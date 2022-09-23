2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Eight – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) went half a second quicker than anyone else in the morning to top his first session in WorldSBK, albeit using the soft front tyre that debuted last time out. His time was good enough to keep home on top for the remainder of the day.

In the afternoon, Lecuona was slightly further down the field, but it was his teammate Xavi Vierge who was doing all of the time attacks towards the end of the second session.

Iker Lecuona – P1

“P1 at the end of the first day here in Catalunya is a very nice feeling but not a totally “real” result. Having said that, it’s very real that I have good speed, having ridden alone during both sessions and worked well with the team in the garage.

“We put the qualifying tyres in during FP1 because we wanted to collect some data for tomorrow’s Superpole and didn’t want any rain to prevent us from doing that in the afternoon.

“With race tyres, my pace is just around three tenths of a second slower than that of Toprak and Rinaldi. Alvaro is on another level though; his pace is just amazing. I spent the sessions lapping alone and this gives me confidence for tomorrow.

“In FP2 I just worked to prepare for the race, using only one set of tyres, the hard one, and I felt good. But we will see tomorrow, because anything can happen, also considering the unstable weather forecast for the rest of the weekend, which means the track could change a lot and the conditions become trickier.”

Vierge was third for a fair bit of the session as he did numerous fast laps and on one of their race tyre options, having finished tenth in the first session and with the highest top speed at 326km/h. Vierge finished seventh overall, courtesy of his FP2 time.

Xavi Vierge – P7

“It’s a good feeling to be back starting a racing weekend at a track we know, after three rounds at brand-new ones, because we’ve been able to focus solely on ourselves and on the bike setup. So it’s been a positive Friday for us, especially in FP2 because in FP1 we struggled a bit at the beginning with braking. In the afternoon, on the other hand, everything worked perfectly, the team did a great job and I felt really good with the bike. Even using just one set of tyres, I was able to set a very good lap time.

“Our first goal now is to improve in qualifying to try and start somewhere on the first three rows and then of course to finish the races, after two DNFs at Magny-Cours. We know that we have the pace, so finishing the race will translate into a good result. It would be fantastic to score a great result in front of my home crowd.”

As expected ahead of the weekend, the factory Ducatis were in good form. Finishing fourth in FP1, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was quicker in the afternoon session, even if he wasn’t top overall. He spent most of the session on top and led a Ducati 1-2 with teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who was also impressive at the circuit at which he won at in 2021. It was Rinaldi who remained top Ducati from FP1, and he was fourth in FP2, whilst Bautista topped the FP2 session and looked like he had good race pace.

Michael Rinaldi – P2

“We did a good job ahead of the race taking into account what the weather variables might be. I’m satisfied with how things went and the feeling I had in both sessions. We were fast even though we didn’t try the time attack and that is a good sign“.

Alvaro Bautista – P4

“It was a positive Friday. We worked a lot on tyre choice, tried different tire solutions, and managed to gather some very interesting data. The race pace was incisive and consistent, especially in FP2. We don’t know what kind of weather we will find tomorrow, but we are ready and we have confidence whatever the conditions are.”

It was a solid opening day in Barcelona for the Yamaha outfit of Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) and teammate Andrea Locatelli. Razgatlioglu was third on the combined times but was reliant on his morning time, like Lecuona and Rinaldi ahead of him. He was only sixth in the afternoon session but three tenths from the top time and undoubtedly in the mix ahead of the two race days ahead. Locatelli on the other hand found a solid return to form, finishing sixth overall but third in FP2, just 0.067s from the top time. Can Locatelli play a key role in taking points off teammate Razgatlioglu’s rivals?

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P3

“For me, it was a positive Friday because we try every session for a good set-up for the race but tomorrow, I think maybe rain! Anyway, we try some new set-up and we are happy. Okay, we see Ducati is very fast but we keep fighting for the race. In FP2, we tried a new set-up and we are working – also I just try a shorter race simulation to understand the bike how it is working or not.

“Now, it looks like we are ready to race, the pace looks not bad and I hope we are fighting for the win again. At this track, it’s important to keep the rear tyre and I hope for good weather tomorrow but we will see!”

Andrea Locatelli – P6

“I’m really happy about today because the feeling on the bike was really good, especially in FP1. In FP2 the condition was a bit different and to do a good lap time was difficult, but actually the feeling was not so bad and I think we have a good base set-up for here in Barcelona – especially after the test in August. We worked really well and were really fast here.

“So today, I’m happy and I have a lot of confidence with the bike, so I want to continue in this way and try to push because tomorrow we have the first race and it is important to try to start in front. I think in respect to the last few rounds, we understand a little bit more around the bike and how to use the new tyre compound. We’re working well and today we have a good reference and data to compare. For me it’s a good point to restart!”

Blasting up the order having been hovering around the top five for a majority of the FP2 session, six-time World Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) took second at the end of the session. The Ulsterman, eager to claw points back in the title race, set good laps at the end of the afternoon session and despite results being mixed there in the past, he has more Barcelona wins than anyone else; in FP1, he had a 325km/h top speed, not a huge deficit to his rivals.

Rea took fifth overall whilst teammate Alex Lowes was only 14th in FP2 but had a lap time good enough for sixth; it was deleted for track limits, leaving him eighth on the combined times.

Jonathan Rea – P5

“We had to compare two front tyres, back-to-back, and two rears. We know this track consumes tyres for everybody. I felt good with my ultimate pace and we just need to improve the consistency. Alvaro is very strong, and it seems they started in a really good way.

“In some areas we need to make the bike a little bit easier to ride, so that when the tyre drops I am not fighting with the bike so much, especially in stopping and turning. We have a few areas to look at tomorrow thinking about tyre conservation in a long race. I did a long run in the afternoon, three laps short of race distance, and the drop was less severe than last year.”

Alex Lowes – P8

“Overall today was good but we struggled a little bit with front tyre wear after 11 or 12 laps, so this is something we need to focus on. The front grip seemed to drop quite a lot for me. The rear, not so much. I did a really fast lap at the end of the day, but rolled out on the green track limits paint, and I just caught the chequered flag too. I didn’t realise and the next lap was even faster, which would have put us in the top three.

“Our new tyre performance is quite good, but we need to work a little bit on used tyres. But it’s great to be here at the team’s home race. They have lots of people here, friends and family, so the atmosphere is great. I am looking forward to the first race tomorrow.”

It wasn’t the easiest day for BMW, with Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) not able to get on tabs with the top five like previous at circuits. Knowing that it will be a trickier round for the manufacturer given the testing programme that they’ve followed, Redding and the team will hope that they can challenge for the top six. Teammate Michael van der Mark had a technical issue in FP1 but following a change of engine for FP2, was able to get crucial laps under his belt but he could only finish 19th in FP2. Come the end of the day, Redding was tenth whilst van der Mark languished in 20th.

With nine of the top ten places occupied by factory bikes, the only rider to squeeze his way in was the in-form Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), who followed Bautista in the early stages of the session.

Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) was next up but only 11th, whilst Eugene Laverty (Bonovo Action BMW) was enjoying a stronger Friday in 12th. Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) and Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) completed the top 15.

WorldSBK Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R 1m41.396 2 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.535 3 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.595 4 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.622 5 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.662 6 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.689 7 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.825 8 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.962 9 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.081 10 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +1.252 11 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +1.287 12 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +1.292 13 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.341 14 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R 1.427 15 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +1.647 16 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +1.834 17 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +2.077 18 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.198 19 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +2.199 20 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR +2.217 21 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +2.474 22 O. Gutierrez Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.496 23 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.885 24 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R /

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 332 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 302 3 Jonathan Rea 285 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 167 5 Andrea Locatelli 166 6 Axel Bassani 151 7 Scott Redding 145 8 Alex Lowes 145 9 Iker Lecuona 140 10 Xavi Vierge 82 11 Garrett Gerloff 76 12 Loris Baz 75 13 Philipp Oettl 53 14 Lucas Mahias 41 15 Luca Bernardi 27 16 Roberto Tamburini 25 17 Eugene Laverty 18 18 Michael Van Der Mark 15 19 Kohta Nozane 13 20 Xavi Fores 12 21 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 22 Christophe Ponsson 8 23 Hafizh Syahrin 4 24 Leon Haslam 4 25 Tarran Mackenzie 3 26 Peter Hickman 2 27 Leandro Mercado 2

WorldSSP

A lack of experience at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the FIM Supersport World Championship did not prevent Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) from setting a new all-time lap record in the Championship during Friday’s Free Practice 2 session on the way to top spot for the Catalunya Round.

After topping Free Practice 1 by three tenths, Aegerter smashed the lap record to finish more than a second clear of his rivals in FP2 and in the combined classification.

Oli Bayliss finished the opening day in 15th while countryman Ben Currie (Motozoo Racing by Puccetti) took 28th place despite an FP2 crash.

Oliver Bayliss – P15

“I am happy with how it went today, even though we are in 15th position. We made the time on the second tyre exit. There are still a couple of things to work on, but I’m confident for qualifying.”

WorldSSP Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 1m44.507 2 L Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +1.005 3 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +1.015 4 N Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.157 5 C Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.162 6 J Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +1.297 7 S Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +1.429 8 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +1.481 9 YMontella Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.640 10 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +1.646 11 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.701 12 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.749 13 I Vinales Ducati Panigale V2 +1.757 14 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.825 15 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +1.926 16 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +1.930 17 PHobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 +1.959 18 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +1.964 19 U Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +2.016 20 S Jespersen Yamaha YZF R6 +2.036 21 J Giral Ducati Panigale V2 +2.077 22 P Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +2.119 23 H Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +2.157 24 A Viu Yamaha YZF R6 +2.166 25 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.168 26 L Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +2.353 27 O Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +2.580 28 B Currie Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.999 29 J Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.214 30 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +3.299 31 M. Alcoba Yamaha YZF R6 +3.359 32 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +3.784

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 286 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 267 3 Nicolo Bulega 168 4 Can Oncu 135 5 Stefano Manzi 117 6 Glenn Van Straalen 95 7 Yari Montella 92 8 Adrian Huertas 79 9 Federico Caricasulo 74 10 Niki Tuuli 71 11 Jules Cluzel 65 12 Hannes Soomer 61 13 Raffaele De Rosa 53 14 Oliver Bayliss 47 15 Valentin Debise 43 16 Andy Verdoia 38 17 Bahattin Sofuoglu 36 18 Kyle Smith 35 19 Mattia Casadei 25 20 Marcel Brenner 23 21 Leonardo Taccini 22 22 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 23 Peter Sebestyen 21 24 Ondrej Vostatek 17 25 Steven Odendaal 16 26 Simon Jespersen 16 27 Isaac Vinales 9 28 Unai Orradre 9 29 Tom Edwards 7 30 Luca Ottaviani 5 31 Thomas Booth-Amos 5 32 Nicholas Spinelli 1 33 Benjamin Currie 1

WorldSSP300

Dutch rider Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) posted a 1’55.287s to move himself ahead of two local riders in the combined classification with the Dutchman one of just eight riders to improve their lap time in the afternoon compared to the morning.

While Steeman was able to find around two tenths of a second, Julio Garcia Gonzalez (ESP Solutions Motap Racing Team) and Jose Luis Perez Gonzales (Accolade Smrz Racing) did not improve their lap time and finished second and third in the standings respectively, after wildcard Garcia Gonzalez topped Friday morning’s FP1 session. The trio were separated by around two tenths at the end of Friday’s running.

With very few riders improving their time, Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) remained in fourth place at the end of the day’s running, ahead of Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) in fifth and Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) in sixth; in FP2, Garcia was classified in 23rd place but his time of 1’55.692s from FP1 was enough to take a top-five finish at the end of the day in the combined classification.

Harry Khouri finished day one in P27.

WorldSSP300 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 V Steeman Kawasaki Ninja 400 1m55.287 2 J Garcia Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.088 3 J Perez Gonzales Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.193 4 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.281 5 M. Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.405 6 H De Cancellis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.422 7 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +0.473 8 D Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.558 9 IIglesias Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.565 10 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.726 11 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.802 12 A Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.802 13 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.847 14 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.865 15 Y Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.093 16 U Calatayud Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.105 17 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.163 18 A Millan Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.186 19 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.204 20 A Mahendra Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.234 21 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.249 22 R Bijman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.442 23 Y Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.551 24 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.617 25 F Seabright Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.689 26 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.703 27 H Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.784 28 I Garcia Abella Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.825 29 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.955 30 S Markarian Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.265 31 M. Szamado Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.772 32 A Delgado Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.099

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Diaz 197 2 Marc Garcia 157 3 Victor Steeman 147 4 Samuel Di Sora 130 5 Hugo De Cancellis 107 6 Lennox Lehmann 105 7 Yuta Okaya 101 8 Matteo Vannucci 97 9 Mirko Gennai 82 10 Inigo Iglesias 72 11 Dirk Geiger 61 12 Bruno Ieraci 60 13 Kevin Sabatucci 57 14 Ruben Bijman 33 15 Humberto Maier 32 16 Jose Luis Perez Gonzales 29 17 Petr Svoboda 29 18 Gabriele Mastroluca 28 19 Ton Kawakami 26 20 Alfonso Coppola 19 21 Daniel Mogeda 19 22 Marco Gaggi 18 23 Iker Garcia Abella 17 24 Troy Alberto 13 25 Harry Khouri 12 26 Alessandro Zanca 10 27 Alex Millan 8 28 Sylvain Markarian 5 29 Yeray Saiz Marquez 4 30 Mate Szamado 2 31 Fenton Seabright 2 32 Dinis Borges 1

Catalunya WorldSBK Time Schedule

AEST

Time Class Event Saturday 1700 WorldSBK FP3 1745 WorldSSP300 SPole 1825 WorldSSP SPole 1910 WorldSBK SPole 2200 WorldSBK R1 2315 WorldSSP R1 Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPRace 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSBK R2 2315 WorldSSP300 R2

