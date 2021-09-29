2022 Yamaha WR250F

Australia’s most popular 250 cc enduro bike has undergone a significant revamp for 2022 with camshaft and cylinder head changes, new frame, better brakes and a smoother running engine are the headline changes for the new model year.

Development input by a range of Aussie enduro riders and continual updates based on the hugely successful YZ250F MX weapon are the reasons why the WR250F has performed so strongly here in Australia.

The WR250F was once a fairly laid back trail bike, but in recent years the model has taken on a distinctly sharper edge, largely to counter the increased level of competition from European machinery that continued to push the envelope of engine performance. Thus, today’s WR250F is more about blasting through the bush, rather than plodding through the bush, Yamaha have you covered there with the WR250R.

By using the current model YZ250F as a starting point, Yamaha’s experienced development team – including Kiwi race team manager and Yamaha legend Josh Coppins – claim they have come up with an enduro weapon that turns, stops and goes better than ever before.

Sporting a new aluminium bilateral beam frame, more power with a smoother delivery, slicker gear shifts and stronger braking, the MY22 is improved in all the major areas.

The MY22 WR450F continues with the radical updates received in 2021 that gave the bike a lighter, more balanced feel with easier to control power delivery.

The 2022 Yamaha WR250F will be available in Australia for $14,899 Ride Away in Team Yamaha Blue from this December, 2021.

2022 Yamaha WR250F at a glance

New YZ250F-spec exhaust cam for better drive

New YZ250F-spec intake port shape increases volume for improved flow rate and power delivery

New YZ250F-spec throttle body joint improves power delivery

Improved cam chain tensioner design

New engine balancer reduces vibration and improves drive at low to mid-range.

New gearbox cam shift design for smoother gear shifting

New Control Filled aluminium frame based on YZ250F and tuned for off-road riding

New engine brackets tuned specifically for MY22 WR250F

Industry-leading KYB speed-sensitive dual chamber forks and rear shock with revised settings to suit MY22 chassis

New YZ250F-spec footpegs, bars, holders and front axle with sealed bearing front wheel

New Dunlop Geomax E91 tyres with new profile, overall weight saving and better performance over a wide range of conditions. Front 90/90-21 and rear 140/80-18 sizes

New multi-function meter with integral fuel and engine warning lights. Also features odometer, tripmeters, clock, timer and accumulated fuel consumption meter indicator

New stronger chain guide bracket

New front brake 270mm rotor with 16% increased surface without any extra weight

Larger front caliper pistons – 22.65 mm to 25.4 mm – with 30% increased rigidity

New front brake pads with 25% increased surface area

New exhaust heat guard design to avoid snagging

New stronger muffler bracket

The 2022 Yamaha WR250F In More Detail

The new model’s liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new cylinder head with a larger and improved intake port shape and new exhaust camshaft profile straight from the MXGP dominant YZ250F.

These mods, along with other refinements like revised engine balancer and gear shift cam help to produce stronger mid to top-end power and increased peak power, while retaining strong low-end torque.

Tuned specifically for the 2022 WR250F, the updated lightweight aluminium, bilateral beam frame and new engine mounts have been redesigned with all-new flex characteristics to improve bump absorption, traction, and cornering performance.

Settings on the industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB coil spring-type fork with enhanced speed-sensitive damping have been revised to suit the new machine and off-road conditions. And the link-type rear suspension features a KYB shock with revised damping characteristics to match the updated chassis.

Other chassis components such as the top triple clamp, handlebar mounts, and front axle have also been redesigned to complement the new frame – and like the frame these changes are based on the winning YZ250F.

New Dunlop Geomax EN91 ISDE-winning tyres have been specified for improved performance over a wide variety of terrain.

Improved braking performance is achieved with a newly engineered lighter front brake caliper with larger surface area brake pads and redesigned front 270 mm disc. A new speed sensor ring sends information to an all-new user-friendly multifunction meter that houses both engine and low fuel warning lights.

Riders can adjust their engine performance straight from their smartphone using the onboard wireless connectivity through the free of charge Yamaha Power Tuner app. Once settings are dialled-in, you can choose between two user-defined ECU maps on the fly via the handlebar mounted dual-mode engine map switch.

Features such as electric start, advanced fuel injection and a front-positioned intake with rear-positioned exhaust layout delivers the widest spread of power while maintaining reliable performance and balance for excellent mass-centralisation.

When combined with a lightweight, sharp-handing chassis and industry leading suspension package, the new WR250F continues to offer the fastest way across tight and technical terrain while also providing the widest smile possible.

The new model is fitted with a full power ECU and comes with ADR compliance so can be fully road registered in all states. A free Off-Road Competition Kit is also offered for owners who wish to set up their WR250F to ride on closed courses. The WR250F is also LAMS compliant for new riders.

Australian off-road kit (include)

All WR250F AND WR450Fs come with full ADR compliance and so can be road registered to ride in Australian state forests where permitted. Each bike also comes with a free off-road kit for closed course competition use which includes:

Lightweight LED tail light/and licence plate holder

High quality braided steel front brake line

Competition larger diameter GYTR exhaust muffler outlet

Full power/full movement throttle stopper screw

Brake snake rear foot brake protection

Wiring connector for rear brake light

Barkbuster handguard set – not pictured in global images shown

Front and rear brake line Banjo bolts

Tail light undercover

Original side stand bolt, engine stop switch, engine start switch

Communication Control Unit

CCU map switch

5 x 100mm zip ties for speedo sensor line attachment to brake line

2022 Yamaha WR250F Specifications