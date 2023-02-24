ASBK 2023
Supersport Race One
Harrison Voight capitalised on his pole position to lead the field through Southern Loop for the first time ahead of Olly Simpson, Jack Passfield, Cam Dunker, Tom Bramich and John Lytras.
Voight had a 1.74-second lead by the end of the opening lap, a 1m40.895 from a standing start seeing him streak away from the field.
Simpson and Passfield swapped positions a couple of times on lap two as Tom Bramich looked to join their party after a poor start, that trio had started to pull away from Dunker.
A 1m34.9 for Voight on his first flying lap extended his lead to 3.74-seconds and set a new Australian Supersport lap record in the process.
Further back Tom Bramich had made his play to sneak ahead of Passfield and Simpson and moved up to second place with seven laps to run, but that pair were sticking with him.
By half-race distance Voight had more than eight-seconds over his pursuers but threatening to spoil proceedings somewhat a few small drops of precipitation had started to drift down to the surface of the circuit. Voight though continued to reel off laps under the previous lap record..
Tom Bramich was getting quicker as the race progressed but with four laps to run he was already ten-seconds behind Voight. The next lap around Bramich improved again and finally managed to break away from Passfield and Simpson to make that second place safe.
It wasn’t until the penultimate lap that the rain started to slow the riders. The pace then slowed dramatically on the final lap but thankfully most of the field remained upright and safe all the way to the flag. A red flag was actually produced on the final lap as the rain increased.
Voight completely dominant. A new lap record and his fastest lap 1.3-seconds quicker than the next best a clear declaration of his superior speed. It must also be said that young Harry turns up here with no great entourage and what actually looks like a fairly bare bones pit garage with minimal crew.
Despite being not in the same race as Harry, Tom Bramich will be buoyed by the fact that he got quicker as the race progressed which signals that he is getting more comfortable with his set-up.
Jack Passfield and Olly Simpson proved strong early on while Scott Nicholson improved as the race wore on. Cam Dunker started strongly but appeared to have some issue that might have prevented him from being able to stick with the group battling for second.
Dallas Skeer makes a good return from injury but along with fellow South Australian Ty Lynch has more speed to find, that pair crossing the line in seventh and eighth respectively.
Jake Farnsworth ninth and Sean Condon tenth. Condon’s speed at Sydney Motorsport Park not transferring down here to Phillip Island.
Defending champ John Lytras gets some points on the board as he battles through the constraints of a recent ankle injury.
Their second ten-lap bout will get underway at 1720 this evening.
Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|14m26.505
|269
|2
|Tom BRAMIC
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+13.356
|281
|3
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+16.443
|277
|4
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+18.385
|277
|5
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+21.634
|276
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+21.759
|278
|7
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+22.968
|282
|8
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+23.008
|280
|9
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+23.287
|281
|10
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+23.340
|278
|11
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+23.408
|278
|12
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+23.459
|276
|13
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+31.438
|274
|14
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+41.339
|276
|15
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+41.414
|272
|16
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+41.459
|277
|17
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+42.405
|272
|18
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+42.744
|276
|19
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+47.492
|274
|20
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+54.473
|271
|21
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+1m02.192
|264
|22
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m04.284
|276
|23
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m13.253
|262
|24
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m16.977
|272
|NC
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|4 Laps
|279
|ST Class
|1
|Cori BOURNE
|Aprilia RS
|9m10.353
|235
|2
|Brian BOLSTER
|Suzuki SV
|3 Laps
|222
|3
|Peter NERLICH
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|3 Laps
|222
|4
|Dan HUGHES
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|3 Laps
|223
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km