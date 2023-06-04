2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Two – Hangtown

For the second week in a row Jett Lawrence led every lap of competition to cap off another dominant 1-1 effort in 450 while Hunter went 3-1 for 250 overall.

Chase Sexton missed the event after a practice crash earlier in the week along with picking up a virus.

450 Moto One

Jett Lawrence carried the red plate as points leader for the first time and positioned himself at the head of the pack to open the first moto following an impressive move around Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, who had grabbed the MotoSport.com Holeshot.

As Lawrence looked to sprint away from the field Ferrandis engaged in an intense battle with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo of Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb, as Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo lurked in fifth.

Due to the pace of the fight for second between Ferrandis and Plessinger, the pair closed in on Lawrence, but it didn’t take long for the young Aussie to pull back out and stabilise his advantage. Behind him, the relentless fight between the Yamaha and KTM riders continued, as Ferrandis withstood the pressure.

The action settled through the mid portion of the moto as the lead trio bedded in, but another wave of intensity loomed. As time wound down on the race clock, Lawrence grew his lead to nearly eight seconds while Plessinger dropped the hammer to close the gap late on Ferrandis.

Lawrence once again led every lap and cruised to his third straight moto win, while Ferrandis and Plessinger’s battle carried on right through to the final corner, with the Frenchman narrowly earning second, 4.1 seconds behind Lawrence and less than a half-second ahead of Plessinger. Webb finished in a distant fourth, while Cianciarulo rounded out the top five.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +04.122 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F +04.552 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F +34.386 5 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +53.909 6 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1m15.057 7 Ty Masterpool KAW KX 450F +1m32.555 8 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +1m39.128 9 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F +1m45.569 10 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F +1m55.053 11 Ryan Surratt HON CRF450R +2m00.981 12 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +2m12.604 13 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F +2m28.621 14 Romain Pape GAS MC450F 15 Laps 15 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +07.687 16 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +09.033 17 Chandler Baker KAW KX 450F +12.203 18 Tyler Stepek HON CRF450R +17.900 19 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +20.321 20 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +23.497 21 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R +35.852 22 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F +37.457 23 Alex Ray YAM YZ 450F +43.765 24 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +46.168 25 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +52.980 26 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +1m02.507 27 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +1m06.714 28 Kaeden Amerine KAW KX450 +1m14.074 29 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +1m20.139 30 Ezra Lewis GAS MC450F +1m26.851 31 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF450R +1m51.827 32 Josh Mosiman HON CRF450R +2m02.667 33 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 +2m32.388 34 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 14 Laps 35 Colby Copp GAS MC450F +11.904 36 Cody Groves GAS MC450F +54.851 37 Ashton Oudman YAM YZ 450F +2m01.274 38 Ty Freehill YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 39 Tyler Ducray KTM 450 SX-F +16.987 40 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 9 Laps

450 Moto Two

The final moto of the afternoon looked like it’d once again be Ferrandis with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was overcome by Lawrence who stormed into the lead. Ferrandis continued to lose spots, as Webb and Plessinger moved into second and third, respectively. The Frenchman eventually settled into fourth, ahead of Cianciarulo.

Webb looked to keep Lawrence honest through the opening five minutes of the moto but the point leader started to build on his advantage with every lap and was soon more than four seconds clear of his rivals. That left the KTM team-mates to engage in a tense battle for second.

Halfway through the moto the running order remained unchanged, but the pursuit of Webb, Plessinger, and Ferrandis allowed them to maintain the deficit to Lawrence and keep him in sight. They paced one another for several more minutes before Plessinger started to increase the pressure and searched for alternate lines. With 11 minutes to go Plessinger pulled the trigger and made the pass stick on Webb to take control of second. Webb then came under fire from Ferrandis in a battle for third.

Following the pass Plessinger took a second off Lawrence’s lead and was the fastest rider on the track. However, Lawrence responded with his fastest lap of the moto to push the lead back out. The Honda rider backed that up with another one of his fastest laps to open up a margin of 5.5 seconds with five minutes remaining.

The moto took a turn with three minutes to go as Plessinger went down and struggled to get his KTM restarted due to a broken clutch lever. That allowed both Webb and Ferrandis to assume the remaining spots on the moto podium as their battle for second continued. Plessinger eventually resumed in fifth but was unable to run the same pace.

Lawrence maintained his undefeated start to the season with ease, as he wrapped up his second 1-1 sweep by five seconds over Webb, while Ferrandis settled for third. Plessinger soldiered home in sixth.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +05.041 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +12.747 4 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +1m00.185 5 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +1m15.882 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m27.071 7 Ty Masterpool KAW KX 450F +1m29.669 8 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +1m34.651 9 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F +1m45.468 10 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +1m50.461 11 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F +1m59.017 12 Ryan Surratt HON CRF450R +2m14.914 13 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +2m32.420 14 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R 15 Laps 15 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +00.694 16 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +07.084 17 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +20.056 18 Cody Groves GAS MC450F +21.472 19 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +30.492 20 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +38.331 21 Alex Ray YAM YZ 450F +55.700 22 Ezra Lewis GAS MC450F +56.369 23 Josh Mosiman HON CRF450R +1m14.457 24 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +1m22.297 25 RJ Wageman YAM YZ 450F +1m46.322 26 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 14 Laps 27 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF450R +06.594 28 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +10.608 29 Ashton Oudman YAM YZ 450F +1m13.497 30 Ty Freehill YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 31 Tyler Stepek HON CRF450R 8 Laps 32 Tyler Ducray KTM 450 SX-F 7 Laps 33 Chandler Baker KAW KX 450F 6 Laps 34 Kaeden Amerine KAW KX450 5 Laps 35 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 +24m07.523 36 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F DNS 37 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 DNS 38 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F DNS 39 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F DNS 40 Colby Copp GAS MC450F DNS

Plessinger’s misfortune allowed Ferrandis to finish in the runner-up spot (2-3) and also moved Webb onto the overall podium in third (4-2) for the first time since the final round of the 2021 season.

Lawrence now joins elite company with Jeff Ward as the only two riders in Pro Motocross history to go 1-1 in the first two races of their 450 Class career. Jett’s lead in the championship standings now sits at 18 points over Ferrandis, while Webb moved into third, 26 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“The track was so brutal [in the second moto]. You had to be patient and couldn’t take too much. I didn’t eat enough between motos and lost energy halfway through and just relied on technique to keep it going. On this track you really had to manage everything because if you took too much it could bite you. It almost got me a couple times so I really had to focus and keep it on two wheels.”

Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m very happy because we made a big change from the first moto and the bike was much better, but I struggled with arm pump all day. The track was very hard and it was difficult to pass. I had to follow the whole [second] moto. I’m a little bit frustrated by this, but I’m still happy to be on the podium and to get the bike more comfortable.”

Cooper Webb, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“It was a sufferfest [in Moto 2]. I’m so pumped. It’s incredible what seven days can do. Last week I thought I was going to get lapped in the second moto and this week I could see the leader. I definitely learned how to suffer again and that was nice. I’m just stoked.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Dylan Ferrandis 2 3 42 3 Cooper Webb 4 2 40 4 Aaron Plessinger 3 6 35 5 Adam Cianciarulo 5 4 34 6 Ty Masterpool 7 7 28 7 Derek Drake 8 8 26 8 Jerry Robin 10 9 23 9 Lorenzo Locurcio 9 11 22 10 Jose Butron 16 5 21 11 Fredrik Noren 6 15 21 12 Ryan Surratt 11 12 19 13 Romain Pape 14 10 18 14 Kyle Chisholm 12 13 17 15 Christopher Prebula 13 36 8 16 Brandon Ray 21 14 7 17 Marshal Weltin 15 37 6 18 Jace Kessler 25 16 5 19 Jacob Runkles 29 17 4 20 Chandler Baker 17 33 4 21 Cody Groves 36 18 3 22 Tyler Stepek 18 31 3 23 Scott Meshey 40 19 2 24 Grant Harlan 19 38 2 25 Jeffrey Walker 24 20 1 26 Bryton Carroll 20 39 1 27 Alex Ray 23 21 0 28 RJ Wageman 22 25 0 29 Luca Marsalisi 27 24 0 30 Ezra Lewis 30 22 0 31 Max Miller 26 28 0 32 Josh Mosiman 32 23 0 33 Maxwell Sanford 31 27 0 34 Matthew Burkeen 34 26 0 35 Kaeden Amerine 28 34 0 36 Ashton Oudman 37 29 0 37 Ty Freehill 38 30 0 38 Cory Carsten 33 35 0 39 Tyler Ducray 39 32 0 40 Colby Copp 35 40 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 100 2 Dylan Ferrandis 82 3 Cooper Webb 74 4 Aaron Plessinger 69 5 Adam Cianciarulo 63 6 Lorenzo Locurcio 46 7 Jose Butron 45 8 Chase Sexton 44 9 Jerry Robin 43 10 Fredrik Noren 41 11 Derek Drake 37 12 Kyle Chisholm 34 13 Ryan Surratt 33 14 Grant Harlan 29 15 Ty Masterpool 28 16 Romain Pape 23 17 Dante Oliveira 15 18 Marshal Weltin 12 19 Christopher Prebula 10 20 Brandon Ray 9 21 Jace Kessler 9 22 Kaeden Amerine 8 23 Luca Marsalisi 6 24 RJ Wageman 5 25 Jacob Runkles 4 26 Chandler Baker 4 27 Tyler Stepek 3 28 Cody Groves 3 29 Scott Meshey 2 30 Jeffrey Walker 1 31 Bryton Carroll 1 32 Richard Taylor 1 33 Alex Ray 0 34 Bryce Hammond 0 35 Tristan Lane 0 36 Ezra Lewis 0 37 Josh Mosiman 0 38 Gabe Gutierres 0 39 Max Miller 0 40 Matthew Burkeen 0 41 Cameron Horner 0 42 Maxwell Sanford 0 43 Ashton Oudman 0 44 Giacomo Redondi 0 45 Ty Freehill 0 46 Dominic DeSimone 0 47 Tyler Ducray 0 48 Cory Carsten 0 49 Kayden Palmer 0 50 Colby Copp 0 51 Robert Martin 0

250 Moto One

One of the championship’s freshest faces opened the first moto with the MotoSport.com Holeshot and early lead as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan stormed out to a multi-second advantage on the opening lap over his teammate Justin Cooper, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rookie Jett Reynolds, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle. Hunter Lawrence started the moto deep inside the top 10.

As the Yamaha men asserted their hold up front, Reynolds and Vialle started to battle for third, which saw the Kawasaki rider go off track and down to the ground which handed the position to Vialle.

Deegan built on his advantage over Cooper through the opening 10 minutes of the moto, as both Vialle and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Guillem Farres settled into third and fourth, respectively. Behind them Lawrence was on a march forward in fifth.

As the moto reached its halfway point an international three-rider battle unfolded between France’s Vialle, Spain’s Farres, and Australia’s Lawrence. Vialle got the worst of this brief fight, dropping from third to fifth, while Lawrence battled his way into third and pulled away.

With 10 minutes remaining the battle for the lead started to heat up as Cooper continued to chip away at his deficit to Deegan and closed to within two seconds. The momentum shift was short lived as Deegan responded by picking up the pace and stabilizing the lead once more. As the race entered its final minute Cooper made a final push to get the closest he’d been all moto. About 1.5 seconds separated the duo as they took the 2 Lap board, from which Deegan dug deep again to pull back out.

The second-generation racer captured the first moto win of his career by 2.1 seconds over Cooper for a Star Yamaha 1-2, with Lawrence not too far behind in third.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda overcame a start outside the top 10 to finish fourth, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +02.118 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +09.788 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +24.457 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +36.195 6 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F +41.836 7 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +47.090 8 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +49.405 9 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +50.722 10 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +51.884 11 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +52.623 12 Jordon Smith YAM YZ 250F +54.441 13 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F +56.606 14 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +57.291 15 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +1m16.298 16 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1m20.604 17 Jett Reynolds KAW KX 250 +1m22.064 18 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R +1m35.077 19 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m41.148 20 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m46.817 21 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1m53.113 22 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +2m06.777 23 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +2m14.148 24 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +2m18.662 25 Austin Black YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 26 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +35.153 27 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +53.040 28 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1m06.832 29 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +1m11.133 30 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +1m16.301 31 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +1m33.360 32 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1m37.123 33 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1m41.140 34 Ethan Lane KTM 250 SX-F +2m04.415 35 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 +2m31.174 36 Carter Dubach YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 37 Blaze Cremaldi KTM 250 SX-F +19.743 38 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 +1m36.608 39 Jason Fichera YAM YZ 250F +1m40.200 40 Jaret Finch HQV TC250 13 Laps

250 Moto Two

Justin Cooper took control early ahead of Lawrence, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll third. As Cooper and Lawrence asserted themselves at the head of the pack, Swoll was forced to fend off pressure from Vialle. Deegan started the moto deep in the top 10 and quickly went to work in climbing up the running order.

Back out front, Lawrence went on the attack and successfully made the pass around Cooper within the first 10 minutes. The clear track allowed Lawrence to establish a quick lead, as he wasted little time moving ahead by nearly four seconds. Cooper settled into second as did Swoll in third. However, a brief off-track excursion caused Swoll to lose third to Vialle and another position to Team Honda HRC rookie Chance Hymas.

As the moto surpassed the halfway point the top three in the running order strengthened their grasp on the podium spots, with Lawrence managing a lead of more than six seconds over Cooper, while Vialle followed another six seconds back in third.

The lead group went unchanged through the end of the moto, as Lawrence wrapped up another Moto 2 victory with ease, 3.1 seconds ahead of Cooper, with Vialle third. Deegan earned a hard-fought fourth-place finish that paid big dividends in the overall classification.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +03.111 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +20.634 4 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +25.553 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +27.059 6 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R +36.058 7 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +38.661 8 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F +43.393 9 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +45.293 10 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +55.595 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +58.259 12 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m09.682 13 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m15.867 14 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m19.753 15 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1m21.925 16 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1m24.895 17 Jordon Smith YAM YZ 250F +1m35.214 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m40.455 19 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m51.121 20 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 15 Laps 21 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +32.686 22 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +41.177 23 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +45.247 24 Austin Black YAM YZ 250F +1m02.752 25 Ethan Lane KTM 250 SX-F +1m06.228 26 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +1m16.240 27 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1m57.355 28 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +2m34.347 29 Carter Dubach YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 30 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +39.683 31 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 +54.306 32 Jason Fichera YAM YZ 250F +1m25.727 33 Blaze Cremaldi KTM 250 SX-F +1m58.193 34 Jaret Finch HQV TC250 +2m15.070 35 Jett Reynolds KAW KX 250 13 Laps 36 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 12 Laps 37 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 2 Laps 38 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F DNF 39 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F DNS 40 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F DNS

With another 3-1 effort to open the season Lawrence parlayed his second moto win into back-to-back overall victories. Cooper’s consistent afternoon (2-2) put him on the overall podium for the first time this summer in the runner-up spot, while Deegan brought home a second straight top-three result in third (1-4) after scoring the first victory of his career.

The win is the third of Lawrence’s career and establishes his first ever winning streak in Pro Motocross competition. He extended his points lead to 10 over Deegan, while Cooper moved into third, 12 points out of the lead.

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“The start was crucial [in Moto 2]. They put a lot of water down and I didn’t want to be behind anyone for long with that. It was the first hot one of the year, a bit of a wake up call, but happy to get out of here safe and healthy.”

Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“[Lawrence] probably was following me a bit, checking out my lines, and seeing where he was better. He was riding good. It’s disappointing to give up the lead like that, but it’s a way better weekend than last and I’ll definitely take two seconds. I feel like I get close but don’t get one of these wins and that’s building up the fire. I want to win, so it’s time to start digging.”

Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I didn’t get a great start and I had to work through the pack. I charged hard and rode my heart out. It’s crazy to think I was riding superminis a year and a half ago and now we’re getting podiums in Pro Motocross. It’s still so crazy. I’m hyped.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 3 1 45 2 Justin Cooper 2 2 44 3 Haiden Deegan 1 4 43 4 Tom Vialle 7 3 34 5 RJ Hampshire 5 5 32 6 Jo Shimoda 4 10 29 7 Guillem Farres 6 8 28 8 Levi Kitchen 10 7 25 9 Jalek Swoll 9 11 22 10 Ryder DiFrancesco 8 13 21 11 Maximus Vohland 11 12 19 12 Chance Hymas 18 6 18 13 Carson Mumford 15 9 18 14 Jordon Smith 12 17 13 15 Dilan Schwartz 19 14 9 16 Jeremy Martin 13 39 8 17 Michael Mosiman 14 40 7 18 Talon Hawkins 21 15 6 19 Caden Braswell 27 16 5 20 Garrett Marchbanks 16 30 5 21 Joshua Varize 20 18 4 22 Jett Reynolds 17 35 4 23 Derek Kelley 24 19 2 24 Hardy Munoz 23 20 1 25 Slade Smith 26 21 0 26 Austin Black 25 24 0 27 Marcus Phelps 28 22 0 28 Tyson Johnson 29 23 0 29 Kai Aiello 31 26 0 30 Ethan Lane 34 25 0 31 Gavin Brough 33 27 0 32 James Harrington 32 28 0 33 Preston Kilroy 22 38 0 34 Carter Dubach 36 29 0 35 Tre Fierro 35 31 0 36 Chase Yentzer 30 36 0 37 Blaze Cremaldi 37 33 0 38 Jason Fichera 39 32 0 39 Jaret Finch 40 34 0 40 Brantley Schnell 38 37 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 90 2 Haiden Deegan 80 3 Justin Cooper 78 4 Tom Vialle 68 5 RJ Hampshire 67 6 Jo Shimoda 62 7 Guillem Farres 57 8 Maximus Vohland 53 9 Levi Kitchen 50 10 Carson Mumford 41 11 Ryder DiFrancesco 41 12 Chance Hymas 33 13 Jordon Smith 28 14 Jalek Swoll 23 15 Michael Mosiman 20 16 Jett Reynolds 18 17 Jeremy Martin 15 18 Garrett Marchbanks 15 19 Talon Hawkins 11 20 Caden Braswell 11 21 Dilan Schwartz 9 22 Ty Masterpool 7 23 Joshua Varize 4 24 Derek Kelley 2 25 Hardy Munoz 1 26 Slade Smith 0 27 Preston Kilroy 0 28 Marcus Phelps 0 29 Tyson Johnson 0 30 Austin Black 0 31 Brad West 0 32 Ethan Lane 0 33 Kai Aiello 0 34 Chandler Baker 0 35 Gavin Brough 0 36 Max Miller 0 37 James Harrington 0 38 Carter Dubach 0 39 Chase Yentzer 0 40 Tyler Stepek 0 41 Tre Fierro 0 42 Jason Fichera 0 43 Blaze Cremaldi 0 44 Jaret Finch 0 45 Brantley Schnell 0 46 Robbie Wageman 0

2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar