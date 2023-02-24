ASBK 2023

Supersport Race One

Harrison Voight capitalised on his pole position to lead the field through Southern Loop for the first time ahead of Olly Simpson, Jack Passfield, Cam Dunker, Tom Bramich and John Lytras.

Voight had a 1.74-second lead by the end of the opening lap, a 1m40.895 from a standing start seeing him streak away from the field.

Simpson and Passfield swapped positions a couple of times on lap two as Tom Bramich looked to join their party after a poor start, that trio had started to pull away from Dunker.

A 1m34.9 for Voight on his first flying lap extended his lead to 3.74-seconds and set a new Australian Supersport lap record in the process.

Further back Tom Bramich had made his play to sneak ahead of Passfield and Simpson and moved up to second place with seven laps to run, but that pair were sticking with him.

By half-race distance Voight had more than eight-seconds over his pursuers but threatening to spoil proceedings somewhat a few small drops of precipitation had started to drift down to the surface of the circuit. Voight though continued to reel off laps under the previous lap record..

Tom Bramich was getting quicker as the race progressed but with four laps to run he was already ten-seconds behind Voight. The next lap around Bramich improved again and finally managed to break away from Passfield and Simpson to make that second place safe.

It wasn’t until the penultimate lap that the rain started to slow the riders. The pace then slowed dramatically on the final lap but thankfully most of the field remained upright and safe all the way to the flag. A red flag was actually produced on the final lap as the rain increased.

Voight completely dominant. A new lap record and his fastest lap 1.3-seconds quicker than the next best a clear declaration of his superior speed. It must also be said that young Harry turns up here with no great entourage and what actually looks like a fairly bare bones pit garage with minimal crew.

Despite being not in the same race as Harry, Tom Bramich will be buoyed by the fact that he got quicker as the race progressed which signals that he is getting more comfortable with his set-up.

Jack Passfield and Olly Simpson proved strong early on while Scott Nicholson improved as the race wore on. Cam Dunker started strongly but appeared to have some issue that might have prevented him from being able to stick with the group battling for second.

Dallas Skeer makes a good return from injury but along with fellow South Australian Ty Lynch has more speed to find, that pair crossing the line in seventh and eighth respectively.

Jake Farnsworth ninth and Sean Condon tenth. Condon’s speed at Sydney Motorsport Park not transferring down here to Phillip Island.

Defending champ John Lytras gets some points on the board as he battles through the constraints of a recent ankle injury.

Their second ten-lap bout will get underway at 1720 this evening.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 14m26.505 269 2 Tom BRAMIC Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.356 281 3 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.443 277 4 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +18.385 277 5 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +21.634 276 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +21.759 278 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +22.968 282 8 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +23.008 280 9 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +23.287 281 10 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 +23.340 278 11 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +23.408 278 12 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +23.459 276 13 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +31.438 274 14 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +41.339 276 15 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +41.414 272 16 Hunter FORD Kawasaki ZX6R +41.459 277 17 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +42.405 272 18 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +42.744 276 19 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +47.492 274 20 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +54.473 271 21 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +1m02.192 264 22 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m04.284 276 23 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m13.253 262 24 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m16.977 272 NC Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 4 Laps 279 ST Class 1 Cori BOURNE Aprilia RS 9m10.353 235 2 Brian BOLSTER Suzuki SV 3 Laps 222 3 Peter NERLICH Yamaha YZF-R7 3 Laps 222 4 Dan HUGHES Yamaha YZF-R7 3 Laps 223

