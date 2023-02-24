ASBK 2023

Supersport 300 Race One

The opening Supersport 300 race was the all kind of crazy we have come to expect from the class with only two-tenths covering the top nine in the early stages of the eight-lap race. Cam Swain was right in that mix but a couple of laps in got tripped up and slipped outside the top ten.

After the opening couple of laps Luke Jhonston looked as though he might be able to inch away but the next slipstream down the chute cruelled his chances of doing that. Next minute Casey Middleton was leading, Brandon Demmery was up to second and Jai Russo third. A few turns later it was Middleton leading the race from Jhonston, then it was Gawith leading the race from Snell and Demmery… Mad.

At half-race distance just over a second covered the top ten and it was still anyone’s race.

With two laps to go Ryan Larkin and Peter Nerlich both went down at turn one while battling in that leading group.

A lap later Sam Pezzetta and Tara Morrison went down at turn nine.

It was Luke Jhonston leading onto the main straight for the final time but at the chequered flag it was Jai Russo with his nose in front to take the win, Brandon Demmery second and Casey Middleton rounding out the podium ahead of Luke Jhonston. Less than a tenth covering that top four.

Henry Snell finished fifth ahead of Brodie Gawith and Lincoln Knight while Cam Swain had worked his way back up to eighth.

However we were then signalled that the results were under investigation…. Perhaps some possible passes under yellow flags into turn one on that final lap… Ultimately though the results stood.

Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 15:00.817 201 2 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.039 203 3 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +0.039 205 4 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.070 203 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.185 199 6 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.274 198 7 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.300 203 8 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.430 198 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.868 199 10 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.886 198 11 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki Ninja +16.988 202 12 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.106 198 13 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +17.342 201 14 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki Ninja +19.666 197 15 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki Ninja +23.579 197 16 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +26.055 201 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.818 197 18 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +31.382 201 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +31.892 193 20 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 +37.141 197 21 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m12.332 189 DNF Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1 Lap 196 DNF Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 1 Lap 201 DNF Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja 1 Lap 203 DNF Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1 Lap 203 DNF Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 5 Laps 203

