a win would be better. I will try to win in Estoril.”

Niccolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) missed the podium finishing just over three-tenths adrift from Oncu, while Hannes Soomer (Dynavolt Triumph) and teammate Stefano Manzi completed the top six.

Aegerter leads the Championship standings with 95 points, with Baldassarri in second and Bulega in third. The two Championship leaders reacted to the standings. “I wasn’t expecting to have nearly 100 points after four races. I was a little bit nervous about how the new regulations will be, or the bikes. Now we can see that they have a very similar level and it’s nice to have different manufacturer in Supersport. They can already fight with us” said Aegerter.

Meanwhile, Baldassarri relishes the challenge ahead of him: “The target was to be fast and constant here and loose the less possible points to Dominique. From the next races, we can fight for win and podiums. We have to be there and constant every race. We need to focus on improving me, the team and the bike.”

After a P14 in Race 1 Oliver Bayliss was able to do even better in Race 2. Starting from eighteenth on the grid, the Barni Spark Racing Team rider came out of turn one in P9 and closed the first lap in P11. Caught up with some riders in the first part of the race Bayliss found himself P14 on lap 12.

In the last six laps the Australian rider started his comeback passing first Brenner and then De Rosa; in the last four laps – having gained another position due to a crash in front of him – Oli tried hard to attack Sofuoglu as well and go for the Top 10 but eventually finished in P11. Crossing the line 22-seconds behind the winner, but only five-seconds from the Top 5.

It was a watershed result for a rookie rider in Supersport and his first race at Assen. Bayliss takes home seven points in the championship standing as a reward.

Oli Bayliss

“We could sum it up with one sentence: we couldn’t ask for more. The team did a great job and every time I went out on track I was faster than the previous round. Also in Race 2, compared to Race 1, my pace improved and we reached the best possible result. I want to thank the whole team for the great work and the warmth I feel around me.”

Unfortunately countryman Tommy Edwards failed to finish in his quest appearant on a YART YZF-R6.

WorldSSP

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 29m35.903 256,5 2 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +2.606 260,2 3 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.618 258,4 4 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +4.965 260,9 5 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +17.982 257,8 6 S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +18.108 256,5 7 N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +18.656 257,8 8 K. Smith Yamaha YZF R6 +19.650 258,4 9 Y. Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +20.000 255,9 10 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +21.744 264,1 11 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +22.369 260,2 12 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +25.239 254,7 13 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +26.750 260,2 14 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +27.098 260,9 15 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +30.685 259,6 16 P. Hobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 +32.499 257,1 17 J. Van Sikkelerus Yamaha YZF R6 +37.077 254,7 18 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +37.230 256,5 19 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +41.276 259,0 20 J. Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R +41.529 257,1 21 F. Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +46.583 255,9 22 F. Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +103.260 252,3 23 E. Mcmanus Kawasaki ZX-6R +118.275 252,9 24 A. Zetti Yamaha YZF R6 +122.731 251,7 25 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 1 Lap 253,5 Not Classified RET 99 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Lap 258,4 RET 71 T. Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 13 Laps 257,8 RET 16 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 / / RET 28 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 / /

WorldSSPChampionship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 95 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 65 3 Nicolo Bulega 56 4 Glenn Van Straalen 46 5 Niki Tuuli 40 6 Can Oncu 32 7 Hannes Soomer 31 8 Stefano Manzi 27 9 Jules Cluzel 23 10 Federico Caricasulo 23 11 Yari Montella 20 12 Patrick Hobelsberger 17 13 Adrian Huertas 17 14 Raffaele De Rosa 15 15 Bahattin Sofuoglu 13 16 Leonardo Taccini 9 17 Kyle Smith 8 18 Oliver Bayliss 7 19 Unai Orradre 5 20 Marcel Brenner 4 21 Thomas Booth-Amos 4 22 Peter Sebestyen 2 23 Andy Verdoia 1

WorldSSP300

Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP) claimed his first ever WorldSSP300 race with the record for the closest-ever finish in the Championship. He used the slipstream from Diaz on the run to the line, after the exit of the chicane, to claim victory from Diaz in an incredible battle for victory. He explained: “After lot of efforts, today I win my first race in World Championship. I’m very happy. I did a big mistake during the Superpole, so I started 19th on the grid. The goal was top 5 finish like yesterday to take points. Quickly I was at the front of my group, I stayed there and three laps to the end, I was sixth or eighth and I could see the first group. The last lap was incredible.”

Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) started the race from 28th after issues plagued him in Superpole on Saturday, but he was able to come back to claim a podium and the Championship lead with second on Saturday. He said: “It was a difficult race for me after my crash in Superpole yesterday. But in the end, we’re one more time on the podium. The Championship is still long but I think we can fight to win the Championship.”

Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) was third for his first podium of the 2022 season. He commented about his race: “The race was so difficult, probably my most difficult one in the category with some many riders pushing. I’m happy this is my first podium this year. My mechanics managed to fix the bike after my big high side in the Warm Up.”

Diaz recovered the Championship lead with 70 points. Garcia stands in second 8 points behind him, with Steeman in third.

After a good showing on Saturday young that added three-points to his tally, young Aussie Harry Khouri didn’t manage to add to his card on Sunday after clipping a kerb and high-siding out of the Sunday race.

WorldSSP300

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 H. De Cancellis Kawasaki Ninja 400 25m55.500 200.4 2 A. Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.002 197.1 3 Y. Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.109 199.3 4 B. Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.165 197.8 5 G. Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.200 199.3 6 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.262 199.3 7 S. Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.555 200.4 8 V. Steeman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.648 197.1 9 M. Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.697 201.1 10 L. Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +0.860 199.6 11 S. Markarian Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.970 197.8 12 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.027 200.0 13 I. Garcia Abella Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.391 200.0 14 K. Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.822 194.2 15 H. Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.212 197.1 16 I. Iglesias Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.000 198.5 17 P. Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.500 197.8 18 Y. Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.835 197.1 19 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.478 197.1 20 D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +15.734 196.7 21 I. Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.753 200.0 22 S. Doornenbal Kawasaki Ninja 400 +15.860 196.7 23 T. Molenaar Kawasaki Ninja 400 +15.869 197.8 24 D. Conte Kawasaki Ninja 400 +16.053 193.9 25 T. Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +28.079 200.0 26 I. Offer Yamaha YZF-R3 +50.396 190.5 Not Classified RET H. Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 5 Laps 195.3 RET A. Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 10 Laps 198.5 RET D. Geiger Kawasaki Ninja 400 13 Laps 193.9 RET R. Bijman Kawasaki Ninja 400 / / RET F. Seabright Yamaha YZF-R3 / 194.6

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Diaz 70 2 Marc Garcia 62 3 Victor Steeman 46 4 Lennox Lehmann 46 5 Hugo De Cancellis 44 6 Mirko Gennai 44 7 Samuel Di Sora 40 8 Yuta Okaya 40 9 Bruno Ieraci 39 10 Matteo Vannucci 22 11 Inigo Iglesias 21 12 Marco Gaggi 15 13 Kevin Sabatucci 14 14 Gabriele Mastroluca 12 15 Ton Kawakami 11 16 Iker Garcia Abella 9 17 Ruben Bijman 6 18 Sylvain Markarian 5 19 Petr Svoboda 5 20 Harry Khouri 3 21 Dirk Geiger 3 22 Fenton Seabright 2 23 Humberto Maier 1

2022 WorldSBK Calendar