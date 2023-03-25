ASBK 2023

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Race One

Jai Russo was the early leader in Friday night’s opening eight-lap bout of the weekend and crossed the stripe to start lap two almost line abreast with Brandon Demmery, Cameron Swain and Brodie Gawith, as Henry Snell and Marcus Hamod gave chase.

Demmery took the lead at the beginning of lap two, Swain moved up to second and Gawith up to third, pushing Russo back to fourth. Cooper Rowntree joined that leading group on lap three to make for seven riders within a second of the leader, who on lap three was Cam Swain. Next time across the stripe young South Aussie Cooper Rowntree took the lead.

Brandom Demmery had his nose in front as the race broached the halfway mark, Russo second, Gawith third and Rowntree fourth. Less than a second covered the top seven, which also included Marcus Hamod, Cameron Swain and Henry Snell.

At the last lap board Demmery held sway by a nose over Swain, Russo third, Gawith fourth, Rowntree fifth and only three-tenths covered that top five as Hamod and Snell gave chase.

Swain through to the lead around the back and Demmery then timed his move just at the right time to sweep through to victory at the line by six-thousandths of a second over Jai Russo, while Cam Swain rounded out the podium, also within a tenth…

Brodie Gawith a few bike lengths behind in fourth and with a handy gap over fifth placed Henry Snell who crossed the line just ahead of Marcus Hamod.

Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 14m02.637 185 2 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.006 195 3 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.088 198 4 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.247 190 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.776 194 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.847 195 7 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +5.641 196 8 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.784 190 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.600 193 10 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.805 193 11 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.439 193 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.460 192 13 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.477 195 14 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.064 189 15 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki Ninja +28.254 193 16 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.195 194 17 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +30.572 190 18 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +31.184 193 19 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki Ninja +31.308 192 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +45.161 191 21 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R3 +45.253 186 22 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 +45.323 189 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +47.704 185 DNF Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2 Laps 184 DNF Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki Ninja +7 Laps 79

Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 83 2 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 78 3 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 69 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 69 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 67 6 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 59 7 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 56 8 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 56 9 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 53 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 41 11 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 34 12 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 27 13 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 26 14 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 23 15 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 23 16 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 22 17 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 16 18 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 14 19 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 12 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 12 21 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 8 22 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 7 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 7 24 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 3 25 Will NASSIF Yamaha 1

bLU cRU OJC Combined Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 12m09.676 153 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.146 152 3 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.151 152 4 Ella MCCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.183 152 5 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.387 153 6 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.233 151 7 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.710 153 8 Rossi MCADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.544 150 9 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.555 150 10 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.199 154 11 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.872 152 12 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.265 149 13 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.368 151 14 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.640 151 15 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +26.106 151 DNF Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2 Laps 148 DNF Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2 Laps 144 DNF Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +3 Laps 151 DNF Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +3 Laps 153 DNF Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 +3 Laps 150

bLU cRU OJC Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Haydn FORDYCE 25 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC 20 3 Hunter CORNEY 18 4 Ella McCAUSLAND 17 5 Jed FYFFE 16 6 John PELGRAVE 15 7 Riley NAUTA 14 8 Rossi MCADAM 13 9 Ethan JOHNSON 12 10 Oscar LEWIS 11 11 Isaac AYAD 10 12 Elijah ANDREW 9 13 Hunter CHARLETT 8 14 Nikolas LAZOS 7 15 Alexander CODEY 6

Superbike Masters Race One Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Keo WATSON P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 9m56.872 259 2 Troy CORSER P5F1 Yamaha TZ 750 +7.447 246 3 Aaron BENNETT P5UN Suzuki GSX 1290 +26.863 248 4 Brian BOLSTER P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 +26.971 251 5 Brad PHELAN P5UN Suzuki Katana 1100 +34.345 245 6 Robert YOUNG P6F7 Ducati 888 +35.388 240 7 Greg AVERY P5F1 Suzuki Katana 1100 +35.861 242 8 Corey GLOCK P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 749 +36.510 224 9 Phillip BURKE P6F7 Honda VFR 750 +40.842 239 10 Phillip BEVAN P6F7 Honda VFR 750 +55.902 233 11 Glenn HINDLE P5F1 Suzuki XR69 1170 +56.135 239 12 Roger GUNN P5UN Suzuki Katana 1260 +1m02.425 242 13 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 Harris XR69 1200 +1m06.208 238 14 Richard EASTON P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 750 +1m06.236 229 15 Stephen KAIRL P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 +1m10.353 254 16 Paul RIGNEY P5UN Kawasaki Z 1000 R +1m13.843 225 17 Mick JOHNSTON P6F7 Ducati TTF1 900 +1m13.948 220 18 Steven HARLEY P6F13 Bimota YB6 1000 +1m20.443 238 19 Laurie FYFFE P6F7 Honda RC30 750 +1m22.121 226 20 Paul PARLETT P5F1 Harris XR69 1100 +1m27.308 229 21 Damion DAVIS P5F1 Suzuki TR 738 +1m30.364 201 22 Andrew RELPH P6F7 Kawasaki ZXR 750 +1m31.332 212 23 Kurt GRAINGER P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 750 +1m44.583 224 24 Ross DOBSON P5UN Suzuki GSX 1290 +1m50.338 223 25 Gregory FARRELL P6F7 Honda RC30 750 +1m53.851 210 DNF Murray CLARK P6F13 Suzuki GSXR 1127 +1 Lap 258 DNF Mick MOLONEY P5UN Suzuki GSX 1170 +2 Laps 224 DNF Darren LARK P6F7 Kawasaki ZXR 749 +3 Laps 198

Superbike MastersChampionship Points Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Keo WATSON 25 2 Troy CORSER 20 3 Aaron BENNETT 18 4 Brian BOLSTER 17 5 Brad PHELAN 16 6 Robert YOUNG 15 7 Greg AVERY 14 8 Corey GLOCK 13 9 Phillip BURKE 12 10 Phillip BEVAN 11 11 Glenn HINDLE 10 12 Roger GUNN 9 13 Scott WEBSTER 8 14 Richard EASTON 7 15 Stephen KAIRL 6 16 Paul RIGNEY 5 17 Mick JOHNSTON 4 18 Steven HARLEY 3 19 Laurie FYFFE 2 20 Paul PARLETT 1

Saturday 25th March Time Class Event Duration 1400 1405 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 1410 1415 Supersport WUP 5 mins 1420 1430 Superbike WUP 10 mins 1435 1440 SSP300 / R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1445 1450 Superbike Masters WUP 5 mins 1450 1510 ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break 20 mins 1510 1530 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1540 1610 Supersport R1 11 Laps 1620 1655 Superbike R1 13 Laps 1705 1730 SSP300 / R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1740 1755 Superbike Masters R2 6 Laps 1755 1930 Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk 95 mins Night Races 1930 1950 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 2000 2030 Supersport R2 11 Laps 2040 2105 SSP00 R3 8 Laps 2115 2150 Superbike R2 13 Laps 2200 2215 Superbike Masters R3 6 Laps

