ASBK 2023

Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway

Superbike Race Two

Troy Herfoss got the better of Mike Jones in the opening 16-lap bout and with that victory took the championship lead thanks to a mistake from Josh Waters that saw him finish a lowly ninth. It was a very close contest between Herfoss and Jones in race one and the YRT man was out for revenge in this second and final contest of the Morgan Park weekend.

As riders formed up on the grid there was a little more cloud cover than this morning but the ambient temperature was still only just over 20-degrees, while the track was now almost 40-degrees. That could see some riders gamble on the softer option, particularly those who are a little down the grid and without podium pace on the hard tyre.

The 1m12.645 race lap record set by Troy Herfoss in 2018 survived race one, but only just… Herfoss set the fastest lap in race one at 1m12.692 on lap five. In qualifying yesterday though in conditions closer to what we have this afternoon Mike Jones had amazing pace, the defending champ put in a total of four laps under 1m12.3s, and six laps under 1m12.6s during the 15-minute Q2 session on Saturday afternoon to dominate the session.

Troy Herfoss emerged from turn one in the lead ahead of Broc Pearson but Glenn Allerton slipped underneath the DesmoSport Ducati rider after the bridge to demote Pearson to third. Mike Jones fourth at this early juncture. Josh Waters had a shocker into turn one and lost a number of positions, shuffled back to seventh place.

Mike Jones moved past Pearson into third place early on lap two as Herfoss continued to lead from Allerton. Jones reeled in Allerton across the second half of that lap and almost got the better of the BMW rider into turn one as they started lap three but instead bided his time.

A 1m12.579 by Jones on that second lap a new race lap record but it then started to look as though he was being held up by Allerton, which had allowed Herfoss to build a lead of half-a-second with 13 laps to run. Josh Waters had worked his way back up to fifth place after his turn one debacle and was striving to close on fourth placed Broc Pearson.

Jones was desperately looking for a way past Allerton as Herfoss continued to pull away from them. Allerton so strong under brakes, despite experiencing some brake problems on the GT Racing BMW of late, would those stoppers last under this level of punishment..?

Mike Jones got the better of Allerton late on lap five and immediately started to streak away from the BMW. By now Herfoss had a lead of eight-tenths, now we would really see what Jones had up his sleeve…

Jones had pulled back three-tenths on Herfoss by the first split, another couple of tenths through the middle sector had Herf’s lead down to three-tenths by the second split, and by the final sequence of turns he was on the ducktail of the Penrite Honda, smashing the lap record in the progress, a 1m12.251 to the defending champ.

From here it looked as though Jones had the pace to be able to bide his time and try and force Herfoss into a mistake. He decided not to wait though, pushing up the inside of the Fireblade into turn ten to take the lead.

Herfoss though benefitted from following Jones, both riders down into the mid 12s next time around, much faster than Herfoss had managed across the previous laps, the Penrite Honda man watching and learning, rising to the challenge and desparate to not let Jones get away…

On lap nine both Jones and Herfoss recorded 1m12.7s and still nothing separated them. This pair in a race of their own just as we had predicted yesterday. The pace slowed a little next time around, 1m13.1. Three-seconds behind them Glenn Allerton was trying to hold Broc Pearson and Josh Waters at bay.

The pace slowed a little more on lap 11, Jones backing it up to 1m13.4. Troy Herfoss pushed his way through to the lead and it was time to see what we had left in the bag with five laps to run… Herfoss almost half-a-second quicker than Jones on that lap. Had the rear tyre on the YRT machine nothing less to give, or was Jones saving it for the final lap…

They then started to encounter lapped traffic on lap 14 but both riders got through cleanly.

Jones right on the tail of Herfoss with two laps to run.

The battle for the final rung on the rostrum still waging five-seconds further back between Allerton, Pearson and Waters.

Jones went up the inside of Herfoss to take the lead with a lap and a half to run, he maintained that to the last lap flag as it came down to a final 12-turn and 2.97-kilometre battle with guns blazing.

Once again lapped traffic loomed large in front of them…. Both riders were baulked greatly by the lapped rider but Jones still held sway as they headed down the back straight. Herfoss then played a switchback at the end of that run as Jones ran a little wide after losing the rear, that mistake allowed the Penrite Honda man to take the lead and from there it was his.

Jones relented and could only watch on as Herfoss made it two from two in what is Jones’ own backyard… That’s got to hurt considering the amazing pace Jones showed here in qualifying and the consistency of his speed across the practice sessions. The Sydney round is what really hurt Jones’ championship defence, with only two rounds remaining he is a hefty 60-points behind Herfoss, and 46-points behind Waters. That’s a tough ask, but stranger things have happened. A new lap record will be cold comfort for Jones and YRT.

Herfoss was pumped after Darwin and is absolutely fizzing off the back of this one.

Glenn Allerton held on to secure a podium result by a couple of bike lengths over Broc Pearson. A great result for both riders but Pearson will be somewhat frustrated by not quite delivering on the promise we witnessed on Friday and Saturday.

Allerton secured third for the round and is only six-points behind Mike Jones in the championship.

Josh Waters frustrated again with a fifth place finish. The McMartin racing man came into this round with an eight-point lead, but will be a little despondent as the team wend their way home after leaving Queensland with only seventh place for the round. Waters is now in second place in the championship, 14-points behind Herfoss. So the war is far from over…

Morgan Park Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 19:34.888 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.796 3 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +4.907 4 Broc PEARSON Ducati P-gale V4R +5.027 5 Josh WATERS Ducati P-gale V4R +6.505 6 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M +9.515 7 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1 +10.219 8 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +18.045 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +25.318 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +28.270 11 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +28.472 12 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m10.118 13 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1 Lap 14 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R 1 Lap 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 1 Lap 16 Eddie LEESON Yamaha YZF-R1 2 Laps DNF Joshua SODERLAND Ducati P-gale V4R 12 Laps

2023 ASBK Round Five

Morgan Park Superbike Round Points

Pos Rider Pole R1 R2 Points 1 Troy HERFOSS 25 25 50 2 Mike JONES 1 20 20 41 3 Glenn ALLERTON 18 18 36 4 Broc PEARSON 16 17 33 5 Cru HALLIDAY 17 15 32 6 Bryan STARING 15 14 29 7 Josh WATERS 12 16 28 8 Anthony WEST 14 13 27 9 Arthur SISSIS 13 12 25 10 Ted COLLINS 11 10 21 11 Scott ALLARS 9 9 18 12 Paris HARDWICK 7 7 14 13 Michael EDWARDS 5 8 13 14 Eddie LEESON 8 5 13 15 Michael KEMP 6 6 12 16 Max STAUFFER 11 11 17 Josh SODERLAND 10 10

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Troy HERFOSS 262 2 Josh WATERS 248 3 Mike JONES 202 4 Glenn ALLERTON 196 5 Cru HALLIDAY 177 6 Bryan STARING 159 7 Broc PEARSON 155 8 Ted COLLINS 150 9 Arthur SISSIS 138 10 Max STAUFFER 117 11 Matt WALTERS 99 12 Anthony WEST 95 13 Paris HARDWICK 84 14 Scott ALLARS 80 15 Michael KEMP 72 16 Jack DAVIS 41 17 Michael EDWARDS 32 18 Eddie LEESON 32 19 Josh SODERLAND 25 20 Mark CHIODO 16 21 Dominic DE LEON 13 22 Nicholas MARSH 12 23 Albert BAKER 12 24 Leanne NELSON 4

