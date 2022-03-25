World Supersport Next Generation

While the technical rules applicable to the World Supersport 300 Championship remain unchanged for 2022 we are on the cusp of a completely new generation of World Supersport competition.

Dubbed ‘Supersport Next Generation’, the class now does away with the previous long-running limits of 600 cc for four-cylinder, 675 cc for triples, and 750 cc for twins. That was always relatively simple to get your head around, but the new look World Supersport Championship is a lot more complex…

955 cc Ducati Panigale V2 motorcycles will debut and compete against 765 cc Triumph Street Triple RS, 798 cc MV Agusta F3 800 and Suzuki’s GSX-R750. The 636 cc version of the ZX-6R will become eligible in 2023 under the current plan.

We believe Yamaha’s YZF-R6 and Honda’s CBR600RR will retain their existing 600 cc capacities, but if they start to get left behind by the new generation machines, then organisers will allow them more performance modifications to help redress the balance.

Performance balancing is going to comprise of Concession Parts, Torque limited map with Rev Limit,

Minimum Weight, Air restrictor, and allowed Modifications.

For motorcycle such as the GSX-R750, where no fly by wire system is on the motorcycle as standard, they must be fitted with a control fly-by-wire throttle body system mandated by Dorna. This is to allow all motorcycles to be balanced for performance via torque mapping.

Simply put, organisers can pull power/torque from all the motorcycle types in the championship at various rpm to aid them in trying to provide a fairly level playing field. Brave new world this one…

We also have weight limits set on a combined basis of rider (in full race gear) and motorcycle, with a minimum limit also in place. All machines start with a minimum combined weight of 239 kg, apart from the largest engined bike in the field, the 955 cc Ducati, which must be a minimum combination of 244 kg.

Effectively it looks as though we will end up having two championships running in the same race. A conventional World Supersport catergy we are accustomed to, but also the new Next Generation class fighting their own battles.

It does look as though it might get a bit messy in regards to balancing parity, but lets hope it produces some great racing! And of course we will have Oli Bayliss and Ben Currie to cheer on! Action gets underway at Aragon on the weekend of April 10.

2022 World Supersport Minimum Weights

Brand …………………… Bike Weight Combined Minimum Bike & Rider Weight Hard Minimum Soft Maximum Ducati Panigale V2 166 kg 175 kg 244 kg Honda CBR600RR 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg Kawasaki ZX-6R 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg Kawasaki ZX-636R 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg MV Agusta F3 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg MV Agusta F3 800 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg MV Agusta F3 SV 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg Suzuki GSX-R600 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg Suzuki GSX-R750 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg Triumph 675R 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg Triumph ST765RS 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg Yamaha YZF-R6 161 kg 170 kg 239 kg

2022 World Supersport Entry List

World Supersport Entry List 2022 N° RIDER NAT. MOTORCYCLE TEAM 24 Leonardo Taccini ITA YZF R6 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI YZF R6 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 55 Yari Montella ITA ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 61 Can Öncü TUR Kaasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA YZF R6 Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 56 Péter Sebestyén HUN YZF R6 Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 16 Jules Cluzel FRA YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha 94 Andy Verdoïa FRA YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha 73 Maximilian Kofler AUT Panigale V2 CM Racing 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Panigale V2 Ducati Orelac Racing Verdnatura 52 Patrick Hobelsberger GER YZF R6 Kallio Racing 88 Alessandro Zetti * ITA YZF R6 Kallio Racing 66 Niki Tuuli FIN F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 54 Bahattin Sofuoğlu * TUR F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 28 Glenn van Straalen NED YZF R6 EAB Racing Team 25 Marcel Brenner * SUI YZF R6 VFT Racing 9 Kyle Smith GBR YZF R6 VFT Racing 10 Unai Orradre ESP YZF R6 Yamaha MS Racing 50 Ondřej Vostatek CZE YZF R6 Yamaha MS Racing 6 Jeffrey Buis * NED ZX-6R Motozoo Racing by Puccetti 21 Benjamin Currie AUS ZX-6R Motozoo Racing by Puccetti 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA Panigale V2 Althea Racing 11 Nicolò Bulega ITA Panigale V2 Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team 32 Oliver Bayliss AUS Panigale V2 Barni Spark Racing Team 12 Filippo Fuligni * ITA Panigale V2 D34G Racing 22 Federico Fuligni * ITA Panigale V2 D34G Racing 38 Hannes Soomer EST Street Triple RS Dynavolt Triumph 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Street Triple RS Dynavolt Triumph 99 Adrian Huertas ESP ZX-6R MTM Kawasaki 69 Thomas Booth-Amos * GBR ZX-6R Prodina Racing WorldSSP

2022 WorldSBK Calendar