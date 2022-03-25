World Supersport Next Generation
While the technical rules applicable to the World Supersport 300 Championship remain unchanged for 2022 we are on the cusp of a completely new generation of World Supersport competition.
Dubbed ‘Supersport Next Generation’, the class now does away with the previous long-running limits of 600 cc for four-cylinder, 675 cc for triples, and 750 cc for twins. That was always relatively simple to get your head around, but the new look World Supersport Championship is a lot more complex…
955 cc Ducati Panigale V2 motorcycles will debut and compete against 765 cc Triumph Street Triple RS, 798 cc MV Agusta F3 800 and Suzuki’s GSX-R750. The 636 cc version of the ZX-6R will become eligible in 2023 under the current plan.
We believe Yamaha’s YZF-R6 and Honda’s CBR600RR will retain their existing 600 cc capacities, but if they start to get left behind by the new generation machines, then organisers will allow them more performance modifications to help redress the balance.
Performance balancing is going to comprise of Concession Parts, Torque limited map with Rev Limit,
Minimum Weight, Air restrictor, and allowed Modifications.
For motorcycle such as the GSX-R750, where no fly by wire system is on the motorcycle as standard, they must be fitted with a control fly-by-wire throttle body system mandated by Dorna. This is to allow all motorcycles to be balanced for performance via torque mapping.
Simply put, organisers can pull power/torque from all the motorcycle types in the championship at various rpm to aid them in trying to provide a fairly level playing field. Brave new world this one…
We also have weight limits set on a combined basis of rider (in full race gear) and motorcycle, with a minimum limit also in place. All machines start with a minimum combined weight of 239 kg, apart from the largest engined bike in the field, the 955 cc Ducati, which must be a minimum combination of 244 kg.
Effectively it looks as though we will end up having two championships running in the same race. A conventional World Supersport catergy we are accustomed to, but also the new Next Generation class fighting their own battles.
It does look as though it might get a bit messy in regards to balancing parity, but lets hope it produces some great racing! And of course we will have Oli Bayliss and Ben Currie to cheer on! Action gets underway at Aragon on the weekend of April 10.
2022 World Supersport Minimum Weights
|Brand……………………
|Bike Weight
|Combined Minimum Bike & Rider Weight
|Hard Minimum
|Soft Maximum
|Ducati Panigale V2
|166 kg
|175 kg
|244 kg
|Honda CBR600RR
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|Kawasaki ZX-636R
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|MV Agusta F3
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|MV Agusta F3 800
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|MV Agusta F3 SV
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|Suzuki GSX-R600
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|Triumph 675R
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|Triumph ST765RS
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|161 kg
|170 kg
|239 kg
2022 World Supersport Entry List
|World Supersport Entry List 2022
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|MOTORCYCLE
|TEAM
|24
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|YZF R6
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|YZF R6
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|55
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|ZX-6R
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|61
|Can Öncü
|TUR
|Kaasaki ZX-6R
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|YZF R6
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|56
|Péter Sebestyén
|HUN
|YZF R6
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|16
|Jules Cluzel
|FRA
|YZF R6
|GMT94 Yamaha
|94
|Andy Verdoïa
|FRA
|YZF R6
|GMT94 Yamaha
|73
|Maximilian Kofler
|AUT
|Panigale V2
|CM Racing
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|Ducati Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|52
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|GER
|YZF R6
|Kallio Racing
|88
|Alessandro Zetti *
|ITA
|YZF R6
|Kallio Racing
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|54
|Bahattin Sofuoğlu *
|TUR
|F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|28
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|YZF R6
|EAB Racing Team
|25
|Marcel Brenner *
|SUI
|YZF R6
|VFT Racing
|9
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|YZF R6
|VFT Racing
|10
|Unai Orradre
|ESP
|YZF R6
|Yamaha MS Racing
|50
|Ondřej Vostatek
|CZE
|YZF R6
|Yamaha MS Racing
|6
|Jeffrey Buis *
|NED
|ZX-6R
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|21
|Benjamin Currie
|AUS
|ZX-6R
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|Althea Racing
|11
|Nicolò Bulega
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
|32
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|Panigale V2
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|12
|Filippo Fuligni *
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|D34G Racing
|22
|Federico Fuligni *
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|D34G Racing
|38
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|Street Triple RS
|Dynavolt Triumph
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Street Triple RS
|Dynavolt Triumph
|99
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|ZX-6R
|MTM Kawasaki
|69
|Thomas Booth-Amos *
|GBR
|ZX-6R
|Prodina Racing WorldSSP
2022 WorldSBK Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Classes
|April 8-10
|MotorLand Aragon, Spain
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|April 22-24
|TT Circuit Assen, the Netherlands
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|May 20-22
|Circuito Estoril, Portugal
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|June 10-12
|Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, Italy
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|July 15-17
|Donington Park, UK
|WorldSBK/SSP
|July 29-31
|Autodrom Most, Czech Republic
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|September 9-11
|Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|September 23-25
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|October 7-9
|Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|October 21-23
|Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina
|WorldSBK/SSP
|November 11-13
|Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia
|WorldSBK/SSP
|TBA
|Phillip Island, Australia
|WorldSBK/SSP
|TBA
|Earlier in season
|WorldSBK/SSP