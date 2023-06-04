2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round Two – Hangtown
For the second week in a row Jett Lawrence led every lap of competition to cap off another dominant 1-1 effort in 450 while Hunter went 3-1 for 250 overall.
Chase Sexton missed the event after a practice crash earlier in the week along with picking up a virus.
450 Moto One
Jett Lawrence carried the red plate as points leader for the first time and positioned himself at the head of the pack to open the first moto following an impressive move around Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, who had grabbed the MotoSport.com Holeshot.
As Lawrence looked to sprint away from the field Ferrandis engaged in an intense battle with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo of Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb, as Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo lurked in fifth.
Due to the pace of the fight for second between Ferrandis and Plessinger, the pair closed in on Lawrence, but it didn’t take long for the young Aussie to pull back out and stabilise his advantage. Behind him, the relentless fight between the Yamaha and KTM riders continued, as Ferrandis withstood the pressure.
The action settled through the mid portion of the moto as the lead trio bedded in, but another wave of intensity loomed. As time wound down on the race clock, Lawrence grew his lead to nearly eight seconds while Plessinger dropped the hammer to close the gap late on Ferrandis.
Lawrence once again led every lap and cruised to his third straight moto win, while Ferrandis and Plessinger’s battle carried on right through to the final corner, with the Frenchman narrowly earning second, 4.1 seconds behind Lawrence and less than a half-second ahead of Plessinger. Webb finished in a distant fourth, while Cianciarulo rounded out the top five.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+04.122
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+04.552
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+34.386
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+53.909
|6
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m15.057
|7
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX 450F
|+1m32.555
|8
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m39.128
|9
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS MC450F
|+1m45.569
|10
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m55.053
|11
|Ryan Surratt
|HON CRF450R
|+2m00.981
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m12.604
|13
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+2m28.621
|14
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|15 Laps
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+07.687
|16
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+09.033
|17
|Chandler Baker
|KAW KX 450F
|+12.203
|18
|Tyler Stepek
|HON CRF450R
|+17.900
|19
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+20.321
|20
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|+23.497
|21
|Brandon Ray
|HON CRF450R
|+35.852
|22
|RJ Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+37.457
|23
|Alex Ray
|YAM YZ 450F
|+43.765
|24
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+46.168
|25
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+52.980
|26
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m02.507
|27
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m06.714
|28
|Kaeden Amerine
|KAW KX450
|+1m14.074
|29
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|+1m20.139
|30
|Ezra Lewis
|GAS MC450F
|+1m26.851
|31
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF450R
|+1m51.827
|32
|Josh Mosiman
|HON CRF450R
|+2m02.667
|33
|Cory Carsten
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m32.388
|34
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|14 Laps
|35
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|+11.904
|36
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|+54.851
|37
|Ashton Oudman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m01.274
|38
|Ty Freehill
|YAM YZ 450F
|13 Laps
|39
|Tyler Ducray
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+16.987
|40
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|9 Laps
450 Moto Two
The final moto of the afternoon looked like it’d once again be Ferrandis with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was overcome by Lawrence who stormed into the lead. Ferrandis continued to lose spots, as Webb and Plessinger moved into second and third, respectively. The Frenchman eventually settled into fourth, ahead of Cianciarulo.
Webb looked to keep Lawrence honest through the opening five minutes of the moto but the point leader started to build on his advantage with every lap and was soon more than four seconds clear of his rivals. That left the KTM team-mates to engage in a tense battle for second.
Halfway through the moto the running order remained unchanged, but the pursuit of Webb, Plessinger, and Ferrandis allowed them to maintain the deficit to Lawrence and keep him in sight. They paced one another for several more minutes before Plessinger started to increase the pressure and searched for alternate lines. With 11 minutes to go Plessinger pulled the trigger and made the pass stick on Webb to take control of second. Webb then came under fire from Ferrandis in a battle for third.
Following the pass Plessinger took a second off Lawrence’s lead and was the fastest rider on the track. However, Lawrence responded with his fastest lap of the moto to push the lead back out. The Honda rider backed that up with another one of his fastest laps to open up a margin of 5.5 seconds with five minutes remaining.
The moto took a turn with three minutes to go as Plessinger went down and struggled to get his KTM restarted due to a broken clutch lever. That allowed both Webb and Ferrandis to assume the remaining spots on the moto podium as their battle for second continued. Plessinger eventually resumed in fifth but was unable to run the same pace.
Lawrence maintained his undefeated start to the season with ease, as he wrapped up his second 1-1 sweep by five seconds over Webb, while Ferrandis settled for third. Plessinger soldiered home in sixth.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+05.041
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+12.747
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m00.185
|5
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+1m15.882
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m27.071
|7
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX 450F
|+1m29.669
|8
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m34.651
|9
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m45.468
|10
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+1m50.461
|11
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS MC450F
|+1m59.017
|12
|Ryan Surratt
|HON CRF450R
|+2m14.914
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m32.420
|14
|Brandon Ray
|HON CRF450R
|15 Laps
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+00.694
|16
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+07.084
|17
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|+20.056
|18
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|+21.472
|19
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|+30.492
|20
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+38.331
|21
|Alex Ray
|YAM YZ 450F
|+55.700
|22
|Ezra Lewis
|GAS MC450F
|+56.369
|23
|Josh Mosiman
|HON CRF450R
|+1m14.457
|24
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m22.297
|25
|RJ Wageman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m46.322
|26
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|14 Laps
|27
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF450R
|+06.594
|28
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+10.608
|29
|Ashton Oudman
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m13.497
|30
|Ty Freehill
|YAM YZ 450F
|10 Laps
|31
|Tyler Stepek
|HON CRF450R
|8 Laps
|32
|Tyler Ducray
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7 Laps
|33
|Chandler Baker
|KAW KX 450F
|6 Laps
|34
|Kaeden Amerine
|KAW KX450
|5 Laps
|35
|Cory Carsten
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+24m07.523
|36
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|DNS
|37
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|DNS
|38
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|DNS
|39
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|DNS
|40
|Colby Copp
|GAS MC450F
|DNS
For the second week in a row Jett Lawrence led every lap of competition to cap off another dominant 1-1 effort.
Plessinger’s misfortune allowed Ferrandis to finish in the runner-up spot (2-3) and also moved Webb onto the overall podium in third (4-2) for the first time since the final round of the 2021 season.
Lawrence now joins elite company with Jeff Ward as the only two riders in Pro Motocross history to go 1-1 in the first two races of their 450 Class career. Jett’s lead in the championship standings now sits at 18 points over Ferrandis, while Webb moved into third, 26 points out of the lead.
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“The track was so brutal [in the second moto]. You had to be patient and couldn’t take too much. I didn’t eat enough between motos and lost energy halfway through and just relied on technique to keep it going. On this track you really had to manage everything because if you took too much it could bite you. It almost got me a couple times so I really had to focus and keep it on two wheels.”
Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m very happy because we made a big change from the first moto and the bike was much better, but I struggled with arm pump all day. The track was very hard and it was difficult to pass. I had to follow the whole [second] moto. I’m a little bit frustrated by this, but I’m still happy to be on the podium and to get the bike more comfortable.”
Cooper Webb, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
“It was a sufferfest [in Moto 2]. I’m so pumped. It’s incredible what seven days can do. Last week I thought I was going to get lapped in the second moto and this week I could see the leader. I definitely learned how to suffer again and that was nice. I’m just stoked.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|3
|42
|3
|Cooper Webb
|4
|2
|40
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|3
|6
|35
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|5
|4
|34
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|7
|28
|7
|Derek Drake
|8
|8
|26
|8
|Jerry Robin
|10
|9
|23
|9
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|9
|11
|22
|10
|Jose Butron
|16
|5
|21
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|6
|15
|21
|12
|Ryan Surratt
|11
|12
|19
|13
|Romain Pape
|14
|10
|18
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|12
|13
|17
|15
|Christopher Prebula
|13
|36
|8
|16
|Brandon Ray
|21
|14
|7
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|15
|37
|6
|18
|Jace Kessler
|25
|16
|5
|19
|Jacob Runkles
|29
|17
|4
|20
|Chandler Baker
|17
|33
|4
|21
|Cody Groves
|36
|18
|3
|22
|Tyler Stepek
|18
|31
|3
|23
|Scott Meshey
|40
|19
|2
|24
|Grant Harlan
|19
|38
|2
|25
|Jeffrey Walker
|24
|20
|1
|26
|Bryton Carroll
|20
|39
|1
|27
|Alex Ray
|23
|21
|0
|28
|RJ Wageman
|22
|25
|0
|29
|Luca Marsalisi
|27
|24
|0
|30
|Ezra Lewis
|30
|22
|0
|31
|Max Miller
|26
|28
|0
|32
|Josh Mosiman
|32
|23
|0
|33
|Maxwell Sanford
|31
|27
|0
|34
|Matthew Burkeen
|34
|26
|0
|35
|Kaeden Amerine
|28
|34
|0
|36
|Ashton Oudman
|37
|29
|0
|37
|Ty Freehill
|38
|30
|0
|38
|Cory Carsten
|33
|35
|0
|39
|Tyler Ducray
|39
|32
|0
|40
|Colby Copp
|35
|40
|0
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|100
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|82
|3
|Cooper Webb
|74
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|69
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|63
|6
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|46
|7
|Jose Butron
|45
|8
|Chase Sexton
|44
|9
|Jerry Robin
|43
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|41
|11
|Derek Drake
|37
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|34
|13
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|14
|Grant Harlan
|29
|15
|Ty Masterpool
|28
|16
|Romain Pape
|23
|17
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|12
|19
|Christopher Prebula
|10
|20
|Brandon Ray
|9
|21
|Jace Kessler
|9
|22
|Kaeden Amerine
|8
|23
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|24
|RJ Wageman
|5
|25
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|26
|Chandler Baker
|4
|27
|Tyler Stepek
|3
|28
|Cody Groves
|3
|29
|Scott Meshey
|2
|30
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|31
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|32
|Richard Taylor
|1
|33
|Alex Ray
|0
|34
|Bryce Hammond
|0
|35
|Tristan Lane
|0
|36
|Ezra Lewis
|0
|37
|Josh Mosiman
|0
|38
|Gabe Gutierres
|0
|39
|Max Miller
|0
|40
|Matthew Burkeen
|0
|41
|Cameron Horner
|0
|42
|Maxwell Sanford
|0
|43
|Ashton Oudman
|0
|44
|Giacomo Redondi
|0
|45
|Ty Freehill
|0
|46
|Dominic DeSimone
|0
|47
|Tyler Ducray
|0
|48
|Cory Carsten
|0
|49
|Kayden Palmer
|0
|50
|Colby Copp
|0
|51
|Robert Martin
|0
250 Moto One
One of the championship’s freshest faces opened the first moto with the MotoSport.com Holeshot and early lead as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan stormed out to a multi-second advantage on the opening lap over his teammate Justin Cooper, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rookie Jett Reynolds, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle. Hunter Lawrence started the moto deep inside the top 10.
As the Yamaha men asserted their hold up front, Reynolds and Vialle started to battle for third, which saw the Kawasaki rider go off track and down to the ground which handed the position to Vialle.
Deegan built on his advantage over Cooper through the opening 10 minutes of the moto, as both Vialle and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Guillem Farres settled into third and fourth, respectively. Behind them Lawrence was on a march forward in fifth.
As the moto reached its halfway point an international three-rider battle unfolded between France’s Vialle, Spain’s Farres, and Australia’s Lawrence. Vialle got the worst of this brief fight, dropping from third to fifth, while Lawrence battled his way into third and pulled away.
With 10 minutes remaining the battle for the lead started to heat up as Cooper continued to chip away at his deficit to Deegan and closed to within two seconds. The momentum shift was short lived as Deegan responded by picking up the pace and stabilizing the lead once more. As the race entered its final minute Cooper made a final push to get the closest he’d been all moto. About 1.5 seconds separated the duo as they took the 2 Lap board, from which Deegan dug deep again to pull back out.
The second-generation racer captured the first moto win of his career by 2.1 seconds over Cooper for a Star Yamaha 1-2, with Lawrence not too far behind in third.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda overcame a start outside the top 10 to finish fourth, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire fifth.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+02.118
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+09.788
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+24.457
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+36.195
|6
|Guillem Farres
|YAM YZ 250F
|+41.836
|7
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+47.090
|8
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+49.405
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+50.722
|10
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+51.884
|11
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+52.623
|12
|Jordon Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+54.441
|13
|Jeremy Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|+56.606
|14
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+57.291
|15
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+1m16.298
|16
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m20.604
|17
|Jett Reynolds
|KAW KX 250
|+1m22.064
|18
|Chance Hymas
|HON CRF250R
|+1m35.077
|19
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m41.148
|20
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m46.817
|21
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m53.113
|22
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m06.777
|23
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|+2m14.148
|24
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m18.662
|25
|Austin Black
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|26
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+35.153
|27
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+53.040
|28
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m06.832
|29
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|+1m11.133
|30
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m16.301
|31
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|+1m33.360
|32
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m37.123
|33
|Gavin Brough
|HON CRF250R
|+1m41.140
|34
|Ethan Lane
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m04.415
|35
|Tre Fierro
|KAW KX 250
|+2m31.174
|36
|Carter Dubach
|YAM YZ 250F
|14 Laps
|37
|Blaze Cremaldi
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+19.743
|38
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV FC250
|+1m36.608
|39
|Jason Fichera
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m40.200
|40
|Jaret Finch
|HQV TC250
|13 Laps
250 Moto Two
Justin Cooper took control early ahead of Lawrence, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll third. As Cooper and Lawrence asserted themselves at the head of the pack, Swoll was forced to fend off pressure from Vialle. Deegan started the moto deep in the top 10 and quickly went to work in climbing up the running order.
Back out front, Lawrence went on the attack and successfully made the pass around Cooper within the first 10 minutes. The clear track allowed Lawrence to establish a quick lead, as he wasted little time moving ahead by nearly four seconds. Cooper settled into second as did Swoll in third. However, a brief off-track excursion caused Swoll to lose third to Vialle and another position to Team Honda HRC rookie Chance Hymas.
As the moto surpassed the halfway point the top three in the running order strengthened their grasp on the podium spots, with Lawrence managing a lead of more than six seconds over Cooper, while Vialle followed another six seconds back in third.
The lead group went unchanged through the end of the moto, as Lawrence wrapped up another Moto 2 victory with ease, 3.1 seconds ahead of Cooper, with Vialle third. Deegan earned a hard-fought fourth-place finish that paid big dividends in the overall classification.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|16 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+03.111
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+20.634
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+25.553
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+27.059
|6
|Chance Hymas
|HON CRF250R
|+36.058
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+38.661
|8
|Guillem Farres
|YAM YZ 250F
|+43.393
|9
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+45.293
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+55.595
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+58.259
|12
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m09.682
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m15.867
|14
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m19.753
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m21.925
|16
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1m24.895
|17
|Jordon Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m35.214
|18
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m40.455
|19
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m51.121
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|15 Laps
|21
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+32.686
|22
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.177
|23
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|+45.247
|24
|Austin Black
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m02.752
|25
|Ethan Lane
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m06.228
|26
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|+1m16.240
|27
|Gavin Brough
|HON CRF250R
|+1m57.355
|28
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m34.347
|29
|Carter Dubach
|YAM YZ 250F
|14 Laps
|30
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+39.683
|31
|Tre Fierro
|KAW KX 250
|+54.306
|32
|Jason Fichera
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m25.727
|33
|Blaze Cremaldi
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m58.193
|34
|Jaret Finch
|HQV TC250
|+2m15.070
|35
|Jett Reynolds
|KAW KX 250
|13 Laps
|36
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ RMZ 250
|12 Laps
|37
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV FC250
|2 Laps
|38
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|DNF
|39
|Jeremy Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|DNS
|40
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|DNS
With another 3-1 effort to open the season Lawrence parlayed his second moto win into back-to-back overall victories. Cooper’s consistent afternoon (2-2) put him on the overall podium for the first time this summer in the runner-up spot, while Deegan brought home a second straight top-three result in third (1-4) after scoring the first victory of his career.
The win is the third of Lawrence’s career and establishes his first ever winning streak in Pro Motocross competition. He extended his points lead to 10 over Deegan, while Cooper moved into third, 12 points out of the lead.
Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“The start was crucial [in Moto 2]. They put a lot of water down and I didn’t want to be behind anyone for long with that. It was the first hot one of the year, a bit of a wake up call, but happy to get out of here safe and healthy.”
Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“[Lawrence] probably was following me a bit, checking out my lines, and seeing where he was better. He was riding good. It’s disappointing to give up the lead like that, but it’s a way better weekend than last and I’ll definitely take two seconds. I feel like I get close but don’t get one of these wins and that’s building up the fire. I want to win, so it’s time to start digging.”
Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I didn’t get a great start and I had to work through the pack. I charged hard and rode my heart out. It’s crazy to think I was riding superminis a year and a half ago and now we’re getting podiums in Pro Motocross. It’s still so crazy. I’m hyped.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|3
|1
|45
|2
|Justin Cooper
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|1
|4
|43
|4
|Tom Vialle
|7
|3
|34
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|5
|5
|32
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|4
|10
|29
|7
|Guillem Farres
|6
|8
|28
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|10
|7
|25
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|9
|11
|22
|10
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|8
|13
|21
|11
|Maximus Vohland
|11
|12
|19
|12
|Chance Hymas
|18
|6
|18
|13
|Carson Mumford
|15
|9
|18
|14
|Jordon Smith
|12
|17
|13
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|19
|14
|9
|16
|Jeremy Martin
|13
|39
|8
|17
|Michael Mosiman
|14
|40
|7
|18
|Talon Hawkins
|21
|15
|6
|19
|Caden Braswell
|27
|16
|5
|20
|Garrett Marchbanks
|16
|30
|5
|21
|Joshua Varize
|20
|18
|4
|22
|Jett Reynolds
|17
|35
|4
|23
|Derek Kelley
|24
|19
|2
|24
|Hardy Munoz
|23
|20
|1
|25
|Slade Smith
|26
|21
|0
|26
|Austin Black
|25
|24
|0
|27
|Marcus Phelps
|28
|22
|0
|28
|Tyson Johnson
|29
|23
|0
|29
|Kai Aiello
|31
|26
|0
|30
|Ethan Lane
|34
|25
|0
|31
|Gavin Brough
|33
|27
|0
|32
|James Harrington
|32
|28
|0
|33
|Preston Kilroy
|22
|38
|0
|34
|Carter Dubach
|36
|29
|0
|35
|Tre Fierro
|35
|31
|0
|36
|Chase Yentzer
|30
|36
|0
|37
|Blaze Cremaldi
|37
|33
|0
|38
|Jason Fichera
|39
|32
|0
|39
|Jaret Finch
|40
|34
|0
|40
|Brantley Schnell
|38
|37
|0
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|90
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|80
|3
|Justin Cooper
|78
|4
|Tom Vialle
|68
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|67
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|62
|7
|Guillem Farres
|57
|8
|Maximus Vohland
|53
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|50
|10
|Carson Mumford
|41
|11
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|41
|12
|Chance Hymas
|33
|13
|Jordon Smith
|28
|14
|Jalek Swoll
|23
|15
|Michael Mosiman
|20
|16
|Jett Reynolds
|18
|17
|Jeremy Martin
|15
|18
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|19
|Talon Hawkins
|11
|20
|Caden Braswell
|11
|21
|Dilan Schwartz
|9
|22
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|23
|Joshua Varize
|4
|24
|Derek Kelley
|2
|25
|Hardy Munoz
|1
|26
|Slade Smith
|0
|27
|Preston Kilroy
|0
|28
|Marcus Phelps
|0
|29
|Tyson Johnson
|0
|30
|Austin Black
|0
|31
|Brad West
|0
|32
|Ethan Lane
|0
|33
|Kai Aiello
|0
|34
|Chandler Baker
|0
|35
|Gavin Brough
|0
|36
|Max Miller
|0
|37
|James Harrington
|0
|38
|Carter Dubach
|0
|39
|Chase Yentzer
|0
|40
|Tyler Stepek
|0
|41
|Tre Fierro
|0
|42
|Jason Fichera
|0
|43
|Blaze Cremaldi
|0
|44
|Jaret Finch
|0
|45
|Brantley Schnell
|0
|46
|Robbie Wageman
|0
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23