2022 FIM Supersport World Championship

Round Three – Estoril

Estoril WorldSSP600 Race Two

After a downpour of rain on Sunday, conditions improved slightly ahead of the second Supersport race of the weekend at Estoril, however, as drops of rain lingered in the air, it was set to be a tense 18-lap affair with the riders sticking to slick tyre choices.

As the race got underway, the rain started to fall, creating a fierce nine-rider battle at the front. Slipping to sixth in the early stages, Dominique Aegerter played on his experience, adapting to the changing conditions before making progress in the second half of the race. Picking off riders one by one, the Swiss rider briefly took the lead with 11 laps to go but Kawasaki’s Can Öncü immediately responded.

After battling with Evan Bros’ Lorenzo Baldassarri for second, Aegerter then pulled the pin, reclaiming the lead with six to go. From there, the 31-year-old never looked back, opening a comfortable two second lead to take victory. Meanwhile, a hard-charging Kyle Smith had worked his way up to third place and made his move on Baldassarri for second. Unable to catch the leader, the British rider crossed the line in second to take his first podium of the season, with Baldassarri completing an all-Yamaha podium.

Can Öncü led the race more than once and Yari Montella came close to what would have been his first WorldSSP podium, losing out to Lorenzo Baldassarri by only 0.105 seconds.

Oli Bayliss missed out on fifth by a nose, crossing the stripe less than five-hundredths behind Oncu at the flag, that sixth place is a breakthrough for the Aussie teenager. Bayliss was also the top finishing Ducati.

Another rider who claimed their best result to date was Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) as the reigning WorldSSP300 Champion secured seventh.

Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) finished in eighth place as he looked to fight his way up the order, finishing more than nine seconds clear of Wildcard entrant Tom Edwards (Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP).

Tom Edwards worked his way into the top ten after starting from 20th on the YART YZF-R6, a great result for the 20-year-old.

The youngest rider on the grid, Ondrej Vostatek (MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP), equalled his best result to date with tenth, finishing just 0.019s behind Edwards.

Coming back from extensive pre-season injuries, Ben Currie (Motozoo Racing by Puccetti Kawasaki) made a strong return to the track this weekend.

Despite starting from the last row on the grid, Currie worked his way up into the points with a 15th place finish.

The sixth place finish for Bayliss is the best result for an Aussie in the category since Anthony West also claimed sixth at Misano in 2018.

Oli Bayliss – P6

“Sixth place in race two today, and I’m more than happy with that! I went into race two with the goal of hopefully getting into the top ten, after the solid result in race one, and the Barni Racing Team and I have by far exceeded our expectations.

“It was a tricky race, in terms of the weather, but thanks to the team getting me comfortable on the Ducati Panigale V2, I felt confident in being able to push hard throughout the whole race.

“Our first top ten finish as a team is something to celebrate and it gives us a lot of confidence heading into the next round of the championship at the Misano World Circuit, which is a home round for the team.

“Massive thanks once again to the team, our team sponsors and all the support from everyone. I really do appreciate all the messages of support. In terms of the championship, we now jump from 18th to 14th spot in the title fight with 21-points now on the board. We are looking forward to hopefully getting a bit higher in the standings as the championship moves on throughout the year.”

World Supersport will take a short break before returning to action in Italy for the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round across the weekend of 10-12th June.

Estoril WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 D. AEGERTER SUI – 2 K. SMITH GBR +2.344 3 L. BALDASSARRI ITA +3.762 4 Y MONTELLA ITA +3.867 5 C. ONCU TUR +4.657 6 O. BAYLISS AUS +4.704 7 A. HUERTAS ESP +6.218 8 G. VAN STRAALEN NED +8.562 9 T. EDWARDS AUS +17.876 10 O. VOSTATEK CZE +17.895 11 L. OTTAVIANI ITA +18.818 12 H. SOOMER EST +20.252 13 P. SEBESTYEN HUN +26.613 14 B. SOFUOGLU TUR +32.668 15 B. CURRIE AUS +44.988 16 M. KOFLER AUT +45.087 17 J. BUIS NED +1’32.069 18 M. BRENNER SUI +1’36.773 Not Classified RET S. JESPERSEN DEN 2 Laps RET N. BULEGA ITA 3 Laps RET R. DE ROSA ITA 5 Laps RET U. ORRADRE ESP 6 Laps RET S. MANZI ITA 8 Laps RET F. CARICASULO ITA 12 Laps RET F. FULIGNI ITA 16 Laps RET S. KROEZE NED 16 Laps RET J. CLUZEL FRA 16 Laps RET F. FULIGNI ITA –

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Man. Points 1 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 145 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha 101 3 Nicolo Bulega Ducati 72 4 Glenn Van Straalen Yamaha 63 5 Can Oncu Kawasaki 56 6 Yari Montella Kawasaki 43 7 Niki Tuuli MV Agusta 40 8 Hannes Soomer Triumph 35 9 Federico Caricasulo Ducati 34 10 Adrian Huertas Kawasaki 34 11 Kyle Smith Yamaha 33 12 Stefano Manzi Triumph 27 13 Jules Cluzel Yamaha 23 14 Oliver Bayliss Ducati 21 15 Patrick Hobelsberger Yamaha 17 16 Raffaele De Rosa Ducati 15 17 Bahattin Sofuoglu MV Agusta 15 18 Ondrej Vostatek Yamaha 12 19 Leonardo Taccini Yamaha 11 20 Andy Verdoia Yamaha 8 21 Tom Edwards Yamaha 7 22 Luca Ottaviani Yamaha 5 23 Marcel Brenner Yamaha 5 24 Peter Sebestyen Yamaha 5 26 Unai Orradre Yamaha 5 27 Thomas Booth-Amos Kawasaki 4 28 Simon Jespersen Yamaha 3 29 Benjamin Currie Kawasaki 1

2022 WorldSBK Calendar