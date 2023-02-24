ASBK 2023
Supersport 300 Race One
The opening Supersport 300 race was the all kind of crazy we have come to expect from the class with only two-tenths covering the top nine in the early stages of the eight-lap race. Cam Swain was right in that mix but a couple of laps in got tripped up and slipped outside the top ten.
After the opening couple of laps Luke Jhonston looked as though he might be able to inch away but the next slipstream down the chute cruelled his chances of doing that. Next minute Casey Middleton was leading, Brandon Demmery was up to second and Jai Russo third. A few turns later it was Middleton leading the race from Jhonston, then it was Gawith leading the race from Snell and Demmery… Mad.
At half-race distance just over a second covered the top ten and it was still anyone’s race.
With two laps to go Ryan Larkin and Peter Nerlich both went down at turn one while battling in that leading group.
A lap later Sam Pezzetta and Tara Morrison went down at turn nine.
It was Luke Jhonston leading onto the main straight for the final time but at the chequered flag it was Jai Russo with his nose in front to take the win, Brandon Demmery second and Casey Middleton rounding out the podium ahead of Luke Jhonston. Less than a tenth covering that top four.
Henry Snell finished fifth ahead of Brodie Gawith and Lincoln Knight while Cam Swain had worked his way back up to eighth.
However we were then signalled that the results were under investigation…. Perhaps some possible passes under yellow flags into turn one on that final lap… Ultimately though the results stood.
Supersport 300 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|15:00.817
|201
|2
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.039
|203
|3
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+0.039
|205
|4
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.070
|203
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.185
|199
|6
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.274
|198
|7
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.300
|203
|8
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.430
|198
|9
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.868
|199
|10
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.886
|198
|11
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+16.988
|202
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+17.106
|198
|13
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+17.342
|201
|14
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+19.666
|197
|15
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+23.579
|197
|16
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+26.055
|201
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+29.818
|197
|18
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+31.382
|201
|19
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+31.892
|193
|20
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+37.141
|197
|21
|Phoenix AGAR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1m12.332
|189
|DNF
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1 Lap
|196
|DNF
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1 Lap
|201
|DNF
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1 Lap
|203
|DNF
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1 Lap
|203
|DNF
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|5 Laps
|203
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Friday 24 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0850
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0915
|0940
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0945
|1015
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1030
|1115
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|1130
|1215
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1225
|1255
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1305
|1325
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1335
|1355
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1405
|1435
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1500
|1545
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|1600
|1645
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|8
|35.56km
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian SuperbikeR1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km