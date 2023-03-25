ASBK 2023
Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park
Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Race One
Jai Russo was the early leader in Friday night’s opening eight-lap bout of the weekend and crossed the stripe to start lap two almost line abreast with Brandon Demmery, Cameron Swain and Brodie Gawith, as Henry Snell and Marcus Hamod gave chase.
Demmery took the lead at the beginning of lap two, Swain moved up to second and Gawith up to third, pushing Russo back to fourth. Cooper Rowntree joined that leading group on lap three to make for seven riders within a second of the leader, who on lap three was Cam Swain. Next time across the stripe young South Aussie Cooper Rowntree took the lead.
Brandom Demmery had his nose in front as the race broached the halfway mark, Russo second, Gawith third and Rowntree fourth. Less than a second covered the top seven, which also included Marcus Hamod, Cameron Swain and Henry Snell.
At the last lap board Demmery held sway by a nose over Swain, Russo third, Gawith fourth, Rowntree fifth and only three-tenths covered that top five as Hamod and Snell gave chase.
Swain through to the lead around the back and Demmery then timed his move just at the right time to sweep through to victory at the line by six-thousandths of a second over Jai Russo, while Cam Swain rounded out the podium, also within a tenth…
Brodie Gawith a few bike lengths behind in fourth and with a handy gap over fifth placed Henry Snell who crossed the line just ahead of Marcus Hamod.
Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|14m02.637
|185
|2
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.006
|195
|3
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.088
|198
|4
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.247
|190
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.776
|194
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.847
|195
|7
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+5.641
|196
|8
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.784
|190
|9
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.600
|193
|10
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+8.805
|193
|11
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+12.439
|193
|12
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+12.460
|192
|13
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+12.477
|195
|14
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+23.064
|189
|15
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+28.254
|193
|16
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+29.195
|194
|17
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+30.572
|190
|18
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+31.184
|193
|19
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+31.308
|192
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+45.161
|191
|21
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+45.253
|186
|22
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+45.323
|189
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+47.704
|185
|DNF
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2 Laps
|184
|DNF
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+7 Laps
|79
Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|83
|2
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|78
|3
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|69
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|69
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|67
|6
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|59
|7
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|56
|8
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|56
|9
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|53
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|41
|11
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|34
|12
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|27
|13
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|26
|14
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|23
|15
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|23
|16
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|22
|17
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|16
|18
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|14
|19
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|12
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|12
|21
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|8
|22
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|7
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|7
|24
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|3
|25
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|1
bLU cRU OJC Combined Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Haydn FORDYCE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|12m09.676
|153
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.146
|152
|3
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.151
|152
|4
|Ella MCCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.183
|152
|5
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.387
|153
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.233
|151
|7
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.710
|153
|8
|Rossi MCADAM
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+6.544
|150
|9
|Ethan JOHNSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.555
|150
|10
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+17.199
|154
|11
|Isaac AYAD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+17.872
|152
|12
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+19.265
|149
|13
|Hunter CHARLETT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+19.368
|151
|14
|Nikolas LAZOS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+19.640
|151
|15
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+26.106
|151
|DNF
|Jake PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2 Laps
|148
|DNF
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2 Laps
|144
|DNF
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3 Laps
|151
|DNF
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3 Laps
|153
|DNF
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3 Laps
|150
bLU cRU OJC Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Haydn FORDYCE
|25
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|20
|3
|Hunter CORNEY
|18
|4
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|17
|5
|Jed FYFFE
|16
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|15
|7
|Riley NAUTA
|14
|8
|Rossi MCADAM
|13
|9
|Ethan JOHNSON
|12
|10
|Oscar LEWIS
|11
|11
|Isaac AYAD
|10
|12
|Elijah ANDREW
|9
|13
|Hunter CHARLETT
|8
|14
|Nikolas LAZOS
|7
|15
|Alexander CODEY
|6
Superbike Masters Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Keo WATSON
|P6F13
|Yamaha FZR 1000
|9m56.872
|259
|2
|Troy CORSER
|P5F1
|Yamaha TZ 750
|+7.447
|246
|3
|Aaron BENNETT
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1290
|+26.863
|248
|4
|Brian BOLSTER
|P6F13
|Yamaha FZR 1000
|+26.971
|251
|5
|Brad PHELAN
|P5UN
|Suzuki Katana 1100
|+34.345
|245
|6
|Robert YOUNG
|P6F7
|Ducati 888
|+35.388
|240
|7
|Greg AVERY
|P5F1
|Suzuki Katana 1100
|+35.861
|242
|8
|Corey GLOCK
|P6F7
|Suzuki GSXR 749
|+36.510
|224
|9
|Phillip BURKE
|P6F7
|Honda VFR 750
|+40.842
|239
|10
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6F7
|Honda VFR 750
|+55.902
|233
|11
|Glenn HINDLE
|P5F1
|Suzuki XR69 1170
|+56.135
|239
|12
|Roger GUNN
|P5UN
|Suzuki Katana 1260
|+1m02.425
|242
|13
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5F1
|Harris XR69 1200
|+1m06.208
|238
|14
|Richard EASTON
|P6F7
|Suzuki GSXR 750
|+1m06.236
|229
|15
|Stephen KAIRL
|P6F13
|Yamaha FZR 1000
|+1m10.353
|254
|16
|Paul RIGNEY
|P5UN
|Kawasaki Z 1000 R
|+1m13.843
|225
|17
|Mick JOHNSTON
|P6F7
|Ducati TTF1 900
|+1m13.948
|220
|18
|Steven HARLEY
|P6F13
|Bimota YB6 1000
|+1m20.443
|238
|19
|Laurie FYFFE
|P6F7
|Honda RC30 750
|+1m22.121
|226
|20
|Paul PARLETT
|P5F1
|Harris XR69 1100
|+1m27.308
|229
|21
|Damion DAVIS
|P5F1
|Suzuki TR 738
|+1m30.364
|201
|22
|Andrew RELPH
|P6F7
|Kawasaki ZXR 750
|+1m31.332
|212
|23
|Kurt GRAINGER
|P6F7
|Suzuki GSXR 750
|+1m44.583
|224
|24
|Ross DOBSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1290
|+1m50.338
|223
|25
|Gregory FARRELL
|P6F7
|Honda RC30 750
|+1m53.851
|210
|DNF
|Murray CLARK
|P6F13
|Suzuki GSXR 1127
|+1 Lap
|258
|DNF
|Mick MOLONEY
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1170
|+2 Laps
|224
|DNF
|Darren LARK
|P6F7
|Kawasaki ZXR 749
|+3 Laps
|198
Superbike MastersChampionship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Keo WATSON
|25
|2
|Troy CORSER
|20
|3
|Aaron BENNETT
|18
|4
|Brian BOLSTER
|17
|5
|Brad PHELAN
|16
|6
|Robert YOUNG
|15
|7
|Greg AVERY
|14
|8
|Corey GLOCK
|13
|9
|Phillip BURKE
|12
|10
|Phillip BEVAN
|11
|11
|Glenn HINDLE
|10
|12
|Roger GUNN
|9
|13
|Scott WEBSTER
|8
|14
|Richard EASTON
|7
|15
|Stephen KAIRL
|6
|16
|Paul RIGNEY
|5
|17
|Mick JOHNSTON
|4
|18
|Steven HARLEY
|3
|19
|Laurie FYFFE
|2
|20
|Paul PARLETT
|1
|Saturday 25th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|1400
|1405
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|1410
|1415
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|1420
|1430
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|1435
|1440
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1445
|1450
|Superbike Masters
|WUP
|5 mins
|1450
|1510
|ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break
|20 mins
|1510
|1530
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1540
|1610
|Supersport
|R1
|11 Laps
|1620
|1655
|Superbike
|R1
|13 Laps
|1705
|1730
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1740
|1755
|Superbike Masters
|R2
|6 Laps
|1755
|1930
|Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|95 mins
|Night Races
|1930
|1950
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|2000
|2030
|Supersport
|R2
|11 Laps
|2040
|2105
|SSP00
|R3
|8 Laps
|2115
|2150
|Superbike
|R2
|13 Laps
|2200
|2215
|Superbike Masters
|R3
|6 Laps
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3