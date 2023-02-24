ASBK 2023

Round One – Phillip Island – Friday

The first of the ASBK competitors on track this afternoon were the 26 riders contesting the 20-minute Supersport 300 qualifying session. Cameron Swain, Brodie Gawith and Jai Russo were the only three riders to sneak under the 1m50s barrier and thus that will be your front row for their opening race of the weekend this evening at 1705. Full qualifying results can be found further down the page.

Just after 1330 the Supersport 600 competitors hit the track for their qualifying session and by this time of the day the track temperature was nearing 50-degrees and the ambient had just cracked 30-degrees.

Harrison Voight’s first lap was a 1m36.049, his next a 1m35.904, followed by a 1m35.528, just two-tenths from the Supersport qualifying lap record set here late last year by Senna Agius. Voight’s next lap was 1m36.016, followed by a 1m36.110. He then backed it off for a couple of laps, presumably negotiating traffic, before putting his head down again and cracking out a 1m35.962 before returning to the pits. He exited pit-lane again with five-minutes to run in the session but failed to better his benchmark.

Tom Bramich was eight-tenths behind Voight and will start from second on the grid when Supersport competitors line-up for their opening race of the weekend at 1015 Saturday morning. Alongside him on the front row will be Olly Simpson while Jack Passfield will head the second row despite a turn ten crash in that qualifying session.

Dallas Skeer was in doubt for this round after a hefty crash earlier this month during testing at SMP but will start from fifth. Category debutante Cameron Dunker rounds out that second row ahead of Jake Farnsworth, Sean Condon and defending champion John Lytras while Scott Nicholson rounds out the top ten.

The McMartin Racing pit crew were left some work to do in order to repair the damage from a turn two crash this morning. Needless to say Josh Waters was on the spare bike for this 30-minute FP2 session.

Troy Herfoss was once again the first man out of pit-lane when the exit opened for Superbike FP2 at 1405 this afternoon and quickly got down to business with a 1m33.822, but that was immediately bettered by Mike Jones whose 1m33.068 improved on his FP1 time straight off the bat, he went quicker again on his next lap to improve to 1m32.784. Lachlan Epis was the first victim of turn ten with a tip-over early on.

Josh Waters shrugged off the tumble from FP1 in fine fashion, his first flyer a 1m32.089 and the quickest lap of the day thus far but there was still 25-minutes left in the session. Would he give the 1m31.286 qualifying lap record he set here last year a shake…? Waters returned to the pits before exiting again to record a 1m32.527 and a 1m32.721 to add to his quicker of 1m32s.

With ten-minutes remaining in the session Waters remained on top ahead of the Yamaha Racing Team duo of Jones and Halliday, the McMartin Racing man seven-tenths ahead of Jones and nine-tenths ahead of Halliday. Bryan Staring was an encouraging fourth on the MotoGo Yamaha ahead of Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss. Glenn Allerton on a Kinderis prepared BMW was sixth ahead of Ted Collins on the Livson BMW. Broc Pearson was eighth on the DesmoSport Ducati, Max Stauffer ninth on the DoctorMak Yamaha while Arthur Sissis was rounding out the top ten.

Sissis was one of the late improvers though, jumping up to fifth place with four-minutes to run and Glenn Allerton improved to P4. Broc Pearson then also improved to push Troy Herfoss further back to eighth.

Herfoss improved in the dying seconds of the session to record a 1m33.356 at the chequered flag to go P5, pushing Staring back to sixth and Sissis to seventh.

On combined times it is still Waters in P1 but Halliday is P2 courtesy of his FP1 time and likewise Herfoss is P3 on the combined time-sheets on his FP1 time.

Superbike qualifying takes place at 0900 on Saturday morning while the first 12-lap bout is scheduled to get underway at 1140.

Superbike FP2

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 1m32.089 315 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.695 312 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.762 314 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.990 309 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +1.267 306 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.316 311 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.527 306 8 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +1.607 305 9 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +1.689 309 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.942 309 11 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR +2.300 305 12 Mark CHIODO Honda CBR RR +2.647 315 13 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 +5.579 308 14 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +5.702 298 15 Jack DAVIS Suzuki GSXR +6.618 291 16 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1M +6.797 292 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1M +6.828 293 18 Ben ANGELIDIS BMW M RR +8.298 275 19 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1M +8.975 290

Superbike Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 1m32.089 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m32.139 3 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m32.672 4 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m32.784 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m33.079 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m33.405 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m33.616 8 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R 1m33.696 9 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR 1m33.778 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m33.822 11 Mark CHIODO Honda CBR RR 1m33.916 12 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1m34.198 13 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 1m37.434 14 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R 1m37.791 15 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m38.007 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki GSXR 1m38.707 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m38.917 18 Ben ANGELIDIS BMW M RR 1m40.387 19 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m41.064

Supersport 600 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.528 271 2 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 0.802 275 3 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1.242 272 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1.573 271 5 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1.839 276 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 2.046 270 7 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 2.247 271 8 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 2.348 268 9 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 2.410 265 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 2.424 269 11 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 2.658 264 12 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 2.904 273 13 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 2.966 271 14 Hunter FORD Kawasaki ZX6R 3.219 265 15 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 3.235 274 16 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 3.283 276 17 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 3.848 269 18 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 4.014 272 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR 4.040 265 20 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 4.215 266

Supersport 300 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m49.748 197 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.015 198 3 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.148 203 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.439 198 5 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +1.460 202 6 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +1.607 203 7 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.882 197 8 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +1.902 203 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.905 200 10 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.041 195 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.166 197 12 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.181 202 13 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.326 194 14 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.335 197 15 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.832 197 16 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki Ninja +2.933 205 17 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.969 202 18 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.076 198 19 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +4.297 198 20 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki Ninja +4.323 202 21 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +5.156 199 22 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.498 190 23 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki Ninja +5.713 200 24 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.690 188 25 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.900 190 26 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.558 187

Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule